Jpsc Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online All Latest Notification

The Vikings have had issues in the past playing against backup quarterbacks. Over the past three seasons, they lost games against Chicago in 2019 with Chase Daniel quarterbacking the Bears, Kansas City in 2019 with Matt Moore, Dallas in 2020 with Andy Dalton and the Cowboys again in 2021 with Cooper Rush.

On Sunday in Miami, they are in line to face another backup quarterback in rookie Skylar Thompson. To be precise, Thompson is the third-stringer behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, both of whom have been sidelined with concussions.

Regardless, when asked about the Vikings’ past issues against backups, safety Harrison Smith said Wednesday, “Quite a different building now.”

The Vikings (4-1) are led now by first-year coach Kevin O’Connell, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer. Minnesota already has pulled out three straight close games, so why not reverse another trend under O’Connell?

“I just look at this team as regardless of who’s playing quarterback, you’ve got to play with a great plan to try to limit the explosive plays while also being great against the run,” O’Connell said.

Tagovailoa began the season as Miami’s starter, and threw six touchdown passes in a Week 2 game at Baltimore on Sept. 18. However, he was knocked out of the next game, Sept. 25 against Buffalo, with what was called a back injury, then was sidelined during the Sept. 29 game at Cincinnati due to a concussion. There has been much discussion in recent weeks about how his injuries have been handled, and that played a role in the NFL making recent changes to its concussion rules.

Bridgewater, who played for the Vikings from 2014-17, took over as the starter last Sunday against the New York Jets but was sidelined early in the game with a head injury. He was not allowed to return and was put in the concussion protocol due to the new rules after he stumbled following his injury.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa won’t play against the Vikings and he hopes Bridgewater will return to practice and be cleared to play. But Bridgewater, due to missing practice time, would be the backup to Thompson, who came off the bench to complete 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards with an interception in his NFL debut, a 40-17 loss to the Jets.

After winning their first three games, the Dolphins (3-2) have lost the past two.

“As long as everything goes to plan with his protocol procedure, I’m very confident that Teddy will be active in that scenario and be backing up Skylar,” McDaniel said.

So the Vikings are watching film on Thompson, a seventh-round draft pick from Kansas State in line to make his first NFL start.

“Just watch the tape that we got to watch and see the reps that he got,” Smith said. “If they put him out there, they’ve got confidence in (him) to do what they’ve been doing.”

If Vikings defensive players want some additional insight into Thompson, they can turn to rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah. While at Oklahoma, he went up against Thompson during each of the past three seasons.

Kansas State won two of those games. Thompson threw for 334 yards in one and 320 yards in another.

“He’s a good football player,” Asamoah said. “He can throw, he can run. You’ve got to prepare like you normally do (against a starting quarterback).”

Asamoah played the first six snaps from scrimmage in his NFL career in last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago. He could get more action Sunday, with O’Connell saying the Vikings “want to be able to mix Brian in there” because of his athleticism.

Another Vikings defensive player who faced Thompson in college was defensive lineman Ross Blacklock with TCU in 2019. In a 24-17 Wildcats victory, Thompson threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 68 yards.

“Dude’s got a cannon of an arm,” said Blacklock, who did have a sack of Thompson in that game. “We’ve got to be best prepared. He’s definitely in the NFL for a reason. We’ve got to go out and play our best ball and make this team one dimensional, whoever’s playing quarterback.”

O’Connell, a former NFL backup quarterback, said there is one significant thing in Thompson’s favor. Unlike a reserve quarterback having to come in cold, Thompson will have practiced with the first team throughout this week.

“They can prepare him to play a really good game and be really tough for us to handle defensively,” O’Connell said.

That has happened before against the Vikings with a backup quarterback. Stay tuned Sunday to see if the result is different this time.