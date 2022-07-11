Ranveer-Deepika’s New Rs 119 Crore Home Is In This Mumbai Building

Morning sports update

The Bruins start the new season against the Capitals in Washington DC tonight at 7:30 p.m.

The Patriots continue to prepare for the team’s Week 6 game against the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Patriots: For the second year in a row, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a top free agent in the NFL in the season.

Beckham joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season and helped Los Angeles reach (and win) the Super Bowl. However, he suffered a torn ACL and has since been recovering.

Currently a free agent, the 29-year-old will have a list of suitors whenever he can return to the field.

In a recent ESPN ranking, the Patriots were among the teams potentially in the running to sign Beckham.

At 2-3 (and currently struggling with an injury to quarterback Mac Jones), the Patriots are not ranked among the favorites. Instead, New England is being identified as a “wild card” possibility for Beckham. Part of that is down to Jones’ style as a passer.

“When he’s back healthy, Jones is a timing pitcher who can throw the ball with anticipation,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “That means more crossers, overs and in-breakers, which would suit Beckham. And that would give the Patriots more juice on offense.

ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler noted that the Patriots checked in with Beckham during the offseason.

“New England is worth watching as I’ve been told they valued Beckham’s market strongly at the start of free agency in March,” Fowler explained. “Like most teams, he knew Beckham’s recovery would take some time, so the talks never came to fruition.”

The Patriots, Fowler added, have a salary cap of $4.4 million, “which should be enough to make something work.”

Still, as Patriots reporters pointed out, a possible Beckham addition would likely require the team to move another wide receiver first (Kendrick Bourne’s name being mentioned).

Anecdotes: Odell Beckham Jr. has caught 59 touchdowns in his career (including the regular season and the playoffs). Can you name the four players who threw those touchdowns at him?

(Answer below).

Hint: One from the Giants, two from the Browns (one of whom is not a quarterback and was also Beckham’s teammate at LSU) and one from the Rams.

On this day: In 1979, Celtics guard Chris Ford scored what is recognized as the first 3-point field goal in NBA history. The 3-point line, voted into the NBA that summer through the American Basketball Association (ABA), was originally opposed by notable basketball figures. This included Celtics general manager Red Auerbach.

“We don’t need it,” Auerbach said of the 3-point line down the New York Times. “I say leave our game alone. Putting the game at 3 points reminds me of a team that trades four, five and six players every year. Everyone starts to panic. The television panicked because of the poor ratings. You’ll see a dramatic uplift in the league next year when Bill Walton, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson enter the game. These players have charisma. There is no way to measure it. Charisma begins before you can play the game.

So it was ironic that the Celtics were the first team to hit a three, despite Boston being among the first to adopt the 3-point shot. In the 79-80 season, the Celtics took the second-most threes in the league (422) and had the best 3-point percentage (.384).

For reference, Stephen Curry led the NBA last season with 750 3-point attempts.

daily highlight: Mika Zibanejad scored a skillful shorthanded goal for the Rangers in a 3-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

Quiz answer: Eli Manning, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Matthew Stafford