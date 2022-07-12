2018 Best WordPress Themes – 21 WordPress Themes by VisualModo

Pin 0 Shares

The 21 Premium Business WordPress Themes comes as a set of other 21 Themes that can work on many types of Business.

Whether you want to set up a blog, food restaurant, sports website or photography website, this is the theme you should go for.

It’s a sleek theme that gives you everything to get your business online. Let’s have a detail look at each theme in the 21 Premium WP themes.

Architect

Build by VisualModo, one of the best WordPress theme developers in the world.

The theme gives you a warm look courtesy of the Bootstrap 3. No more stress while creating content, Visual Composer gives you all the ability to develop complex layouts.

Get this theme and start to customise your site in a minute.

Seller

The Seller WP theme gives you the chance to have your eCommerce site and begin selling your products.

Sleek and responsive, Seller theme is your best theme for an online business.

With plenty of features such as Contact Form, Theme options, Unlimited Colours, etc.

You will never run short of any features to customise your site.

Marvel

With its elegant and snappy typography, Marvel is an impressive professional theme that merely works well with any Business type you want.

It features an auto-updater, retina ready, CSS3 animations, etc. to help you kick-start your online business with easy.

Rare

Rare is a solid business theme that features everything necessary for one to customize an online site.

Rare is easy to customize the site with a responsive look, Google maps, retina support, etc.

Peak

Peak is easy to customize theme powered by CSS3 animations, Visual Composer, Google Maps, Boxed or Wide layout, etc.

Works tremendous both for mobile devices and big screen since it’s responsive.

Spark

This theme assumes a different look depending on the way you customize it.

With a plethora of features such as Google Maps, WooCommerce, Slider revolution, custom widgets, etc.

It’s you to decide how you want to set up your site.

Stream

Colorful, sleek and modern, this theme is perfect for you to start with if you’re going to have your website online quickly.

With a stack of features to use such as CSS3 animations, Post formats, Unlimited colors, infinite menu, etc.

It’s just a few minutes, and you will have a working website.

Wedding

If you have been looking for the perfect theme to use for your wedding business, this 21 Premium Business WordPress Theme is your solution.

No need to worry about how to create content, Visual Composer gives you all the options.

Also, you get the ability to view your site on mobile devices since it’s mobile responsive.

Fitness

Enhance your fitness website with this WordPress theme by using its simple to customize widgets.

Create different layouts with the Boxed or full layout feature and present your content neatly using the Visual Composer.

Edge

Build a beautiful design with the Edge theme.

Let your primary images slide with the help of the image sliders.

Set up an eCommerce page with easy by using the WooCommerce plugin and allow your customers to start paying you for your services.

Zenith

Zenith has a striking visual, and it features a sturdy panel with great features to use for customization.

Comes with a ton of CSS3 animations, Sticky header, plus 600+ Google fonts, etc.

Gym

Do you run a Gym business? Well, this is the theme is tailored for you.

Let people know the location of your Gym with the help of excellent Google Maps.

With the help of a slider revolution, you can now show different kind of content that comes with various customizations, effects, and animations.

Food

A great restaurant must have an attractive look.

And that is what you get when you use this Food Theme to build your site.

Give your visitors a glimpse of what they expect when they visit your Food restaurant with the help of this theme amazing features.

Beyond

If you are tired of looking for a theme for your website.

Beyond is a 21 premium business theme that blends effortlessly with any business type.

Give your users a responsive feel when they access your site using a mobile device.

Sports

A fantastic theme for any sports blogger.

It’s packed with a dozen features-custom widgets, Sticky header, Unlimited colors, Google Maps, Auto-updater, Visual Composer, WooCommerce product you will want to sell online.

Ink

Powered by Bootstrap, secure shortcode generator, WooCommerce integration, etc.

Your work is only to play around with the widgets and you soon you will have a fantastic and beautiful site.

Medical

Whether it’s a medical website, 21 premium Business WP theme bundle has everything for you.

Why not then give your visitors an easy way to get in contact with you by creating a simple to use the Contact form with this Medical Contact Form?

With plenty of features to use including Automatic Updates, Boxed and Wide Layouts, 700+ Google Fonts, etc. You have everything done for you.

Nector

Build your professional website using Nectar theme.

It gives you the ability to create a highly creative website that is responsive and attractive. With so many features to use, this theme is perfect for any business type.

Winehouse

Winehouse shines when it comes to creating beautiful multimedia content for a massive online audience.

It does so in a tone that is both professional and serious. Let your customers know what you are selling by using Winehouse.

Mechanic

The mechanic is a clean and modern theme that you can use to set up your business type.

It’s built with clean and valid CSS3 Animations to ensure that you stay put with the latest trends in the website design.

Construction

Perfect for your Construction business.

With so many features to choose from, this Construction theme will give your website a new look.