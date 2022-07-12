Connect with us

Blockchain

Wall Street Investors Expect Bitcoin To Hit $10,000, Is This Possible?

3 months ago

Bitcoin
The decline of bitcoin over the last several weeks has raised concerns among investors in the space. The digital asset which had peaked at $69,000 had declined as low as $17,600 and continues to struggle to hold $20,000, dragging investor sentiment down with it. This same sentiment was shared by a polled group of Wall Street investors regarding how they viewed the digital asset. Mostly, investors do not see any bullish movement in the near future.

Majority Says Bitcoin Is Going Down

Out of the 950 respondents that were surveyed by MLIV Pulse, the majority revealed that they were not expecting any significant recovery for bitcoin. The digital asset is currently trading above $20,000 but these investors believe that it will likely crash further. A total of 60% of all respondents said they expected the price of bitcoin to actually decline to $10,000. Furthermore, they believe that this price point is more likely compared to the digital asset’s price hitting $30,000.

This same school of thought has been echoed by many in the space, especially on social media. However, it was not the only sentiment that was present in the investors surveyed. Despite the majority feeling the digital asset would succumb further to the bear market, there were still some who believed that there are more positive things coming.

The remaining 40% of the survey pool gave their more bullish predictions. This section of the pool admitted that they expected the price of bitcoin to actually hit $30,000 before it will hit $10,000. Interestingly, the large majority of investors with positive reviews of the cryptocurrency were the more seasoned investors. 

BTC trading at $20,546 | Source: BTUCSD on TradingView.com

These professional investors were more likely to believe that cryptocurrencies are the future and even when they were not investors and remained skeptical, they were more open-minded towards cryptocurrencies compared to their less experienced counterparts.

Is $10,000 Possible?

Given how the previous bitcoin bear markets have gone, it is no surprise to see that the majority of investors actually expect the price of the digital asset to fall to $10,000 before it makes any major recovery. A historical look shows that bitcoin has consistently lost more than 80% of its all-time high value in every bear market and if it continues to follow this trend, then $10,000 remains a likely level to hit.

However, it is important to note that bitcoin has deviated severally from ‘established’ trends that have become associated with it. One is the multiple bull rallies of 2021, the likes of which have never been seen before. It had brought more interest to the space and in turn, brought more money which is more likely to hold up the price.

Another thing is that the price of the digital asset has fallen below its previous cycle high, although this is more bearish than bullish for the future of the digital asset. Nevertheless, it’s a sign of the continued deviations and there remains a possibility that not losing 80% of its all-time high value is another deviation bitcoin might make.

Featured image from Forbes, charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Bitcoin, Ethereum Open Interest Suggests A Squeeze Is Coming

54 mins ago

October 13, 2022

Bitcoin And Ethereum
The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have seen a significant rise in their open interest in the last couple of weeks. This comes even when the market is seeing struggling prices and investors have begun to take more conservative positions in the market. The drastic increase in the open interest across these two cryptocurrencies could have some significant implications for the crypto market as a whole.

Ethereum Spikes With Bitcoin 

Bitcoin open interest has been on the rise over the last couple of weeks, which has led to some interesting forecasts for the digital asset, and now, Ethereum has begun following the same trend. Over the last week, the Ethereum open interest relative to market cap had surged alongside that of bitcoin.

Both digital assets had actually hit new all-time highs in this regard, beating June 2022 levels. Bitcoin had risen to 3.21% while Ethereum had peaked at about 4.24% during the same time period. So ETH is seeing even more extreme figures compared to bitcoin. 

To put this in perspective, the open interest to market cap ratio of ETH compared to BTC since 2019 has always sat at around 0.46%, representing a fairly small margin. However, this had changed in the last two years and the gap is ever-widening. 

BTC and ETH open interest reach new ATH | Source: Arcane Research

The Ethereum Merge had been the main reason behind this spike. Since interest in the second-largest cryptocurrency had peaked as the upgrade drew closer, institutional investors had begun to set up shop in Ethereum, leading to the wide gap that is now being observed.

Short Squeeze Incoming?

A spike in open interest, especially one that hits all-time high levels, has always had massive implications for the crypto market, even if just in the short term. The current levels suggest that derivatives in both digital assets are very high at the moment, leading to extreme leverage levels.

Bitcoin Price Chart From Tradingview.com

BTC price settles above $19,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

With such high levels, it is important to keep in mind that while a short squeeze is more likely, it could go either way. Eventually, the leverage levels will begin to wind down, which is when the squeezes are expected to happen. Whatever way they swing in the end, the implications will be just as brutal for the market.

Large market volatility and instability will be the order of the day when this happens. For investors, this is a time to take fewer risks to avoid being caught in this meltdown. The established bear trends and such extreme levels of leverage can be a recipe for disaster. 

Featured image from CoinDesk, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Blockchain

CORRECTING and REPLACING Eclipse Raises $15M For Customizable Solana Virtual Machine Layer 2 Technology

1 hour ago

October 13, 2022

Correcting And Replacing Eclipse Raises $15M For Customizable Solana Virtual Machine Layer 2 Technology
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Second paragraph, second sentence of release dated September 27, 2022, should read: A $6 million pre-seed round was led by Polychain and joined by Tribe Capital, Tabiya, Galileo, Polygon Ventures, and Accel.

The updated release reads: 

ECLIPSE RAISES $15M FOR CUSTOMIZABLE SOLANA VIRTUAL MACHINE LAYER 2 TECHNOLOGY

Eclipse, a customizable modular rollup provider, announced today that it has raised $15 million in pre-seed and seed funding. Eclipse maximizes throughput, while also providing developers with the flexibility to customize their own balance of speed, decentralization, and cost. With Eclipse, applications can build their own trust-minimized app chains, powered by the Solana virtual machine.

Eclipse’s $9 million seed round was co-led by Tribe Capital and Tabiya, which were joined by Infinity Ventures Crypto, Soma Capital, Struck Crypto, and CoinList among others. A $6 million pre-seed round was led by Polychain and joined by Tribe Capital, Tabiya, Galileo, Polygon Ventures, and Accel.

Eclipse solves a major pain point in the Web3 development ecosystem. With recent enterprise interest in Web3 use cases, applications are still forced to share the same throughput as other applications building on the same blockchain, with no option to leave if the application faces downtime or high transaction costs. Going beyond traditional alternatives such as Aptos and Starkware, Eclipse enables developers to deploy their own rollup powered by the Solana virtual machine, using any chain for security or data storage. Down the line, Eclipse will support the Move language, too.

Eclipse has already partnered with a series of major ecosystems including Celestia, EigenLayer, Oasis Labs, Polygon, Cosmos, and NEAR. It has also received a development grant from the Solana Foundation to support the development of rollups powered by the Solana virtual machine.

“Eclipse has the potential to bring more people to the Sealevel VM,” says Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder and angel investor in Eclipse. “Eclipse paves the path for Solana’s runtime to communicate with Cosmos chains through IBC.”

Eclipse was launched as a portfolio company of Anagram, a venture capital fund founded by Lily Liu. The team consists of Neel Somani, ex-Citadel quantitative researcher, ex-Airbnb software engineer and Sam Thapaliya, founder of Zebec protocol, one of the most widely adopted applications on Solana. Zebec will create its own rollup chain using Eclipse’s technology, which will serve as a lighthouse use case for the Eclipse architecture.

“As major corporations and governments begin entering the blockchain space, Eclipse is essential infrastructure to facilitate their use cases, such as Web2-scale consumer and financial applications,” said Niraj Pant, General Partner of Polychain Capital.

The Eclipse technology will set the stage for a new type of rollup that may render many other rollups antiquated. The value proposition of the new rollup technology has already captured the interest of more than 50 protocols, including Zebec, Notifi, and Friktion.

The tooling that Eclipse will provide to developers will easily enable customizable blockchains where each developer team will not have to become their own protocol designer.

The funds Eclipse has raised will be used to grow the Eclipse ecosystem and to further promote technical development, especially by attracting Rust engineers and expanding the business development team.

The team anticipates a public testnet to go live in early 2023. The network will be launched with support from the Celestia ecosystem; the team has already joined Celestia’s Modular Fellows program and entered a token swap with Celestia’s foundation.

“We’re excited to support Eclipse as a data availability solution for their Solana VM rollup,” says Mustafa Al-Bassam, CEO at Celestia Labs. “Modularity will enable developers using Eclipse to deploy code as a customizable rollup, saving significant development cost and time.”

“Eclipse is building the next generation of infrastructure for the upcoming wave of decentralized applications. As a protocol, if you want throughput at scale, you should consider using Eclipse. This is exactly the type of opportunity set, growth trajectory, and network effect we look for in Tribe Capital’s crypto incubator program,” says Boris Resvin, Managing Partner of Tribe Capital.

“While web services were originally monolithic, they eventually de-coupled into microservices where you could swap out each of the pieces,” elaborated Neel Somani, co-founder of Eclipse. “A blockchain architecture like Eclipse is a natural progression in the history of technology.”

About Eclipse:

Eclipse is a San Francisco-based technology company founded in 2022 by Neel Somani and Sam Thapaliya. Eclipse enables developers to deploy their own customizable rollups using the Solana virtual machine, using any chain for security or data storage. Their public testnet will go live in 2023 in the Celestia ecosystem, and will be rolled out across blockchain ecosystems thereafter. Developers who are interested in Eclipse’s technology can sign up for the mailing list on Eclipse’s website and follow Eclipse’s Twitter.

Wachsman

Ethan Lyle

[email protected]

Blockchain

Total Crypto Market Cap Meltdown

2 hours ago

October 13, 2022

Total Crypto Market Meltdown
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the total cryptocurrency market cap with Bitcoin being so boring. We also compare past crypto winters to see when the deep freeze might end.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Total Crypto Market Cap Analysis (TOTAL): October 12, 2022

There isn’t all that much new to report. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to move mostly sideways, as the market awaits the CPI data release tomorrow at 8:30AM ET.

Why Crypto Winter 2022 Resembles 2015 Bear Market

Much like Bitcoin, there is a slow moving showdown to gain control over daily momentum, according to the LMACD. On weekly timeframes, Bitcoin only just turned bullish last week, while the total crypto market cap has been bullish for several months now.

Comparing the LMACD across past bear market bottoms shows that the indicator is behaving more similarly to the 2014 and 2015 bear market bottom. In 2018 and 2019, price action turned up sharply instead and the indicator followed.

 

Sideways momentum could mean many more months of pain | Source: TOTAL on TradingView.com

Total Cryptocurrency Fractal Shows Possible Price Action Preview

The price action in each drawn box is eerily similar. Taking the bars pattern to place a fractal over current price action, the setup is practically the same. If the total crypto market follows a similar trajectory, a strong breakout attempt will ultimately fail and lead to a double bottom formation.

Since the fractal projects price action forward, turning on the Ichimoku indicator which also looks into the future, is forecasting potential resistance right where the fractal would interact.

Total_2022-10-12_17-21-23

Will The Downtrend Come To A Conclusion This Week?

However, there is no telling if this is indeed the bottom in cryptocurrencies, nor does anyone know if the market will behave like the last two bottoms. If not, and crypto continues down, the move could start this week.

The TD Sequential market timing tool has triggered a TD9 buy setup. However, the series is perfected only when the 9 candle makes a lower low. Note how past 9 candles on the way down lit up red and resulted in a deep move down. While this is possible, the TD9 setup is also a possible turning point where bulls could regain control.

Total_2022-10-12_17-16-50

Blockchain

Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?

2 hours ago

October 13, 2022

Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?
  • DOGE price breaks down into a ranging channel as price failed to break above resistance, holding price from trending higher. 
  • DOGE trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as the price struggles to regain bullish signs as the price continues ranging in a channel. 
  • The price of DOGE needs to break out of the channel with good volume to rally high to a region of $0.1. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) prices continue to struggle as they range in a channel to rekindle their bullish movement against tether (USDT). Dogecoin (DOGE) and other crypto assets experienced a relief bounce in recent weeks, which saw the crypto market cap look good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains. DOGE showed some relief bounces but was quickly rejected into a range price movement. (Data from Binance) 

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Despite having had a difficult few months, with the price falling to a low of $0.05, a 70% drop from an all-time high of $0.6, and many glamouring for $1. Due to market conditions, this incredible price movement was cut short. The crypto market has been in a bear market for more than six months, causing many crypto assets to retest their weekly lows while others cling to key support.

After rallying to a high of $0.08, the price of DOGE fell to a weekly low of $O.05, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region appeared to be a demand zone for prices.

DOGE price bounced off this region of $0.05 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $0.66 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price range in a channel.

DOGE’s price has since remained within its range as it prepares to break out of it in order to retest the resistance at $0.08.

Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.08.

Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.05.

Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily DOGE Price Chart | Source: DOGEUSDT On Tradingview.com

On a daily basis, the price of DOGE remains below the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which is not conducive to an upward price trend in the short term. The prices of $0.08 and $0.062 correspond to the prices at the 50 and 200 EMAs, which act as DOGE resistance.

For the price of DOGE to resume its bullish trend, it must break above $0.08 with good volume closing above it. The price of DOGE remains range-bound as it needs to break out to the upside to resume its bullish movement; a break to the downside would send the price of DOGE to a daily low of $0.05 and likely lower.

Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.08.

Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.05.

Featured Image From Finbold, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Yuga Labs Pledges $1M to Education and Arts Initiatives in City of Miami

4 hours ago

October 13, 2022

Yuga Labs Pledges $1M To Education And Arts Initiatives In City Of Miami
Miami natives and Yuga co-founders, Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano, to lead initiative to expand arts and STEM education access in underserved communities

Initiative will start with $300K contribution to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund to help local students access careers in STEM

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the pioneering web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced it has committed $1 million to support arts and education initiatives in Miami. The funding will expand and strengthen programs working to close the opportunity gap for thousands of Miamians. This new program is launching with a donation of $300,000 to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund.

By supporting Miami-based initiatives, Yuga is connecting to its roots and giving back to the city where Bored Ape Yacht Club was born. Yuga co-founders Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano are proud Miami natives, as is Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz. Growing up there showed them firsthand the vibrant energy, diversity, and endless opportunities for the community at large. Additional organizations operating in Miami that have a focus on education, the arts, and diversity are actively being explored as part of this commitment to their hometown.

The first program to be named in this broader initiative is the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund. This program, which was established in partnership with the City of Miami, helps those in financial need begin life without the burden of debt by allowing qualified students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a defined STEM or high-wage, in-demand occupation with free tuition.

“We’ve been planning this for some time and are excited to finally announce Yuga’s investment in the future of our hometown. Miami has become a hub of a dynamic industry where Yuga Labs is at the forefront of innovation,” said Greg Solano, co-founder of Yuga Labs. “We have deep roots in Miami,” Wylie Aronow, co-founder of Yuga Labs, added. “As we continue to build our business here, we’re glad we can also help to build a strong, passionate community where there are no barriers to access, and creativity knows no limits.”

“Connecting local talent to career opportunities is an essential step in supporting Miami’s burgeoning tech and blockchain community,” said Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami. “Yuga Labs is a leader in Miami’s growing web3 business community. We’re thrilled to join forces with them to provide Miamians the education they need to earn sought-after careers with high-paying wages.”

This announcement follows Yuga’s previous commitment to donate 10,000,000 ApeCoin to the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation and the donation of creator fees from Bored Ape Kennel Club secondary market trades to support animal conservation charities and no-kill shelters.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces.

For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email [email protected].

Delaney Simmons

[email protected]

Blockchain

SEC Launches Probe Into Yuga Labs Over BAYC NFT Sales

5 hours ago

October 13, 2022

Sec Launches Probe Into Yuga Labs Over Bayc Nft Sales
