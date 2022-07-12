NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 » MO, Superintendent 420 Post

Get the latest Boston sports news
NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission Maharashtra has issued the latest notification for the NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 of MBBS (MO) Medical officer, Superintendent (Female & Male) & MPW- Male Vacancy at 420 posts. All Interested candidates can apply online through the official website NHM Maharashtra Jobs nhm.gov.in by 20 July 2022. Other details of […]
A the man keeps slipping through my door. Dressed in a blue hospital gown, he sports a welcoming smile and a beard dotted with gray to denote experience. The flyer it’s on poses a question: “Tired of waiting?” He also has an answer: “Simplified private treatment”.
I’ve never had a surgeon’s flop on my doormat before. Discounts for a Domino’s, yes. Misspelled flyers on the gutters, of course. But this is the first time that private hospitals have repeatedly asked if Mr. wants a scalpel in an intimate place. And when I open the Circle brochure, I find promises galore. ‘Eliminate the wait’, urges UK’s largest private hospital group, while ‘treatment is more affordable than you think’ is on top of a price list: knee replacements start at £13,250, a hysterectomy costs nearly £9,000 and tonsil removal costs “from £3,276”.
If these sums seem exaggerated, advises the leaflet, I can spread the cost with a whole series of loans. Get this titanium hip for 12 months interest free! And shopping is also easy. Why, in the middle of the paragraph above, another leaflet arrived, from a rival hospital chain. If you want to see how our NHS is privatized, now is the time to study your spam.
Perhaps you are one of more than 1 in 10 Britons awaiting routine hospital treatment. Perhaps you’ve read about the looming massive cuts to cancer care and GP appointments and wondered about the misery to come. But there are some for whom this purgatory of pain is a big deal. For those who own and run private hospitals, this represents millions in additional profits. Because when patients can no longer bear the years and the uncertainty of hoping to be treated for a hernia or a colonoscopy, they end up paying out of pocket or going into debt to see a private firm.
Look no further for an example than the letter pages of this journal. It was there, two weeks ago, that Kidlington’s Philip Wood told his own story. “I was on an 18 month waiting list for laser surgery on my prostate. Informed of the little hope of medium-term surgery, I opted for private treatment, saw a urologist within a fortnight and was operated on shortly afterwards. He describes himself as a “desperate retiree”, running out of options. There are so many like him, a whole army of recalcitrants.
A whole new clientele is emerging, more provincial and poorer than the traditional one – and defined by their desperation. London has always been the center of private medicine, but according to the latest figures Wales has seen the number of people going private more than double in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, while in Scotland it climbed 72%. Contrary to stereotypes in private medicine, they are not looking for bigger breasts or stubble bald spots. By 2022, the number of patients after hip replacement surgery has tripled, while the number one procedure is cataract removal.
This country prides itself on its public healthcare, but in the first three months of this year more than 12,000 Britons each raised thousands of pounds just to be able to see. For private healthcare companies, this means a period of prosperity. The largest listed private hospital group in the UK is Spire Healthcare, a spin-off from the Bupa group. In the first six months of 2022 it took £174million from patients paying out of their own pockets, almost as much as in the whole of 2019. Private companies watched Tory PM after Tory PM starved the fund NHS. They are prepared. As David Rowland of the Center for Health and the Public Interest puts it, “multinational investors have been betting against the NHS for years, knowing this time would come.”
All this corresponds to a pattern that keeps repeating itself in these years of austerity. Something vital in the public sector is all but squeezed out – then its ad hoc, improvised and inadequate replacement becomes the new norm. Within a decade, food banks have become an integral part of the welfare state. People in the charity sector have told me to expect the same to happen with ‘warm centres’, community centers and churches opening this winter to ensure locals don’t freeze; they will be a permanent fixture by 2030. So will paying for your own elective procedures. “Attitudes are changing,” says Spire boss Justin Ash. This is a “fundamental change”.
Whole swaths of the NHS limit patients to cataract removal in just one eye, not both, Anita Charlesworth of the Health Foundation told me. Which leaves no alternative for those who want to see, except to go private. Spire’s own analysis shows demand has soared 54% among households earning less than £40,000 a year. For a family that is already barely living, knee surgery spells financial ruin. Where do they go to collect such sums?
One answer is to follow the example of poor Americans or Indians, and beg strangers on the internet. Crowdfunding website GoFundMe told me they have noticed a big increase this year in the number of medical fundraisers in the UK, with a 31% increase from 2019 among those who mention MRI and a 127% increase in those seeking money for hip replacements.
Take a young man named Aidan, who has had a bone deformity since childhood. He is now in “unbelievable pain” and has tried everything from physiotherapy to massage to medicine (“I’ve completely used up all the meds,” he says). He needs surgery – but the doctor says there’s a long wait. Halfway through the consultation, he collapses: “I can’t wait 12 months, doc, I no longer have a quality of life.” So here he is, “out of ideas and clinging to straws”.
At the root of all this misery is an irony. All those extra thousands of pounds that people now have to spend just serve to skip the queue, as private hospitals train no doctors and employ hardly any consultants. As Philip Wood writes in his letter, the urologist he paid so much to see got his experience in the NHS. And these private hospitals are only in operation thanks to the subsidy they have received for decades from the taxpayer. During the pandemic, the sector was bailed out by then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock to the tune of at least £2billion – in return it treated a grand total of eight coronavirus cases per day.
This is the UK’s story in miniature since 1979: the public sector has been hacked while private companies are given taxpayers’ money to replace it. Pensioners and ordinary workers are being forced to pay for their own care even as their incomes decline and their costs soar. And so the social contract that holds the NHS and so many others together is being shredded.
This is the system that you and I have to endure, and for which we have to foot the bill. Yet I don’t remember seeing it advertised on a flyer.
LIVERPOOL, England — Pension funds, accustomed to thinking for decades, have been put into real-time firefighting mode by the crisis rocking UK markets.
Many UK pensions are rushing to raise funds to meet collateral calls triggered by rapid movements in generally frozen government bonds. Adding to the urgency: the Bank of England’s plans to end its emergency bond purchases this Friday, after which many fear volatility could pick up again.
Bruins
The Bruins opened their season with an encouraging 5-2 win over the Capitals on Wednesday, led — unsurprisingly — by David Pastrnak.
Pastrnak was in fine form midway through the season, with four points including three assists and a goal. His goal came with just under five minutes left in the first half. Coming out of the wall, Pastrnak spun and fired a hard shot into the net to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.
Pastrnak’s final assist, meanwhile, was one of the game’s most impactful shots. After the Bruins took a 3-0 lead, the Capitals came within a goal with less than four minutes left in the third period. The Bruins, however, pieced together a breakaway led by Pastrnak, who fired a shot at Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper made the save, but the shot knocked him out of position. David Krejčí cleaned things up to give the Bruins a 4-2 lead.
Hampus Lindholm’s empty-net goal with just over a minute to go accounted for the rest of the score.
Krejčí, who scored a goal and assisted two others in his first NHL game on ice, praised his teammate.
“I see him every day in training. He’s just a world-class player,” Krejčí told reporters. after the game. “It’s crazy. This guy has no ceiling. He just keeps getting better.
Pastrnak was asked about Krejčí’s comments.
“Obviously, I work on my game every day. I feel old, but I’m still quite young,” Pastrnak said with a smile. “I really think I can improve and I try to improve every day.”
Pastrnak also returned the compliment to Krejčí. Last season, Krejčí signed with HC Olomouc of the Czech Extraliga. A potential return to the NHL was “open” at the time, according to the Bruins, but the 36-year-old looked comfortable and ready to go on Wednesday.
“It will be different for him,” Pastrnak told reporters. “Maybe he doesn’t admit [it, but] it’s always different going from a big to a small ice cream, and we know it’s only going to get better.
“He already looked pretty good there to me.”
The win helped the Bruins get new head coach Jim Montgomery off on the right foot. Pastrnak noted that every coach has a different system and a new system takes some getting used to.
“It will take time for everyone to get used to it, but so far we have been working on it every day,” he said. “The fastest way to know the system is in the games. That’s where you get the biggest tests. … I think we’re just going to just get better and better in the system.
The good news is that a victory improves the feeling of acclimatization, even if it was not perfectly clean.
“Obviously that can be a big part of how things go over the next two weeks,” Pastrnak said. “So it’s a good thing we did today, and obviously a good start for our group. We have to make sure we correct a few mistakes, it wasn’t clean, but it was good for us that we were able to win these kinds of games when we lacked a few key players.
The figure is released by the PBOC, with spending covering 360 million transactions in areas of land involving 15 provinces and municipalities. According to the central bank, more than 5.6 million merchants could now accept payments with the digital currency.
In some context, this is still slow business, as the figure above is only a step up from 87.6 billion yen at the end of last year. I mean, something, something, the pandemic and lockdowns have certainly impeded progress, but China remains among the frontrunners in the global race to try to establish central bank digital currencies.
Many eyes will be on them to see how this trial unfolds. For now, the transactions are mostly in domestic retail payments, but the most interesting part will be to see how this affects business and corporate flows.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is a new shopping event aimed at giving Prime members exclusive “early” access to holiday deals, hence the name. It’s essentially a second Prime Day. The members-only event started on October 11 and will run until Wednesday, October 12.
Similar to Prime Day, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year; a 30-day trial is available for new members.
Events like Prime Early Access are usually the best times of year to buy a new TV. Black Friday and Cyber Monday traditionally offer the biggest discounts, but we’re seeing incredibly low prices on several TVs for Prime Early Access.
Basically, if you see a display you want on sale right now for a good price, we recommend jumping on it. But if you miss out on big deals, similar discounts are likely to reappear on Black Friday.
TV prices vary wildly depending on the performance level and size you choose.
Generally speaking, if you’re looking for an entry-level TV for casual viewing, you shouldn’t spend more than $500. Although they lack advanced picture features, you can find budget 4K smart TVs as large as 65 inches for under $500 and smaller models for as low as $100.
However, if you’re looking for a mid-range TV, with more advanced contrast and color features, you should aim to spend between $550 and $1,200. There are several 55- and 65-inch displays in this price range from brands like TCL, Vizio, and Hisense that offer solid high dynamic range (HDR) performance with local dimming and quantum dots.
On the high end, buyers looking for the best picture performance and fanciest design features should expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,500 for a 65-inch screen. In this price range, you can find flagship sets from brands like Sony, LG and Samsung, including models with OLED panels for pixel-level contrast and wide viewing angles.
LOS ANGELES — In a roster with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, it’s already easy to feel like a strange man.
Consider Lonnie Walker IV’s situation Wednesday night against Minnesota, slotted into the starting lineup alongside the Lakers’ “Big Three” and Patrick Beverley, playing a small forward despite the traditional mold of a guard.
But Walker quickly showed why coach Darvin Ham had some confidence in his ability to start, clear a floater, stop and jump for a jump shot, and speed up the transition for a layup. At 23, he was by far the youngest in the small-ball starting lineup – but with athleticism to spare he still has plenty of promise.
The bigger question is how he will hold up defensively, Ham said ahead of the game.
“Lonnie is already a very physical, athletic, young, talented player – very talented,” he said. “And so for him to be motivated by that end of the floor, we wanted to throw him in there and see what it’s like.”
Walker has come under scrutiny since the Lakers brought him on a mid-level exception, especially given his 31.4 percent 3-point shooting number last season. During training camp, he got off to a slow start due to an ankle injury that kept him out of the first two preseason games.
But Walker showed his growth potential after four years at San Antonio, and he found it invigorating to be with a group of veterans (having played on a relatively young team with the Spurs). On Wednesday morning he spoke about the first advice he received from Dennis Schränder; how he is admired how James takes care of his body; how Beverley makes him laugh when he speaks in the third person.
To fit in, ultimately, Walker knows he’ll have to prove his worth on the court.
“For me, I just try to play the right game,” he said. “If I see someone opening up, pass the ball to them. Just playing, what I learned from Spurs, having that 0.5 decision. I think he’s really starting to trust and believe in my job and what I can do. So now I’m excited to finally play with the core players and see how it goes.
In the Lakers’ first preseason win of the year at Golden State, an unlikely hero emerged: Matt Ryan, the 25-year-old forward who played just one game last season for Boston as part of a two-way contract. Despite only having a training camp contract, Ryan’s 6-on-9 3-point shooting night got a lot of people talking, including his head coach.
“I think he’s been a diamond in the rough, and he’s a very smart basketball player, he’s got a bit of strength, as well as his ability to knock him down at the perimeter,” Ham said at his press conference. pregame. “I think he’ll progress through the end of preseason, and hopefully he’ll be a long-term Laker.”
It’s a big endorsement from Ham, but Ryan — who once worked as a landscaper in a cemetery before breaking into the NBA — kept his cool. Speaking to reporters during Wednesday’s shootout, the New York native shrugged off the high stakes ahead of his final two preseason opportunities.
“It’s part of the NBA, isn’t it? It’s playing with uncertain circumstances,” he said. “And for a player like me who is unsecured and literally has nothing guaranteed, it happens every day and takes extra work. That way when the game comes I feel more ready.
The Lakers still have an open roster spot they could use on Ryan, though the luxury tax penalty would push the cost of a veteran’s minimum contract into millions of dollars. The Lakers could also keep Ryan on a two-way deal, but those spots are currently filled by Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.
Ham replaced Ryan in the second quarter to give him a few minutes alongside regular rotation to see how he fits in (he missed his first two attempts). But Ryan said no matter what happens — or where he ends up — he plans to stay aggressive.
“It gets addicting: you just want more and more,” he said. “So I’m just looking forward to the next opportunity to continue to prove to everyone that I can shoot at a high level every night.”
