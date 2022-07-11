News
What happened to Pastor John Gray and why was he hospitalized?
The LEADER of South Carolina’s Relentless Church, Pastor John Gray, has been hospitalized.
The church leader’s wife, Aventer Gray, called on people to pray for him.
What happened to Pastor John Gray?
The prominent pastor was hospitalized after suffering a pulmonary embolism – a blockage of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs.
His wife said he’d been feeling “a little different over the past few weeks” before heading to the emergency room on Thursday, July 7 – where he was quickly admitted to intensive care.
Typically, the condition is caused by a blood clot that starts in deep veins in the legs before reaching the lungs, and if caught early, has a 92% survival rate.
However, the mortality rate for the disease can increase to as much as 30% if left untreated.
How is John Gray?
Aventer Gray has said her husband’s condition is potentially life-threatening.
She said “I need a miracle” as she asked people to keep John in their prayers.
In addition to the embolism, the church leader’s wife revealed that doctors had found additional blood clots in Gray’s lungs.
John is scheduled to undergo two surgeries, reports Greenville News.
Aventer took to Instagram to share the news and said John is currently unable to move or get up at night to use the bathroom.
She said: “To put this in perspective, the doctor said that people with exactly this scenario have come to hospital dead [John] went in with me.
“I need so many people who believe in the miraculous healing power of Jesus Christ to join me and my family and our church as we cry out on behalf of John W. Gray III.”
Police: 2 officers, 1 suspect shot dead in central Illinois town
DECATUR, Ill. — Two police officers and a suspect were fatally shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in the central Illinois town of Decatur, the town’s police chief said.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after officers pulled over around 12:30 a.m. CDT. The suspect and the two Decatur officers were taken to hospital for treatment.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the officers’ injuries were serious, but both are expected to recover, according to the (Decatur) Herald. & Review reported.
Authorities did not provide an update on the suspect’s condition.
No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately released by the police. An officer who answered the phone at the Decatur Police Department said a news release about the shooting would be sent out later Wednesday morning.
Decatur is located approximately 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
The morning forex technical report outlines the levels at play for some of the major pairs
The USD is mixed with declines in resistance for the GBP, and gains against the JPY in the new 2022 high territory for the USDJPY.
EURUSD is trading in a tight range with the 100 hour MA above near 0.9740 as resistance and a swing zone below with 0.9662 as the key support level below.
USDCHF wraps with support near the 100 hourly MA at 0.9947 as support, and swing zone resistance (September highs) at 0.99647 as near resistance to reach and cross to keep buyers in check. The pair awaits the next surge in early New York trading.
Park Hill’s Blazing Chicken Shack Serves Hospitality and Hearty Soul Food
“Are you ready ?”
That’s how your meal starts at Blazing Chicken Shack 2, probably with a “baby” in it, because Leola Gant and Nadjia Jones, the ladies who will greet you at the eight-year-old Park Hill soul food restaurant, know how to take care of you. Although the outside of the cage may not look exactly welcoming, once you walk through the doors, as Gant says, you become part of the family.
Inside, Frank’s Red Hot sits on the roughly eight barebones tables, and Gant and Jones run the show up front while chef Rhonda Banks runs the kitchen.
At The Shack, they give us the Southern comfort food they live and breathe: the spicy burn of meaty collard greens; the thick and creamy macaroni and cheese; crispy, silky cornbread with just the right amount of sweetness; salty and juicy fried chicken that fills your stomach and satiates your mind.
The food and the women are heartwarming, friendly, sassy and I feel like you can’t talk about one without talking about the other. Hospitality is so closely tied to this type of food that Gant and Jones are almost seasonings for fried catfish, okra, and black-eyed peas.
Once you place your order – probably for something fried, but definitely for those collard greens and macaroni and cheese – you’ll be waiting a while, because this food takes time. The chicken is fried to order and the okra simmers for two days before pouring into your bowl.
Considering slow-crunching bird is one of the most mouth-watering flavors on the planet, that wait can be agony. You will overcome this.
And then the food comes, and the ritual of eating it begins. Women will leave you alone for this, because they know that eating their food is a solitary and sacred mission. When I burst into my fried chicken breast, she hissed. Or maybe it’s just my imagination, but it was most definitely white and glistening with chicken juice. The hissing didn’t start until at least five minutes into my meal, as I couldn’t stop myself from eating the meaty puffs and gooey cheesy shells.
The okra is deep and loaded with okra, sausage and shrimp. I haven’t tried the fried catfish yet, but a lot of people order it so I can only assume it’s just as delicious. Almost everything is at the Shack. The prices are so reasonable that they worry me about their financial viability: half a chicken plus two generous sides are $16; a large bowl of loaded okra and a slice of cornbread are $14.50; sandwiches are $7-$8.
The Blazing Chicken Shack 2 (the original was a food truck) is an asset to the Denver restaurant scene. A soulful asset with the flavor of fried chicken that should be welcomed as much as it is welcoming. To answer Gant and Jones’ question: Yes, we are all ready.
Blazing Chicken Shack 2: 5560 E. 33rd Ave., Denver, 720-596-4501; blazingchickenshackii.com
Neon ‘Green Goblin’ suspect released without bail in NYC subway attack
An alleged member of the “Green Goblins” group who attacked and robbed two 19-year-old girls on the New York City subway has been freed without bail, further underscoring the Democratic-led state’s soft-touch policy.
Mariam Issouf, 26, of Queens, turned herself in Monday afternoon and was charged with second-degree robbery for her alleged involvement in the Oct. 2 morning assault on a Manhattan subway platform.
However, she was released on bail on Tuesday and later left the courtroom with her lawyer while covering her face with a leather jacket.
“She did nothing wrong” said Issouf’s lawyer, John Russo, while they were dating, according to the New York Post.
“My client did not attack anyone. She did not assault any of the victims and is seen on videotape saying, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this. Let’s go,” Russo added.
Issouf was identified by the New York Police Department (NYPD) as one of three suspects wearing neon green jumpsuits as they attacked and robbed two teenagers.
According to New York Daily NewsIssouf and his attackers – now widely dubbed the “Green Goblin Gang” – were filming a TikTok video before coming across the two 19-year-old girls on the station platform, sparking an argument between the two parties.
The altercation then spiraled out of control as it began to turn violent, as Breitbart News reported:
The teenagers tried to enter [a] train car but were reportedly hit and shoved by the women in green suits as passers-by watched passively.
The alleged attackers stole property from the victims, including a mobile phone, various credit cards, a wallet and other miscellaneous personal items before fleeing.
The wild scene was videotaped by other passers-by and widely shared on social media.
Women in Neon Green Leotard Attack, Rob NYC Subway Riders pic.twitter.com/VYc6WsDjJi
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 7, 2022
The NYPD is still looking for three other women believed to have been involved in the attack, including Emily Soto, 34; Ciante Alston, 26; and Dariana Peguero, 26.
At a press conference on Friday, Detective Police Chief James Essig noted that all four suspects had criminal histories — Peguero having been arrested nine times, Alston arrested three times and Soto arrested twice.
Issouf has only been arrested once, according to Essig.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) has identified the four women wearing neon green jumpsuits who allegedly attacked and robbed two 19-year-old girls at a Manhattan subway station.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 9, 2022
Following the attack, the mother of one of the victims slammed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) for the state’s flexible policies on bail reform, the Job reported.
She told the outlet that the Democratic-led state is “making these ridiculous laws and letting the savages walk the streets with nothing but a slap on the wrist.”
“Fortunately, my daughter is here. It could have been a lot worse,” the mother told the Daily News. “These people belong in cages.”
Early 2020, New York eliminated cash bail, which some have blamed for the current crime wave in New York City.
According to NYPD crime statistics, major crimes in the Big Apple have increase up 31.8% since this time last year to October 9.
Breitbart News recently reported that the rise in violent crime has emerged as a make-or-break issue for most American voters heading into the 2022 midterm elections. A recent poll shows that 77% of voters think violent crime is a serious problem.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
SK Hynix gets one-year reprieve for US chip restrictions in China
SEOUL—South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix received a one-year exemption from new U.S. restrictions blocking exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China, a sign of Washington’s willingness to offer reprieves that help minimize potential disruptions to global chip production semiconductors.
The new rules, unveiled Friday by the Commerce Department, add new licensing requirements for advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment destined for installation in China. Licensing for facilities owned by companies from the United States and its allies would be decided on a case-by-case basis, while facilities owned by China would face a deemed denial.
‘A real subversive and spirited grandmother’: working with Angela Lansbury by director Neil Jordan | Movies
I had two Angelas in my life at one point. Angela Carter (long gone and greatly missed) and Angela Lansbury (stolen out of this world last night, also greatly missed). There should be a ghost by your side, whose sole purpose is to remind you how lucky you are.
I would travel to Clapham Common in south London to work with the first Angela, dissecting her collection of short stories The Bloody Chamber into interlocking bites and shards of upended fairy tales that would become The Company of Wolves. I ended up with the second Angela on a soundstage in Shepperton in a forest of moving trees designed by Anton Furst, financed, in a way, by producer Stephen Woolley.
She would have been around 57 at the time, way too playful to be a grandmother… but then we needed a very unusual grandmother, this being a very unusual film set. There were trees covered in human musculature, glistening dark, sticky red; there was the root of a massive oak or elm in the shape of an elegant high heel; there were life-size teddy bears groping the bridesmaids; there was a whole wedding party of overdressed wolves (dogs, actually, powdered malamutes); there was a wolf coming out of a hunter’s mouth.
Then there was Angela herself, her grandmother’s head transformed into a wax model that was cut with a poker and shattered into shards of plaster on the floor. We had crew members who had just left The Empire Strikes Back and viewed what we were doing with a kind of benign contempt or bewilderment. But Angela always understood. Not only understood, but gave them the feeling that the business might be worth something in the end. She had been in Bedknobs and Broomsticks, after all.
I saw it years later at a reception in Dublin and was surprised at how moving it was. She finally looked like what she had done so well: a real subversive and bubbly granny. And I realized that I had never really had one until then.
