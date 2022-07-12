News
Dylan Cease, left off the All-Star team, is focused on improving. ‘There’s still room to get better,’ the Chicago White Sox starter says.
Dylan Cease ranks among the best in the American League in several pitching categories.
He led the league in strikeouts per nine innings (13.01) entering Monday and was second in strikeouts (133) and fourth in ERA (2.45).
Despite the impressive numbers, Cease’s name did not appear Sunday afternoon when Major League Baseball announced the pitchers and reserves for this year’s All-Star Game.
“It’s disappointing, but I can’t control it so I’m just going to focus on what I can control,” Cease said before Monday’s 8-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Cease will be back on the mound Tuesday in Game 2 of a split doubleheader against the Guardians. Davis Martin is slated to pitch Game 1.
The Sox had a bumpy start to their final road trip before the All-Star break as Lance Lynn gave up five runs in the first and they never dug out of the hole. Lynn allowed eight runs on nine hits in four-plus innings.
Yoán Moncada hit a three-run homer in the third and AJ Pollock had an RBI single in the fourth to get the Sox within one. But the Guardians responded with three in the fifth.
Cease has built on his 2021 season, when he showed growth while going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 226 strikeouts.
He’s 7-4 in 17 starts, and his 2.3 WAR is seventh among AL pitchers, according to Baseball Reference.
“He’s got the type of stuff that could be special,” Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal said last week at Guaranteed Rate Field. “He’s made huge strides from the first year I got here to now.”
The All-Star pitchers and reserves were selected via a combination of the player ballot — a vote by players, managers and coaches — and by MLB, according to the All-Star Game release distributed Sunday.
Cease has received support throughout baseball after his name wasn’t on the list. Former teammate Carlos Rodón told The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly that Cease “put together a first half better than a lot of guys on that list.”
Cease said Rodón’s comment “means a lot.”
“Carlos and I are good friends, so it was cool he had my back like that,” Cease said.
A chance remains that Cease could be added as a replacement if spots become available, which often happens in the lead-up to the All-Star Game. The game is scheduled for July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
“A lot of things happen within the last week, so I wouldn’t give up,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.
Cease is concentrating on continuing to elevate his game.
“In my mind I think there’s still room to get better as always,” he said. “If I continue to focus on what I think needs to be fixed and I just continue to take care of the basics and fundamentals, it should take care of itself.”
Still, he’s glad to see some of the work he has put in paying off.
“It’s definitely more fun when you have good results, and this is definitely the most competent I’ve ever been as a pitcher, the best numbers I’ve put up, all of that,” Cease said. “It’s a little disappointing that as a team we aren’t where we want to be. That would be the most fun, good numbers and team’s doing well. But I’m pretty proud of myself and happy with a lot of the adjustments that have been made.”
Monday’s game was the first of four in three days against the Guardians. That’s followed by four in Minnesota against the first-place Twins.
The Sox fell to 41-44 with Monday’s loss, and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday, “There have been a lot of whispers of unrest, cliques and the lack of player leadership inside the clubhouse tearing apart this talented team.”
La Russa said of the report: “You always wonder who the sources are, where the information came from. Not really worth much unless you know that. I think I’m closer to it than whoever the sources are. Our coaches are closer to it. But you know, when you have expectations, talked about it and they’re disappointing, there ain’t no free lunch.
“I like the veterans. And I like the way our young guys respond to their responsibilities and their willingness to step forward. It’s a terrific mix. That’s why stuff like that always is something. Put it this way: Either whoever the sources are are right or the coaches and I are wrong. So you take your pick. You watch us, you can agree wherever — it’s the beauty of this situation. Everybody has their own opinion, just like strategy. Either they’re right or we are wrong.”
Cease likes the team’s chemistry.
“It honestly makes coming into the clubhouse and to the park a lot more enjoyable,” he said. “I consider this a pretty close-knit group, so, yeah, it’s definitely not an issue on this team.”
SEAN HANNITY: Biden said he was so proud of his son Hunter, the smartest guy he knows
Sean Hannity recapped some of Biden’s best moments from his interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper and how the president rated his performance so far on “Hannity.”
SEAN HANNITY: EVEN ‘MSDNC’ RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT JOHN FETTERMAN
SEAN HANNITY: We start with Joe Biden tonight who just sat down for one of the coziest he could have started a fire and roasted marshmallows, interview with CNN’s fake Jake TAPPER, who pampered the president with a variety of softball questions. Virtually no tracking – fine. I’m waiting for this. Make no mistake – Fake Jacques. He is not a journalist. He is a democratic activist. He is a talk show host. I’m a talk show host. We are members of the press. I’m honest, he isn’t.
It’s okay, all he has to do is be honest with his viewers that he has a political side. He’s a Trump who hates liberal Democrats like almost everyone else on fake news, CNN and MSDNC. Now, again, despite Tapper best effort to be nice to the president, the ever-so-compromising president, even politely taking over Joe’s cheat sheet at one point. Biden always mutilated at the end to completely ridicule himself, mutilating word after word. He said he was so proud of his son Hunter, the smartest guy he knows.
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Says He’s Watching Currency Movements Closely
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Matsuno, with another (very weak) verbal intervention directed against the decline of the Yen.
- Closely monitor currency movements with a strong sense of urgency
- no commentary on daily currency movements
Yesterday USD/
USD/JPY
JPY
jumped above its previous high of 145.80/90 where the Bank of Japan intervened.
I have posted the links below regularly over the past few days, they are relevant at this time.
ICYMI, here are the kinds of comments that indicate imminent intervention:
Texas border agents find liquid meth in condoms hidden in pumpkins
Texas border agents found more than $402,000 worth of liquid meth contained in condoms hidden inside pumpkins during a vehicle inspection, authorities said.
The seizure was discovered Tuesday at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry and was part of Halloween decorations inside a vehicle, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said.
BIDEN ADMIN ANNOUNCES BORDER OPERATION WITH MEXICO, INCREASES KIDNAPPING OF VENEZUELANS
“Our front line CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid meth hidden in pumpkins,” Acting Port Manager Elizabeth Garduno said.
Border agents were at the Camino Real International Bridge when they encountered a 2012 Ford Escape coming from Mexico. The driver was then referred for a secondary inspection.
During the search of the vehicle, officers found 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in 136 condoms inside four pumpkins.
The vehicle and drugs were confiscated and the driver was arrested by the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.
India set to leverage emerging markets to hit $2 trillion export target
mini
Although India is Africa’s second largest trading partner, the volume of trade remains modest compared to its main trading partner, China. India accounted for about 6% of Africa’s imports in 2021, while China accounted for almost 20%. This remains in line with India’s modest global share of world merchandise exports, which stood at 1.8% in 2021 compared to China, which exceeded 15%.
India’s exports to Africa peaked at US$37.9 billion in 2021, making it the region’s second largest source of imports.
Mineral fuels and oils (mainly refined petroleum) accounted for 19.1% of total exports to Africa, followed by vehicles (10.4%), pharmaceuticals (10.3%) and cereals (8.5%). %), reflecting a mix of essential and consumer goods. India was also Africa’s second largest export destination, accounting for 6.3% of the continent’s global exports.
Although India is Africa’s second largest trading partner, the volume of trade remains modest compared to its main trading partner, China. India accounted for about 6% of Africa’s imports in 2021, while China accounted for nearly 20%. This remains in line with India’s modest global share of world merchandise exports, which stood at 1.8% in 2021 compared to China, which exceeded 15%. China’s exports to Africa amounted to $148 billion in 2021 and remain well diversified, with manufactured goods such as electrical equipment, machinery, vehicles, plastics, iron and steel, and items representing more than 45% of its exports to Africa.
Machinery and mechanical appliances supplied by India accounted for 3.9% of Africa’s imports and machinery and electrical equipment accounted for 3%, while those supplied by China accounted for 27.3% and 24.8% respectively in 2021. While products such as machinery and electronics accounted for 6.1% and 4.8% of India’s global exports, its share in global exports was marginal at 1% and 0.5%. Current government policies have attempted to increase the share of manufacturing globally to overcome India’s existing trade deficit in these sectors.
Furthermore, India’s exports to Africa remain concentrated in a few countries, with South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Togo and Kenya accounting for 50.7% of India’s exports to Africa. continent, implying the need to expand export markets to other countries on the continent. India is to increase its manufacturing exports to African countries by taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement launched on January 1, 2021, providing a US$3 trillion market .
Infrastructure financing accounts for a substantial amount of Africa’s public debt and these loans are mostly funded by foreign creditors, resulting in soaring external debt in the region. It presents a financial risk for investors, especially in countries with high political risks or countries vulnerable to currency risks. Of the 54 African countries, 29 countries are classified as at high risk of debt distress by the IMF and seven countries remain in debt distress, with an average gross general government debt-to-GDP ratio 68% higher than the pre-pandemic level of 62 %.
Concentration on alternative solutions such as local currency financing or countertrade agreements to finance goods as well as project exports could therefore be explored, especially in the case of resource-intensive countries to support future repayments and help low-income countries achieve their development goals.
Africa could become a sustainable supplier of a range of essential products for India. India’s top imports from Africa in 2021 included mineral fuels (mainly crude oil, coal and natural gas) accounting for 47.8% of India’s imports, followed by precious stones and metals (mainly gold) (25.4% share). In addition to this, Africa also supplied copper and copper articles, inorganic chemicals, edible fruits and nuts, fertilizers, plaster materials and cement, edible vegetables and roots and oilseeds together accounting for 20 percent of India’s total imports from Africa.
Another area of particular interest to India could be the Pan-African Payments and Settlements System, a centralized payment and settlement infrastructure for intra-African trade payments, jointly developed by the African Union and the African Development Bank. ‘import Export. It aims to facilitate trade and other economic activities between African countries through a simple, low-cost and risk-controlled common payment clearing and settlement system. An agreement could be signed between the Reserve Bank of India and the African Union, aligning with the “International Indian Rupee Trade Regulations” and initiating a joint payment mechanism with PAPSS to facilitate rupee trade with India to ensure the supply of essential imports as well as facilitate exports to African countries that currently lack foreign exchange reserves or are fiscally constrained to undertake imports from India.
The trade finance gap in Africa remains at USD 82 billion in 2019, with 40% of African trade remaining intermediated compared to 80% globally. Regulatory restrictions and higher compliance costs were the main constraints cited for the withdrawal of international confirming banks from Africa, resulting in reduced availability of trade finance, especially for SMEs.
Credit enhancement schemes, including risk participation and transaction guarantee agreements supporting Indian commercial banks, could provide needed liquidity, thereby boosting exports to Africa. In addition, a dedicated line of credit to finance trade with Africa, channeled through development finance institutions, as part of India’s enhanced engagement with Africa and support to the AfCFTA , could guarantee a sustainable supply as well as South-South solidarity.
Africa remains an important region for the Indian Development Assistance Program (IDEAS) which provides concessional lines of credit for infrastructure development and capacity building in beneficiary developing countries. Africa represents 40% of the total lines of credit granted over the years, the first beneficiary after Asia. In a strained global financial environment, India’s traditional approach to human capacity development could be complemented by a policy supporting increased exports of ‘made in India’ manufactured goods to Africa. India must leverage its goodwill to exploit export opportunities in emerging markets in Africa to meet its export targets of US$2 trillion by 2030.
The authors are economists from India Exim Bank. Views are personal.
Biden basks in Colorado mountains, creates new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument
TENNESSEE PASS – President Joe Biden stood in front of the ruins of a World War II winter warfare training camp in the mountains of Colorado on Wednesday, officially designating a new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument of 84 square miles, and celebrated the savagery of the West.
“You can feel the power of this place,” Biden said, basking in a landscape dotted with green pines and golden aspens that he called “sacred,” praising Ute’s stewardship through the centuries. While addressing a gathering of state and national leaders under a cliff, he boasted of “soaring peaks, craggy canyons, black bears, bald eagles, mountain lions, waterfalls, pristine rivers , alpine lakes and the scent of wildflowers.
He also spoke of the wider West, at one point quoting the late environmental activist and writer Edward Abbey on “the most beautiful place on Earth…many such places” that “every man, every woman carries in his heart and in his mind”. Biden recalled his own family trips to skiing — “all those memories that you all understand and take for granted, they’re important where I’m from” — and hiking in the Grand Canyon, which he called a cathedral.
“It takes your breath away,” Biden said. “I don’t think until you see some of these things that you realize how important it is to preserve them.”
This marks Biden’s first exercise of executive power under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to establish a new national monument on federally managed public lands. He has already used this power to expand three existing monuments. Its official designation of 53,804 acres here along the Tennessee Pass and Upper Eagle River, all part of the White River National Forest, adds a layer of federal government protection from possible future development. It is expected to spur local efforts that began a decade ago to restore the delicate ecology that was partially destroyed when military leaders established Camp Hale.
Monument status gives veterans of the US Army’s 10th Mountain Division who trained here “the dignity of public remembrance”, US Senator Michael Bennett said. An innovative unit of World War II, the 10th Mountain Division emerged in these mountains when a diverse group of men came together, worked together and then played a key role in a surprise night attack that defeated the Nazi forces in Europe.
During his visit, Biden also announced additional protection for a disputed 225,000-acre area about 60 miles west of Carbondale called the Thompson Divide – extending a pause on land leasing for oil and gas drilling. And he announced that, as part of efforts to address the “devastating impacts of climate change,” federal funds from the Federal Inflation Reduction Act will be used in the West to improve the effectiveness of the use of water from the Colorado River, a dwindling source used by 40 million people in seven states and Mexico.
The senses. Bennet and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Rep. Joe Neguse, Gov. Jared Polis and White House Council on Environmental Quality Director Brenda Mallory joined Biden at Camp Hale, where a crowd of over 200 included surviving veterans, environmentalists, Ute tribal elders and local political leaders.
For years, Bennet lobbied for passage through Congress of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act, which would help protect 400,000 acres in western Colorado, including land around Camp Tan. But that legislation, guided by Neguse and others across the House, failed to win Senate approval. Hickenlooper told the crowd “we’re going to do it this coming year.” In August, he and Bennet, who is facing a political challenge from Republican candidate Joe O’Dea, met Vilsack at Camp Hale. Vilsack pledged to urge Biden to consider using his executive power to create the monument. Bennet followed, lobbying the White House.
Presidents under the Antiquities Act have designated 129 national monuments across the country. In Colorado, these include the sites of Brown’s Canyon, Canyons of the Ancients, Dinosaur, and Yucca House.
At Camp Hale, all that remains of a military base that once covered 1,500 acres with 245 barracks housing up to 15,000 soldiers and support personnel are the concrete foundations of an ammunition dump, a country house and a shooting range.
Since 2013, the National Forest Foundation and other groups have worked to restore the wetlands and waterways around Camp Hale and commemorate military history. The construction of the base required the leveling and drainage of the wetlands. Military engineers redirected the meanders of the upper Eagle River into a straight ditch. It erased the pools. Native willows have disappeared, replaced by invasive yellow toadflax and thistles. Water temperatures soared, hurting fish, and as stream banks eroded the diversity of wildlife in the area, from stoneflies on the food chain to predators.
The land has long served as a popular base for hiking, camping, skiing, hunting, game viewing, and motorized off-road driving.
And the cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora own water rights to the river that flows from melting snow on mountain tops – a tributary of the Colorado River.
The valleys here provide habitat for wildlife including elk, bear, lynx, pine marten, groundhog, pika, otter, trout, white tailed ptarmigan, pink finch, birds migratory singers and ducks.
For centuries the Utes have hunted here, buried their dead. Then, in 1845, US Army General John Fremont led explorers. Government surveys in the 1870s noted the nearby 14,009-foot Mont de la Sainte-Croix. Photographer William Jackson documented it in widely circulated images. And in 1881, the workers laid a railway. Gold and silver miners followed. In 1905, President Theodore Roosevelt attempted to protect some of the wilderness by declaring a Holy Cross Forest Preserve.
Now, as a monument, this area will be saved “for all the peoples of America and the world,” Biden said. “It’s a permanent decision, an action that no future president can undo.”
And he recounted the role soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division played in Europe, recalling a cold, dark night in 1945 in Italy when they began a surprise attack mission “that relied on skill, strength and stamina that could only be acquired in a place like this.” They scaled an 1,800 foot cliff “and broke through the German defenses at a pivotal moment in the war”.
Biden’s creation of a monument will help raise funds for extensive restoration and development of the monument with a visitor center, guided tours and the best possible interpretive panels, said Tenth President Nancy Kramer. Mountain Division Foundation, a group led by descendants of Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division.
“They got together and worked together. It was duty, honor and country,” Kramer said. “They were diverse. But they got pretty damn tight,” she said.
“That’s part of what we’re missing today.”
State Patrol reports fatal crash on Minnesota 5 near MSP airport
The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday evening near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
According to the State Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Minnesota 5 near Post Road.
A Toyota Highlander traveling west on Highway 5 veered off the right side of the highway and struck the inside of a bridge abutment. The SUV then came to rest on the left side of the highway against a guardrail.
No further details, including the number of victims, were immediately available.
