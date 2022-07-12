Connect with us

Blockchain

“Prepare” For A Massive Bitcoin Rally

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Bitcoin Performance
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Bitcoin is still stuck in a tight range as it trades around $20,000 to $21,000. The cryptocurrency was rejected at major resistance levels and could re-test its yearly lows close to $17,000.

Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Revisits Key Support, Can The Bulls Protect More Losses

At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $20,600 with a 1.4% loss and a 7% profit in the last 24 hours and last week respectively.

BTC’s price trends to the downside on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Bitcoin has been trending to the downside since late 2021 when the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high at $69,000. Since then, BTC’s price has lost over 60% of its value and could continue trending to the downside in the short term.

However, former CEO at crypto exchange BitMEX Arthur Hayes claims a “Doom Loop” has begun in the macroeconomic arena. Via Twitter, Hayes shared the Euro (EUR) daily chart compared to the U.S. dollar.

The European currency reached parity with its North American counterpart for the first time in 20 years. Similar to Bitcoin, the Euro has been trending to the downside since 2021 and could potentially extend its losses.

This dropped was triggered by the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and by the increase in inflation forcing central banks around the world to take action by reducing their balance sheets or increasing their interest rates. The European Central Bank (ECB) has been unable to take an effective measure.

Thus, contributing to the decline of its currency. This “Doom Loop” is part of Haye’s scenario where the Euro and the U.S. dollar depreciated in favor of Gold and Bitcoin.

This scenario began playing out when Russia was cut off from the international financial system. In the coming decade, countries and people will prefer to purchase these commodities as opposed to central bank-issued fiat currency. Hayes explained:

as gold succeeds so will Bitcoin (…). Why should any central bank “save” in any Western fiat currency, when their savings can be expropriated arbitrarily and unilaterally by the operators of the digital fiat monetary networks?

Bitcoin Euro Dollar
EUR trends to the downside and reached parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time since 2003. Source: Tradingview

Will The World Turn To Bitcoin In The Next Decade?

This uptrend in the price of Gold and Bitcoin could eventually take the assets to $10,000 and $1 million, respectively. The “Doom Loop” Hayes described is mostly a “mental shift” in financial entities, a decline in the only thing backing fiat currency: trust.

Related Reading | Why Peter Brandt Thinks Cardano’s Price Is The Definition Of “Ugly”  

When there is no trust, institutions and global governments can only trade in a trustless system. Thus, why Hayes predicts such a massive increase in the price of Bitcoin. However, this process will take time and could materialize at some point in the next decade.

The #DoomLoop has begun. 1 USD = 1 EUR. Prepare yourselves for YCC and $BTC = $1 million. But please be patient, these things take time.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Total Crypto Market Cap Meltdown

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 13, 2022

By

Total Crypto Market Meltdown
google news

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the total cryptocurrency market cap with Bitcoin being so boring. We also compare past crypto winters to see when the deep freeze might end.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Total Crypto Market Cap Analysis (TOTAL): October 12, 2022

There isn’t all that much new to report. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to move mostly sideways, as the market awaits the CPI data release tomorrow at 8:30AM ET.

Why Crypto Winter 2022 Resembles 2015 Bear Market

Much like Bitcoin, there is a slow moving showdown to gain control over daily momentum, according to the LMACD. On weekly timeframes, Bitcoin only just turned bullish last week, while the total crypto market cap has been bullish for several months now.

Comparing the LMACD across past bear market bottoms shows that the indicator is behaving more similarly to the 2014 and 2015 bear market bottom. In 2018 and 2019, price action turned up sharply instead and the indicator followed.

 

Sideways momentum could mean many more months of pain | Source: TOTAL on TradingView.com

Total Cryptocurrency Fractal Shows Possible Price Action Preview

The price action in each drawn box is eerily similar. Taking the bars pattern to place a fractal over current price action, the setup is practically the same. If the total crypto market follows a similar trajectory, a strong breakout attempt will ultimately fail and lead to a double bottom formation.

Since the fractal projects price action forward, turning on the Ichimoku indicator which also looks into the future, is forecasting potential resistance right where the fractal would interact.

Total_2022-10-12_17-21-23

Will The Downtrend Come To A Conclusion This Week?

However, there is no telling if this is indeed the bottom in cryptocurrencies, nor does anyone know if the market will behave like the last two bottoms. If not, and crypto continues down, the move could start this week.

The TD Sequential market timing tool has triggered a TD9 buy setup. However, the series is perfected only when the 9 candle makes a lower low. Note how past 9 candles on the way down lit up red and resulted in a deep move down. While this is possible, the TD9 setup is also a possible turning point where bulls could regain control.

Total_2022-10-12_17-16-50

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 13, 2022

By

Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?
google news
  • DOGE price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. 
  • DOGE trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a channel. 
  • The price of DOGE needs to break out of the channel with good volume to rally high to a region of $0.1. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) prices continue to struggle as they range in a channel to rekindle their bullish movement against tether (USDT). Dogecoin (DOGE) and other crypto assets experienced a relief bounce in recent weeks, which saw the crypto market cap look good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains. DOGE showed some relief bounces but was quickly rejected into a range price movement. (Data from Binance) 

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Despite having had a difficult few months, with the price falling to a low of $0.05, a 70% drop from an all-time high of $0.6, and many glamouring for $1. Due to market conditions, this incredible price movement was cut short. The crypto market has been in a bear market for more than six months, causing many crypto assets to retest their weekly lows while others cling to key support.

After rallying to a high of $0.08, the price of DOGE fell to a weekly low of $O.05, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region appeared to be a demand zone for prices.

DOGE price bounced off this region of $0.05 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $0.66 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price range in a channel.

DOGE’s price has since remained within its range as it prepares to break out of it in order to retest the resistance at $0.08.

Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.08.

Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.05.

Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily DOGE Price Chart | Source: DOGEUSDT On Tradingview.com

On a daily basis, the price of DOGE remains below the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which is not conducive to an upward price trend in the short term. The prices of $0.08 and $0.062 correspond to the prices at the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as DOGE resistance.

For the price of DOGE to resume its bullish trend, it must break above $0.08 with good volume closing above it. The price of DOGE remains range-bound as it needs to break out to the upside to resume its bullish movement; a break to the downside would send the price of DOGE to a daily low of $0.05 and likely lower.

Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.08.

Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.05.

Featured Image From Finbold, Charts From Tradingview

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Yuga Labs Pledges $1M to Education and Arts Initiatives in City of Miami

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 13, 2022

By

Yuga Labs Pledges $1M To Education And Arts Initiatives In City Of Miami
google news

Miami natives and Yuga co-founders, Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano, to lead initiative to expand arts and STEM education access in underserved communities

Initiative will start with $300K contribution to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund to help local students access careers in STEM

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the pioneering web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced it has committed $1 million to support arts and education initiatives in Miami. The funding will expand and strengthen programs working to close the opportunity gap for thousands of Miamians. This new program is launching with a donation of $300,000 to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund.

By supporting Miami-based initiatives, Yuga is connecting to its roots and giving back to the city where Bored Ape Yacht Club was born. Yuga co-founders Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano are proud Miami natives, as is Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz. Growing up there showed them firsthand the vibrant energy, diversity, and endless opportunities for the community at large. Additional organizations operating in Miami that have a focus on education, the arts, and diversity are actively being explored as part of this commitment to their hometown.

The first program to be named in this broader initiative is the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund. This program, which was established in partnership with the City of Miami, helps those in financial need begin life without the burden of debt by allowing qualified students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a defined STEM or high-wage, in-demand occupation with free tuition.

“We’ve been planning this for some time and are excited to finally announce Yuga’s investment in the future of our hometown. Miami has become a hub of a dynamic industry where Yuga Labs is at the forefront of innovation,” said Greg Solano, co-founder of Yuga Labs. “We have deep roots in Miami,” Wylie Aronow, co-founder of Yuga Labs, added. “As we continue to build our business here, we’re glad we can also help to build a strong, passionate community where there are no barriers to access, and creativity knows no limits.”

“Connecting local talent to career opportunities is an essential step in supporting Miami’s burgeoning tech and blockchain community,” said Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami. “Yuga Labs is a leader in Miami’s growing web3 business community. We’re thrilled to join forces with them to provide Miamians the education they need to earn sought-after careers with high-paying wages.”

This announcement follows Yuga’s previous commitment to donate 10,000,000 ApeCoin to the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation and the donation of creator fees from Bored Ape Kennel Club secondary market trades to support animal conservation charities and no-kill shelters.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces.

For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email [email protected].

Contacts

Delaney Simmons

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

SEC Launches Probe Into Yuga Labs Over BAYC NFT Sales

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 13, 2022

By

Sec Launches Probe Into Yuga Labs Over Bayc Nft Sales
google news

33 mins ago |