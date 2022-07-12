Week 2 Pool Dead Games 2022: Voucher cannot be drawn this weekend

The drama after Ye‘s WHITE LIVES MATTER continues. Shockingly, Ye is not at the center of the back-and-forth anymore but Black folks trash-talking each other and hoping the other rots in jail.

T.I and the infamous YouTuber Charleston White have been dragging each other after Charleston bashed T.I and Bosie’s 18 and 19-year-old sons. The controversial YouTuber was offended after Bossie, like a lot of others took to Twitter to pour their displeasure at Ye‘s WHITE LIVES MATTER scandal.

However, It appears not every Black person is disgusted by Kanye’s recent shenanigan. Fans like Charleston are quick to jump at his defense. According to Charleston, Bossie has no right to criticize Kanye considering his messy past and his wayward son.

He continued his rant by saying Bossie’s 19-year-old son Tootie Raww and T.I’s 18-year-old son King Harris will be worth nothing but jailbirds. T.I immediately went to his son’s defense daring White to direct his negative energy to him instead. Meanwhile, King is doing pretty bad already with several jail terms even at his age. Such a statement will make sh-t worst for the lad. His dad is not ready to risk it.

Via TJB:

Controversial YouTuber Charleston White is back at it again with the internet shenanigans, and T.I. isn’t tolerating his son, King, being the topic of discussion.

The virtual war (seemingly) commenced after Charleston White weighed in on Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz’s (formerly known as Lil Boosie) comments about Kanye West’s decision to rock a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt.

As you all may know, recently, Kanye West came under fire after sporting the contentious statement piece at a Yeezy showcase in Paris. Boosie Badazz was one of many fellow celebrities who spoke out against Kanye West’s outlandish fashion choice.

Boosie Badazz

In a tweet to the “Donda” lyricist, Boosie Badazz expressed his disdain for the 45-year-old’s “disrespect” toward Black people and alleged that West only uses his platform to “sh*t” on the whole race.

Following, Badazz’s remarks, Charleston White took to his social media to discuss his disapproval of Badazz’s comments on West, and in doing so, he mentioned the “Nasty Nasty” rapper’s 19-year-old son, Tootie Raww, as well as T.I.’s 18-year-old son, King Harris.

“I hate you, Boosie, and I don’t like your lil’ ugly-a** son neither, lil’ Tootie Raww. He’s going to jail. Yeah, that lil’ boy going to jail. His lil’ b*tch-a** going to jail. Lil’ Tootie Raww thinks he’s tougher than a m*therf*cker. Boy, you Lil’ Boosie’s son. Lil’ boy ain’t never been slapped across his godd*mn head. Boosie, your boy don’t know how to fight. Neither do that lil’ T.I. lil’ yellow m*therf*cker.”

King Harris caught wind White’s slander, dropped by his DMs, and even threatened to put the paws on the YouTuber. Of course, White didn’t stop there and attempted to get the Atlanta police involved by tagging them in King Harris’ response.

In a live stream, White threw a few Bible scriptures around. Stating that he wasn’t pleased with the youngster’s foul words to him. And further cursed King

“According to God, a disobedient child’s days are shortened and numbered, and you wonder why so many young, disobedient children are dying in 2022! Because they are disobedient and the word says that their days will be numbered and shortened. Children like King’s days will be numbered and shortened.”

It was only a matter of time before T.I. had to step in, and things got real… really fast.

T.I. hopped on Instagram Live to address Charleston White. And advised him to come directly to him if he had anything to say about his child.

He further said,

“Whatever man can fix his m*therf*cking face to talk sh*t about a m*therf*cking kid, bruh, you a h*e-a** n*gga. Come deal with the daddy! Come deal with the daddy, man! Because when the daddy get to getting on your a**, you ain’t gon’ do nothing but hit nine one and wait on the [other] one to come follow behind. N*gga, if you don’t want no problem, what you keep kicking up dust for?”

Reportedly, White and T.I. had a phone call, but it didn’t seem to solve anything, as White continued his trash-talking on another broadcast. Where he said that he “isn’t trying to get an understanding or give an understanding.”

Meanwhile, T.I. step-daughter, Zonnique, has chimed in with her opinion on the situation, coming to her baby brother’s, King, defense.

She tweeted:

“When I was 18 I said dumb sh*t, and had a TON of growing to do… y’all really could just ignore my brother but Im guessing y’all want him to act like an upperclassmen cause y’all think he grew up in the house y’all watched on tv every Tuesday.”