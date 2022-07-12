Kylie Jenner fans ’embarrassed’ for her for thinking she and baby daddy Travis Scott ‘have no chemistry’ in photo

KYLIE Jenner fans have expressed embarrassment for her believing she and baby daddy Travis Scott have no chemistry in a new photo.

Kylie, 24, and Travis, 31, share two children, Stormi Webster, four, and a five-month-old son, whose name has yet to be announced.

5 Kylie Jenner shared a new photo with boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott on her Instagram Photo credit: Instagram

5 Kardashian fans claim the couple looks like they have no “chemistry” in the final photo. Photo credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner posted the photo to her Instagram ahead of the couple’s date night dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posed in a long-sleeved, Matrix-esque gloss black zip-down dress.

A second photo shows Kylie crouching in front of a mirror and showcasing her Trinity-inspired look with black mules and black wraparound sunglasses.

Her hair is slicked back in a sleek updo, while her features are framed with muted makeup.

Travis Scott, on the other hand, kept things casual in a gray t-shirt, light-colored jeans and Nike trainers.

Kylie photographs the couple’s reflection in the mirrored elevator doors while Travis wraps his arms around her waist and performs his signature camera-avoiding, downward gaze.

Friends were quick to react to the makeup mogul’s latest Instagram upload.

Big sis Khloe Kardashian, 38, commented, “Ugh so fly” and “You never disappoint.”

Carter Gregory, Kylie’s friend and Capitol Records manager, wrote: “double parents”.

While family friend Malika Haqq added “mom and dad” with a fire emoji.

Fans on Reddit were far less kind, apparently noticing something unusual about the photo of Kylie and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

One person wrote, “Idk why but I still get the vibe that he doesn’t actually want to be there.”

Another Redditor replied: “It’s not just about you. It’s about many of us.”

A third commenter asked, “He really doesn’t like her, does he?”

While a fourth fan bluntly stated that “they have no chemistry at all”.

‘AWKWARD’

Other fans mocked Kylie and what they thought was happening in the photo, as one person mimicking the Hulu star wrote, “Look everyone see he loves me.”

While another added: “Traviiieeeee babiiieee please come and grab me like this so I can take a picture”.

One fan, still posing as Kylie, commented, “RAISE YOUR HEAD TRAVIS RAISE YOUR HEAD.”

In response, one smart fan quipped: “Kylie bent over [in the second picture] to see what Travis is watching down there.”

Another cracked, “Do you think he whispers to her that ‘Bae needs another sandwich’”.

“Omg if we all think they don’t have chemistry then that means they probably actually don’t… I don’t understand why they’re ‘dating’,” said one curious Redditor.

A second responded, writing: “Sorry for her I think she really loves him but I don’t think he cares about her at all. It just looks so weird and forced.”

Another fan agreed, “I think she loves him and would do anything to keep him and cling to every breadcrumb he throws at her.”

Other fans just expressed how “crumbly” the photo was, commenting “how isn’t she embarrassed” and “it’s so embarrassing she thinks that’s an inflection.”

TO COME TO THE END?

Kardashian fans have also expressed that they believe Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will soon be announcing their split after sharing a sign in new photos.

The photos in question were taken during a date night between the parents of two children recently.

In it, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her hair down in a long-sleeved orange dress, while the Sicko Mode artist rocked a long-sleeved tee and jeans.

The couple appeared serious and grumpy in many photos, leading fans to speculate as to whether or not the couple is happy and whether a breakup announcement is on the horizon.

Pictures from the date night were reposted to a popular Kardashians’ Reddit board, where fans are giving their opinions on what appears to be an unhappy couple.

One person wrote, “You look depressed,” while another added, “He doesn’t look happy in that.”

A third fan simply said, “Man he really isn’t that into her.”

Other Redditors focused on the couple’s body language, with one commenter writing, “Oh wow her body language is so stale. They clearly don’t look like it [they’re] in a loving/caring relationship.”

A second fan added, “This is the saddest hand holding I’ve ever seen,” while a third added, “This is the most uncomfortable hand holding ever.” He looks like a kid trying to act like a big boy who doesn’t need his mommy.”

The mocking of the handgrip continued with one Redditor commenting, “He seems reluctant to hold her hand,” and another asking, “Why is he so ashamed of holding her hand?”

Questions about Kylie and Travis’ relationship generally flooded the comments thread.

“Omg do you think they like each other?” one person asked, while another asked, “He looks like he doesn’t want to be there? I wonder what they even talk about when they go out?”

One Redditor jokingly replied, “Still trying to come up with a name for the baby formerly known as Wolf.”

BABY NUMBER TWO

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child, a son, in February 2022.

While she has shared photos and videos of her son, she still has not revealed the child’s name.

She admitted that she and Travis changed their second child’s nickname.

The beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram Story: “FYI, our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore.

“We just didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The baby’s full official name at birth was Wolf Jacques Webster.

He takes his middle name and last name from his father, 30-year-old Travis Scott, whose real name is actually Jacques Berman Webster II.

It’s possible that Kylie and Travis could just swap middle and first names, or lose the Wolf name altogether.

5 One fan joked that Kylie bent down to see what Travis Scott is “always looking at.” Photo credit: Instagram

5 Kylie Jenner wore a long-sleeved black latex dress on her and Travis’s date night Photo credit: Splash