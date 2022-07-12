News
The Dragon Knight Coming to Netflix?
That kung fu panda -Franchise has expanded again with a new Netflix original series entitled Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, arriving on July 14th. If you want to watch the animated series as soon as it hits the streamer, you’ve come to the right place. Below we’ve given the exact time when the entire series will be released on Netflix and much more.
DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have teamed up to bring viewers a story that follows everyone’s favorite playful panda, Po (Jack Black), who is wrongfully accused of abusing a magical weapon. Po must then join forces with a no-nonsense English knight named the Wandering Blade on an epic quest to clear his name.
In addition to Jack Black, the cast includes Chris Geere, Della Saba, James Hong, Rita Ora, Rahnuma Panthaky, Ed Weeks and Amy Hill. So when will Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight land on Netflix?
Release time of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Get ready to set your alarm because Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight lands on Netflix on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Obviously, this time only applies to people living on the west coast. If you live on the east coast, watch a release at 3:00 AM Eastern Time on July 14th. And for folks in the Central Time Zone, you can expect the entire first season to fall at 2:00 a.m. Central Time.
It has an age rating of TV-Y7, which means it is suitable for ages 7 and up. So it’s the perfect show to watch with the whole family. It’s also the perfect series for the younger kids to keep them occupied while watching a TV-MA show or movie. There will reportedly be 11 episodes in the first season, so there will be plenty to enjoy.
Check out the exciting official trailer to get excited for the show’s release on Netflix!
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight drops on Netflix July 14 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET. Will you watch the animated series?
Who has the edge? Dolphins (3-2) vs. Vikings (4-1), looking to snap two-game skid
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (3-2) and Minnesota Vikings (4-1) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 6 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., FOX):
When the Dolphins run: If there was a bright spot from the demoralizing 40-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday, it was that the run game got going. It started to show flashes of what coach Mike McDaniel had in San Francisco. Raheem Mostert was the catalyst, going for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. McDaniel was creative, getting the ball to Tyreek Hill on rushes to the outside and even the sneak to tight end Durham Smythe for a touchdown as he came in motion under center.
Mostert is becoming the Dolphins’ lead back, it appears, although it could still be a matchup-based decision each week. He is dealing with a knee injury, too. Miami was without Terron Armstead for much of the Jets game. His return, along with right tackle Austin Jackson’s, potentially, could provide a boost.
The Vikings are 20th in the NFL against the run. They’re coming off their best game stopping the ground game, holding the Chicago Bears to 78 rushing yards, their first time limiting an opponent under 100. Linebacker Jordan Hicks leads the team with 45 tackles, and he has 2019 All-Pro Eric Kendricks next to him on the inside. Safety Harrison Smith is strong in run support. Edge: Vikings
When the Vikings run: The Minnesota run game is surprisingly in the bottom half of the league, but three-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook can turn that around in a moment’s notice. Cook, who enters with 373 yards on 81 carries (a 4.6 average) and three touchdowns, will be hungry to flourish in his first professional game at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Central High product used to crush the Miami Hurricanes in that building when he played for Florida State.
The Dolphins’ run defense ranks 13th in the NFL. They just allowed the Jets to score five times on the ground against them on Sunday, while rookie tailback Breece Hall went for 97 yards rushing, on top of his 100 receiving. I felt Miami would be better at stopping the run and more dominant up front than they have been through five games. That front seven takes pride in stopping the run, and it should be a hard-fought battle in the trenches. Edge: Even
When the Dolphins pass: We now know rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will get his first NFL start while fellow quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater progress through concussion protocol. Thompson kept the Dolphins in the game for much of Sunday at New York until things unraveled in the fourth quarter. He finished 19 of 33 for 166 yards and an interception.
Thompson took 15 quarterback hits, sometimes as Miami’s two backup tackles and left guard Liam Eichenberg struggled to protect and other times from holding on to the ball being indecisive. The Dolphins could get Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson back for the Vikings game. And Thompson will have Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his disposal. The third-string passer also drew another 95 yards in pass-interference penalties vs. the Jets.
The Vikings are 22nd in pass defense. Aside from Smith, a standout safety, they have former Broward County high school standouts in cornerback Patrick Peterson (Blanche Ely) and backup safety Josh Metellus (Flanagan). On the edge, Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum can bring the pressure, so Miami better shore up its pass protection. Edge: Vikings
When the Vikings pass: With quarterback Kirk Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson leading the way, Minnesota has the league’s eighth-ranked passing offense. Jefferson leads the NFL with 547 receiving yards. Cousins has 1,327 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 66.2 percent of his passes. He is also susceptible to getting picked off, throwing five interceptions.
That could present the Dolphins with an opportunity to come away with their first interception since the season’s opening defensive series against the Patriots. The hope is cornerback Xavien Howard taking off the Jets game lets his groins heal. He expects to play on Sunday, but if he’s not 100 percent, that could be problematic if the Dolphins go the route of letting him face Jefferson 1-on-1. Miami already remains without opposite starting cornerback Byron Jones.
Can the Dolphins pass rush please show up? We understand having Jones unavailable and Howard out last Sunday and playing through injuries the previous several weeks limits the Miami defense’s ability to blitz, but Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah and others have to start getting to the quarterback on their own when the Dolphins rush four. Edge: Vikings
Special teams: The discouraging thing is the Dolphins have had something go wrong on special teams in virtually every game, but some of it seems somewhat fluky. Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has missed two field goals and Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, an FAU alum, has missed four, but all the field goals that the two have missed have come from beyond 50 yards.
Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead has been solid with the help of his gunners. Clayton Fejedelem’s return gives Miami a special teams boost. The Vikings have Ryan Wright punting, Jalen Reagor returning punts and Kene Nwangwu on kick returns. The Dolphins haven’t yet reaped the benefits of using top playmakers in the return game. Edge: Even
Intangibles: By mid-October, the Dolphins’ home-field advantage from the South Florida heat and humidity starts to wear off slightly, but temperatures will still be in the 80s with 60-plus percent humidity. Cook is familiar with those South Florida conditions, though, even if now in his sixth professional season up north. It’ll be tough for Miami to win with a third-string quarterback, but Thompson has the advantage of the week’s preparation, as opposed to getting thrown into the fire at the Jets. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Vikings 30, Dolphins 20
NFL Week 6 Thursday night Bettors Guide: Commanders at Bears? Bet on another snooze fest
COMMANDERS at BEARS
8:15 p.m., Bears by 1, 38
HANK’S HONEYS: They should give odds on whether this ugly matchup will surpass last Thursday night’s snoozer between Denver and Indianapolis. It’s basically a pick ‘em game and we don’t necessarily want to pick either side. However, we lean to the Bears as the home team. Justin Fields actually looked competent in the second half last week and he’s up against a struggling defense (over 25 ppg yielded, over 100 opponent passer rating) that does only one thing well — pressure the QB. Fields, whatever his faults, can negate that somewhat with his scrambling ability. And the one thing the Bears offense does well — run the football — is a huge Washington weakness. You never know how Carson Wentz will react after being called out (kind of) by Ron Rivera during the week (he should have saved some of that for himself) but the Bears defense isn’t bad as long as it doesn’t have to spend so much time on the field. With the Bears even in turnover ratio and the Commanders at -8, we have to go Chicago.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bears and the under.
Jets are fully aware of the emphasis on roughing the passer calls
The NFL and officials have been under a lot of scrutiny recently after a couple of roughing the passer calls last weekend.
First, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett wrapped Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady up and brought him to the ground. However, referee Jerome Boger called the penalty and later said in a pool report that Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Brady to the ground.
The penalty gave the Buccaneers a first down and the chance to run out the clock for the 21-15 victory instead of giving the Falcons one last opportunity to win the game.
Then on Monday Night Football, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones stripped Raiders quarterback Derek Carr from behind just before halftime. Jones landed while also recovering the football, but referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag for roughing the passer.
Instead, the Raiders went up 20-10 at halftime after they kicked a field goal before halftime to extend their lead.
“The refs are going to make mistakes too,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “They’re not going to be 100 percent. You want them to be, but they’re human.
“You do your best to educate your players and do your best to get the quarterback down in the manner that falls within the rules. And whatever happens, happens.”
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the NFL plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties, although changes to the rule aren’t expected during the season.
All of this stems after the NFL was criticized for failing to protect Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was taken off the field on a stretcher following a violent hit in a game against Cincinnati in Week 4. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when his head was slammed to the turf after being tackled by the Bengals’ Josh Tupou, who was not flagged on the play.
A league source told ESPN that “there is no backing down on enforcing rules that are in place to protect the health and safety of players, including quarterbacks, who by rule are considered defenseless players when they are in a passing posture.”
The Jets say they have a presentation every Friday to educate players about rules and how the team should handle them.
“It affects all defensive players in general,” Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said. “Especially the guys who are rushing like the lineman and linebackers.
“You see they have an emphasis on roughing the passer calls now as they’re trying to protect the quarterback and protect players in general. You have to abide by the rules.
“The big thing that [Alabama] Coach [Nick] Saban always taught me was to play the next play. You are going to hit adversity in games. You are going to hit things that you feel like was wrong, but it is a call. At the end of the day, you have to play the next play and finish the game dominant.”
DEALING WITH RODGERS
The Jets defense has played quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in their first five games of the season.
Now Gang Green will face its biggest challenge of the season as it is going up against arguably the best signal caller in the sport.
“Hall of Fame quarterback, he’s a special talent, obviously,” Saleh said about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “He gets the ball where it needs to go, it gets there quick, he can change the play at the line of scrimmage, he makes everybody around him better and he challenges you from a defensive standpoint from substitutions and everything.
“He is deserving of everything he has gotten in his life and it is going to be a big challenge.”
Rodgers is playing well for the Packers during their 3-2 start as he’s passed for 1,157 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. However, Green Bay’s offense hasn’t had the same big play abilities without Davante Adams, who departed for the Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling departing to the Chiefs during free agency last offseason.
According to ESPN Stats & Information, Rodgers averaged 3.5 air yards in the first half, had a 75% completion rate and had two touchdowns in the 27-22 loss to the Giants. But after halftime, Rodgers averaged 12.1 air yards per attempt in the second half and completed just 47% without a touchdown. He was also 0-for-5 on passes that traveled 20 or more yards in the air, including 0-for-4 in the second half.
This has forced the Packers to rely more on their rushing attack as Rodgers tries to generate more chemistry with receivers Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard. Green Bay uses a two-headed attack with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion, who have a combined 635 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
That could be a problem for the Jets as their rushing defense hasn’t been spectacular the last two weeks. After giving up 119 yards on the ground to the Steelers in Week 4, the Dolphins finished with a total of 137 rushing yards in two touchdowns last week.
“They’re definitely a one, two punch, Williams said. “They have a great running back in 33 in Jones and a great running back in 28 [Dillion].
“Big power backs, so going up against two great running backs similar to Cleveland, they have a great duo. You have to stop the run first and then you have to deal with Aaron Rodgers.
INJURED JETS
After suffering an ankle injury and being carted off during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, defensive end Jermaine Johnson missed Wednesday’s practice. Saleh said Johnson would be day-to-day.
Left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) was limited, along with Carl Lawson (ankle) and C.J. Mosley (hip). The Jets did receive some good news as Quincy Williams returned to practice on a limited basis.
Williams injured his ankle during the Week 3 loss against the Bengals as he was carted off the field. In his absence, Marcell Harris saw increased playing time the last two weeks.
First NFL start a ‘dream come true’ for Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson; plus Wednesday injury updates
Skylar Thompson can approach the week of practice with the expectation that he will be the starting quarterback come Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings.
“It’s exciting,” Thompson said ahead of Wednesday practice, where he was bound for the first-team reps as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater progress through concussion protocol. “It’s a dream come true, something that I’ve worked for my whole life. There’s a ton that goes into that, and I didn’t get here just by myself.”
Because of exactly that, Thompson’s first call when he received the news was to his father.
“He was emotional and excited for me, told me that I earned it,” said Thompson, the rookie seventh-round draft pick out of Kansas State. “He was proud of me. My dad and I have been through a lot, and this was my ultimate goal. For him as a father being able to hear me express what I’ve accomplished, the goal of starting a game in the NFL, it meant a lot to him.
“My dad is probably my go-to. I have a great circle around me of people that have supported me from Day 1 as a person, more so than as a football player.”
Thompson was thrown into the fire in last Sunday’s 40-17 loss at the New York Jets, entering after Bridgewater, who was already replacing Tagovailoa, was knocked out of the game from a hit by New York cornerback Sauce Gardner on Miami’s first offensive play. Thompson went 19 of 33 for 166 yards and an interception while taking 15 hits behind an offensive line that played two backup tackles for most of the game.
On Sunday against the Vikings (4-1), Thompson will have, beyond the possibility of a return of starting tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, a full week to prepare, which Thompson says helps.
“I’m a very mental visualization person and like to put myself in situations before they happen,” he said. “Having a week of prep, just most importantly, building the continuity of the offense with the snap counts, the cadence, the protections, timing of routes, all that stuff is so important to build throughout the week.”
He’s also feeling the trust of the Dolphins receiving corps too.
“Just trust what you see,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said he told him. “He’s a confident guy. He’s young, but he’s confident in that he can make every throw.”
Thompson reviewed his performance against the Jets after reviewing the film.
“There was lots of learning,” he said. “Definitely some things to be proud about and excited about moving forward, and then there’s definitely some plays that I wish I had back.”
Thompson will also have the advantage of having his fellow quarterbacks on the sideline with him. He had neither Tagovailoa nor Bridgewater to cross-check things they were seeing on the field during the Jets game.
“Huge, because in a game experience for a quarterback, you get coached,” McDaniel said of the impact that makes. “There’s a lot of stuff going on and you’re taking in information from one, two, three voices. But then when you have a peer that has gone through it and has seen it, that translation — it might be one word, it might be a pat on the back — that teammate support is a very immensely huge thing for a player like that.”
Thompson had an impressive preseason against opponents’ backup defenders, finishing the exhibition season with 450 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 75 percent of passes for a 138.4 rating.
After Bridgewater’s brief stint as the franchise’s 24th different starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired at the conclusion of the 1999 season, Thompson would become No. 25 on Sunday.
Injury updates
The Dolphins (3-2) were without running back Raheem Mostert, Armstead (toe) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) at Wednesday practice.
It was a positive sign that cornerback Xavien Howard, who said at his locker on Wednesday he expects to play against Minnesota, was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday after missing the game at the Jets.
“X and Armstead need the whole week,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said of Tyreek Hill, who was a limited participant recovering from his foot injury that caused him to travel back from East Rutherford, New Jersey in a walking boot on his left foot: “He’s going to get some work in, and he won’t be practicing with a boot on.”
While Tagovailoa began to throw at Wednesday’s practice in his return from concussion protocol, Bridgewater only worked out on the side. Also seen on the side of drills were, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring).
No more ping-pong
The Dolphins’ ping-pong table that sat in the heart of the team’s locker room at their practice facility has been removed in a decision made by Hill and the other Miami captains.
“Tyreek and the captains decided that they wanted to take a step forward with all of their opponent prep with regard to the team and their preparations with our game plans in general,” McDaniel said. “They, collectively, as a group of players, wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday.
“Instead of just saying it, they did something about it. … That, to me, is leadership. Leadership is acting, not talking.”
The team was in the middle of a player-led tournament that even had a bracket posted on the wall near the table.
Next three games could define Jets’ season, starting with Packers on Sunday
The Jets finally ended their dreadful losing streak against AFC East opponents last Sunday.
Now Gang Green will try and put that behind him and navigate a challenging stretch of games.
First on the docket is a visit to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers. Last Sunday in London, the Packers lost to the Giants, 27-22, which snapped their three-game winning streak.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still playing well as he has thrown for 1,157 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, but not at the MVP level fans are accustomed to seeing. Green Bay’s offense ranks ninth in the league (362.2). However, their receivers have struggled after Davante Adams departed for the Raiders during the offseason.
Defensively, the Packers’ rushing defense has not been great as they are allowed 126.4 yards per game, good for 21st in the NFL. With the way the Jets ran the ball with Breece Hall and Michael Carter during the 40-17 victory over the Dolphins, they certainly could have the same game plan against the Packers.
“We know we are going to have our hands full,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said during his press conference on Monday. “The Jets are a team that I know pretty well and just to see how much they are improved — they have a lot of young talent on that football team.
“I think they are doing a really good job with those guys. We know it is going to be a physical game. This is a team that has handled adversity very well just in terms of their ability to grind out some tough wins. I think it was evident in that Cleveland game, as it was a great display of resilience.
“We are going to have our hands full as our guys not only have to get our bodies back to play but our minds right.”
Sunday will begin a pivotal stretch of games for the Jets. After visiting Green Bay, they will visit the Broncos before coming back home to play the Patriots on Oct. 30. Then Gang Green will host the Bills on Nov. 6 before its bye week.
If the playoffs started today, the Jets would be the No. 5 seed and that would mean a rematch against the Baltimore Ravens, who defeated them 24-9 in Week 1.
Obviously, there are 13 more weeks in the season and the Jets have 12 more games to prove they belong in the playoff discussion. After some pundits believed the Jets could begin the year 0-5, they sit at 3-2 and in second place in the AFC East.
Outside of the Bills and the Chiefs, the AFC appears to be up for grabs. The Titans, who would be the No. 3 seed in the AFC, have the exact same record as the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins and Chargers.
As for the Jets, the most challenging part of their schedule will be over after the game against the Packers. After their bye week, the Green and White will only play three teams (Vikings, Bills and Dolphins) that currently have a record above .500.
Last month, Jets coach Robert Saleh spoke about taking receipts on people who mock or don’t believe in his team. If this is a different Jets football team from the last 12 seasons, they must take advantage of a lighter schedule.
If the Jets can handle business, then they might find themselves in the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
“What we’ve accomplished is winning three games out of 17,” Saleh said. “We’ve got a long way to go to establish ourselves as a team.
“If you want to be a team that’s great, then winning is, you put it in the back shelf and you just keep on moving. We’ve got a big one with Green Bay and we’re going to have a big one the next week and a big one after that.
“The ability to compartmentalize or to push, enjoy the win until noon today and then move on right to Green Bay in terms of taking care of your body and preparing yourself the way you need to. That’s what championship teams do.
“We’ve got a long way to go before we can ever prove that, and to do that, you’ve got to create consistency. It’s awesome that we’ve been able to get off to the start we have, but at the same time, it doesn’t mean anything because it all starts over every week.”
6 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls preseason, including Ayo Dosunmu earning the starting PG role and Dalen Terry pushing for minutes
The Chicago Bulls capped a 3-1 preseason Tuesday, playing four games that offered a glimpse at the regular season.
Preseason results always need to be consumed with a grain of salt: Billy Donovan started a different lineup in every game, and key opponents such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić didn’t play.
But the preseason still offered a look at what’s working — and what isn’t — for the Bulls. Here are six things we learned from the preseason.
1. Ayo Dosunmu will start at point guard
After Dosunmu started all four preseason games, Billy Donovan’s answer on whether the Morgan Park and Illinois product won the point guard spot was fairly set: “Basically, yes.”
Dosunmu, 22, is set to fill in for Lonzo Ball until the point guard returns from a lingering left knee injury. Dosunmu averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in preseason, going 6-for-11 on 3-pointers.
While Dosunmu was reliable at the position last season, he struggled with the physical and mental rookie wall in the final month. His main tasks will be improving confidence in making on-ball decisions and sustaining his pace through the season.
2. Patrick Williams’ Bulls future is still uncertain
The preseason only threw more doubt about the role of the third-year power forward, who continues to struggle asserting himself.
Javonte Green made a strong bid to usurp Williams’ position in the starting lineup after stepping in at power forward last season. Green brings a different skill set to the position, but his ability to guard larger players and crush dunks in transition and in the paint stands out against Williams’ timidity.
Williams, 21, used the final preseason game to show that he can match Green’s rim aggression, throwing down three thunderous dunks. But he hasn’t been able to muster the same energy when factored in to the starting lineup with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
3. Zach LaVine is healthy — but not himself
LaVine spent the summer recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which limited his typical summer training — especially five-on-five scrimmages.
The layoff was visible in LaVine’s comfort throughout the preseason. Although he looked more confident than he did in the final half of last season, LaVine’s decision making with the ball lacked its typical precision. He turned the ball over 10 times while registering only nine assists in three games before sitting out the final preseason game.
This likely was a result of needing to sweep away cobwebs with a few scrimmages, but LaVine’s passing will be a key component for the Bulls offense — especially without Ball. The quicker LaVine can regain comfort, the better the Bulls will be for it.
4. Nikola Vučević looks comfortable
The center didn’t share the same discomfort as LaVine in the preseason, playing all four games and voicing his confidence in his fitness. Vučević struggled last season when the Bulls became overly reliant on his corner 3-point shooting. The preseason showed the Bulls are eager to work Vučević into the post for more opportunities with his back to the basket.
Vučević made seven 3-pointers on 50% shooting and fared just as well in the paint, where he shot 68% in averaging 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds. The increased activity in the paint also set up the center to connect with LaVine and Dosunmu in the two-man game and facilitate more effective ball movement from side to side.
Failing to find the right role for Vučević was a key detractor last season. If the Bulls have found an effective groove, the center could take a step up.
5. Rookie Dalen Terry will push for minutes
Donovan entered the preseason prepared for Terry to take a slow entry into the NBA. But after showing out in the preseason, the 20-year-old rookie has proved he’s ready to push for as many minutes as possible.
Terry’s work on his shooting over the summer was evident — he averaged 6.5 points on 55% shooting — but he especially excelled in assisting teammates and pushing a faster pace in transition. He didn’t appear to miss a beat against the elevated speed and skill of the NBA, particularly on the defensive end.
Although he likely will remain a deep rotational player, Terry did enough in the preseason to earn minutes with the first team much sooner.
6. The Bulls still can push the pace without Lonzo Ball
One of the biggest questions for the Bulls to start the season is how to maintain a fast pace in transition without Ball, who typically supplied the team with highlight-worthy, full-court passes to spark breakaways.
But the Bulls showcased an ability to supplement this pace even without Ball. Alex Caruso and Goran Dragić are capable guards in transition, and Terry added to the fast pace as well. But even bigs such as Vučević and Andre Drummond were actively pushing the pace in the final three preseason games.
If the Bulls can sustain this, they’ll be better fit to replicate the up-tempo offense that served them well at the start of last season.
