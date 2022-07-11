WRGB Albany TV presenter Heather Kovar reveals the heartbreaking reason she slurred words live on air before being suspended

News anchor Heather Kovar has revealed why she appeared to slur her words on a botched show.

The now-suspended WRGB Albany presenter appeared disheveled on air on July 9.

3 Heather Kovar appeared disheveled and seemed to slur her words while on the air on July 9 Photo credit: CBS

3 The presenter revealed that she was sleep deprived and exhausted Photo credit: Instagram/@hrkovar

Kovar told The Sun that she suffered from sleep deprivation and exhaustion after returning to the network early after the death of her father Willie.

Kovar was supposed to work the 6 o’clock and evening shifts on Saturday.

She announced that she would not renew her contract when it expires on July 31.

Robert Croteau, WRGB-Albany’s vice president and general manager, told the Times Union: “Heather Kovar has been suspended pending our internal investigation.

“We have no further comment at this time.”

Kovar seemed nervous and incoherent at times as she stumbled over her words.

She said: “And as we move on tonight, we also have to tell you how other news is happening in the region and across the region in the nation.”

On one occasion, Kovar tried to introduce meteorologist Craig Gold, but she accidentally called him “Craig Adams.”

In an attempt to correct her mistake, she said, “Why did I say that?” “And of course meteorologist Craig Gold, like me, works double shifts, so, uh, he’s in…”

The presenter also tried to talk about an explosion at a natural gas facility in Oklahoma but had trouble getting her words across.

Suddenly, during the report, she changed the subject and oddly announced, “Well, hello! Good afternoon!”

“Like, I told you this morning, if you were watching us this morning at 6am, 7am, I told you, you know what?

“Today, what a beautiful day outside! It’s amazing. And therefore a great time for music outdoors.”

Kovar also appeared to have technical issues during the segment and was seen holding a cable during the broadcast before being cut off mid-sentence.

She said she would go on the air on Sunday but was replaced by Emma Quinn instead.

Kovar announced on May 18 that Willie had passed away.

She shared a series of emotional throwback snaps as she paid a glowing tribute.

Kovar said Willie “served and protected his family to the end.”

He worked for the Houston Police Department from 1958 to 1980 before serving for the Caldwell PD, the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

An online obituary states that Willie served as a law enforcement officer in Texas for 40 years.

In May, she announced that the network had “graciously” given her time off to be with her father.

Kovar has worked for CBS6/WRGB for more than five years.