LBank Exchange Will List Future of Fintech (FOF) On July 15, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Future of Fintech (FOF) on July 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FOF/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022.
As one of the most versatile cryptocurrency tokens, Future of Fintech (FOF) plays a key role in multiple projects under the FOF GROUP, including the financial business, DeFi, eCommerce, and metaverse projects. The FOF tokenwill be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing FOF GROUP
FOF GROUP is a comprehensive group integrating the development and operation of cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, futures, smart contracts, blockchain, etc. There are currently four foundation projects under FOF GROUP, including financial business by Ngel Foundation Malaysia, decentralized platform business and metaverse project by Mindvirus Foundation Korea, and shopping mall/payments by Ngel Foundation Korea.
FOF coin will be the key currency on all platforms and trading in the Ngel ecosystem: FOF Coin is a financial coin that supports the transaction of the following products through ngelpartners.com.
- CFD
- Cryptocurrency trading
- Futures trading
- Stock trading
- Forex trading
It also has a system that allows users to share profits generated through financial business by holding FOF coins and participating in mining through fofmine.com.NGEL partners have a license for multiple financial operations.The Malaysia Labuan Financial Services Authority issued the Cryptocurrency and Financial Businesses license.
Ngel Partners Financial Platforms
NGEL partners have a license for multiple financial operations, including the following:
- Asset management
- FX & CFD arbitrage
- Cryptocurrency trading and Token Issuance
- Copy-trading
- Futures trading
- Options trading
- Derivatives education business
The financial platforms for Ngel partners are already in operation. These platforms include FX trading, copy trading, and cryptocurrency derivatives trading. Each platform will integrate the FOF coin as the key circulation coin.
The decentralized platform project will be operated by the Mindvirus Foundation and use BSC as the vital currency mined. FOF GROUP’s native token Future of Fintech (FOF) will act as the primary cryptocurrency of exchange on the platform. FOF coin holders will also receive a portion of the proceeds generated by the platform, like a shareholder.
Moreover, FOF coin will be accepted as a form of payment in many online shopping sites through the partnership of various payment companies, including MASTER and UNION cards. A membership card that will bring added benefits for eCommerce shoppers is also planned for the future release.
Last but not least, as the metaverse becomes the backbone of the Web 3.0 movement, the FOF project is preparing one of the most ambitious projects on the online experience. The metaverse will feature fully realized avatars, virtual real estate, virtual stock trading, cryptocurrency exchange, real-world assets trading, and online games. FOF coin will also play a central role in this upcoming metaverse project.
The FOF project, including derivatives, DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and PSP (Payment service provider), is expected to be one of the most comprehensive projects. Backed by an experienced team with a finance, blockchain, and marketing background, FOF will be one of the most ambitious projects in the cryptocurrency space.
About FOF Token
Future of Fintech (FOF) can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP, including the financial business, DeFi, eCommerce, and metaverse projects. As the project grows, there will be more and more applications for the FOF coin. It will, in turn, generate more profits to sustain and grow the project and compensate FOF coin holders.
Based on BEP-20, FOF has a total of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022, investorswho are interested in Future of Fintech investment can easily buy and sell FOF token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of FOF on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
BTC To See Correction Below $10K, Predicts Founder Of Midas
Bitcoin (BTC) hasn’t been in its best state lately, falling from a high of over $69,000 to the current price of around $19,174. While the coin has lost over 71% of its value since November 2021, some key experts believe it’ll lose more before finding stability again.
According to Florian Grummes, the managing director of Midas Touch Consulting, the pioneer crypto may fall below $10k. He further stated that it might reach $6k before finding support and start gaining traction.
Midas Touch Consulting Founder Not Bullish About Bitcoin
Grummes is not bullish about bitcoin’s short-term future as he believes the coin will only see correction until it reaches $6k. He said:
It’s my worst case right now [Bitcoin at $6,000]. I wouldn’t rule it out. I think $10,000 is probably what’s going to happen, and then we’re going to see a nice bounce and maybe another test of the $10,000 to $15,000 range, like a double low at some point, and that would be then the final end of the crypto winter, but it still takes time I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon.
The finance expert expressed his views in an interview with KITCO News on October 11. He also noted that there are many factors that could affect the price of bitcoin, such as the current market volatility and liquidation sentiments. He added that the cryptocurrency would see several small pumps along its way to $6k. The expert also noted that it’d take a special event to push Bitcoin and the entire crypto market out of the crypto winter.
Florian Doesn’t See Bitcoin Reach $69k
The investment advisory firm’s founder also shared his skepticism over bitcoin’s ability to reach its previous high of nearly $69k. Grummes noted that uncertainty and liquidity crisis currently plaguing the crypto industry might hinder the coin from reaching its former glory days. He said:
If this whole crypto sector can recover like it should or did in the past, then once the halving has happened, the whole sector likely will be in the new bull market. <…> Bitcoin has been going up since 2009 relentlessly <…> Fundamentally speaking, regulation, of course, could be basically preventing a real new bull market.
A Little Hope For BTC?
Bitcoin’s popularity has been waning due to the current financial turmoil. As the US faces its highest inflation levels in recent times, the Feds introduced quantitative tightening to help keep it under control. This is one of the main causes of the current crypto winter. While some experts see Bitcoin as an inflation hedge, Grummes is placing his bet on Gold.
However, the expert thinks there’s hope for the coin. According to Grummes, a crypto winter will normally last between twenty-four and twenty-seven months. Grummes predicts that a genuine bull market is roughly a year away since the market is still one year into the winter.
He continues to believe that the worst-case scenario is the testing of the $6,000 price level. Florian Grummes predicts a market upswing in the weeks leading up to the second Bitcoin halving in May 2024.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
BAYC faces investigation while Metajetz by Flyverse Labs expected to grow by 5000%
The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is currently facing an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This news comes as Metajetz NFT Holdings looks forward to a 5,000 percent growth.
In light of the recent events, it is important to take a step back and understand what exactly is going on.
The BAYC is a yacht club that was founded in 2017 with the intention of being an exclusive members-only club. In order to join, one had to be invited by another member and pay a $2,500 initiation fee. The club promised its members access to luxurious events and exclusive deals on yachts and other luxury items.
However, in 2019, the club began to face scrutiny after it was revealed that many of its members were actually not wealthy individuals, but rather employees of various companies who had been given free membership in order to help promote the club. In addition, it was also discovered that the club was not registered with the SEC, which is required for any organization that offers membership in exchange for money.
As a result of these revelations, the SEC began an investigation into the BAYC. The club has since been shut down and its assets have been frozen.
Meanwhile, FLYVERSE LABS, a multinational technology company founded by Kearvyn Arne, Jack Dulsky, and Christian Perez, has announced that METAJETZ is anticipated to explode by 5,000 percent. This news comes as a surprise to many, as the company has only been in operation for a few months.
Metajetz is an NFT project by Flyverse Labs, an NFT holding company that was founded in 2022. The exclusive travel club membership NFT offers multiple real-world benefits such as discounts on commercial flights, private jets, and access to lounges. People are taking advantage of the presale and signing up for a 50% discount at 0.035 eths.
The value of these NFTs is enhanced not only because they are displayed in 3D in the metaverse, but also because they are made from recycled materials. The company’s focus on environmental sustainability makes their NFTS more valuable, as does their donation of 1% of all royalties to climate change charities. With these added benefits, it is no wonder that MetaJetz sold out its entire private-sale phase in just five minutes.
The company plans to use the funds from the sale to expand its services and products. It is expected that the value of Metajetz will increase significantly in the next few years, as the demand for NFTs continues to grow.
At the moment, it is unclear what will happen to the BAYC. However, Metajetz is poised to take advantage of the situation and grow exponentially in the near future.
Ethereum Price Remains Vulnerable, Will ETH Fall Back To $1K?
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is declining and there is a risk of a drop below the $1,265 support.
- Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels.
- The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key rising channel with support at $1,290 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair remains at a risk of more losses unless there is a clear move above the $1,300 level.
Ethereum Price Remains In Downtrend
Ethereum started a minor upside correction from the $1,265 support zone. ETH traded as low as $1,268 and recovered above the $1,280 level.
There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,338 swing high to $1,268 low. Ether price even attempted a clear move above the $1,300 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bulls failed to gain strength for a close above $1,300. Ethereum price failed to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,338 swing high to $1,268 low.
There was a fresh decline from $1,300. Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support at $1,290 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,298 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,300 level. A clear upside break above the $1,300 resistance zone could open the doors for a steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $1,350 resistance. Moreover, it could help bitcoin and other altcoins in gaining pace.
Sharp Drop in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $1,300 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,275 level.
The next major support is near the $1,265 level. A downside break below the $1,265 might start a major decline towards $1,200. Any more losses may perhaps open the gates for a move towards the $1,000 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below to the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,265
Major Resistance Level – $1,300
Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K
Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC seems to be forming a short-term bullish pattern and might rise towards $20,000.
- Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $19,200 level.
- The price is trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a new connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase unless there is a clear move below the $18,950 level.
Bitcoin Price Remains In A Range
Bitcoin price was seen trading in a range below the $20,000 resistance zone. BTC even settled below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The last swing low was formed near $18,860 before there was a minor upside correction. The price was able to clear the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $19,560 swing high to $18,860 low. The bulls even pushed the price above the $19,200 level.
However, the bears were active above the $19,200 level. Bitcoin price struggled to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $19,560 swing high to $18,860 low.
It is now trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It seems like there is a short-term inverse head and shoulders pattern forming with breakdown support at $18,950. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,200 level. There is also a new connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the trend line might send the price towards the $19,500 resistance. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $20,000 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,200 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,950 zone.
The next major support is near the $18,860 zone. A downside break below the $18,860 support zone send the price towards the $18,550 level. Any more losses might call for a drop towards the $17,800 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $18,950, followed by $18,860.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,200, $19,500 and $20,000.
Monero Struggles In A Range Ahead Of $200 Rally, Will Price Breakout?
- XRM price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher.
- XRM trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a descending triangle.
- The price of XRM needs to break out of the descending triangle with good volume to rally high to a region of $200.
Monero (XRM) prices continue to struggle as they range in a channel in an attempt to rekindle their bullish movement against tether (USDT). Monero (XRM) and other crypto assets experienced a relief bounce in recent weeks, which saw the crypto market cap look good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains. Monero (XRM) showed some relief bounces but was quickly rejected into a range price movement. (Data from Binance)
Monero (XRM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Despite having a tough time in recent months with the price falling to a low of $100 with over 70% drop from an all-time high of $517. This incredible price movement was cut short due to the market condition. The crypto market has remained in a bear market for over six months, leading to many crypto assets retesting their weekly low while others hang on to key support.
After the price of XRM rallied to a high of $260, the price declined as it dropped to a weekly low of $100, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region looked like a demand zone for prices.
The price of XRM bounced off from this region of $100 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $150 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price continued to range in a channel. The resistance value corresponds to the Fibonacci ratios (Fibs) at 38.2%, acting as resistance for the price to go higher. For XRM to trend, a higher price must overcome the resistance at $150.
Weekly resistance for the price of XRM – $150.
Weekly support for the price of XRM – $100.
Price Analysis Of XRM On The Daily (1D) Chart
On a daily timeframe, the price of XRM remains below the 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which is not conducive to an upward price trend in the short term. Prices of $150 and $162 correspond to the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as resistance for XRM.
For the price of XRM to resume its bullish trend, it must break above $162 with good volume closing above it.
Daily resistance for the XRM price – $162.
Daily support for the XRM price – $100.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Will Bitcoin Tank If A Recession Hits, IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
Following the events, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned about economic decline. Furthermore, it speaks of a possible worse global recession in 2023. This means that financial markets will go risk-off, creating extreme fear for the markets.
Hence, there could be a drastic decline in the prices of crypto assets and conventional stocks.
BTC Price Correlates With Stocks?
The price of Bitcoin has depicted a strong correlation with equity assets for more than a year. This is seen with most of the trends for BTC and some stocks in most cases. Several factors and conditions have been highlighted as explanations for the correlation. One of the stocks with a solid link to Bitcoin is S&P 500.
Bitcoin witnessed a price drop during the global pandemic recession in 2020. This was the same story for equity stocks. But as the economic conditions gradually progressed positively, the system transited accordingly. As a result, the crypto and equity markets sold off in December 2021 and May 2022.
Most of the correlated trends could indicate the performance of markets for securities once they hit a certain liquidity threshold. But, conversely, it could suggest that institutional fund has reached a sizable portion of capital inflows.
The price of Bitcoin could be tossed around firmly and fiercely despite the causative factors of a declining economy. However, the primary crypto asset could meet a drastic fall once there’s a global recession. This will propel investors to pull out their funds through massive sell-offs.
BTC Could Offer Long-Term Bullish Overview
The price of Bitcoin will boost in a situation with favorable intervention. For example, the US Federal Reserve and other central banks globally could take the IMF warnings and cut down rates to curb recession. Such a situation will create a price rally for Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Also, equity stocks will strive positively.
However, there could still be hope even without the intervention of the central banks. This means that a recession will emerge and pull down the crypto market, with the price of BTC dropping. Such lower prices could become an attractive entry point for some investors of the crypto assets.
Recall that the 2008 recession brought no prominence to Bitcoin. But following its collapse in March 2020, the primary cryptocurrency got a massive bull market that spiked its dominance in the crypto market. From then, Bitcoin rallied far above the equities and has been sustaining its stance.
With the overall outplay of events, Bitcoin depicts a bullish outlook on a long-term basis. At press time, the BTC price is around $19,137, indicating a drop over the past 24 hours.
Featured image from Pixabay and charts from TradingView.com
