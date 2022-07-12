Latest Lakshadweep Govt Job Notifications 2022 » New Updates

Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson likes the players he has on his team this fall. He’s just not sure how his nascent program will be able to compete in a deep Big Ten Conference that sent nine teams to the NCAA tournament last season.

Johnson’s first team, comprised almost exclusively of transfer players, almost always played well in 2021-22, starting the season 10-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten after a victory at Michigan on Dec. 11.

In the end, though, the Gophers just didn’t have enough horses to push them consistently into the win column and the team finished 13-17 overall after struggling through the Big Ten season.

With his first big freshman class in camp, a big-time transfer in Dawson Garcia, and Jamison Battle back to lead the team, Johnson was asked Wednesday at Big Ten media days if he now has the talent to go from consistently playing well to consistently winning.

“I think in time,” he said from a back hallway at Target Center. “This year, we’ll be incredibly young, so you’ve got that inexperience factor. I do like our young talent. We’ve got some good pieces, and some players that are Big Ten players and Big Ten bodies. But I do think there will be, especially early, a little bit of a growth pattern. It kind of is what it is.”

Battle, a 6-foot-7 wing from Robbinsdale who averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season after transferring back home, was named preseason all-Big Ten by a panel of coaches and media members. That was the only preseason recognition for the Gophers, who will open their regular season Nov. 7 against Western Michigan at Williams Arena.

Battle, however, is excited about a team that adds big-time talent like 6-11 forward Dawson Garcia of Savage, who played well at Marquette and North Carolina before joining Minnesota, and freshman Pharrel Payne of Cottage Grove.

The trick will be adjusting to college basketball and/or the Big Ten quickly, just like Battle did last season after transferring from George Washington, where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 47 games. His acclimation to the Big Ten was a pleasant surprise for Johnson, who had recruited Battle when he was an assistant to his predecessor Richard Pitino, and later as an assistant at Xavier.

“It’s a credit to him,” Johnson said. “The competitor in him just kind of rose to the moment. All the hard work and preparation he put in, he applied.”

Battle said he always believed in his preparation.

“I’m not going to come out here and say that I knew I was going to do this,” he said, “but I think it’s just coming back to, I think, one thing that I really emphasize when I play basketball — trusting your work.”

He wasn’t done after last season. Since then, Battle has changed his diet and lost 17 pounds.

“This is the best I’ve felt defensively in my whole career,” he said. “I feel like I’m jumping at a high level. It’s just those little things that help you change your game, and changing your diet is something that helps immensely.”

He’s likely to miss teammate Payton Willis, who averaged 15.5 points and a team-high 4.3 assists after transferring back to the U for his senior season. When Battle wasn’t hitting, Willis was. Someone will have to pick up that slack, maybe Garcia — just from a different spot.

Garcia averaged a team-high 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for Marquette before moving to North Carolina, where he put up 9 points and 5.5 boards in 16 games before returning to Minnesota to help his family as it battled COVID. In August, he received an NCAA hardship waiver that allows him to play this season.

“Dawson’s a very talented player,” Johnson said. “I didn’t want him to feel like he had to put on the Superman cape, but Dawson is up for the challenge and is more than capable of being a guy that can help with our scoring.”

Minnesota suffered two big blows early when big bodies Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen were lost for the season because of summer knee injuries. The pair was sidelined all of last season for the same reasons. Johnson has 11 scholarship players available to play, and assumes he’ll play all of them “at some point, I would imagine. How much is to be determined.”

Even with Fox and Ihnen out, the Gophers will be bigger in the front court. It’s the experience that will be thin. But Battle said he likes what he has seen in practice. Proven transfer guards Ta’lon Cooper (Moorhead State) and Ta’lon Cooper (Dartmouth) will get the big early minutes in the backcourt.

He used the word “special” to describe his teammates so much on Wednesday that he caught himself.

“I’m saying a lot that it’s special,” he said, “but I’m just excited to talk about these guys.”