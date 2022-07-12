I’m a Costco superfan — six yummy finds in store this week to stretch your bucks — and supporting a family of four

STRENGTHENING your budget is vital these days as inflation continues to rear its ugly head.

To help, a Costo superfan has shared five tasty finds that will keep your family happy and full – and your wallet in good shape, too.

3 This yakisoba stir-fry kit is a healthy, innovative way to feed a family of four on a budget Photo credit: TikTok/@stephdark

Steph, aka @Stephdark on TikTok, shared some innovative go-to items during a Costco run that will make your family smile at the dinner table.

Steph’s Costco wagon had some lovely international items that will shake up your family’s taste buds.

Here are five of the articles that will help you prepare a well-rounded meal while staying on a tight budget.

1. Yakisoba Stir Fry Set

The meal set includes everything you need to serve up a delicious Asian recipe.

The superfan said she’s “never seen it before” but is willing to try it.

Other sites including Hip2Save have raved about it.

The price of the kit varies by weight, but at about $4.49 per pound, you end up paying about $20 for pasta, shredded fried chicken, stir-fry vegetables, and gravy.

That’s enough to satisfy even the most discerning taste buds.

2. Cilantro Lime Skirt Steak

Steph said this is “her favorite”.

Their price was just over $30, which may seem like a lot.

However, if you end up using the steak as an ingredient in tacos, or on a pizza or stir-fry, you could end up using the entire portion to easily prepare two meals — straining your wallet and imagination.

3 Bibigo Pre-Cooked Sticky White Rice is a quick and inexpensive option to make part of a healthy meal for $9.49 for eight mini bowls Photo credit: TikTok/@stephdark

3. Sticky White Rice

Steph also highlighted Bibigo’s cooked sticky white rice, which costs $9.49 for eight mini bowls.

She said she uses it to make sushi bowls.

Along with the flank steak and some inexpensive stir-fry ingredients like green peppers or onions and ingredients you have in the pantry like oil and soy sauce, you can easily make a meal for four for less than $20.

4. Stone Fire Mini Naan

This delicacy is a staple in India.

The great thing about the Stonefire version is that they make the flatbread in different sizes.

Steph opted for the mini versions, which are quick and easy to heat up and serve as an accompaniment to almost any meat or vegetable dish.

They could also be used to make mini pizzas using any of the leftover chicken or steaks from the above items that she put in her shopping cart.

3 Sweet mini watermelons are the perfect and inexpensive way to top off a meal on a hot summer evening Photo credit: TikTok/@stephdark



5. Mini watermelon

Extremely cheap when in season, this delicious and refreshing fruit is the perfect sweet treat to round off a meal on a hot summer’s day.

Steph says it’s “great to just shred it up as a snack”.

It can also be used in a variety of ways – enjoy neat, toss in a salad or make a refreshing drink at very little cost.

6. Welch’s organic juice bars

At $10.99 for 52 bars in multiple flavors including grape, pineapple, and passion fruit, it’s hard to go wrong with this find.

They can be just the thing to round off a meal or be the perfect treat in hot weather.

Steph also stocked her shopping cart with a few other items, including Bare lightly breaded chicken nuggets, which she said someone told her tasted like Chik-fil-A nuggets.

The feedback on their decisions was positive. She received more than 700 likes.

Honeysuckledesign28 said, “Has Yakisoba Chicken Stir Fry is amazing. We usually get it every time we go. A great quick meal.”

Neka_1029 had problems with the nuggets.

“These nuggets don’t taste like Chik Fila [sic],” She said.

However, Beautiful Gorgeous fired back, “The chicken nuggets are 10/10.”

