With 7 candidates of African or Asian descent, the Tories have proven they are more diverse than the virtuous Labor Party

DIE Linke loves to talk about diversity on every corner.

In every crevice of every discussion about just about anything, you can bet they’ll find a way to jump into the conversation with a crowbar.

1 The Tories have proved they are more diverse than the virtue-signalling Labor Party

That’s natural, except in one situation: when it’s the Tories getting diversity right. funny that.

With Boris Johnson stepping down last Thursday, 11 Tory hopefuls have emerged from the rubble and have said they are ready to steer the Conservative ship next.

There is one notable change from previous elections for leadership: the sheer number of ethnic minority candidates.

Currently, six of the 11 candidates running to become the next Tory leader are of African and/or Asian background. That’s a whopping 55 percent.

These include cabinet brackets like former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, a British Pakistani who has held half a dozen cabinet posts to date.

Pat on the back

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. At least not yet.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak – born in Southampton to Indian parents who emigrated from East Africa – has had the most support so far.

His successor as chancellor, Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi, is also in the running.

Then you have rising Tory star and no-nonsense muscle man Kemi Badenoch, who was born in London to Nigerian parents and will no doubt be the antidote to the anti-British, gender-bending, race-obsessed nonsense we’re all sick of.

Completing the six are Attorney General Suella Braverman, who was born in Wembley to Indian parents, and Rehman Chishti, MP for Gillingham and Rainham, who was born in Pakistan before moving to Kent when he was six.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who was born in London into a Ugandan-Indian family, could still be in the running.

Those candidates didn’t get where they are now thanks to symbolic diversity initiatives, such as the ‘pure ethnic minority shortlists’ that many Labor MPs have backed.

Nor did they get there because Tory leaders or party members want to pat themselves on the back for voting for minority candidates.

They just don’t do it that way.

These ethnic minority candidates are where they are because they have worked bloody hard and because they live in a country where skin color no longer seals your fate.

The fact that they are running is a testament not only to them but to the opportunities this country can offer.

Given that the Left usually can’t get enough of diversity and representation, you’d think they’d take it all like a rash.

What could be more symbolic of British openness and how far we have come in this country than not one, not two, but SIX potential prime ministers from ethnic minorities?

How refreshing, how welcome, how exciting to reach such an incredible milestone in our island nation’s long history.

But we haven’t heard anything of the sort.

Empty platitudes

Instead, we’ve seen a collective Freudian slip-up on the part of leftist, Tory-hating lackeys who have emerged as true zealots, teasing and ridiculing these candidates like playground bullies.

When the ethnic minority candidates announced their candidacies, this leftist mob came out in full force.

“Do you think the members of your group are ready to select a brown man, Rishi?” asked attorney Jolyon Maugham, disgraced after clubbing a fox to death while wearing a kimono.

]”Can you imagine a black or Asian person leading the Conservative Party? Others argue that the very concept is diametrically opposed to the party’s core values,” mused The Independent newspaper’s so-called race correspondent Nadine White (who, ironically, is black).

Of course, by “other” White means herself, since I’ve never heard a single other person take such a dimwitted, politically illiterate position.

Then you have people like Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the hysterical one-woman bashing machine who says ethnic minority Tories are a “gift for white supremacists”.

What crazy logic.

These naysayers can’t stomach the fact that we have such a racially diverse candidate pool, and for one reason: It shatters their warped narrative.

The narrative that Britain is a racist cesspool and the Conservatives are the big bad wolf coming to eat your black grandmother while the innocent left in their little red hoods stand by, horrified and helpless.

The reality is that they can’t get over the fact that it’s the ethnic minority Conservatives and not those in the Labor Party who are doing so well.

They only want diversity and representation when it’s on THEIR terms.

They are embarrassed that the Labor Party has only produced ONE foreign secretary from an ethnic minority.

The Conservatives had three times as many. (Not to mention they fail to pick a female leader, for goodness sake.)

They feel humiliated that this Tory government had the most ethnically diverse cabinet in our history.

They are ashamed that the party they spend every waking hour slandering as racists has managed to nurture so much ethnic minority talent without the virtuous fanfare of empty “diversity and inclusion” platitudes.

I want the best person for the job to win, white, black, or tan.

But I have to say the look on left faces when a Tory becomes the first African or Asian prime minister in our history will be absolutely priceless.