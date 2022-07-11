Shehnaaz Gill sings ‘Tu hai meri Kiran’ as she talks about her love for Shah Rukh Khan

Jalen Rose‘s sister Tamara Rose is mad and blasting him for kicking her out of the house he bought for their mother, Jeanne Rose. Jalen didn’t just kick her out, he’s also selling the house since his mother is dead—and probably needs some cash to sort himself out.

Tamara Rose has gone mad throwing direct shots at her brother on Instagram for being this heartless and I understand her. LOOK, it’s not a joke being homeless out there in the cold—and I hope she gets somewhere to perch until she gets a permanent place of her own.

Jalen Rose and Tamara Rose lost their mother Jeanne Rose to cancer in February 2021—and after a year and some months, Jalen is selling the house he bought for her.

Via Yahoo Sports:

Mother’s Day is usually thought of as a joyful day, but for people who have lost their mother or mother figure, it can be a tough day to get through. NBA commentator and former player Jalen Rose dealt with that for the very first time on Sunday.

Rose lost his mother, Jeanne, to cancer in February. His co-hosts on “NBA Countdown” took a moment to honor Jeanne, and allowed Rose a few minutes on the air to reflect on her life and legacy. It’s Rose’s first Mother’s Day without her or his grandmother, Mary Belle Hicks, and he was in tears as he discussed how hard it is for him and his family.

“This is the first time in my life that I didn’t have my mother or grandmother on Mother’s Day,” Rose said via Awful Announcing. “It’s been tough, for me and my family, but I’m gonna be strong. I got a lot of people who rely on me, a lot of people who love me, lot of people who believe in me.”

“We fell in love with basketball together. My father played in the league and to not know him… She was like, ‘You’re going to make it, you’re going to get us out the hood, I promise you.’ And I was like ‘I’m going to do it ma.’ And I did it. We did it.”

“I used to sign ‘Dr. J’ as my autograph when I was little, and people was laughing at me and was teasing me,” Rose said. “And she was like ‘You’re gonna make it. You is Dr. J. But you ain’t never better than Magic (Johnson).’ That’s how she motivated me. … I’m just happy that the name Jalen is going to carry our legacy, carry her legacy.”

Rose was incredibly close with his mother. The legacy that she left goes farther than him, though. The name she gave her son, Jalen, essentially didn’t exist when he was born in 1973. According to ESPN, there was only one known Jalen at that time. Jeanne combined the name of his father, James, and his uncle, Leonard, to get Jalen. Since Rose became a famous NBA player, the name has taken off in popularity.

ESPN released an article about Jeanne and the name Jalen on April 28, which would have been Jeanne’s 80th birthday. She was proud of her son, but she was also proud of essentially inventing the name that has been given to thousands of children, both boys and girls, and has spawned numerous variations. When Rose was going through her things following her death, he discovered a handwritten list of Jalens in sports; his mother had kept track of all of them.

“I knew it was something that she realized had become bigger than her — and clearly way larger than me,” Rose said to ESPN. “It’s something now that really is gonna be what defines her legacy and mine. Something that has zero to do with the score of any game that I ever played.”