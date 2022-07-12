Here’s the full rundown of the new episodes

It’s time to return to Virgin River! As we approach the premiere of Virgin River Season 4 fans prepare to learn the answers to some of those long-simmering questions and the biggest cliffhangers from Season 3’s shocking finale.

Virgin River Season 3 arrived on Netflix in July 2021 and left us on the edge of our seats as Mel confessed to Jack that she’s pregnant and not sure if he’s the father. What?! Elsewhere, Hope’s fate hung in the balance, with Brady taking the fall for shooting Jack. There is so much to unravel.

Here are all the details you need to know before diving into season four of the hit Netflix romantic drama virgin river, including a refresher, synopsis, cast and more!

Virgin River season 3 recap

When we last left Mel and Jack Virgin River In Season 3, Jack had planned to propose to Mel. However, she had some important information to share with him: She’s pregnant! Not only is she pregnant, the baby might not be his.

You see, when Mel was visiting her sister in her old home in Los Angeles, she decided to use the embryos she shared with her late husband Mark for a round of IVF. Apparently the procedure was successful, but given the closeness of her relationship with Jack, one can’t be sure.

Virgin River The season 3 finale also found Hope in a coma after being in a car accident on her way home from South Carolina to Lilly’s funeral. But Hope’s fate was revealed before Season 4. Another big thing we’re waiting on is who really shot Jack could not be Brady.

What is Virgin River season 4 about?

Knowing where season 3 ends with so many questions, we can anticipate what will happen in season 4. But Netflix has revealed exactly what will happen this season, with teases about a new doctor and a long-awaited return of the character.

Watch the official Season 4 synopsis via Netflix:

Despite not knowing if her baby belongs to her late husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins season four with a sense of optimism. For years she longed to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the paternity question continues to gnaw at him. To make matters worse, they are joined by a handsome new doctor who is looking for a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Eager to prove the innocence of the man she loves, Brie unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and takes a step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forms a new romantic connection, he can’t help but harbor hopes of a reunion with Christopher and Paige.

Cast of Virgin River Season 4

All of the main cast from the series are returning, and there are even a few new additions to the main cast. Here is the season 4 cast:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Colin Lawrence as Preacher Middleton

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Mark Ghanime as Cameron Hayek

Will Annette O’Toole be back for Virgin River season 4?

Yes! After limited appearances in Virgin River Season 3 Annette O’Toole will return full-time in Season 4. Though Hope nearly died at the end of last season, O’Toole’s future with the series was confirmed earlier in 2022.

Get ready for more Hope in Season 4! It won’t be an easy road as she begins to heal and recover from her brain injuries.

Who are the new characters in Virgin River Season 4?

As teased at the end of Season 3, Kai Bradbury joins the cast as Denny, Doc’s long-lost grandson. The new season will surely reveal who Denny is and why he came to Virgin River to bond with Doc. We can’t wait to see how he and Doc become friends!

Another new character added to the main cast for Season 4 is Dr. Cameron Hayek. He’s a new doctor at Doc and Mel’s office who joins the team to help and fill in some of Doc’s gaps. He might also have eyes for Mel, which will shake up some dynamics.

Where does Virgin River play?

The series is set in the fictional small town of the title, which is set in Northern California. Although you can’t actually visit the real Virgin River in California, the beautiful filming locations can be found throughout Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

How many episodes does Virgin River season 4 have?

All three current seasons of Virgin River contains 10 episodes, but Netflix gave the series two additional episodes for season 4. When the new season arrives, fans will be thrilled to find 12 episodes on their watch list.

We’ll have to wait and see if the 12-episode order for Virgin River Season 4 is the new norm or when the series goes back to 10 episodes Virgin River season 5

When is Virgin River Season 4 coming out?

Virgin River Season 4 will be released on Netflix on Wednesday July 20th. All 12 episodes of the new season will be released at 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 AM ET. For a closer look at when Season 4 is coming out in your time zone, check out our handy guide to Netflix release times around the world.

How to watch Virgin River season 4

If you’re not a Netflix subscriber, you might be wondering if there’s another way to watch Virgin River. Unfortunately there is no alternative to watching the series as it is a Netflix original. Make sure to sign up for an account right here before or on July 20th.

Virgin river season 4 trailer

Ahead of the release of the latest episodes, Netflix gave fans a first look at the new season with the Season 4 trailer. The advanced clip shows what’s in store for Mel and Jack on their journey to parenthood and gives a first look at the new doctor in town.

Check out the trailer in the video below:

Is Virgin River Season 5 Happening?

Yes! After the release of Season 3, Netflix caved in Virgin River a two-season renewal that ensured the series would return for both Season 4 and Season 5.

Virgin River Season 5 begins filming in Summer 2022 for a release sometime in 2023. Stay tuned for more Virgin River Netflix Life news, updates and spoilers!

