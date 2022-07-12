I found a mysterious wad of cash hidden under my floorboards during the renovation – and there could be a chilling twist

A HOMEOWNER has found a mysterious wad of cash hidden under his floorboards while renovating his home.

Rich Gilson found $1,000 under his New Jersey home on July 9 and was stunned to discover the bills were the same date.

3 Rich Gilson was stunned when he came across a wad of cash wrapped like cigars Credit: Suzanne Gilson

3 The money dates from the 1930s Credit: Suzanne Gilson

He made the startling discovery while working on the foundations of his home, which he bought with his wife Suzanne four years ago.

He told NJ Advance Media that he felt something was “fishy” when he came across the $10 and $20 bills.

He believes the money was not legitimately earned and said the dollar bills looked like “mini cigars” because they were tightly wrapped.

But he knew immediately it was cash when he spotted the green tint on the bills.

Gilson was stunned to discover the money was from 1934.

He said: “Now if you reach into your pocket and look at your bills… they’re not all from the same year. It just doesn’t happen like that.”

He suspects someone wanted to hide the cash, as was the case during the Great Depression.

The money was found in a jar and Gilson found part of the object while digging.

The bills were wet from the rain, but they were in good condition – despite being found nearly 90 years later.

Gilson doesn’t think he’ll spend the money as he’s intrigued by the mystery.

The cash is now worth around $21,000 in today’s market amid inflation.

In May, we revealed how Minnesota native Andy Rasmussen found around $30,000 worth of cash while renovating a home for a charity.

As he peeled off the floorboards, he made a startling discovery of hundreds of $20 and $50 bills bundled together.

He told Fox 5: “When we pulled it out you could see it had been ripped open by mice or it had mold or it was wet.

“I took a look inside and I could see they were all green backs.”

He admitted he was having trouble “processing” the amount of cash being stored.

But Rasmussen decided to donate the money to Bethesda – the non-profit organization that owned the house where the stash was found.

He said: “It speaks to the integrity of our boys and our company.

“That we have honest, hardworking people working for us and that it doesn’t go to waste.

“It goes to the non-profit organization that can help people with disabilities.”