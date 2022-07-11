What happened to Pastor John Gray and why was he hospitalized?

The LEADER of South Carolina’s Relentless Church, Pastor John Gray, has been hospitalized.

The church leader’s wife, Aventer Gray, called on people to pray for him.

What happened to Pastor John Gray?

The prominent pastor was hospitalized after suffering a pulmonary embolism – a blockage of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs.

His wife said he’d been feeling “a little different over the past few weeks” before heading to the emergency room on Thursday, July 7 – where he was quickly admitted to intensive care.

Typically, the condition is caused by a blood clot that starts in deep veins in the legs before reaching the lungs, and if caught early, has a 92% survival rate.

1 DECATUR, GA – JULY 24: Pastor John Gray speaks on stage at the House Of Hope Atlanta on July 24, 2016 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) Photo credit: Getty

However, the mortality rate for the disease can increase to as much as 30% if left untreated.

How is John Gray?

Aventer Gray has said her husband’s condition is potentially life-threatening.

She said “I need a miracle” as she asked people to keep John in their prayers.

In addition to the embolism, the church leader’s wife revealed that doctors had found additional blood clots in Gray’s lungs.

John is scheduled to undergo two surgeries, reports Greenville News.

Aventer took to Instagram to share the news and said John is currently unable to move or get up at night to use the bathroom.

She said: “To put this in perspective, the doctor said that people with exactly this scenario have come to hospital dead [John] went in with me.

“I need so many people who believe in the miraculous healing power of Jesus Christ to join me and my family and our church as we cry out on behalf of John W. Gray III.”