Van Upgrades To Enhance Your Mobile Business

If you have a mobile business or need tools and equipment on the job, chances are you are working out of a van. While this can be a great way to provide services to your customers regardless of their location, it also means that you will need to think about how you can make that van more functional and user-friendly for both yourself and your company.

Here are several ways that you could upgrade your van to enhance your business.

Install Van Racking Systems

Many people running a mobile business use their van as an office. As a result, they need to have a place for their laptop, phone and other essentials while they are on the go. While one could just pile these items in the back of the work area or set them on the passenger seat, having a proper van racking system installed will ensure that items are secure and in the same place each time they are needed.

Additionally, many of these systems can be customised to include shelving and bin storage to enhance organisation and maximise interior workspace in a van.

Install False Floors With Van Drawers

If you have a van with a bit of clearance, why not install a false floor with sliding van drawers underneath. Many installation experts offer these storage systems with one and two drawer options that are super long and can hold up to 150 kgs of weight.

Not only will this type of van storage solution create ample space for storing large and small items, but the carpeted feature adds a touch of elegance and style to your mobile van business.

Sliding Side Drawers

Just about any space or area in a van can be optimised with storage capacity – even the side entrances. That is why it is wise for mobile businesses to consider installing drawers along the side of their vans for easy access to items they use regularly.

Typically, these draws can be customised to fit any type of van and generally have a 290-450mm height range.

The Benefits of Upgrading Your Van Drawers

Upgrading your van’s storage capacity and design is key to ensuring that you can carry all of the equipment needed to make your mobile business successful.

Furthermore, a well-organised van allows for more time to focus on servicing customers. With more innovative storage options in place, your van will be much more functional and won’t leave you feeling frustrated when it’s time to work.

Enhance Your Mobile Business With Space-Saving Van Drawers

Whether you run a pet grooming, handyman, or cleaning company, having an intelligent storage options for your van will mean a world of difference when it comes to servicing your clients’ needs.

If you don’t like the choices available and a storage installation company – no worries. Many services provide custom installations to meet your specific business and storage needs.

And the best part? Van racking systems are custom designed which means that you can get exactly what you want and upgrade your storage needs as your business grows. So don’t hesitate to get the benefits of advanced storage options in your mobile business with van drawers designed to hold everything you need in an organised and accessible way.