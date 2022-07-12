Preventing Animal Attacks

Pin 0 Shares

Thousands of animal attacks occur every year in the US. Ranging from small scratches to fatalities, these attacks could come from your neighbor’s dog or from a bear on a camping trip. Although some are more prone than others, any and every animal is capable of attacking. However, many of the attacks that occur could or should have been prevented.

Animal attacks usually occur when an animal fears that it is in danger. Their natural response is to fight for their lives. Whether we mean harm or not, our actions can cause an animal to believe that we are putting them in danger. This is usually more common for wild animals. The animals that we own as pets are much more accustomed to human interaction as a result less likely to become fearful of humans.

Owners of household pets are usually liable for any attacks from their pet. This means that pet owners should not only take steps to prevent injury to others but also to reduce their own risk of liability. There are a number of ways that pet owners can do this.

– Keep your pets from leaving your property. You can keep your pets inside or in your back yard. It doesn’t matter how you do it. You just don’t want your pet to be able to run off of your property and attack another person.

– Always be present and alert when your pet meets strangers. Being around when your pet meets a stranger will reduce your animals fear and reduce the chances that it will attack.

Wild animals are like an entirely different race of animal. They are used to fighting with other animals for food and for their safety. It is fun to go camping or to go into the wild and see these wild animals but the best way to avoid an attack from is simply to let them be. Viewing them from a distance is usually not a problem as most animals will just run off if they feel that they are in danger. If you try to get too close and the animal feels cornered, there is a good chance that the animal’s natural response will be to attack, so just be smart and don’t put a wild animal in that position.

When attacks occur due to another person's negligence, the attacked does have the right to seek compensation for those injuries.