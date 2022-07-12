Jen Shah Still Filming ‘Rhoslc’ Despite Guilty Plea: Producers Want To Tell ‘Her Story’

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health is exploring a possible merger with Marshfield Clinic Health System of Wisconsin that would create an integrated regional health system serving more than 2 million people in four Upper Midwest states.

The two health systems announced Wednesday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how they might join together and noted their “complementary geographies and capabilities” in a joint statement.

Together, the two health systems could “enhance the level of care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Dakota,” forming a combined network of 3,500 providers, with more than 150 sites, including 25 hospitals, according to the statement.

Marshfield Clinic was established in Marshfield, Wis., in 1916, when six physicians formed a group practice. It serves much of central, northern and western Wisconsin, as well as Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Marshfield Clinic bills itself as “one of only a few large independent nonprofit medical clinics in the United States.” It offers 170 medical specialties and a health insurance plan, Security Health Plan.

“I have known and admired the work of Marshfield Clinic for more than 30 years,” said Dr. David Herman, Essentia’s chief executive officer. “I have always appreciated their ability to advance the well-being of the communities they serve. I am truly excited to work together for the benefit of our patients and our colleagues.”

Essentia Health was formed in 2004, as the parent company of the partnership between the Benedictine Health System and St. Mary’s/Duluth Clinic Health System.

By joining together, the two health systems can better serve their service areas, largely rural and midsize urban areas, Essentia and Marshfield said.

“Through a new partnership, we can support the care models, services, research and technologies to ensure sustainable and thriving rural health care,” Herman said.

Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield’s chief executive officer, said the two organizations would complement each other and have similar missions.

“These are two of the premier health systems in the country, looking to come together to serve rural communities and beyond,” she said. “When I look at Essentia, I see an organization with world-class expertise that complements our own.”

The merger exploration is the latest development in Essentia’s efforts to expand its reach.

Earlier this month, Mid Dakota Clinic in Bismarck, N.D., joined Essentia.

Mid Dakota clinic has four locations, 40 physicians, 25 advanced practitioners and 280 other employees

“Essentia places a strong emphasis on quality care and shares our values,” said Dr. Andrew Wilder, a radiologist who served as Mid Dakota’s president.

The addition of Mid Dakota followed exploration of a potential merger with CommonSpirit Health hospitals and clinics in Minnesota and North Dakota, including CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, that didn’t reach fruition.

Essentia and CommonSpirit announced in May 2021 that they had ended merger negotiations five months after they entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore a merger.

Essentia has about 15,000 employees, including 2,200 physicians and advanced practitioners, and owns 14 hospitals, 77 clinics, six long-term care facilities and independent living facilities, six ambulance services and a research institute.

Marshfield Clinic has more than 12,000 employees, including more than 1,600 providers, more than 60 clinic locations, 11 hospitals, and a research institute.