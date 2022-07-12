Creditors Claim Three Arrows Capital Founders Gone Missing!

Vision: to be the most popular social platform for metaverse ecosystem

Mission: connecting the industry chain — build a platform for sharing knowledge and matching resource, empower enterprise with information and solutions

Values: open, cooperation and win-win

Summit forward：

Metaverse is widely sought after by capital & has become a heated technology concept across the planet, attracting countless attention from both technology industry and capital market. Statistics show that over the first five months of 2022, more than $120 billion wroth of capital had been invested in building metaverse technology and infrastructure, this figure is more than double the $57 billion invested in 2021alone.

In June, Mckinsey published a metaverse report titled: Value Creation in the Metaverse). according to the report, by 2030, the virtual world would reach $5 trillion dollars in value while it conducted a survey over more than 400 senior leaders and concluded that more than 95% of those business leaders believed that metaverse will have a positive impact on their industry for the next 5-10 years.

Meta is called meta in the computer field while verse is the abbreviation of universe. Metaverse is meant to explore the next stage of internet, it is a continuously shared virtual space supported by AR, VR, 3D & other technologies. It is also known as the third generation of internet technology. Metaverse is a new internet application and social form that integrates a variety of new technologies, providing immersive experience based on extended reality technology, as well as generating a mirror of real word with digital twin technology. With an economic system built upon blockchain, the virtual world finally integrates with real world in terms of economic system, social system and identity system, allowing each user to create and edit their contents.

This concept was traced back all the way back to a novel named “Snow Crash” published by American science fiction writer Neal Stevenson in 1992. In 2021, this metaverse concept went viral as Facebook, Tencent, ByteDance poured into this sector one after another with ambition of being the bellwether. Recently, the metaverse concept has been gaining increasing popularity. If there is anything that disrupt global entertainment industry over next five to ten years the way Tesla had disrupted the global automobile industry, many believe that it has to be metaverse. The 2022 MetaExpo Web3.0 Summit is held under this background.

Summit Features：

Participation of World-renowned metaverse companies: this summit attracts world-renowned metaverse companies, internet companies, crypto companies, digital technology and financial industry to gather in Singapore, bringing state-of-art metaverse technology research and development exchange and applications to participants, allowing us to track the most cutting-edge metaverse technology and business application.

Authoritative guests, sharing of scholars’ speeches: this summit has invited executives in charge of metaverse technology in world-renowned internet companies and authoritative metaverse researchers to be guests sharing ideas, guiding us through birth of metaverse & development to experiencing future application scenarios. With a combination of theory and technology, we are more than ever to have much clearer understanding of metaverse how the third-generation internet technology evolves to change our life.

Immersive interactive experience : in this summit, exhibitors bring immersive on-site experience built upon AR/VR technology in such way that audience can have a more intuitive experience about basic metaverse application scenarios.

High-end networking and upstream/downstream resource across metaverse industrial chain: This Metaverse Summit has set corresponding thresholds for participation. The main audience of the audience are the management of technology companies, and the level of vice president or above, and they are more inclined to communicate with high-end customers. At the same time, this summit integrates the upstream and downstream resources of the Metaverse industry chain, and provides necessary technical support and resource sharing services to the visitors.

Date Time Events: 24th Nov 18:00 – 20:00 Welcome Reception (matching your partners in Metaverse) 25th Nov 8:00 Check-in Theme: Meet a New World 9:00 – 12:00 Keynote speech: Metaverse ecology — Software: NFT Web3.0 Defi IP Scene construction Operating system System security Motion capture Dialogue: is metaverse the spiritual home for mankind or the abyss of depravity? 13:00 – 17:00 Keynote speech: Metaverse ecology — Hardware: AR/VR Chips Internet-of-thing Cloud infrastructure 5G Decentralization equipment Dialogue: AI satisfies humans’ physiological needs while metaverse spiritual needs? 18:00 – 20:00 Financing for metaverse projects: Investors’ viewpoints & projects’ roadshow 26th Nov 9:00 – 12:00 Keynote speech: Blockchain technology & Metaverse Defi | Web3 | NFT and metaverse Dialogue: centralized metaverse vs decentralized metaverse 13:00 – 17:00 Keynote speech: Metaverse application forum: Games | healthcare | education | sports | shopping | music | social | movies | Dialogue: how far away from metaverse popularity? When metaverse killer application appears?

