Blockchain
Ethereum Tests $1,170, Is $1000 The Next Target?
Ethereum over the past few weeks has registered multiple rejections at $1,280. It continues to aim toppling above the aforementioned price level. ETH has been trading in a downward channel since July 8.
Over the last 24 hours, Ethereum lost 3.3% which to an extent has reversed its weekly gain considerably. Technical outlook remains bearish on the short time frame. The pullback that Ethereum faced multiple times could possibly catapult price higher. In that case, ETH might target resistance levels above the $1280 mark.
The two other strong barriers for the coin stood at $1420 and $1540. Broader market strength can help Ethereum regain momentum, Bitcoin too, has been struggling at the $20,000 price level.
This has caused most altcoins to follow the same price movement. Buying strength would also start to pick up once Bitcoin displays signs of recovery on its chart. Currently, sellers continue to dominate Ethereum.
Ethereum Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
ETH was trading at $1,140 at the time of writing. It breached its support level of $1,170 and inched closer to its critical price floor of $1,000. The coin encountered a total of three price pullbacks at the $1,280 level.
Another pullback might cause ETH to push above the $1,280 level. The barriers following $1,280 stood at $1,440 and $1,540 respectively.
In case ETH fails to sustain above the $1,140 price level, it could plunge to $900. The possibility of the same cannot be ruled out given the market conditions.
Volume of Ethereum traded declined significantly signalling that buying pressure has fallen due to bearish pressure.
Technical Analysis
ETH registered sharp decline in buying strength over the past few days. In accordance with the same, the Relative Strength Index painted a similar picture.
RSI sloped downwards and was seen below the half-line. A reading below the half-line signifies increased selling pressure in the market.
Price of ETH was below the 20-SMA line, this indicated that the asset underwent a sell off. Sellers were responsible in driving the price momentum in the market.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Revisits Key Support, Can The Bulls Protect More Losses
ETH’s buying pressure has remained low and the same has been demonstrated on its four hour chart. Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and a reversal of the same. MACD underwent a bearish crossover and displayed red histograms.
The red histograms are tied to a sell signal. This explains the sell-off that Ethereum has been witnessing. Bollinger Bands depict the price volatility of the asset.
Bollinger Bands slightly opened up which could be amounted to an anticipated fluctuation in the price of the asset. In case of a further fall, ETH is eyeing $1,000 and on the flipside, the digital currency could manage to break past the $1,280 resistance line.
Support from buyers remains crucial for Ethereum.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Key Breakdown Support Nearby
Featured image from UnSplash, charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Will Bitcoin Tank If A Recession Hits, IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
Following the events, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned about economic decline. Furthermore, it speaks of a possible worse global recession in 2023. This means that financial markets will go risk-off, creating extreme fear for the markets.
Hence, there could be a drastic decline in the prices of crypto assets and conventional stocks.
BTC Price Correlates With Stocks?
The price of Bitcoin has depicted a strong correlation with equity assets for more than a year. This is seen with most of the trends for BTC and some stocks in most cases. Several factors and conditions have been highlighted as explanations for the correlation. One of the stocks with a solid link to Bitcoin is S&P 500.
Bitcoin witnessed a price drop during the global pandemic recession in 2020. This was the same story for equity stocks. But as the economic conditions gradually progressed positively, the system transited accordingly. As a result, the crypto and equity markets sold off in December 2021 and May 2022.
Most of the correlated trends could indicate the performance of markets for securities once they hit a certain liquidity threshold. But, conversely, it could suggest that institutional fund has reached a sizable portion of capital inflows.
The price of Bitcoin could be tossed around firmly and fiercely despite the causative factors of a declining economy. However, the primary crypto asset could meet a drastic fall once there’s a global recession. This will propel investors to pull out their funds through massive sell-offs.
BTC Could Offer Long-Term Bullish Overview
The price of Bitcoin will boost in a situation with favorable intervention. For example, the US Federal Reserve and other central banks globally could take the IMF warnings and cut down rates to curb recession. Such a situation will create a price rally for Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Also, equity stocks will strive positively.
However, there could still be hope even without the intervention of the central banks. This means that a recession will emerge and pull down the crypto market, with the price of BTC dropping. Such lower prices could become an attractive entry point for some investors of the crypto assets.
Recall that the 2008 recession brought no prominence to Bitcoin. But following its collapse in March 2020, the primary cryptocurrency got a massive bull market that spiked its dominance in the crypto market. From then, Bitcoin rallied far above the equities and has been sustaining its stance.
With the overall outplay of events, Bitcoin depicts a bullish outlook on a long-term basis. At press time, the BTC price is around $19,137, indicating a drop over the past 24 hours.
Featured image from Pixabay and charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin, Ethereum Open Interest Suggests A Squeeze Is Coming
The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have seen a significant rise in their open interest in the last couple of weeks. This comes even when the market is seeing struggling prices and investors have begun to take more conservative positions in the market. The drastic increase in the open interest across these two cryptocurrencies could have some significant implications for the crypto market as a whole.
Ethereum Spikes With Bitcoin
Bitcoin open interest has been on the rise over the last couple of weeks, which has led to some interesting forecasts for the digital asset, and now, Ethereum has begun following the same trend. Over the last week, the Ethereum open interest relative to market cap had surged alongside that of bitcoin.
Both digital assets had actually hit new all-time highs in this regard, beating June 2022 levels. Bitcoin had risen to 3.21% while Ethereum had peaked at about 4.24% during the same time period. So ETH is seeing even more extreme figures compared to bitcoin.
To put this in perspective, the open interest to market cap ratio of ETH compared to BTC since 2019 has always sat at around 0.46%, representing a fairly small margin. However, this had changed in the last two years and the gap is ever-widening.
BTC and ETH open interest reach new ATH | Source: Arcane Research
The Ethereum Merge had been the main reason behind this spike. Since interest in the second-largest cryptocurrency had peaked as the upgrade drew closer, institutional investors had begun to set up shop in Ethereum, leading to the wide gap that is now being observed.
Short Squeeze Incoming?
A spike in open interest, especially one that hits all-time high levels, has always had massive implications for the crypto market, even if just in the short term. The current levels suggest that derivatives in both digital assets are very high at the moment, leading to extreme leverage levels.
BTC price settles above $19,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
With such high levels, it is important to keep in mind that while a short squeeze is more likely, it could go either way. Eventually, the leverage levels will begin to wind down, which is when the squeezes are expected to happen. Whatever way they swing in the end, the implications will be just as brutal for the market.
Large market volatility and instability will be the order of the day when this happens. For investors, this is a time to take fewer risks to avoid being caught in this meltdown. The established bear trends and such extreme levels of leverage can be a recipe for disaster.
Featured image from CoinDesk, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
CORRECTING and REPLACING Eclipse Raises $15M For Customizable Solana Virtual Machine Layer 2 Technology
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Second paragraph, second sentence of release dated September 27, 2022, should read: A $6 million pre-seed round was led by Polychain and joined by Tribe Capital, Tabiya, Galileo, Polygon Ventures, and Accel.
The updated release reads:
ECLIPSE RAISES $15M FOR CUSTOMIZABLE SOLANA VIRTUAL MACHINE LAYER 2 TECHNOLOGY
Eclipse, a customizable modular rollup provider, announced today that it has raised $15 million in pre-seed and seed funding. Eclipse maximizes throughput, while also providing developers with the flexibility to customize their own balance of speed, decentralization, and cost. With Eclipse, applications can build their own trust-minimized app chains, powered by the Solana virtual machine.
Eclipse’s $9 million seed round was co-led by Tribe Capital and Tabiya, which were joined by Infinity Ventures Crypto, Soma Capital, Struck Crypto, and CoinList among others. A $6 million pre-seed round was led by Polychain and joined by Tribe Capital, Tabiya, Galileo, Polygon Ventures, and Accel.
Eclipse solves a major pain point in the Web3 development ecosystem. With recent enterprise interest in Web3 use cases, applications are still forced to share the same throughput as other applications building on the same blockchain, with no option to leave if the application faces downtime or high transaction costs. Going beyond traditional alternatives such as Aptos and Starkware, Eclipse enables developers to deploy their own rollup powered by the Solana virtual machine, using any chain for security or data storage. Down the line, Eclipse will support the Move language, too.
Eclipse has already partnered with a series of major ecosystems including Celestia, EigenLayer, Oasis Labs, Polygon, Cosmos, and NEAR. It has also received a development grant from the Solana Foundation to support the development of rollups powered by the Solana virtual machine.
“Eclipse has the potential to bring more people to the Sealevel VM,” says Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder and angel investor in Eclipse. “Eclipse paves the path for Solana’s runtime to communicate with Cosmos chains through IBC.”
Eclipse was launched as a portfolio company of Anagram, a venture capital fund founded by Lily Liu. The team consists of Neel Somani, ex-Citadel quantitative researcher, ex-Airbnb software engineer and Sam Thapaliya, founder of Zebec protocol, one of the most widely adopted applications on Solana. Zebec will create its own rollup chain using Eclipse’s technology, which will serve as a lighthouse use case for the Eclipse architecture.
“As major corporations and governments begin entering the blockchain space, Eclipse is essential infrastructure to facilitate their use cases, such as Web2-scale consumer and financial applications,” said Niraj Pant, General Partner of Polychain Capital.
The Eclipse technology will set the stage for a new type of rollup that may render many other rollups antiquated. The value proposition of the new rollup technology has already captured the interest of more than 50 protocols, including Zebec, Notifi, and Friktion.
The tooling that Eclipse will provide to developers will easily enable customizable blockchains where each developer team will not have to become their own protocol designer.
The funds Eclipse has raised will be used to grow the Eclipse ecosystem and to further promote technical development, especially by attracting Rust engineers and expanding the business development team.
The team anticipates a public testnet to go live in early 2023. The network will be launched with support from the Celestia ecosystem; the team has already joined Celestia’s Modular Fellows program and entered a token swap with Celestia’s foundation.
“We’re excited to support Eclipse as a data availability solution for their Solana VM rollup,” says Mustafa Al-Bassam, CEO at Celestia Labs. “Modularity will enable developers using Eclipse to deploy code as a customizable rollup, saving significant development cost and time.”
“Eclipse is building the next generation of infrastructure for the upcoming wave of decentralized applications. As a protocol, if you want throughput at scale, you should consider using Eclipse. This is exactly the type of opportunity set, growth trajectory, and network effect we look for in Tribe Capital’s crypto incubator program,” says Boris Resvin, Managing Partner of Tribe Capital.
“While web services were originally monolithic, they eventually de-coupled into microservices where you could swap out each of the pieces,” elaborated Neel Somani, co-founder of Eclipse. “A blockchain architecture like Eclipse is a natural progression in the history of technology.”
About Eclipse:
Eclipse is a San Francisco-based technology company founded in 2022 by Neel Somani and Sam Thapaliya. Eclipse enables developers to deploy their own customizable rollups using the Solana virtual machine, using any chain for security or data storage. Their public testnet will go live in 2023 in the Celestia ecosystem, and will be rolled out across blockchain ecosystems thereafter. Developers who are interested in Eclipse’s technology can sign up for the mailing list on Eclipse’s website and follow Eclipse’s Twitter.
Contacts
MEDIA:
Wachsman
Ethan Lyle
[email protected]
Blockchain
Total Crypto Market Cap Meltdown
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the total cryptocurrency market cap with Bitcoin being so boring. We also compare past crypto winters to see when the deep freeze might end.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Total Crypto Market Cap Analysis (TOTAL): October 12, 2022
There isn’t all that much new to report. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to move mostly sideways, as the market awaits the CPI data release tomorrow at 8:30AM ET.
Why Crypto Winter 2022 Resembles 2015 Bear Market
Much like Bitcoin, there is a slow moving showdown to gain control over daily momentum, according to the LMACD. On weekly timeframes, Bitcoin only just turned bullish last week, while the total crypto market cap has been bullish for several months now.
Comparing the LMACD across past bear market bottoms shows that the indicator is behaving more similarly to the 2014 and 2015 bear market bottom. In 2018 and 2019, price action turned up sharply instead and the indicator followed.
Sideways momentum could mean many more months of pain | Source: TOTAL on TradingView.com
Total Cryptocurrency Fractal Shows Possible Price Action Preview
The price action in each drawn box is eerily similar. Taking the bars pattern to place a fractal over current price action, the setup is practically the same. If the total crypto market follows a similar trajectory, a strong breakout attempt will ultimately fail and lead to a double bottom formation.
Since the fractal projects price action forward, turning on the Ichimoku indicator which also looks into the future, is forecasting potential resistance right where the fractal would interact.
Will The Downtrend Come To A Conclusion This Week?
However, there is no telling if this is indeed the bottom in cryptocurrencies, nor does anyone know if the market will behave like the last two bottoms. If not, and crypto continues down, the move could start this week.
The TD Sequential market timing tool has triggered a TD9 buy setup. However, the series is perfected only when the 9 candle makes a lower low. Note how past 9 candles on the way down lit up red and resulted in a deep move down. While this is possible, the TD9 setup is also a possible turning point where bulls could regain control.
Blockchain
Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?
- DOGE price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher.
- DOGE trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a channel.
- The price of DOGE needs to break out of the channel with good volume to rally high to a region of $0.1.
Dogecoin (DOGE) prices continue to struggle as they range in a channel to rekindle their bullish movement against tether (USDT). Dogecoin (DOGE) and other crypto assets experienced a relief bounce in recent weeks, which saw the crypto market cap look good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains. DOGE showed some relief bounces but was quickly rejected into a range price movement. (Data from Binance)
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Despite having had a difficult few months, with the price falling to a low of $0.05, a 70% drop from an all-time high of $0.6, and many glamouring for $1. Due to market conditions, this incredible price movement was cut short. The crypto market has been in a bear market for more than six months, causing many crypto assets to retest their weekly lows while others cling to key support.
After rallying to a high of $0.08, the price of DOGE fell to a weekly low of $O.05, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region appeared to be a demand zone for prices.
DOGE price bounced off this region of $0.05 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $0.66 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price range in a channel.
DOGE’s price has since remained within its range as it prepares to break out of it in order to retest the resistance at $0.08.
Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.08.
Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.05.
Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart
On a daily basis, the price of DOGE remains below the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which is not conducive to an upward price trend in the short term. The prices of $0.08 and $0.062 correspond to the prices at the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as DOGE resistance.
For the price of DOGE to resume its bullish trend, it must break above $0.08 with good volume closing above it. The price of DOGE remains range-bound as it needs to break out to the upside to resume its bullish movement; a break to the downside would send the price of DOGE to a daily low of $0.05 and likely lower.
Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.08.
Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.05.
Featured Image From Finbold, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Yuga Labs Pledges $1M to Education and Arts Initiatives in City of Miami
Miami natives and Yuga co-founders, Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano, to lead initiative to expand arts and STEM education access in underserved communities
Initiative will start with $300K contribution to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund to help local students access careers in STEM
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the pioneering web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced it has committed $1 million to support arts and education initiatives in Miami. The funding will expand and strengthen programs working to close the opportunity gap for thousands of Miamians. This new program is launching with a donation of $300,000 to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund.
By supporting Miami-based initiatives, Yuga is connecting to its roots and giving back to the city where Bored Ape Yacht Club was born. Yuga co-founders Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano are proud Miami natives, as is Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz. Growing up there showed them firsthand the vibrant energy, diversity, and endless opportunities for the community at large. Additional organizations operating in Miami that have a focus on education, the arts, and diversity are actively being explored as part of this commitment to their hometown.
The first program to be named in this broader initiative is the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund. This program, which was established in partnership with the City of Miami, helps those in financial need begin life without the burden of debt by allowing qualified students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a defined STEM or high-wage, in-demand occupation with free tuition.
“We’ve been planning this for some time and are excited to finally announce Yuga’s investment in the future of our hometown. Miami has become a hub of a dynamic industry where Yuga Labs is at the forefront of innovation,” said Greg Solano, co-founder of Yuga Labs. “We have deep roots in Miami,” Wylie Aronow, co-founder of Yuga Labs, added. “As we continue to build our business here, we’re glad we can also help to build a strong, passionate community where there are no barriers to access, and creativity knows no limits.”
“Connecting local talent to career opportunities is an essential step in supporting Miami’s burgeoning tech and blockchain community,” said Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami. “Yuga Labs is a leader in Miami’s growing web3 business community. We’re thrilled to join forces with them to provide Miamians the education they need to earn sought-after careers with high-paying wages.”
This announcement follows Yuga’s previous commitment to donate 10,000,000 ApeCoin to the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation and the donation of creator fees from Bored Ape Kennel Club secondary market trades to support animal conservation charities and no-kill shelters.
About Yuga Labs
Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces.
For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email [email protected].
Contacts
Delaney Simmons
[email protected]
