The mystery after second body pulled from New York Bay in a WEEK, both ‘without signs of trauma’

Some may want to see the explosive and racist rants of a handful of prominent members of the Los Angeles City Council as an unfortunate incident that will eventually fade away. They could dismiss the remarks revealed in leaked audio as isolated and confined to a few Latino leaders.

But the reality is that such biases from Latino to Latino and Latino to other racial groups are not uncommon. Call it anti-black racism, colorism, classism — it all adds up to a destructive strain that’s not so hidden in Latino culture.

As the Latin American population grows and becomes more diverse, the persistence of racism threatens to dissolve hard-won gains in Latin American political and civil rights and fracture delicately balanced coalitions with other racial groups.

This was highlighted in the conversation between former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, council members Kevin De León and Gil Cedillo, and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. , who resigned on Monday.

Martinez, the board’s first Latin chairwoman, stepped down from her leadership role on Monday and resigned her board seat on Thursday. She quit after a recording revealed she had called her colleague Mike Bonin’s then 2-year-old son, who is black, a “changuito”, Spanish for “monkey”.

“There are a lot of Nury Martinezes,” said Tanya K. Hernández, a Fordham University law professor who authored the recently published book “Racial Innocence: Unmasking Latino Anti-Black Bias and the Struggle for Equality.”

“The idea is, ‘Oh no, not us. We cannot harbor any kind of racial animosity. We need to put an end to this shield against judgment because of our Latino ancestry, as if it somehow immunizes us against the legacy of slavery,” said Hernández, who is African-American. latin.

The racist remarks extended beyond black people to the entrenched prejudices against indigenous Latinos that are pervasive in Latin America and the United States, a holdover from colonialism and a version of white supremacy.

Martinez mocked native Mexican immigrants of Oaxacan descent living in Los Angeles’ Koreatown, calling them “little, dark people.” “I don’t know where these people come from. I don’t know what village they came from [from], how they got here. … Tan feos (they are ugly),” she says in the audio recording.

None of those in the room confronted Martinez about the remarks or called them racist.

Darker-skinned Latinos face racism rooted in colloquial Spanish, in which the word used to describe them is “nigger.” It is not uncommon for families to forbid their children to marry black people or warn them not to expose themselves to the sun for fear that their complexion will become too dark.

Hernández said this kind of racism against dark-skinned people goes beyond rhetoric and has real-world implications.

“When I did research for the book…what I found was in spaces where Latinos have discretion, they are employers, workplace supervisors, landlords or apartment tenants, public housing caretakers, hotels, nightclubs, restaurants…. In all of these public places I found instances of discrimination where Latinos were the culprits, the aggressors exclusion based on African descent.

Underestimating representation issues

Council members were discussing redistricting, a process plagued by racism, discrimination and vote oppression from communities of color.

Latino growth in Los Angeles, as in other cities, has occurred in areas where black populations were dominant but declining, creating intergroup competitions for political representation.

After decades of navigating and negotiating competing interests, “to say that everything has been a bushel of roses is not fair, because there has been, in effect, competition between communities for representation, resources or the ability to influence public opinion. politics,” said Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed, who called for Martinez’s resignation.

But the behavior and actions of elected officials should not be used to define the relationship between communities, Vargas said. He and others expressed concern that the leaders’ words would sever the fragile relationships forged between racial and ethnic groups, particularly blacks and Latinos, in the city.

Council members also mocked the Community Coalition, known as CoCo, which works to end systemic racism and improve relations between blacks and Latinos in South Los Angeles.

“These conversations were about erasing black people at the expense of Latino power. And it’s totally backward – it’s black voter suppression. And Latinos should not participate in black voter suppression,” said Alberto Retana, president and CEO of the Community Coalition, who is Afro-Latino.

Although Los Angeles is nearly half Hispanic, Latinos make up less than a third of the council’s 15 districts, highlighting longstanding political tensions and concerns among Latinos about not being fairly represented. Blacks make up 9% of the city’s population and hold 20% of council seats.

While the state of California uses an independent commission to draw its federal congressional districts, the Los Angeles City Council draws its own districts. An independent commission draws lines for Los Angeles, but its maps are provided only as advisory guides, said Vargas, who has served on two advisory commissions.

The city council rejected redistricting recommendations from this redistricting round’s advisory commission and drew its own lines, he said. The commission proposed preserving three African American seats and creating a district in the San Fernando Valley where Latinos are not in the majority but are in large enough numbers to affect the election of its council member.

“But it came at the expense of making significant changes to existing Latino-majority districts in the San Fernando Valley, which at least one incumbent didn’t benefit well,” Vargas said. “It just shows how much of a difference there is between the interest of the community and the interest of the incumbents.”

In the recording, Martinez complains about the redistricting commission’s proposal to remove assets from his district. “If you’re going to talk about Latino neighborhoods, what kind of neighborhoods are you trying to create?” she asks her colleagues, frustrated. “Because you’re taking away our possessions. You’re just going to create poor Latino neighborhoods with nothing?”

Michele Siqueiros, a civic leader who is the chairman of the Campaign for College Opportunity, said the leaders “in their narrow ignorance” were focusing on South Los Angeles, where black leaders supported black coalitions and leaders and brown. Instead, she said, they should strengthen Latino leadership in the San Fernando Valley and the Port of Los Angeles area, which is home to many Latinos, many of whom are represented by white board members. .

Leading equity scholar Pedro Noguera, a professor of education at the University of Southern California, said Latino leaders should have focused on “what do we have in common? And how could we advance a political agenda that serves our interests? »

“That’s not what those politicians were thinking. They thought, ‘How can we take power away from black people?’ said Noguera, who is Afro-Latin.

Retana said, “There isn’t a single major equity fight in LA that hasn’t involved a black and brown coalition. It’s the story of victory in Los Angeles, and it’s a story that we must continue to preserve.

“They incite hatred”

In the recorded comments, Martinez, who is of Mexican descent, targeted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who is of Cuban descent. “F— this guy, he’s with the Blacks,” she said.

His offensive comments about Oaxaca people were reminiscent of anti-indigenous racism at the 2019 Oscars, when contestant Yalitza Aparicio, from Oaxaca, suffered parodies and rants from light-skinned Latino actors in Mexico.

The Zapotec, or indigenous people of Oaxacan descent, number approximately 200,000 in Los Angeles County, one of the largest Oaxacan communities outside of Mexico.

Hernández noted that Oaxaca is a place where there are identifiable Afro-Mexicans.

Odilia Romero, co-founder and executive director of Communidades Indigenas en Liderazgo, or Indigenous Communities in Leadership, said she and the organization had heard similar remarks in their day-to-day work and “survived”. But when they came from the elect, she was appalled.

“They incite hatred,” Romero said. “It will come with hate crimes. This will lead to our human rights violations.

Gabriel Sandoval, who was a civil rights lawyer in the Obama administration, said it was important that comments from elected officials do not undermine the work that has been done.

“The most important role for any leader in Los Angeles is to be a coalition builder,” Sandoval said. “It’s the second largest and most diverse city in the country – and that’s what is required of anyone in a position of public trust.”

Follow Latin NBC on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.