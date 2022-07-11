Finance
Vinyl Records Budget Box Vinyl
High value records don’t always equate to high quality music, surely many collectors have been disappointed when finally getting there hands on a 500 pound holy grail, only to find the music average and uninspiring.
Frequent visitors to record fairs will be aware of the abundance of bargain boxes, “Everything For 1.00 pound “, “Two For A Fiver” and so on. Trawling through boxes of cheap vinyl can often be rewarding, with classic albums of the last 40 years sandwiched between brass bands and budget compilations.
The aim of this exercise is to build a collection of quality albums, music at the top of its genre, groundbreaking, or simply remarkable from start to finish.
In reality the price of some items will vary between fairs and dealers but I have tried to include albums that can be regularly found between 1 pound and 4 pound.
I have steered clear of internet sales because of varying quality and postage costs.
Of course you may disagree with many of my choices and yes music is subjective and a matter of personal taste.
Some albums simply sell time and time again or are highly regarded for there style or musicality and this I have drawn upon in my selection.
Feel free if you wish to replace some of my selections with your own.
Along side each item I have attached a star rating, five for the most abundant and easy to acquire, fewer stars for those items that might take a little longer to track down.
This is an ongoing project my object to compile an extensive library of value vinyl.
So now it is time to begin building your collection.
Box 5. Article Summary
1. Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’ – World wide sales of almost 30 million will guarantee this item turning up at your local fair and almost certainly numerous copies can be found in bargain boxes throughout the nation. Fleetwood Mac’s transformation from a classic blues outfit to one of the most successful rock and pop groups of the 70s and 80s is mainly down to this high profile album. Most of us who originally owned this album played both sides relentlessly and then grew tired with over exposure. But with thirty years behind it the album with its strong collective of song writing and musicianship guarantees nearly everyone’s return. *****
Comments – Songbird covered by various artists. The Chain Grand Prix music. A version on white vinyl exists.
Other albums by this artist / group: Tango in the night, Tusk
2. Roxy Music ‘For Your Pleasure’ – Roxy Music’s second album with its eclectic mix of musicians and broad musical influence is often lorded by lovers of progressive rock. This view is probably confirmed by the presence of the glorious nine minute romp “Bogus Man”. The often strange combination of Brian Ferry’s fifties throwback warbling and Eno’s modernistic sensibility created a unique sound If you are familiar with Roxy Music through there commercial success of such albums as Avalon, this is a significantly darker and more challenging experience. ***
Comments -“Every Dream Home a Heartache” is the only track I am aware of that tells the tale of an inflatable sex doll.
First issues of this album on the pink rimmed Island label with the original laminated gatefold sleeve go for around 15 pounds but you can regularly come across later issues for much less.
Other albums by this artist / group – Roxy Music, Country Life, Stranded, Siren, Flesh And Blood, Avalon. All of the Roxy Music albums can be found regularly within the budget box price range.
3. U2 ‘Unforgettable Fire’ – U2 vinyl albums are abundant but I have chosen ” The Unforgettable Fire” to go onto our list.With their new production team Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois the band might have some of the edge present on previous albums but the carefully crafted songs on this album have made this a favorite for many of there loyal fans. The album is chock full of classic tracks such as Bad, Wire, Pride, A Sort Of Homecoming and the title track. Vinyl issues of this album come in a quality textured sleeve and clean copies can be found for no more than a few pounds. *****
Comments – Lots of copies of this item turn up so be patient and get yourself a nice clean copy.
Other albums by this artist / group: Boy, Joshua Tree, War. October Under a Blood Red Sky. There are many U2 collectables and there later albums which sold in smaller numbers on vinyl are generally out of our budget price. But the earlier aforementioned classic albums are regularly accessible within our budget.
4. Ultravox ‘Vienna’ – One of the albums that defines the 80s new romantic era. After the departure of John Foxx, Ultravox must have felt insecure about there future instead with there new singer Midge Ure they created one of the defining songs of the 80s, Vienna. This album because of its commonality is often passed over, the public often forgetting Vienna is now nearly 30 years old and a landmark album. *****
Comments – A perfect starting point for your New Romantic collection.
Other albums by this artist / group: Quartet, Monument, Rage in Eden.
5. Lloyd Cole ‘Rattlesnakes’ – Coles Debut album was successful on release and gained in stature as a highly regarded exercise in singer songwriting. Intelligent lyrics and a classic folky background have assured this album has a longevity which many of its counterparts have failed to achieve. ***
Comments – Often overlooked as just another commercial pop record of the eighties this album offers much more.
Other albums by this artist / group: Easy Pieces.
6. Kate Bush ‘Hounds Of Love’ – It was a toss up between “A Kick Inside” and my chosen album by this highly individual artist and although her debut album has ‘Wuthering Heights’, one of those few records which seemed entirely unique yet achieved remarkable chart success, it is the beautiful atmosphere of “The Hounds Of Love” which by a small edge led me to choose this album. ‘Running up That Hill’ is probably the most well known track from the record but ‘Cloudbusting’ for me embodies the sentiment of the album. ****
Comments – Bushes long awaited 2005 album Ariel was also released as a quality vinyl package.
Other albums by this artist / group: Kick Inside, Never For Ever, Lion Heart, Dreaming. All these albums can be found for 3 pounds and under.
7. ZZ Top’ Eliminator’ – The fans who had followed them from the early blues orientated days might see this album as the bands point of sell out but you cannot ignore the impact this album had particularly on the MTV generation. In 1983 it was almost impossible to turn on your television without been confronted by the supped up dragster that fills the front cover of the album. “Gimme All your lovin’, Legs and Sharp Dressed Man” were all massive hits with there often raunchy videos. *****
Comments – This album has great art work and because of its enormous sales can easily be purchased for a 1 pound. There early albums on the London label usually sell for around 15 pounds but you can pick up much cheaper reissues. ‘Afteburner’ the follow up to Eliminator can also be found at 1 pound or just over.
Other albums by this artist / group: Afterburner
8. Eagles ‘Hotel California’ – The Eagles are one of those bands because of there enormous album sales provide great value for money on vinyl. Hotel California is the Eagles most commercially successful album moving in a more rock orientated direction than its previous counterparts. The title track has one of the greatest and most widely recognized solos in music history, drawing the track out to about seven minutes. ****
Comments – A very strong consistent album throughout. The early albums are finely crafted country rock influenced by such artists as Gram Parsons or the Byrds. All of these albums can be found for a few pounds.
Other albums by this artist / group – Eagles, Desperado, One Of These Nights.
9. Jon And Vangelis ‘Friends Of Mr. Cairo’ – Jon Andersons ethereal vocals and Vangelis’s rich textures compliment beautifully. The album begins with two finely crafted pop songs “Find My Way Home” and State Of Independence”, but it is the extended title track an homage to the classic film era which holds the albums real magic. ***
Comments – Background projector sounds and the voice of Peter Lorry add to the wonderful atmosphere of this album.
Other albums by this Artists / group: Private Collection.
10. Police ‘Reggatta De Blanc’ – This album stayed in the top 100 for more than a year so no problem acquiring a copy. Its longevity not surprising when you ponder its superb track listing “Message in a Bottle”, Walking On The Moon”, “The Beds To Big Without You” all with the reggae undertones which would become the bands trademark. *****
Comments – Lots of colour vinyl picture sleeve singles by the Police can be found for as little as 50p.
Other albums by this artist / group: Outlandos D’Amour, Zenyatta Mondatta, Ghost In The Machine, Synchronicity. You can confidently pick up originals of the first five please albums for under a tenner.
11. Simon & Garfunkel ‘Bookends’ – CBS’s numerous reissues of Simon & Garfunkels’s 60s albums give the punter plenty of opportunity to pick up there early catalogue for a song. With a rich choice of albums which would meet our criteria I have based my selection simply on personal preference. For me Bookends although only 30 minutes long breaks out of the folky influence of previous albums, explores a wide diversity of styles but manages maintain its continuity. ***
Comments – Reissues on the later Sunburst CBS label can be found with Simon & Garfunkel’s entire early back catalogue but you can also find earlier issues on the orange label for a very reasonable price. Original 60s issues with flip back sleeve and textured labels in perfect condition can pass hands for around 30 pounds.
Other albums by this artists / group: Sounds Of Silence, Parsley Sage Rosemary And Thyme, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Wednesday Morning 3am.
12. Bob Seger ‘Stranger In Town’ – If your passion is for all American artists such as Bruce Springsteen and the Eagles and you appreciate quality song writing then this album will satisfy your needs. “Hollywood Nights” is a suitably rousing track to start proceedings but it is the super ballad” We’ve Got Tonight” which has become best known and covered by such artist as Kenny Rogers and Ronan Keating. **
Comments – Hollywood Nights was released as a picture sleeve silver vinyl single.
Other albums by this artist / group: Stranger In Town, Against The Wind, Nine Tonight Live.
13. Jean Michel Jarre ‘Oxygene’ – It’s hard to believe this album is over 30 years old, created in the same year as the beginning of the punk revolution and at the tale end of the progressive rock era the album with its long extended instrumental tracks surprisingly achieved stratospheric success. The swirling electronic sounds are different from the mainstream of the period yet the album managed to be accessible to the masses. *****
Comments – HMV released a box set of the album on LP in 1988 limited to 3,300 only this sells for around 15.00 pounds.
Other albums by this artist / group: Equinoxe, Rendez Vous.
14. Dire Straits’ Love Over Gold’ – Probably not an obvious choice with multi million seller ‘Brothers in Arms’ and the first album containing guitar anthem ‘Sultans of Swing’ as strong contenders. But this album contains lots of musicality and thoughtful composition. The album contains Dire Straits longest ever track ‘Telegraph Road’ and song about the rise and fall of industrialism ‘Rock “n” Roll. *****
Comments – The track ‘Pivate Investigator’ reached number two and was kept off the top slot by Survivor ‘Eye of the Tiger’.
Other albums by this artist / group: Dire Straits, Making Movies, Communique, Alchemy, Brothers In Arms. All of these albums can be found for has little as a few pounds.
15. Eric Clapton ‘461 Ocean Boulevard‘ – An original copy of Creams Disraeli Gears with its vivid art work and original blend of psychedelic blues rock can fetch up to fifty or sixty pounds. So it seems surprising that Clapton’s solo albums don’t usually fetch more than a few pounds. “461 Ocean Boulevard” is second solo project is a lot slicker than previous albums and concentrates on his now smooth vocal style. ***
Comments – Most of Claptons 70s and 80s solo albums can be easily found within our budget.
Other albums by this artist: Slowhand, Journeyman, Just One Night, Backless, EC Was Here.
16. Scorpions ‘ Lovedrive’ – There is numerous rock albums available within our budget price most of these tend to be late seventies onwards. As most teenage boys who came across this album I found my self taking an unhealthy interest in its provocative cover. The album strengths are a combination of confident song writing, great guitarists and a very distinctive vocalist in the shape of Klaus Meine. ***
Comments – There is also a twelve inch EP from this album on green vinyl.
Other albums by this artist / group: Blackout, Virgin Killer, Crazy World, Tokyo Tapes. The earlier album Virgin Killer is a little harder to acquire but can be found with persistence.
17. Yes ‘Closer To The Edge‘ – A definitive album of the progressive rock era “Closer To The Edge” for many epitomizes the complex, extended music associated with this genre. As well as Jon Andersons ethereal voice the liberal inclusion of the progressive musician’s favorite, the Mellotron gives this album a rich and often beautiful sound. ****
Comments – Although early textured sleeve issues are now becoming collectable, later issues can regularly be found for around 2 pounds.
Other albums by this artist / group: Fragile, The Yes Album, 90125, Relayer Going For The One, Drama, Yes Songs, Yes Shows. Original copies of the first four albums on the plum Atlantic label are considerably more than our budget price but these albums were reissued relentlessly.
18. Stranglers ‘Stranglers IV’ – Punk related items can be a little harder to pick up below five pounds, but albums like “Stranglers IV” which sold to a broader audience are more easily acquired. Although this album is titled four it is in fact there debut album. A crunching base line, raw vocals mixed with a strong song writing sensibility make this a great choice for your vinyl collection. ***
Comments – The biggest selling and therefore easiest album to acquire by the band is “No More Heroes”.
Other albums by this artist / group: No More Heroes, Aural Sculpture, Feline, Black And White. Black White also comes in a White Vinyl edition with a free single this sells for around 15 pounds.
19. Genesis ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway‘ – There are numerous Genesis albums I could include in our collection but I have chosen the “Lamb Lies Down On Broadway”, a concept piece that bridges the musicianship of the progressive rock era with the raw energy of the new wave in the shape of Rael, Gabriels Urban antihero. Although other albums are far more representative of the Genesis legacy this epic double LP, for me is a masterpiece of its era. ***
Comments – Genesis are a highly collectible band with there first album “Genesis To Revelation” as a mono copy on the unboxed Decca label selling for up to 500 pounds.
Other albums by this artist / group: Trespass, Nursery Cryme, Foxtrot, Selling England By The Pound, Live, A Trick of the Tail, Seconds Out, And Then There Were Three, Wind And Wuthering, Duke, Three Sides Live, Invisible Touch, Duke. The first two Charisma albums are very collectible on the original pink scroll, but endless copies can be found on the later Mad Hatter Label.
20. Blondie ‘Parallel Lines’ – The bold stripes of “Parallel Lines” art work are instantly recognizable and Debbie Harry’s drop dead good looks add to the classic album cover. This vinyl turns up in droves but is a constant seller with a new generation of vinyl enthusiasts. *****
Comments – Even more profuse than Blondie’s albums are there 7 inch singles which turn up in abundance.
Other albums by this artist / group: Blondie, Eat to The Beat, Plastic Letters, Auto American, The Hunter.
21. Santana ‘Abraxas’ – If it’s musicianship you desire then Santana are a strong candidate for your vinyl collection. Again with this band there are a number of contenders for this slot, Moonflower is a double album containing high octane live material and studio work such as there superb take of the Zombies classic “She’s Not There”, but the overriding choice has to be “Abraxas” right from the warm swell of its introduction to its classic cover of “Black Magic Women” this is an album which displays a perfect blend of both musical and commercial success. *****
Comments – If you want to explore Santana’strue musicianship then check out “Caravansarai”, Jazz sensibility, swirling percussion, warm strings and of course Carlos’s emotionally charged guitar combine for a truly exceptional musical journey.
Other Albums By This artist / group: Santana, Santana II, Santana III, Welcome, Borbaletta, Moonflower, Amigo, Festival, Inner Secrets, Zebop. Marathon.
22. Elton John ‘Tumble Weed Connection’ – Elton John is an international music star with an extensive back catalogue. The early DJM albums are both strong and consistent and were often packaged with booklets, posters and textured sleeves. My own personal Elton favorite is “Tumbleweed Connection”. The music influenced by the American West follows in the footsteps of such albums as Dylans “John Wesley Harding” and although not exactly a concept album rewards best when played in its entirety. ****
Comments – It’s all so worth pointing out that earlier issues when held up to the light have a red wax glow.
Other albums by this artist / group: Goodbye Yellow Big Road, Madman Across The Water, Honky Chateau, Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy, Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, Caribou, Rock Of The Westies, Blue Movies.
23. Talking Heads ‘Remain In Light’ – Yet another wonderful LP produced by Brian Eno and although the group were previously known for there punk sensibility this album is filled with highly danceable funk orientated rhythms. Probably the most well known track from this album is “Once In A Lifetime” with it’s ultra catchy chorus. ***
Comments – “Little Creatures” is the album which gave the Heads there real commercial success so therefore is probably the easiest to acquire.
Other albums by this artist / group: Speaking In Tongues, Fear Of Music, Little Creatures, Talking Heads 77, The Name Of The Band Is The talking Heads, True Stories, More Songs About Buildings And Food, Stop Making Sense, Naked.
24. Bad Company ‘Bad Company’ – Signed to Led Zeppelins Swan Song label this super group made up of ex members from Free, Mott The Hoople and King Crimson produced a superb debut album. Classic blues tinged rock including the immensely catchy “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love”. ***
Comments – The “Straight Shooter” album produced Bad Co’s most radio friendly offering in the shape of the power ballad “Feel Like Making Love”.
Other albums by this artist / group: Straight Shooter, Run With The Pack, Desolation Angels, Burning Sky, 10 From 6, Rough Diamonds.
25. Marrillion ‘Misplaced Childhood’ – Marrillion were at the forefront of the miniature progressive rock revival in the 1980s and although influenced by early Genesis developed a distinctive poetic style of there own. This album contains there most successful and well known song “Kayleigh” but is much more than a one single album with a continuous sweet which takes up nearly three quarters of the LP. *****
Comments – Although “Misplaced Childhood” is there most commercially successful album Marrillion fans often site “Fugazi” as the bands finest moment.
Other albums by this artist / group: Scrip For A Jesters Tear, Fugazi,Clutching At Straws, The Thieving Magpie, Reel To Reel.
26. Human League ‘Dare’ – Although the band had been around at the beginning of the new generation of electronic music, it was the introduction of two female backing vocalists that finally gave the group there definitive sound. For anybody who reached their teens during the early eighties the massive hit single “Don’t You Want Me” supplies the soundtrack for those years. *****
Comments – This album turns up in droves so you are bound to get a bargain.
Other albums by this artist / group – Travelogue, Hysteria, Love And Dancing, Crash.
27. Journey ‘Escape’ – If you like your AOR power ballads then look no further. “Don’t Stop Believin'” and “Whose Cryin'” are perfect examples of the smooth rock formula that became popular in the early eighties. Former Santana band members Gregg Rolie and Neil Schon formed the group in 1973 and the band have accumulated over 80 million sales worldwide. *****
Comments – Journey shared there huge AOR sales with bands like Reo Speed Wagon and Asia whose albums can also be found in relatively large numbers.
Other albums by these artist / group: Frontiers.
28. Madness ‘One Step Beyond’ – A product of the 2tone movement of 1979, this album as all the boyish and anarchic energy of large group of fun loving young men embarking on there first recording. ***
Comments – Numerous 7 and 12inch singles were produced by Madness and can often be found for as little as a 1 pound.
Other albums by this artist / group: Divine Madness, Absolutely, Presents The Rise And Fall, Mad Not Mad, Utter Madness.
29. UFO ‘Strangers In The Night’ – A constant flow of rock bands visited The Victoria Hall, Hanley in the early eighties of which I attended many. A lot of the acts proved disappointing live but UFO exceeded expectation with there superior musicianship and ability to take there studio tracks to an extra level when performed in front of an audience. “Strangers In The Night” is up there with Thin Lizzy’s Live And Dangerous as one of the superior live performances captured on record from that era. ***
Comments – Also worth collecting by UFO is a number of Colour vinyl singles, all which can be picked up for as little as a pound.
Other albums by this artist / group: The Wild The Willing And The Innocent, Force It, No Place To Run, Making Contact, Obsession, Mechanix, Lights Out.
30. CAROL KING ‘TAPESTRY’ – Kings song writing skills are homed to perfection on this album with at least four all time classic tracks “I feel The Earth Move”, “So Far Away”, “You’ve Got A Friend” and “Natural Women”. Most artists if they are lucky write one great song in there lifetime on this album Carol has left a legacy of standards which will continue to be covered by future artists. ****
Other albums by this artist / group: Songs Of Long Ago.
Comments – Original seventies album comes with a textured sleeve.
31. VAN MORRISON ‘INTO THE MUSIC‘ – Although Morrison’s late 60s early seventies output is generally regarded as his most intensely creative period, there are equally rewarding excursions on many of his later albums. Into The Music was released at the height of the Punk revolution and like many of the songwriter albums from that period tends to get lost in the excitement of the new musical revolution. Morrison’s mood is perfectly summed up in the title of this album Van at times completely lost in the music he has created and for me the last three tracks are a sublime example of musical creativity. ***
Comments – Unfortunately some of Van Morrison’s better albums prove difficult to acquire within our budget, the superb live album “To Late To Stop Now” normally selling for around 10 pounds. Astral Weeks and Moondance were both released as first issues on the Red Warner Bros label and command prices near 100 pounds but many reissues are available sometimes within our budget.
Other Albums by this artist / group: Easier to get within our budget price are Wavelength, Best Of, Inarticulate Speech Of The Heart, Poetic Champions Compose, Beautiful Vision, Live At The Grand Opera House. His first four albums on Warner Brothers can be acquired as reissues but sometimes difficult to find for under a fiver.
32. PRINCE ‘PURPLE RAIN’ – Although my record collection at the time of this albums release was primarily rock, like legions of others I felt compelled to buy Purple Rain on its release in 1984. The album brims with high octane funk, glittery rock guitar and hooks that most mere human artists would die for. Tracks like Let’s Go Crazy, When Doves Cry and Purple Rain are superb songs that stay just on the right side of pomposity. *****
Comments – Look out for the rare purple vinyl version of this album.
Other albums by this artist / group: Love Sexy, Around The World In A Day, Under The Cherry Moon, Batman.
33. WEATHER REPORT ‘HEAVY WEATHER’ – For those venturing into the world of jazz fusion for the first time then Weather Reports Heavy Weather is a perfect starting point. The album is both accessible and challenging with jazz heavy weights Wayne Shorter and Joe Zawinul continuing ideas first explored with the Miles Davis group in the late 60s. The albums best known track Birdland as been covered by a number of artists including an acapella version by Manhattan Transfer. ***
Comments -Most albums by Weather Report usually sell for around £5 and above Heavy weather been the exception because of the quantity available.
Other albums by these artist / group: Black Market.
34. Jackson Browne ‘Late For The Sky’ – This mature and often subtle album with a distinctly American flavor grew out of a thriving US song writing movement. With intelligent lyrics, understated vocals and perfect accompaniment from guitarist David Lindley this album rewards the careful listener. **
Comments. – The title track is featured in Martin Scorcese’s film Taxi Driver.
Other albums by this artist / group: Saturate before Using, The Pretender. (These albums are a little more difficult to acquire than the later release Late For The Sky).
35. PETER FRAMPTOM ‘FRAMPTON COMES ALIVE’ – A reference to the album on the US cult classic Wayne’s World confirms Framptom Comes Alive’s status in the American rock cannon. The double live album combines radio friendly acoustic ballads with epic guitar anthems all pulled from Frampton’s career both solo and with previous band Humble Pie. *****
Comments – This album is famous for Frampton’s some say excessive use of the guitar voice box.
Other albums by this artist / group: I’m In You.
36. BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN ‘BORN IN THE USA’ – The multi million seller album is crammed full of stadium rock tracks all performed with 100% commitment by the “Boss” of the US music industry. Although “Born In The USA” has become associated with American patriotism a closer scrutiny of the lyrics present a much bleaker version of US history with abandoned Vietnam heroes and prison gangs populating his stories. *****
Comments – A live box set can also be acquired for around 5 pounds to 10 pounds.
Other albums by this artist / group: The River, Born To Run, Darkness At The Edge Of Town, The Wild The Innocent And The E Street Shuffle, Tunnel Of Love, Lucky Town, Human Touch.
37. PAUL MCCARTNEY ‘BAND ON THE RUN’ – After two albums under the guise of Wings, MCcartney returned to recording under his own name with an album often regarded as his best work since the Beatles. The album has an uplifting start with the title track and “Jet” and manages maintain its consistency throughout. *****
Comments – Now is probably a good time to mention Beatles releases, with even reissues fetching around 5 pounds and more none of the original releases by the band can be acquired within our budget.
Other albums by this artist / group: McCartney, McCartney II, Ram, Red Rose Speadway, Give My Regards To Broadway Street. Venus And Mars, Wings At The Speed Of Sound, Wings Over America.
38. GARY NUMAN & TUBEWAY ARMY ‘REPLICAS’ – Tubeway Army’s self titled first album was strongly inspired by the punk revolution it was not until there second release “Replicas” that Numan and band members found there real voice. Haunting Synth arrangements and a vocal style heavily influenced by Bowie, combine to make an original sound that richly exploited the technological advances of the day. *****
Comments – Numans most well recognized track “Cars” can be found on his other highly influential album from this period “The Pleasure Principle”.
Other albums by this artist / group: Tubeway Army, The Pleasure Principle, Telekon. The bands first album can be a little more difficult to acquire with a blue vinyl version selling for around 40 pounds.
39. THIN LIZZY ‘LIVE AND DANGEROUS’ – Lizzy’s classic studio album Jailbreak with its die cut gatefold sleeve and dynamic artwork came close as my first choice, but for sheer value for money and perhaps one of the greatest live albums in the rock genre “Live And Dangerous slips into pole position. Here already established classics “The Boys Are Back In Town” and”Jailbreak” are infused with a new sense of urgency when given the live treatment. ****
Comments – The double albums earlier issues came in a fully laminated gatefold sleeve.
Other albums by these artists group: Jailbreak, Johnny The Fox, Fighting, Black Rose, Bad Reputation, China Town, Night Life, Renegade.
Finance
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Additional Resources
- Pay Per Click on Bing
- Pay Per Click on Google
Finance
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
Finance
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Sales Force Automation Software was a major challenge before some decades that is successfully superseded by our techno-giants. The entire business community was longing for a system that could control; and monitor the track of sales and marketing activities. Things were getting tougher for an executive or an entrepreneur to manually handle the entire sales process and organizational activities. Moreover, the interaction with the clients was worsened. The answer to all those worries came in the form of this Software.
Streamlines Sales tasks
Sales Force Automation Software basically is another name for Customer Relationship Management Software. Its prime motto is to provide one-to-one interaction of organization executives with their customers. The primitive form of this Software was just for maintaining contacts. But rapid advancement of technology and rigorous endeavors from the technocrats has made it capable of overpowering the entire sales stage.
Online Sales Software handles all the sales tasks easily and gives you accurate sales reports on time. It is easy to use software which fulfills all the needs of the organization. It saves the precious time of the sales team and sales managers.
Web Based Technology
Online CRM Software encompasses cloud computing technology to perform the sales force automation. From Cloud Computing, we basically mean data to be stored in servers that are remotely located and are connected through network. Cloud Computing uses the SaaS module to provide this technology. SaaS stands for Software-As-A-Service. That means, the software needs not to be installed at the client’s computer. It is hosted from a remote server and its complete package can be accessed from there itself.
This Software has sorted out most of the problems faced by the entrepreneurs handling small to big organizations. Its easy usability, portability and anywhere operable flexibility have proved its worth over the previously launched hosted application.
Some Benefits of Online CRM Software over the premise hosted software are:
1) Premise hosted need to be installed to a computer. Thus it gets system specific. You can’t avail the software once you change the software. It can be used anywhere and at anytime, you can access the software any time you required.
2) Online CRM Softwares are cost effective. Whereas premise hosted software are much costlier than that.
3) There is a lot of extra IT infrastructure needed to successfully run premise hosted application. Whereas online application provide all kinds of functional service on a remote access basis.
4) The entire data load in case of premise hosted is upon your system. So, any time, there are chances of data crash and hardware failure. While in case of cloud computing, entire data load is upon the server. So your system is always safe from the impending dangers.
Finance
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
It was only in 1983 that Asbestos (Licencing) Regulations introduced the requirement for companies or individuals working with asbestos coating or asbestos insulation products to possess a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) licence.
Another twenty years elapsed before the 2003 Regulations instructed that the relevant authority must be notified of the details to any asbestos work which required a license, at least 14 days prior to the commencement of work. The Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2006 unified all previous prohibition and licencing regulations into one comprehensive reference document.
Following correspondence with the European Commission, the HSE is presently in consultation on plans to once again modify aspects of the 2006 Regulations. The aim is to more accurately reflect current levels of health risk concerns to companies and organisations who come into working contact with chrysotile white asbestos, estimated to be still present in a half a million premises around the UK.
Despite the continuing asbestos awareness campaigns of HSE, inconsistency of working knowledge and methods by construction firms and premises owners to the necessary actions required when first inspecting site building, encountering, containing and disposing of asbestos material.
Despite being banned from the 1980s onwards, white asbestos continued to be used in insulating materials such as wall board, wall coatings and cement products found in a wide variety of commercial and domestic building applications.
Currently, there are two existing categories of asbestos work:
1. Licensed asbestos work
2. Non-Licensed asbestos work
Currently, non-licensed work is exempt from requirements to:
– Notify work with asbestos to the relevant enforcing authority
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations
– Maintain registers of work (health records)
– Hold an asbestos licence
– Have arrangements to deal with accidents, incidents and emergencies
– Designate asbestos areas
While the licensed asbestos work category remains unchanged, HSE propose to modify non-licensed asbestos work by introducing additional measures for short duration exposure to ‘friable’ ( fragile and disintegrating) or ‘damaged or degraded’ asbestos. A new category of asbestos work is to be introduced in addition to the two existing categories.
3. Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW).
Work under this new category will be exempt from requirements to:
– Hold an asbestos licence.
– Have arrangements for accidents, incidents and emergencies.
– Designate asbestos areas.
However, work under the new category will require employers to:
– Notify their work with asbestos to the “relevant enforcing authority”.
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations.
– Maintain registers of work (health records).
HSE propose that requirements for notifying work with asbestos, health records and medical surveillance will not apply where:
a) Exposure of employees to asbestos is sporadic and of low intensity.
b) It is clear from the risk assessment that the exposure of any employee to asbestos will not exceed the control limitwhere the work involves –
(i) Short, non-continuous maintenance activities in which only non-friable materials are handled.
(ii) Removal without deterioration of non-degraded materials in which the asbestos fibres are firmly bonded in a matrix.
(iii) Encapsulation/sealing of asbestos-containing materials which are in good condition.
(iv) Air monitoring/control, and the collection /analysis of samples to confirm whether a material contains asbestos.
Existing regulations do not specifically require the asbestos to be ‘non-friable’ or ‘non-degraded’ and the European Commission also seems to require a respiratory examination of industry personnel every three years due to uncertainty of not will knowing if there has been an encounter with asbestos in ‘notifiable’ situations.
Throughout the twentieth century and right up until the present day, dangers of asbestos exposure were continually ignored by building trade personnel or building owners. As a result, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, electricians and other operatives would be constantly at fatal risk of inhaling deadly asbestos fibre dust, which remains permanently embedded within the linings of the lungs and would develop into asbestosis disease or the malignant incurable cancer, mesothelioma.
The first asbestosis symptoms would not appear until some 15 to 50 years later, often at an advanced stage when prognosis would be between 4 to 18 months.
In the UK, the number of deaths from mesothelioma has risen to 2, 250 in 2008 and over 2,000 diagnosed cases are recorded each year.
Finance
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
As a plastic surgeon you set yourself apart from other doctors. Every day you prove your expertise and skill by sculpting and shaping clients into the people they want to be. That is why it is a good idea for you to do what you do best and let marketing experts do what they do best. Hire a professional plastic surgery marketing team and let them increase your client base.
What an SEO Professional Can Do For You
An internet marketer is skilled at optimizing your website for higher search engine ranking. The whole idea behind marketing is being seen and a professional knows how to get you seen better than anyone. He has spent years creating ways to grab the attention of the consumer. Just as you have spent years perfecting your skills.
It would take you just as long to learn how to successfully market your business. You didn’t learn how to be a plastic surgeon just by watching the techniques on television or by reading a few books. You learned hands on with the guidance of a professional. A marketing expert learned in much the same way.
Don’t Try to Do Everything
When you try to do everything on your own you end up stressing out and making mistakes. A few plastic surgery marketing mistakes can cost you quite a few clients. But, if your stress causes mistakes in your practice, then you are really in trouble. You could even lose your license. Outsourcing your marketing strategies takes away all of that stress.
A marketing expert can create a social media marketing campaign, an email campaign, create online videos and a slew of other effective promotional techniques to get your name out on the internet and a high search engine ranking. An SEO expert knows how reach a targeted audience that have already shown an interest in having plastic surgery.
Another good reason for hiring a professional is that the industry is constantly evolving. Once you think you know everything about plastic surgery marketing, things change. The techniques that worked yesterday may not work today. A professional marketer stays on top these changes and changes with them.
People like getting instant answers and that is what Google is all about. They just type in what they are looking for and in an instant they see over a hundred thousands results. If your website is down near the one hundred thousand mark, no will click on your link. If you are in the top five, you will have much more success. A marketing expert can get you into that top five.
Finance
How to Stop Being Resigned to Living With an Alcoholic
Alcoholism is an illness that can be much harder for those living with an alcoholic than it is for the alcoholic. Those with an alcoholic parent or spouse know the hardship of constantly worrying that their loved one will drive while intoxicated, sell personal valuables in order to finance their habit or go on a binge and disappear for days.
For many living with an alcoholic means constantly worrying about paying the bills, having to clean up after their alcoholic loved one, looking out for various signs of alcoholism, dealing with abuse, and even being unable to sleep from fear of what will happen next.
Instead of allowing or becoming resigned to the situation you must fight back. This is the only way to ensure better future! Use these top 5 tips to make a positive change to your live.
1. Take an honest look at the alcoholic: Recognizing the line between social drinking and alcohol abuse is not always easy to identify. Although an individual who only drinks a few glasses during the weekend might not be considered an alcoholic, anyone who drinks to the point that it affects their regular life can be considered to be abusing alcohol.
Talk to the alcoholic parent or spouse. Sit down and ask them why they drink. Discus worrying symptoms that indicate alcoholism such as drinking to the point of blacking out, needing to drink to feel better about their life and feeling ashamed over their drinking habits.
2. Let the alcoholic accept the consequences: To get out of resignation, let the alcoholic experience the negative consequences of drinking and do not let yourself take on responsibility for their actions. When living with an alcoholic do not call in for them if they miss work, never purchase alcohol for them, do not help them to bed or cleaning up the empty bottles after they have been drinking. To stay out of debt and get them to see how bad the situation has become do not buy alcohol for them or give them money to buy more.
3. Accept the reality: To change your life with an alcoholic parent or spouse, you need to accept the reality. Do not live in denial or make excuses for the signs of alcoholism being displayed. You should also not feel guilty or try to threaten or bribe them into giving up alcohol. Instead, deal with your own emotions, because this is the only thing you have power to control.
4. Do not engage: When living with an alcoholic, you are likely to notice that when heavily drinking they may start arguments, throw items around, or become verbally abusive. Do not allow yourself to be drawn into playing mind games or involved in fights! Make sure your spouse experiences being loved by you but detach yourself from the situation. If needed, leave the house for a few hours or go out with friends. By not accepting the outburst and bad behaviours they will see even faster that they need help.
5. Get Support: The road to recovery will not happen in just a few weeks or months. For some the process can take years! To get the emotional support needed to recognize and treat the signs of alcoholism therapists, support groups, online forums and even eBook systems can be accessed.
These treatment methods are enormously helpful for both the alcoholic and the individuals living with an alcoholic.
