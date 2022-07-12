Mariah Carey shares rare video of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, and fans think tweens look grown up

[Insert LOUD AUDIBLE SIGH here]

What a week and a half for women’s football.

It began with the distressing and infuriating revelations of systemic abuse and misconduct in the NWSL in Sally Yates’ report early last week. Then there was a well-deserved spark of joy in the electrifying atmosphere of a sold-out Wembley in the United States. the women’s national team played England. Now the streak is over with back-to-back defeats for the USWNT in Europe – a 2-1 loss to England and a 2-0 loss to Spain.

That 2-0 loss on Tuesday came against a Spanish side that was short of 15 key players due to a fight with their federation, by the way, and the USWNT’s performance was simply put: poo negligent. On top of that, add this stat: The last time the American women lost two games in a row with the opposition scoring multiple goals was in 2001. So? Welp, that’s downright depressing.

It does, however, give you a glimpse of the remarkable American dominance in women’s soccer over the past few decades. The double loss was only the third time the USWNT has lost consecutive games in the past 20 years. And as much as I hate to say it to American diehards, that dominance was based on a global soccer ecosystem that didn’t care much about women’s soccer when millions of girls here in the United States had the opportunity to play — Thank you Title IX.

We knew that once the world understood how great (and profitable) women’s soccer is, the future of Team USA would be complicated (read: challenged). What we are seeing in Europe with women’s football is actually long overdue – European leagues and clubs are investing in women and their teams. They are finally watering this garden that we always knew would bloom.

Left to right: Trinity Rodman, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith talk during the USWNT game against England in London. The USWNT lost 2-1. Richard Sellers/Soccrates/Getty Images

Raise your hand if you’re surprised that when a thoughtful investment was put into professional women’s football, these players were able to play all year, meaning they got fitter/faster/better, and the teams started winning, and the people started showing up to the games, and the sponsors started liking what they saw in that passionate and committed fanbase, and the TV networks started to broadcast the games on TV – not in the middle of the night. (No former players or women raised their hands, by the way.) And so more people started watching, and the ratings started to go up, and more sponsors wanted to get involved, and more girls started playing and getting better, and then FIFA was like, ‘Well, why haven’t we supported women all this time?’ Just kidding about that last part – FIFA never thought that.

These players have become so good that a Spanish B side – missing 15 of their best players – had no problem dismantling the defending World Cup champions. The professionalization of women’s football in Europe has created national teams that have become a real challenge for the United States. This is the new reality, and they will only get better. FACTS (as my children say).

Of course, there are plenty of excuses we can cite for Team USA’s poor performance in defeats to England and Spain: The end of a long professional season; the many key players missing from the American side (harder to discuss when Spain are missing 15 of their stars); the emotional, mental and physical toll of the Sally Yates report; Team USA’s continued transition to a younger generation of players…

But, for the most part, I think we’re just beginning to see how good is it Europe has become. Honestly, I thought it would happen a lot faster, but I’m grateful we’re finally here. And not only European teams have improved, they are not afraid of the mighty USA – that’s clear. (Just wait for Brazil and South America to understand – admittedly, it takes way too long, but be careful when it happens).

And because of that, Team USA is going to look at those stats and those performances and know they absolutely have to be better. Here is what stood out to me:

• Against England, the USWNT had their lowest possession since 2016, at just 31%, and I saw one stat that blew my mind: England dominated the midfield battle completing 616 passes against 260 for the USWNT.

• Our ESPN Stats & Info also reported that after the Spain match, “USWNT did not finish a through ball for the third game in a row.” (Yes, I double-checked that one with the stats team).

• Team USA also completed just 57% of their passes in the final third against Spain, their lowest percentage all year, according to ESPN SIG.

In both matches, the United States had no of them shoot to the net. And beyond the poor stats, they just weren’t creating chances, seemed lethargic, and most concerning to me, were playing without joy. Dare I say it? It reminded me of the Olympics. (A look at some more stats helps you understand why: against Spain, the USWNT had their first half without a shot on target since losing to Canada in the semi-finals of the Olympics last year. .)

Megan Rapinoe reacts after Spain scored the opening goal in what would be a 2-0 loss for the USWNT in Pamplona, ​​Spain. Getty Images

No, I’m not panicking, but there are only nine months left until the Women’s World Cup is hot. The USWNT’s game just isn’t sharp enough, aggressive enough, confident enough, or sassy enough. I don’t think US coach Vlatko Andonovski has time to look at many more players, and he needs to start agreeing on a roster (if they can stay healthy enough to do so).

So what about a formation change to help Andi Sullivan defensively? Perhaps it’s Lindsey Horan deeper alongside Sullivan to give the United States a double pivot to grow offensively and provide defensive cover. Maybe it’s the midfielder playing in a diamond or pinched box and going with a 4-4-2. You still have that flank space for the outside backs to push forward, but more support in the center to build and control possession against better teams. Perhaps he’s a five-man defender with full-backs flying forward as the Spanish side deployed so successfully against the Americans.

Now is the time to try changes in formations. Now is the time to get that American swagger and joy back, and make this team the best in the world – because this team has it in it to be the best in the world. But it is not enough to say that the United States simply did not have the players available. It is not enough to say that the United States was just a little flat.

These two games were a gift as they revealed the need to make some changes in formation and mentality. And maybe one day the team will be grateful (well, at least grateful) for that two-game swing in Europe. Because sometimes a good slap is the fastest way to get back up.