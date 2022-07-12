Week 2 pool result for Saturday 16 July 2022 – Aussie 2022

week 2 Pool result from 07/16/2022
This week’s soccer pool coupon results will be published on this website immediately after the full time live results confirmation. We publish the halftime pool panel result once the results of a game are decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.
Pool Result Week 2 – We release half-time and full-time results, the first of their kind in Africa.
|Week: 2 – Season: OUTSIDE 2022; Date: July 16, 2022
|№
|
pool result
|
HT
|
FT
|
status
|1
|A Leichhardt
|Sydney O
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Sunday
|2
|north bridge
|Rockdale C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|3
|Sutherland S
|Blacktown C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|4
|Sydney F.C
|sydney u
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Sunday
|5
|Blacktown S
|Mounties W
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|6
|Hills Utd.
|St George FC
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|7
|Northern T
|Central C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|8th
|SD robber
|Bonnyrigg W
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|9
|Spirit FC
|St George C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|10
|W Sydney W
|Hakoah S
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|11
|Brisbane R
|Brisbane C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Sunday
|12
|Eastern S
|gold coast u
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|13
|Logan L
|Lions FC
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|14
|Moreton B
|Gold Coast K
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|fifteen
|sunshine KW
|Olympic FC
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Sunday
|16
|Magpies C
|Caboolture
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|17
|Altona M
|Avondale
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|18
|Dandenong T
|Bentleigh G
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|19
|Eastern L
|Melbourne K
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|20
|Heidelberg and
|Hume City
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Sunday
|21
|Point Melbourne
|Dandenong C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|22
|S Melbourne
|Oakleigh C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|23
|Moreland C
|Brunswick C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|24
|Northcote C
|Goulburn V
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|25
|N Geelong W
|Werribee C.
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|26
|Bayswater C
|Inglewood U
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|27
|Cockburn C
|Stirling L
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|28
|Gwelup C.
|F Athena
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|29
|Perth Red Star
|Armadale
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|30
|perth
|Perth Glory
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|31
|Sorrento
|Balcatta
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|32
|forest field
|Olympia K
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|33
|Joondalup U.
|Fremantle C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|34
|quinns
|Rockingham C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|35
|Subiaco
|UWA Netherlands
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|36
|Western K
|Diana
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|37
|Clarence Z
|Devonport C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|38
|Glenorchy K
|Kingborough L
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|39
|Launceston C
|Olympia W
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|40
|S.Hobart
|river O
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|41
|Cook’s Hill U
|Newcastle or
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|42
|Edgeworth E
|L Macquarie
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Sunday
|43
|Lambton J
|valentine
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|44
|Maitland
|Charlestown
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Sunday
|45
|Weston W
|wide meadow
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Sunday
|46
|Belconnen U
|Tiger FC
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|47
|Monaro P
|Canberra O
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|48
|O’Connor K
|Canberra C
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday
|49
|W. Canberra
|Gungahlin U
|
-:-
|
-:-
|
Saturday