Bandhan Bank Recruitment 2022 » Asst, Clerk, PO, Manager & Other Post

A young woman accused of lying and fabricating allegations that she was raped, ‘pimped’ and trafficked is telling the truth about almost everything, her lawyer has said.

Eleanor Williams, 21, of Walney in Barrow-in-Furness, is denying seven counts of perverting the course of justice. She is accused of making false allegations against four men and tampering with evidence, including injuring herself with a hammer, in order to accuse them of rapes and crimes they did not commit.

Summarizing the defense case at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, Louise Blackwell KC said: ‘Miss Williams’ case is that all the allegations she has made and which you are looking at are true with one exception .”

The jury heard that she admitted to lying about an incident over a three-year period, involving a trip to Blackpool and a man called Mohammed Ramzan, known as Rammi, who ran restaurants and dishes in take to Barrow.

She gave police a detailed description of trafficking in Blackpool by Ramzan and other men, the jury heard. There, she claimed, Ramzan was violent, threatening to throw her into the sea and drown her.

She claimed Ramzan told her the next two days were “a test to see if he could be trusted not to run or go to the police,” Jonathan Sandiford KC told the jury, prosecuting.

“If she succeeded, they would forgive her. If she failed, she would be killed,” Sandiford said. She told police she was forced to have sex with eight men.

Detectives spent considerable resources investigating Williams’ claims, only to find they were “a pack of lies from first to last,” Sandiford said. He told the jury that Williams had booked herself into a hotel in Blackpool before going there, using booking.com. Upon arrival she was not ‘pimped’ to men, but went to Spar and the Co-op and bought a Pot Noodle and chocolate, which she ate in her room while watching YouTube and BBC iPlayer on his phone, the jury heard.

Blackwell told the jury that Ramzan asked Williams to go to Blackpool and he and other men then told him to lie about what happened there.

Earlier, the prosecution said Williams also made false claims that she was trafficked to Ibiza by Ramzan when she was just 15, along with other girls, where she claimed that they were forced to have sex with men every night for a fortnight.

When officers pointed out that flight records could be checked, “it was only then that she admitted she had never been taken to Ibiza and exploited as she had claimed,” said Sandiford told the jury.

Williams also told police in 2019 that Ramzan suggested she go to Amsterdam, where she was put to work in a brothel. There, she told detectives, Ramzan auctioned her off for €25,000. “But,” Sandiford said, “luckily for the defendant, the buyer…was unable to make full payment or deposit and so she was allowed to go home rather than be sold to a man in Amsterdam.”

But when police investigated, they found that if Williams had indeed traveled to Amsterdam in November 2018, with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, it was “something the defendant had wanted to do for his 18th birthday and had talked about it for about two years before they booked it and left”.

In Amsterdam, the trio remained together at all times, the court heard.

After questioning Ramzan on bail, police checked his alibi and found that his mobile phone was not leaving Barrow, let alone the Netherlands, and that he was using his bank card at B&Q and for gas at Asda in Barrow.

Jurors were told the horrific injuries Williams suffered in May 2020 and posted on social media were self-inflicted with a claw hammer she saw on CCTV buying from Tesco eight days earlier.

A pathologist who reviewed the photographs found that “the nature and distribution of the bruises (noting that there were none on the back of the body, none on the back of the head or right arm) were inconsistent with the fact that Miss Williams had been the victim of a violent assault,” Sandiford said.

Williams had told detectives she was injured after being taken to a house in Barrow where there were “more than 10 Asian men” and that she was raped by several men after being given a purple pill that she thought was ecstasy. “It was a complete fabrication from start to finish,” Sandiford said.

The trial continues.