Neetu Kapoor gets emotional as she remembers Rishi Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors
Image Source – Instagram Actor Neetu Kapoor is one of the judges in the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. She is often seen having blast with her co-judges as well as the contestants. However, there are times when Neetu gets extremely emotional and those times are when she remembers her late husband and one […]
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook returns home to Miami, where he has been dominant at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has played host to six Super Bowls, five NCAA championship games, two World Series and once was even the site of WrestleMania.
It’s also where Dalvin Cook has taken over football games.
The Vikings running back will return to Hard Rock for a noon Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins, his first NFL game in his native Miami. He’ll need to have quite a showing to outdo some of his previous performances there.
“I’ve been playing in that stadium since I was back in high school,” he said.
It all started when Cook was a junior at Miami Central High School in 2012, and the Rockets went there to play Miami Booker T. Washington High, then ranked No. 7 in the nation. The game was so big it was moved from much-smaller Traz Powell Stadium, where Cook’s high school team played most of its games.
The Rockets upset the Tornadoes 37-26 as Cook starred in the second half. Playing defensive back, he intercepted a pass in the third quarter and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.
Early in the fourth quarter, Cook added a 1-yard touchdown run. Then with five minutes remaining, he scored on a 70-yard touchdown run to put Miami Central up for good at 30-26. On that long TD run, Cook looked trapped in the backfield before he reversed course and ran down the right sideline. Then he cut across the field to the left side and scored, with a broadcaster narrating highlights of the game saying “he ran about 100 yards.”
“He had a run that, oh, man, was incredible,” said Roland Smith, who became Miami Central’s head coach the following season for a nine-year run and is now director of high school relations for the University of Miami. “He reversed field and outran everybody. It was just one of those runs that you remember. It was a big-time game. He always seemed to amaze me with the runs that he made.”
Cook was back at Hard Rock for two games with Florida State against the Miami Hurricanes in his first college season of 2014 and in his final one in 2016. In the first game, he carried seven times for 92 yards and scored two touchdowns, including the winning 26-yard run with 3:05 left for a 30-26 win. In the second, he carried 27 times for 150 yards and caught one pass for 59 yards and a touchdown in a 20-19 victory.
Cook wasn’t done showing off in his hometown in 2016. In his final college game, in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock, he carried 20 times for 145 yards and scored a touchdown in a 33-32 win over Michigan.
“This is what I dreamed about,” Cook said of his big games at Hard Rock. “This is a kid’s dream, just living it, trying to take advantage of the moment.”
With that in mind, you better believe Cook, in his sixth season with the Vikings, is looking forward to taking the field in Miami with the only NFL team for which he has played.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Cook, who leads the Vikings (4-1) in rushing with 373 yards. “I have a lot of supporters down in my hometown. It’s always good getting into some warm weather.”
Cook joked that he will have “my little own section” of fans at Hard Rock. Actually, that might not be that far from the truth.
Cook’s mother, Varondria White, said there will “a whole lot” of people at the game to support him, although she was unable to provide an estimate since so many people purchased tickets on their own. As for Cook’s immediate family, White said there will be about 15 seated together.
White said family members and friends will start the day at 8 a.m. EDT with a tailgate party in the parking lot. She expects there will be lots of chicken wings, sausages and baked beans.
White actually went through this drill two weeks ago. Her other son in the NFL, Buffalo rookie running back James Cook, played at Miami on Sept. 25. The Bills lost 21-19, but Dalvin’s little brother had four catches for 37 yards in addition to one run for three yards.
So far this season, White has seen Dalvin play in person just once, in Minnesota’s 23-7 win over Green Bay in the opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, while she has attended three of James’ games. But she said that will even out.
White is looking forward to seeing both sons in action Nov. 13, when the Vikings play at Buffalo. Preparations are already being made, with White saying about 40 fans from Miami will show up with “split shirts,” with half being Dalvin’s Vikings jersey and the other half James’ Bills jersey.
“We’ve got somebody that’s doing it,” she said. “They have a shirt company, which is good, so they’ll do all the shirts for us.”
On Sunday, at least it’s good for White that the Bills game begins at 3:25 p.m. CDT while the game at Hard Rock kicks off at noon. Twice earlier this season, when Buffalo and Minnesota played at the same time, she watched one game in person and the other on her phone.
“I’m excited for him to be back home,” White said of Cook’s first NFL game in Miami. “I’m excited a lot for the family that can’t really get up (to Minnesota) to see him.”
With Cook coming home, White looked back at when he first played football in Miami. He was 5 years old and starred for the Carol City Chiefs.
“I just remember that when Dalvin got the ball, nobody was expecting it but he’d go around the side and be gone,” she said. “Everybody was like, ‘Wow.’ He was just a little kid and it was before he grew into his body, but he would just get the ball and run, run, run. I knew then that if he just stayed the course, he would be fine. He had a little speed in him.”
Cook continued to star in youth leagues, By the time he was in the eighth grade, he joined the Scott Lake Miami Gardens Vikings for a two-season run.
“He was a very explosive player, very hard-working, the first one at practice and the last one to leave,” said Antonio Wimberly, the Scott Lake coach then who will be at Sunday’s game. “He was the kind of player you want on your team.”
Cook then played three years at Miami Central, and as a senior in 2013 had one of the best seasons in recent Florida high school history. He rushed for 1,940 yards, averaged 11 yards a carry, scored 24 touchdowns, was named Mr. Florida Football and led the Rockets to the Class 6A state championship.
“I believe he was the best (high school) running back in the country then,” said Smith, who that season won his first of six state titles with the Rockets.
Now, Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. But he hasn’t forgotten where he came from.
Wimberly is now coach of the Miami Gardens Ravens, a team of 13- and 14-year-olds. He said in recent years Cook has provided the team with jerseys, helmets, shoulder pads, sweaters and book bags.
“He gives back,” Wimberly said. “He works out with us during the offseason.”
Smith said when he was at Miami Central, Cook regularly would visit the school during the offseason and talk to players on the team. He said Cook and Nike provided about 90 rings for players and coaches after the Rockets won the state title in 2019.
“They may have cost $35,000 to $40,000, but it wasn’t the money, it was just the gesture,” Smith said. “Those rings are really nice.”
Cook said he had made it a priority since entering the NFL in 2017 to give back to his hometown.
“If you’re really from Miami, you really don’t leave Miami,” he said. “That’s just how it is. Just having the opportunity for me to have a bigger platform, to be in the NFL, and to show kids down in Miami there’s something bigger than just the inner city in Miami, the projects and the down areas. It’s bigger pictures out here. You can go be a star NFL player, you can go get a scholarship in college. You can go do all those things if you put your mind to it.”
Due to Cook’s popularity in the city, his mother said “a lot of kids wear 4.” This is Cook’s first NFL season with No. 4 after wearing 33 for five years. NFL rules did not allow running backs to wear single-digit numbers until 2021.
Back when Cook was running wild at Hard Rock Stadium for Miami Central and Florida State, he wore No. 4. He’s happy to be back in that number for Sunday’s game.
“That’s special right there,” he said. “Back in some old feels, some old emotions. It’s going to be fun.”
Video allegedly shows Ohio fishermen caught cheating at tournament. Now, they face felonies.
CLEVELAND — Two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament were indicted Wednesday on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts.
Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were indicted in Cleveland on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals. They’re due to be arraigned Oct. 26.
Neither man immediately responded to voicemails seeking comment.
The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominski’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. A crowd of people at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce that there were weights and walleye fillets stuffed inside.
An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.
Fischer also did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
Runyan and Cominski would have received $28,760 in prizes for winning the tournament.
According to search warrant affidavits, the five walleye contained a total of eight 12-ounce lead weights and two 8-ounce weights, as well as the fish fillets. Officers from ODNR, the Hermitage Police Department and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission seized a boat, trailer and fishing gear belonging to Cominski on Tuesday in Pennsylvania. The anglers had used the boat during last month’s tournament, the affidavits said.
One of the affidavits disclosed that Runyan and Cominski were investigated by Rossford police in northwest Ohio in April after being accused of cheating in a different walleye tournament. According to a Rossford police report, an assistant Wood County prosecutor concluded that although the men may have cheated, there was not enough evidence to charge them.
Bret Stephens: A cruel death in Hebron
Because it’s unlikely that his name will be publicly remembered for long, it’s worth pausing to consider the grisly murder of Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh in the West Bank city of Hebron. Every murder is an outrage and a tragedy, and many murders involve a larger story. In this case, it’s one that too few people are willing to tell.
Murkhiyeh (some news accounts transliterate his surname as Marhia) was a 25-year-old gay Palestinian man who had been living for two years in Israel and had filed papers for resettlement in Canada. An acquaintance, Natali Farah, described him to the newspaper Haaretz as “a pleasant and sensitive guy, always appreciative and grateful. He had goals he sought to achieve in life, he found a good job and it seemed like it was all going to work out for him.”
Last Wednesday, he was found beheaded in Hebron. A suspect, now in the custody of the Palestinian Authority police, filmed the beheading and uploaded it to Palestinian social media, according to a report from The Times of Israel.
As with many murders, details of the case remain unclear. A relative told a Palestinian radio station that Murkhiyeh had been living in Jordan and routinely came home for visits. No motive has been established for the killing, and it’s unclear whether the suspect knew the victim.
Other facts are better established. Rita Petrenko, founder of Al-Bayt-Al-Mukhtalif, an Israeli group that works on behalf of the Arab LGBTQ community, told The Associated Press that she had helped with Murkhiyeh’s resettlement papers and that his stays at LGBTQ shelters in Israel were well documented. Farah reported that Murkhiyeh had been threatened on the phone and had changed his number. Friends of Murkhiyeh attended a memorial in his honor on the Tel Aviv boardwalk. At the time of his death, Murkhiyeh was one of scores of gay Palestinians finding refuge in Israel.
Then there is the other side of the coin. A Palestinian radio presenter denounced the murder for crossing “every single red line in our society, whether in terms of morals, customs or basic humanity.” That’s heartening to hear, but it isn’t true.
In 2016, The New York Times’ Diaa Hadid and Majd Al Waheidi reported from Gaza City on the gruesome torture and execution of Mahmoud Ishtiwi. Ishtiwi was a Hamas commander whose leaders suspected him of embezzlement and “moral turpitude” — having sex with men — raising additional fears that he might have spied for Israel.
“Relatives said Mr. Ishtiwi had told them he had been suspended from a ceiling for hours on end, for days in a row,” Hadid and Al Waheidi reported. “He was whipped, and guards blasted loud music into his cell, banishing sleep.” He was later shot with three bullets to his chest.
This was part of an old and awful pattern. In 2002, in The New Republic, Israeli writer Yossi Klein Halevi wrote about the plight of gay Palestinians with stories similar to Murkhiyeh’s, men who had taken refuge in Israel because it was the only place where their lives wouldn’t be in jeopardy.
“A gardener we’ll call Samir, who had fled the territories for Israel, told me of a gay friend who was a member of the Palestinian police and ran away to Tel Aviv,” Halevi wrote. Then, quoting Samir: “‘After a while he returned to Nablus, where he was arrested by the Palestinian police and accused of being a collaborator. They put him in a pit. It was the fast of Ramadan, and they decided to make him fast the whole month but without any break at night. They denied him food and water until he died in that hole.’”
The bigotry is, as they say, systemic. In 2019, the Palestinian Authority banned organized LGBTQ activities; a Palestinian police spokesperson called them “harmful to the higher values and ideals of Palestinian society.” The ban was later rescinded, but it says something that the Al-Qaws Foundation, which campaigns for gay rights for Palestinians, has its offices in Israel.
In recent years, it’s become the fashion of many of Israel’s vehement critics to accuse Israel’s supporters of “pinkwashing” — that is, of using the Jewish state’s pathbreaking record of promoting and protecting gay rights over many years as a cloak to obscure its various purported sins.
But there’s another word to describe the reluctance, bordering on willful blindness, of too many advocates of Palestinian statehood to call attention to the prejudice and brutality that confront gay Palestinians. It’s called whitewashing. Whitewashing is also the word that goes for the broad indifference in pro-Palestinian circles to Hamas’ tyrannical rule in Gaza, or to the Palestinian Authority’s murder of its domestic political critics like Nizar Banat, or to the elimination of any semblance of democracy under the petty despotism of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Those who claim to champion the cause of Palestinian liberation, as a movement of national self-determination, should care equally about the cause of Palestinian liberties, as a basis for decent governance.
Bret Stephens writes a column for the New York Times.
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders game — plus our Week 6 predictions
The Chicago Bears (2-3) host the Washington Commanders (1-4) at Soldier Field for a nationally televised game Thursday night (7:15, Fox-32, Prime Video).
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Player in the spotlight
Carson Wentz
Commanders coach Ron Rivera sparked controversy this week when he was asked the difference between his 1-4 team and the other teams in the NFC East — the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0), Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and New York Giants (4-1).
“Quarterback,” Rivera said.
Rivera later explained he meant the other teams’ quarterbacks have been with their teams longer than Wentz, whom the Indianapolis Colts traded to the Commanders in March. But the initial comment gained enough media attention that Rivera addressed it with not only Wentz, but also the entire team.
“I told them I said some things that were misconstrued. I didn’t present them properly. That’s on me,” Rivera told reporters. “I took accountability, told the guys I should know better. I had a bad day, so I figured I was feeling better today. Let’s move forward.”
Rivera noted in his initial comments that Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft by the Eagles, has had good and bad days this season. Wentz has completed 132 of 210 passes (62.9%) for 1,390 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions and has been sacked 20 times — third in the NFL behind Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan.
Now Wentz is battling a sore shoulder that limited him Monday and Tuesday, but he and Rivera said it shouldn’t be an issue.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams were with Wentz last year in Indianapolis, though Williams said he didn’t know how much that would help them this week.
“I don’t pay a whole bunch of attention to, ‘Hey, Alan, you were with him for one year and you know all his strengths and weaknesses,’” Williams said. “We faced him in OTAs and that type of thing, and then our focus was on the other team, not necessarily our quarterback.
“So we just have to approach it based on what we see on tape, what we see him doing and not doing and then attack him from that perspective.”
2. Pressing question
Can Bears quarterback Justin Fields build on his second-half performance against the Minnesota Vikings?
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy kept his assessment of Fields’ play in the loss to the Vikings measured. Fields did some good things while leading the Bears back from an 18-point first-half deficit, completing 12 of 13 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown after halftime.
But Getsy and Fields know it’s just a step toward where they want the second-year quarterback to be.
“There’s been progress, right? And we’re sticking to the plan,” Getsy said. “He did a really nice job in that game in the sense of he kept his composure. They got off to a big lead, (but) he kept the team together.
“He did a really good job hunting completions for us. Then he had three or four unbelievable escapes that were ridiculous. He did a pretty good job. Again, we’re getting a little bit better each week, and that’s truly our purpose.”
The numbers show the Bears could have a chance to build on Sunday’s game. The Commanders defense has allowed 235 passing yards per game and 7.21 passing yards per play and has just one interception.
The challenge, of course, is trying to build momentum on a short week with just 3½ days of preparation.
“Shortened schedule, so it’s making sure I’m on top of everything,” Fields said. “Definitely studying more at home and waking up early before meetings and making sure I just review it a little bit.”
3. Keep an eye on …
The Commanders pass rush
The Commanders are seventh in the NFL with 14 sacks, and six players have two or more. Linebacker Jamin Davis has three, and defensive end Montez Sweat has two sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
Eberflus pointed to Sweat and fellow former first-rounders Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, who each have 2½ sacks on the inside.
“Two guys inside that are pretty dynamic, and then Sweat on the outside is also equally dynamic,” Eberflus said. “So it creates challenges when you have that many guys that can rush. So we’re going to have our hands full.”
They’re sure to challenge the calmness that Fields said he operated with against the Vikings.
Getsy said Fields has shown signs of growth in sensing pressure and navigating around it within the pocket, but it’s still not where they need it to be.
“It’s just knowing where your protection is going to and knowing if they do send a blitz, where is the weakness of your protection?” Fields said. “Of course if somebody flashes through, you’ve got to see that and just have presence in the pocket and feel it out rather than look at it.”
4. Big-play challenge
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will return to the lineup after missing three games with a quadriceps injury. His presence should boost a young secondary that had early trouble with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday.
According to NFL NextGen Stats, nine of Jefferson’s 12 catches came on open targets, meaning he had 3 or more yards of separation. That’s tied for the second-most by a wide receiver in one game since 2016.
Now Johnson returns to help defend a Commanders team that has seven players with 100 or more receiving yards, led by Terry McLaurin, who has 19 catches on 33 targets for 326 yards — 17.2 per catch.
“He’s definitely good at making explosive plays, definitely a good, savvy route runner,” Johnson said.
Eberflus said the Bears need to be wary of Wentz’s deep ball. Wentz threw a 75-yard touchdown to wide receiver Dyami Brown on Sunday.
“The guy can throw it a mile, and he’s done that,” Eberflus said.
Added Johnson: “He’s a big-play guy. Sometimes that can be good and sometimes that can be a little risky. You see him kind of holding the ball, taking sacks, different things like that. We’ve really got to stay on top and limit those big plays. Keep the ball in his hands as long as possible.”
5. Injury report
Along with Johnson’s return, wide receiver N’Keal Harry practiced in full Wednesday after missing the first five weeks of the season following ankle surgery.
Harry does not have an injury designation, meaning he’s healthy enough to play, but Getsy indicated Harry might have a ways to go before he’s a big offensive contributor, given his limited practice time with Fields.
Harry said he will be very excited whenever he gets his first opportunity.
“It’s been hard just sitting here watching, especially once I started going to the games and standing on the sidelines,” Harry said. “It just brings you so much closer to the actual game. So I’m excited.”
Safety Dane Cruikshank, who has been out with a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), tight end Logan Thomas (calf), cornerback William Jackson III (back), offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (finger), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and safety Percy Butler (quadriceps) have been ruled out.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (3-2)
The Bears are hopeful Justin Fields and the offense can build off momentum they discovered late in the first half of Sunday’s loss in Minnesota against a Commanders defense that has been solid but prone to allowing explosive plays. While the Bears have been lousy on defense in the first half, Washington has scored only 31 first-half points through five games. The Bears are the worst in the NFL on third down, allowing opponents to convert 50.7%. The Commanders were 1-for-11 on third down last week in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Bears 23, Commanders 20
Colleen Kane (4-1)
Against a not-great Commanders team, the Bears could have opportunities to make big plays on both sides of the ball. The return of cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be important against Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, whose up-and-down play fed into a mini controversy with coach Ron Rivera this week. Bears quarterback Justin Fields should be able to build on his second-half performance against the Vikings, though he will have to operate with the same decisive calm against a Commanders pass rush that has had success. I think the Bears will enter their mini “bye week” with a 3-0 home record.
Bears 24, Commanders 20
Dan Wiederer (3-2)
Jaylon Johnson’s return will help. Justin Fields’ confidence spike should too. But in a short-turnaround clash between a pair of bottom-tier teams, this becomes a major test of concentration. The team that makes fewer sloppy game-changing mistakes will prevail.
Commanders 22, Bears 20
Evan Fournier’s unique work commute exemplifies his love for NYC
INDIANAPOLIS — Evan Fournier, the Knicks guard earning $18 million this season, found a very urban and economical way to work.
“I just take my scooter,” he says.
The commute from Fournier’s home to Madison Square Garden is only six minutes via electric scooter, which eliminates the traffic roulette of Midtown.
If the 6-foot-7 Fournier is recognized scooting on the street, he doesn’t realize. Headphones tune out the people and bustle.
The only issue was parking at MSG, where Knicks players tend to arrive with fancier modes of transportation.
“It took security a little bit of time to realize, ‘Okay, this is a player,’” Fournier says.
Off the court or in the bike lane, Fournier is clearly very comfortable in New York City with his wife, son and dog. It reminds him of home in Paris, where the 29-year-old also gets around on a scooter.
Adjusting to basketball was a little more difficult. As the Knicks’ biggest signing of the 2021 summer, Fournier, along with Kemba Walker, was supposed to elevate the offense after the team’s surprising run to the East’s fourth seed.
Instead, the Knicks regressed. Walker was cut from the rotation and sent home. Fournier was lost.
“I was struggling to find myself as a player,” he said. “I was like, ‘How can I help the team?’ I’m struggling to really find my role within the team to start the season.
“That’s why I was so inconsistent. Because I was thinking about the offense and stuff, I played bad defense to start the year. That’s honestly a big mistake to make.”
Fournier eventually discovered his role on the perimeter. He set the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season, eclipsing John Starks’ mark from 27 years prior. Only three NBA players — Steph Curry, Buddy Hield and Fred VanVleet — hit more treys last season than Fournier. His defense picked up and the Knicks finished strong, although short of the play-in tournament.
The front office then nearly made a hard pivot to Donovan Mitchell with a trade that would’ve likely sent Fournier elsewhere. As those talks were underway — with Knicks executives Brock Aller and Gersson Rosas among the negotiators — Fournier was distracted by the Eurobasket tournament.
His team, France, lost the Sept. 18 final to Spain, with Fournier finishing the tournament as the French’s leading scorer. The silver medal was harder to swallow than the Olympics defeat last year to the U.S.
“If [Kevin Durant’s] not there for Team USA, we’re gold medalists. We gave absolutely everything we had and you gotta live with it. It’s basketball,” Fournier said. “This time it just felt like we didn’t play our best, and that’s the most frustrating part. So yeah, it’s like a dream that’s all of a sudden, it’s gone. It was very hard. Actually being here, coming back to America, was actually harder mentally than physically. Because you gotta go past that.”
With the Mitchell trade negotiations fried, Fournier returned to New York City amid speculation that his starting spot was lost to Quentin Grimes.
The logic was easy to follow: Grimes is better defensively, which seems important for balancing the backcourt next to offensive-minded Jalen Brunson. But Thibodeau gave the spot to Fournier with kudos.
“You tend to overlook he was elite shooting 3-pointers last year, I think he was fourth in 3-pointers made, 10th or 9th in transition 3-pointers made, and he started slowly,” Thibodeau said. “I just think it’s a really good weapon to have. It is a different look with Quentin, but you need everybody. We’ll see how it unfolds. Evan has always read the game pretty well.”
In many ways, the criticism of Fournier last season was unfair. He mostly played to the standards of his career, even exceeding them in the final three months. Other Knicks, namely Julius Randle, fell off. A couple were injured.
But Fournier’s hefty contract (four years, $78 million) adds pounds to the pressure and expectations. At least externally.
Fournier, however, says they’re non-factors toward his play. He has dealt with higher anxiety playing for France.
“There’s actually more pressure playing international, playing for your country,” Fournier says. It’s not 82 games. If you’re in the quarterfinal, the semifinal, if you lose, you’re going home. And I feel like you’re definitely playing for more than yourself. You’re playing for your family, your whole country, so many things. And you’re playing with guys you’ve been with since kids. I don’t like the word pressure but there’s stronger feelings”.
In New York, the ‘feelings’ of home are felt in the big-city setting as Fournier gets increasingly comfortable in the blue uniform.
He’s taken to life in the scooter lane.
“I feel like I was at home since Day 1 because it has the same energy. New York and Paris,” Fournier said.
6 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls preseason, including Ayo Dosunmu’s starting role and Dalen Terry’s push for minutes
The Chicago Bulls capped a 3-1 preseason Tuesday, playing four games that offered a glimpse at the regular season.
Preseason results always need to be consumed with a grain of salt: Billy Donovan started a different lineup in every game, and key opponents such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić didn’t play.
But the preseason still offered a look at what’s working — and what isn’t — for the Bulls. Here are six things we learned from the preseason.
1. Ayo Dosunmu will start at point guard
After Dosunmu started all four preseason games, Billy Donovan’s answer on whether the Morgan Park and Illinois product won the point guard spot was fairly set: “Basically, yes.”
Dosunmu, 22, is set to fill in for Lonzo Ball until the point guard returns from a lingering left knee injury. Dosunmu averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in preseason, going 6-for-11 on 3-pointers.
While Dosunmu was reliable at the position last season, he struggled with the physical and mental rookie wall in the final month. His main tasks will be improving confidence in making on-ball decisions and sustaining his pace through the season.
2. Patrick Williams’ Bulls future is still uncertain
The preseason only threw more doubt about the role of the third-year power forward, who continues to struggle asserting himself.
Javonte Green made a strong bid to usurp Williams’ position in the starting lineup after stepping in at power forward last season. Green brings a different skill set to the position, but his ability to guard larger players and crush dunks in transition and in the paint stands out against Williams’ timidity.
Williams, 21, used the final preseason game to show that he can match Green’s rim aggression, throwing down three thunderous dunks. But he hasn’t been able to muster the same energy when factored in to the starting lineup with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
3. Zach LaVine is healthy — but not himself
LaVine spent the summer recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which limited his typical summer training — especially five-on-five scrimmages.
The layoff was visible in LaVine’s comfort throughout the preseason. Although he looked more confident than he did in the final half of last season, LaVine’s decision making with the ball lacked its typical precision. He turned the ball over 10 times while registering only nine assists in three games before sitting out the final preseason game.
This likely was a result of needing to sweep away cobwebs with a few scrimmages, but LaVine’s passing will be a key component for the Bulls offense — especially without Ball. The quicker LaVine can regain comfort, the better the Bulls will be for it.
4. Nikola Vučević looks comfortable
The center didn’t share the same discomfort as LaVine in the preseason, playing all four games and voicing his confidence in his fitness. Vučević struggled last season when the Bulls became overly reliant on his corner 3-point shooting. The preseason showed the Bulls are eager to work Vučević into the post for more opportunities with his back to the basket.
Vučević made seven 3-pointers on 50% shooting and fared just as well in the paint, where he shot 68% in averaging 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds. The increased activity in the paint also set up the center to connect with LaVine and Dosunmu in the two-man game and facilitate more effective ball movement from side to side.
Failing to find the right role for Vučević was a key detractor last season. If the Bulls have found an effective groove, the center could take a step up.
5. Rookie Dalen Terry will push for minutes
Donovan entered the preseason prepared for Terry to take a slow entry into the NBA. But after showing out in the preseason, the 20-year-old rookie has proved he’s ready to push for as many minutes as possible.
Terry’s work on his shooting over the summer was evident — he averaged 6.5 points on 55% shooting — but he especially excelled in assisting teammates and pushing a faster pace in transition. He didn’t appear to miss a beat against the elevated speed and skill of the NBA, particularly on the defensive end.
Although he likely will remain a deep rotational player, Terry did enough in the preseason to earn minutes with the first team much sooner.
6. The Bulls still can push the pace without Lonzo Ball
One of the biggest questions for the Bulls to start the season is how to maintain a fast pace in transition without Ball, who typically supplied the team with highlight-worthy, full-court passes to spark breakaways.
But the Bulls showcased an ability to supplement this pace even without Ball. Alex Caruso and Goran Dragić are capable guards in transition, and Terry added to the fast pace as well. But even bigs such as Vučević and Andre Drummond were actively pushing the pace in the final three preseason games.
If the Bulls can sustain this, they’ll be better fit to replicate the up-tempo offense that served them well at the start of last season.
