Vijayapura Court Recruitment 2022 » Apply Online Peon 32 Post
Vijayapura Court Recruitment 2022: Vijayapura District Court has issued the latest notification for the Vijayapura Court Recruitment 2022 of the 28 Posts of Peon, Process Server & Typist-Copyist Vacancy in Vijayapura Court Jobs. Those candidates who are interested in Vijayapura District Court Peon Recruitment can apply online through the official website Vijayapura Court Jobs by 24 […]
Minnesota’s Essentia, Wisconsin’s Marshfield explore merging health systems
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health is exploring a possible merger with Marshfield Clinic Health System of Wisconsin that would create an integrated regional health system serving more than 2 million people in four Upper Midwest states.
The two health systems announced Wednesday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how they might join together and noted their “complementary geographies and capabilities” in a joint statement.
Together, the two health systems could “enhance the level of care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Dakota,” forming a combined network of 3,500 providers, with more than 150 sites, including 25 hospitals, according to the statement.
Marshfield Clinic was established in Marshfield, Wis., in 1916, when six physicians formed a group practice. It serves much of central, northern and western Wisconsin, as well as Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Marshfield Clinic bills itself as “one of only a few large independent nonprofit medical clinics in the United States.” It offers 170 medical specialties and a health insurance plan, Security Health Plan.
“I have known and admired the work of Marshfield Clinic for more than 30 years,” said Dr. David Herman, Essentia’s chief executive officer. “I have always appreciated their ability to advance the well-being of the communities they serve. I am truly excited to work together for the benefit of our patients and our colleagues.”
Essentia Health was formed in 2004, as the parent company of the partnership between the Benedictine Health System and St. Mary’s/Duluth Clinic Health System.
By joining together, the two health systems can better serve their service areas, largely rural and midsize urban areas, Essentia and Marshfield said.
“Through a new partnership, we can support the care models, services, research and technologies to ensure sustainable and thriving rural health care,” Herman said.
Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield’s chief executive officer, said the two organizations would complement each other and have similar missions.
“These are two of the premier health systems in the country, looking to come together to serve rural communities and beyond,” she said. “When I look at Essentia, I see an organization with world-class expertise that complements our own.”
The merger exploration is the latest development in Essentia’s efforts to expand its reach.
Earlier this month, Mid Dakota Clinic in Bismarck, N.D., joined Essentia.
Mid Dakota clinic has four locations, 40 physicians, 25 advanced practitioners and 280 other employees
“Essentia places a strong emphasis on quality care and shares our values,” said Dr. Andrew Wilder, a radiologist who served as Mid Dakota’s president.
The addition of Mid Dakota followed exploration of a potential merger with CommonSpirit Health hospitals and clinics in Minnesota and North Dakota, including CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, that didn’t reach fruition.
Essentia and CommonSpirit announced in May 2021 that they had ended merger negotiations five months after they entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore a merger.
Essentia has about 15,000 employees, including 2,200 physicians and advanced practitioners, and owns 14 hospitals, 77 clinics, six long-term care facilities and independent living facilities, six ambulance services and a research institute.
Marshfield Clinic has more than 12,000 employees, including more than 1,600 providers, more than 60 clinic locations, 11 hospitals, and a research institute.
8 Colorado high school football games to watch in Week 8 – The Denver Post
CLASS 5A
Legacy No. 10 (5-2) vs. Mullen (3-4)
When or: 6 p.m. Friday at Stade De La Salle
Last meeting: Legacy 33, at Mullen 24, 2 Nov 2018
After an 0-3 start that included a trip to California, the Mustangs have won 3 of 4 games and are in the midst of a league title race. Mullen RB Aaron Wehmeyer has had four consecutive 100-yard games during this wave, with nine touchdowns and 733 yards on 74 carries. QB Ben Krza is coming off a night of 326 yards on 14 of 17 passes in the Mustangs’ latest win. They’ll need more if they hope to upset Legacy, who have now won five straight under former Pomona coach Jay Madden – all by 13 points or more.
Legend (5-2) vs. No. 8 Pine Creek (5-2)
When or: 7 p.m. Friday at the District 20 Stadium
Last meeting: Legend 26, vs. Pine Creek, Nov. 1, 2021
After stumbling in losses to Ponderosa and Legacy, Legend bounced back with double-digit win streaks that put him up to a combined 84 points. Now comes a chance to get a head start in the 5A South league title picture and set up a Week 9 showdown with Regis Jesuit. It won’t be easy. The Pine Creek defense has allowed just 14.4 points per game this season with 28 tackles for loss and 18 takeouts, including 10 interceptions from junior Ramon Pacheco (6) and Justis Nicholson (4).
Eaglecrest (6-1) vs. No. 1 Cherry Creek (6-1)
When or: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stutler Bowl
Last meeting: Cherry Creek 41, vs. Eaglecrest 14, October 22, 2021
Two weeks into the Centennial League schedule, and the Cherry Creek defense is back to eat metal. The Bruins allowed one touchdown in two games (at the end of a 34-7 rout) while compiling eight tackles for loss, seven sacks and three takeaways. That’s the challenge ahead of Eaglecrest, who have turned things around quickly from last year’s 1-9 season behind senior RB Diego Cearns (1,115 rushing yards), but are yet to face the kind of resistance Creek will provide.
No. 2 Valor Christian (5-2) vs. No. 9 Rock Canyon (6-1)
When or: 1 p.m. Saturday at the EchoPark Stadium
Last meeting: Valor Christian 43, against Rock Canyon 10, October 22, 2021
Valor Christian’s season turned in the fourth quarter of Week 5 – a streak that saw the Eagles beat Ralston Valley 20-7 to secure a 27-23 victory from behind. Since that fateful frame, Valor has beaten their opponents 110-41 and climbed back to second place in the CHSAANow standings. Now comes a date with a Rock Canyon team whose season-opening six-game winning streak ended last week with a 40-36 loss to Mountain Vista that featured three lead changes in the six last minutes.
CLASS 4A
Golden (4-3) vs. Dakota Ridge (3-4)
When or: 6 p.m. Thursday at Jeffco Stadium
Last meeting: Dakota Ridge 45, at Golden 38, October 22, 2021
Two league title hopefuls go head-to-head in an encounter that is sure to produce plenty of attacking fireworks. Dakota Ridge brings an offense led by senior RB Noah Triplett (1,024 total yards) who is averaging 33.5 points per game and just had 63 on Bear Creek. Golden QB Jazel Riley IV (1,475 total yards) missed last week’s 21-0 win over Standley Lake with a “banged up body“, according to his Twitter profile. If he’s set to leave on Thursday, the senior will definitely have both arm and leg issues.
Far Northeast (4-3) vs. Ponderosa No. 6 (5-2)
When or: 7 p.m. Friday at EchoPark Stadium
Last meeting: N / A
After jostling their DPS rivals George Washington (48-14) and Thomas Jefferson (38-0), the Warriors head south. The only 5A program in its multi-classification league, Far Northeast can set up a de facto league championship against Denver South next Saturday if it eliminates Ponderosa. Seniors Nehemiah Mcallister, Emmit Anderson and William Kumakeh lead a salty Warriors defense that racked up 64 tackles for the loss. They’ll need big plays like that to slow down the Mustangs and senior QB Zach Stryker (1,804 total yards).
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Roosevelt (6-0) vs. No. 5 Northridge (6-0)
When or: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at District 6 Stadium
Last meeting: Roosevelt 62, vs. Northridge 19, October 15, 2021
A voter in the CHSAANow.com poll has consistently ranked Northridge No. 1 in 3A since the start of the season. Now the Grizzlies have a chance to prove it. With a total of 15 points allowed in their last four games, the Grizzlies certainly look in the game. But continuing this dominance against Roosevelt will be a tall order. The Roughriders are averaging 37.8 points per game this fall and have an array of weapons in QB Bronco Hartson (1,024 rushing yards), RB Ryan Doucette (66 carries, 619 yards) and WR Tucker Peterson (22 receptions, 402 yards).
Littleton (5-1) vs. No. 7 Evergreen (4-2)
When or: 1 p.m. Saturday at the EHS
Last meeting: Evergreen 42, vs Littleton 8, October 28, 2021
Led by senior RB Brycen Mhlanga (987 yards, 16 rushing touchdowns), a resurgent Littleton program is one win away from matching his winning total from the previous seven seasons combined. Now comes the Lions’ toughest opponent to date: a ranked Evergreen team that was one game away from handing No. 3 Green Mountain its first loss of the season last week.
N.D. high court orders judge to reconsider block on statewide abortion ban
FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Supreme Court ordered a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect pending the outcome of a clinic’s legal challenge.
The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct.
The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants the right to abortion.
Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while the clinic’s challenge is pending. In declining to weigh in on the clinic’s chances of winning the lawsuit, Romanick wrote that doing so “would essentially have the court determine the final validity of the parties’ claims.” That question, he said, was better addressed at a trial or in response to a motion for summary judgment.
It was the second time the judge blocked the so-called trigger law, which had been set to take effect at the end of August.
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified a July 28 closing date a few days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But Romanick rejected that date based on a technical issue involving the timing of the ban, after which Wrigley argued that the judge hadn’t sufficiently considered whether the clinic’s lawsuit would succeed.
The high court said in its ruling Tuesday that Romanick should “determine the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits and then to determine whether the injunction remains appropriate based on all the factors.”
Romanick is required to respond by Oct. 17.
Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, said Wednesday’s order from the high court is no surprise.
“This is entirely, if not embarrassingly, predictable,” Turley said. “Judge Romanick’s opinion was notably disconnected from the governing standard on preliminary injunctions. It was strikingly improvisational and the Supreme Court is ordering the court to return to the more scripted standard for such applications.”
Bismarck attorney Jesse Walstad, who has appeared before Romanick on several occasions, said Romanick’s decision to delay enforcement of the ban is meant to ensure that all sides have a “full and fair opportunity” to make their arguments.
“So when you’ve got a case such as this with constitutional gravity, you don’t want to rush to a decision,” Walstad said. “You want to make the right decision the first time and that takes a little bit of time because you don’t want in this sort of case to make the timeline so important in the absence of the stay.”
Meetra Mehdizadeh, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is helping the clinic with the suit, did not comment directly on the state Supreme Court’s ruling but said Romanick has “already recognized the devastating harms” that would come with the trigger ban.
“North Dakotans undoubtedly deserve the ability to make personal decisions about their own bodies and lives, and providers should not be afraid to do their jobs in caring for their patients,” Mehdizadeh said in a statement.
The clinic is pursuing its legal challenge even though it closed its Fargo location in August and opened a clinic in neighboring Moorhead, Minn., where abortion remains legal.
When Romanick blocked the law from taking effect, he acknowledged that the clinic had moved but noted that doctors and hospitals would still be affected by the statute.
The law would make abortion illegal except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger — any of which would have to be proven in court. Otherwise, a doctor who performs an abortion would face a felony charge.
Easterseals receive $1 million from state budget to build autism center for severe behavior – Orange County Register
A $1 million infusion from the state is helping Easterseals Southern California launch the development of more services for children with autism who develop serious behaviors that can isolate them in school and in the community.
The money was secured with the help of Assemblyman Steven Choi and will launch a fundraising campaign by the Irvine-headquartered Easterseals to raise an additional $6-7million to open a new installation in Orange County and significantly expand its Serious Behavior Services Program.
Currently, the program can help about 18 or so children, working intensively with them for several months at a time to address serious behaviors, such as “repeated and sudden episodes of impulsive, aggressive, violent behavior or verbal outbursts of anger” which can develop and leads to the isolation of children and their families.
Working with children in a more neutral environment such as the planned new state-of-the-art centre, with all the equipment, safety measures and furniture, can help develop the tools and strategies to help children be more independent or perhaps be back to a classroom, said Dr. Paula Pompa-Craven, clinical director for Easterseals.
Easterseals is Southern California’s largest provider of autism services, helping more than 13,000 children and their families annually.
In 2020, when he absorbed the outpatient program from the Center for Behavioral Sciences, he began to work more with children exhibiting the most severe behaviors.
Pompa-Craven said Easterseals discovered, working with the most knowledgeable staff in the CBS program, how many “individuals fall through the cracks due to the severity of their behaviors,” and there were no not really any other center-based program available like this. in California.
“Families had to go out of state to get these intensive behavioral services,” she said, adding that Easterseals wants to expand its offerings with more crisis intervention, research, training for professionals and resources for families.
With a new building, Pompa-Craven said Easterseals could start helping more than 100 children at a time, likely creating as many jobs.
And once fundraising is successful for a new building, she said a program would be self-sustaining because it would be covered by most health insurance.
“It’s such a necessary service,” Pompa-Craven said. “The challenge is the start.”
Mother accidentally drives over 2-year-old daughter during school drop-off in Ramsey
A 2-year-old girl who managed to open the back door of her mother’s SUV was accidentally run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey, the Anoka County sheriff’s office said.
Authorities said that about 9:14 a.m., a woman dropping off her children at Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey had another child in the vehicle when the girl opened the rear door and fell under the SUV. The woman began to drive away and ran over the child before stopping.
The toddler was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital and was in stable condition Wednesday night.
No further information was disclosed by the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the incident along with the Ramsey police department.
Last Russo-Ukrainian War: What We Know on Day 232 of the Invasion | Ukraine
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine while 35 nations abstained, including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan. The resolution ‘condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine’ and the ‘illegal annexation attempt’ announced last month of four regions by the Russian president Vladimir Poutine.
A Russian nuclear strike would “almost certainly” trigger a “physical response” from Ukraine’s allies and potentially from NATO, a senior NATO official said. Any use of nuclear weapons by Moscow would have “unprecedented consequences” for Russia, the official was quoted as saying by Reuters.
The United States will have to deter two major nuclear powers for the first time, the Biden administration has warned. Washington’s new National Security Strategy (NSS) paints China as the most capable long-term competitor, but Russia as the most immediate and disruptive threat, underscoring its nuclear stance on Ukraine. “Russia’s conventional military will have been weakened, which will likely increase Moscow’s reliance on nuclear weapons in its military planning,” the strategic plan says.
Putin will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in what should be a “very interesting” meeting in Kazakhstan on Thursday, where the Turkish leader could come up with ideas for peace in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian army boasted of territorial gains near the strategically vital southern city of Kherson. Five settlements in Beryslav district, northeast of Kherson region – Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone – were reportedly captured from Russian forces during the day.
NATO allies have delivered new air defense systems following recent Russian missile attacks across the country. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov welcomed the arrival of the first of four Iris-T defense systems from Germany and the “accelerated” delivery of the sophisticated National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (Nasams) of the United States. France has pledged radar and air defense systems in the coming weeks while Canada has said it will provide artillery shells and winter clothing and Britain has pledged to do donation of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles capable of shooting down cruise missiles.
External power was restored at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Rafael Grossi had earlier warned that the loss of offsite power to the facility, Europe’s largest, was “deeply worrying”.
Ukrainians reduce their electricity consumption during peak hours to avoid blackouts. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on citizens and businesses to reduce electricity consumption by 25% from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. “It’s a necessity and it’s our contribution to victory. After all, it’s up to each of us how we spend this winter,” he said.
European Commission to present plans next week to mitigate soaring energy costs. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told reporters on Wednesday that the commission would present a proposal for joint gas purchases by 2023. By harnessing the bloc’s collective buying power, she said, the EU could “prevent member states from outbidding each other on the market” and therefore “drive up” prices.
Putin said Russia was ready to resume gas supplies through a Nord Stream 2 pipeline link that remains operational. The ball was in the EU’s court over whether it wanted the gas supplied through the pipeline, Putin said in an address to the Russian Energy Week international forum.
The head of Russian state gas monopoly supplier Gazprom has warned Europe of the consequences of giving up Russian gas. There is “no guarantee” that Europe will survive the winter based on its current gas storage capacity, Alexei Miller said, adding that the gas in German underground storage would be enough for between two and two and a half months.
