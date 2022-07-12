DIE Linke loves to talk about diversity on every corner.
In every crevice of every discussion about just about anything, you can bet they’ll find a way to jump into the conversation with a crowbar.
That’s natural, except in one situation: when it’s the Tories getting diversity right. funny that.
With Boris Johnson stepping down last Thursday, 11 Tory hopefuls have emerged from the rubble and have said they are ready to steer the Conservative ship next.
There is one notable change from previous elections for leadership: the sheer number of ethnic minority candidates.
Currently, six of the 11 candidates running to become the next Tory leader are of African and/or Asian background. That’s a whopping 55 percent.
These include cabinet brackets like former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, a British Pakistani who has held half a dozen cabinet posts to date. Pat on the back
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. At least not yet.
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak – born in Southampton to Indian parents who emigrated from East Africa – has had the most support so far.
His successor as chancellor, Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi, is also in the running.
Then you have rising Tory star and no-nonsense muscle man Kemi Badenoch, who was born in London to Nigerian parents and will no doubt be the antidote to the anti-British, gender-bending, race-obsessed nonsense we’re all sick of.
Completing the six are Attorney General Suella Braverman, who was born in Wembley to Indian parents, and Rehman Chishti, MP for Gillingham and Rainham, who was born in Pakistan before moving to Kent when he was six.
Home Secretary Priti Patel, who was born in London into a Ugandan-Indian family, could still be in the running.
Those candidates didn’t get where they are now thanks to symbolic diversity initiatives, such as the ‘pure ethnic minority shortlists’ that many Labor MPs have backed.
Nor did they get there because Tory leaders or party members want to pat themselves on the back for voting for minority candidates.
They just don’t do it that way.
These ethnic minority candidates are where they are because they have worked bloody hard and because they live in a country where skin color no longer seals your fate.
The fact that they are running is a testament not only to them but to the opportunities this country can offer.
Given that the Left usually can’t get enough of diversity and representation, you’d think they’d take it all like a rash.
What could be more symbolic of British openness and how far we have come in this country than not one, not two, but SIX potential prime ministers from ethnic minorities?
How refreshing, how welcome, how exciting to reach such an incredible milestone in our island nation’s long history.
But we haven’t heard anything of the sort.
Empty platitudes
Instead, we’ve seen a collective Freudian slip-up on the part of leftist, Tory-hating lackeys who have emerged as true zealots, teasing and ridiculing these candidates like playground bullies.
When the ethnic minority candidates announced their candidacies, this leftist mob came out in full force.
“Do you think the members of your group are ready to select a brown man, Rishi?” asked attorney Jolyon Maugham, disgraced after clubbing a fox to death while wearing a kimono.
]”Can you imagine a black or Asian person leading the Conservative Party? Others argue that the very concept is diametrically opposed to the party’s core values,” mused The Independent newspaper’s so-called race correspondent Nadine White (who, ironically, is black).
Of course, by “other” White means herself, since I’ve never heard a single other person take such a dimwitted, politically illiterate position.
Then you have people like Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the hysterical one-woman bashing machine who says ethnic minority Tories are a “gift for white supremacists”.
What crazy logic.
These naysayers can’t stomach the fact that we have such a racially diverse candidate pool, and for one reason: It shatters their warped narrative.
The narrative that Britain is a racist cesspool and the Conservatives are the big bad wolf coming to eat your black grandmother while the innocent left in their little red hoods stand by, horrified and helpless.
The reality is that they can’t get over the fact that it’s the ethnic minority Conservatives and not those in the Labor Party who are doing so well.
They only want diversity and representation when it’s on THEIR terms.
They are embarrassed that the Labor Party has only produced ONE foreign secretary from an ethnic minority.
The Conservatives had three times as many. (Not to mention they fail to pick a female leader, for goodness sake.)
They feel humiliated that this Tory government had the most ethnically diverse cabinet in our history.
They are ashamed that the party they spend every waking hour slandering as racists has managed to nurture so much ethnic minority talent without the virtuous fanfare of empty “diversity and inclusion” platitudes.
I want the best person for the job to win, white, black, or tan.
But I have to say the look on left faces when a Tory becomes the first African or Asian prime minister in our history will be absolutely priceless.
After a lengthy discussion, the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday voted to continue to work with a coalition of nonprofit organizations intent on developing six units of deeply affordable housing at 652 Sherburne Ave. in Frogtown, even though the project likely would entail $1 million in future city funding.
The nonprofits, dubbed The Sherburne Collective, plan to replace a vacant eight-unit apartment building between St. Albans and Dale Street with larger new housing units, which also would extend onto some 16,000 square feet of adjacent vacant land. The council extended The Sherburne Collective’s tentative developer status through March 2023.
In doing so, the council indicated that city staff will work with the Sherburne Collective to identify the future source of up to $1 million in funding, likely from city coffers. No definitive commitments have been made.
“Any funding would have to be allocated by the city directly. It would come back before the city council,” said Council Member Chris Tolbert, who chairs the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
FUNDING OPTIONS CHANGE, COSTS RISE
The project, proposed by the Frogtown Neighborhood Association, Model Cities of St. Paul Inc. and Hope Community Inc., has evolved on paper in recent months, even as funding options have changed and costs have risen.
The nonprofits have said Ramsey County, a major funding partner, is eager to see some progress by early 2023, or the county could pull its support.
A previous proposal had called for the units to be developed as rentals aimed at households earning no more than 50 percent of area median income. The new plan aims to situate lower-income families earning no more than 30 percent area median income.
After five years, The Sherburne Collective hopes to transition the property into a tenant-ownership model, such as a community land trust, where the occupants would also be part of the collective ownership. How that will be structured remains to be seen, according to a city staff report.
PRICE RISES TO $2.9 MILLION
The project price-tag, once envisioned at $1.9 million, has risen to $2.9 million due to inflation and rising construction costs. In addition to other funding sources, the original proposal anticipated relying on more than $700,000 in grant funding from Minnesota Housing and the Federal Home Loan Bank, both of which support rental housing.
Instead, with homeownership now in mind, the Sherburne Collective plans to rely on $1.68 million from Ramsey County, which has created a deeply affordable housing fund backed by federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county funds more than make up for the two grants, but given rising costs, city staff noted in a board report that there’s now an even larger financing gap than originally anticipated.
Other funding partners include Twin Cities LISC and the Metropolitan Council.
Cancer Survivor Inspires Others Through Baltimore Running Festival
Updated: 6:02 p.m. EDT October 11, 2022
A breast cancer survivor who also wears a pacemaker is training to run this weekend’s Baltimore Running Festival half marathon. Eileen Levitt has run several races despite her health issues and even asked her husband to start running as well. Levitt fell in love with running 10 years ago when she found her happiness in fitness. “I went from barely being able to run 1 mile to running about 8 miles or so,” Levitt said. anything that keeps her from running, not even breast cancer.” About six years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to have a lumpectomy, radiation and drug therapy while I was training, wanting to do half a year in Baltimore and I thought maybe, maybe not. Who knows? Levitt said. Levitt was still running the Baltimore Half Marathon that year. She kept running even after noticing a strange problem with her heart. Doctors diagnosed her with arrhythmia, a condition that causes the heart to skip beats. “I was told you needed a pacemaker so about two years ago I had a pacemaker and I said to the doctor, ‘Can I still run? ‘ And they said, ‘Of course, of course you can run.’ They kind of looked at me like, ‘That’s the first question you have? Can I still run?’ So, I said, “Yeah, I’m going to run,” Levitt said. Levitt’s husband, Jeff Levitt, decided to run too, not because he loves running, but because he loves his wife. of these health issues, I decided I wanted to try and keep an eye on her,” Jeff Levitt said. “I started running just to keep an eye on her, and then I said, ‘You know, it works. I love the sense of community that runners provide.” “Both of them run with a group called She Runs This Town in Howard County, which is a women’s group, but nobody cares that Jeff Levitt follows. The runners are just having fun practicing for different races.” we have women who have different professions. We have people with whom we can exchange ideas. We can share a life together,” said friend and runner Susana Montoya. Eileen Levitt said she would keep going no matter what. “Having a heart condition and running long distances don’t seem to go together, but they do. “said Eileen Levitt. Eileen and Jeff Levitt have run multiple races, from the Baltimore 10 Mile to other running festival events over the past few years. They don’t care about their time. Their goal is just to have fun and finish.
BALTIMORE—
A breast cancer survivor who also wears a pacemaker is training to run this weekend’s Baltimore Running Festival half marathon.
Eileen Levitt has run several races despite her health issues and even asked her husband to start running as well. Levitt fell in love with running 10 years ago as she found her footing in fitness.
“I went from barely being able to run 1 mile to running about 8 miles,” Levitt said.
Since then, nothing has stopped her from running, not even breast cancer.
“About six years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to have a lumpectomy, radiation and drug therapy while I was training, wanting to do half the year in Baltimore and I I thought maybe, maybe not. Who knows? said Levitt.
Levitt was still running the Baltimore Half Marathon that year. She kept running even after noticing a strange problem with her heart. Doctors diagnosed him with arrhythmia, a condition that causes the heart to skip beats.
“I was told you needed a pacemaker, so about two years ago I got a pacemaker and said to the doctor, ‘Can I still run?’ And they said, ‘Of course, of course you can run.’ They kind of looked at me like, ‘That’s the first question you have? Can I still run?’ So, I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to run,’” Levitt said.
Levitt’s husband, Jeff Levitt, also decided to run, not because he loves running, but because he loves his wife.
“When she had all these health issues, I decided I wanted to try and keep an eye on her,” Jeff Levitt said. “I started running just to keep an eye on her, and then I was like, ‘You know, it works. I love the sense of community that runners provide.’”
The two run with a group called She Runs This Town in Howard County, which is a women’s group, but no one cares that Jeff Levitt follows them. Racers are simply having fun as they train for different races.
“We have women who have different professions. We have people we can exchange ideas with. We can share a life together,” said friend and runner Susana Montoya.
Eileen Levitt said she would continue no matter what.
“Having a heart condition and running long distances don’t seem to go together, but they do. You just have to adjust your expectations,” said Eileen Levitt.
Eileen and Jeff Levitt have run multiple races, from the Baltimore 10 Mile to other running festival events over the past few years. They don’t care about their time. Their goal is just to have fun and finish.
There was a lot of talk around the Gophers women’s basketball season about building a new culture for the program, one that would stick, one that would help it reclaim the program’s status as one of the Big Ten’s best.
After a tumultuous season, the team had the rare opportunity to start again with the nucleus of three players, two of whom essentially didn’t play in 2021-22.
Talk about turnover.
After the graduation of five seniors, and the transfers of seven other players, the Gophers were left with three returning players who saw court time in a combined 39 games in 2021-22 — 30 of them belonging to freshman post Rose Micheaux.
The other two — point guard Katie Borowicz and off-guard Maggie Czinano — basically didn’t play last season, Borowicz because of a spine injury, Czinano because of eye and ankle injuries. The trio watched one teammate after another enter the NCAA transfer portal, including leading scorer Sara Scalia (Indiana), leading rebounder Kadi Sissoko (USC) and assists leader Jasmine Powell (Tennessee).
“All three of us talked about (how) we wanted to leave the past in the past: ‘Everyone’s transferred, everyone’s left, this is what we have left.’ ” Borowicz said Wednesday during Big Ten media days at Target Center.
“So, we talked about sticking together and starting to build, right now, what we want next year to be like. We talked about communication, trusting each other, talking outside of the court, hanging out with each other — building that chemistry before people even got on the court.”
The turnover has left Big Ten watchers either pessimistic or apathetic about Minnesota’s chances in 2022-23. The Gophers were completely left out of a preseason poll of predicted team finishes and player award winners. That’s OK with Michaeux, the only current player who played a full season for the Gophers last season.
“I like it because it gives us the opportunity to show you guys,” she said. “You see a team that’s starting out again, and we’re showing you what’s going on — because you don’t really see what’s cooking in the kitchen, you know?”
Coach Lindsay Whalen was getting ready to welcome a Top-10 recruiting class but had to get to work looking for contributors in the transfer portal. She also spent a solid month running practices with just Borowicz, Micheaux and Czinano.
“We were able to work on a foundation that we could carry into the summer when we had the freshmen arrive with the transfers,” Whalen said, later adding, “We kind of banded together.”
The players started having gravitating over to their coach’s house, watching the NBA playoffs and eating tacos. Simultaneously, the players were attending the games of the incoming freshmen — guards Maya Battle, Maura Braun and Niamya Holloway, and forward Mallory Heyer. The idea, Borowicz said, was to build relationships before practices started in June.
The Gophers have a tough row to hoe, especially in a conference as stacked as the Big Ten, which sent six teams to the NCAA tournament last season, and four into the Sweet 16. Iowa is favored to win the conference, followed by Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland. Those teams combined to go 8-0 against Minnesota (15-18 overall, 7-11 Big Ten) last season.
Between graduations and transfers, the Gophers have lost virtually all of their 69.7-point scoring and 37 rebounds a game. In addition to the freshmen, the Gophers welcomed a transfer class that included Arkansas post Destinee Oberg, Nebraska guard Mi’Cole Cayton, Cleveland State guard Isabelle Gradwell and junior college center Aminata Zie. Between them, those four finished last season with 17.9 points and 15.5 rebounds a game.
Holloway, an all-state player from Eden Prairie, was lost for the season when she injured a knee during the third week of summer practice.
“The other day, I had everybody raise their hands if they played last year with the person next to them. Through lots of different circumstances, nobody was able to raise their hand because nobody (had),” Whalen said.
No matter, Borowicz said.
“Coach Whay has really talked about being happy with our performance whether that’s a win or a loss,” she said. “But I know she has expectations for our team, and I would say (the players) want to say top half of the Big Ten, even higher; it’s not limited to that. NCAA tournament.
“We’re all hardcore competitive players, so we have expectations. I could list them all right now and people would probably laugh at me. But I think people will be very surprised with our outcome this year.”
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema said Monday he and Gophers coach P.J. Fleck have differing personalities, but their programs share similar identities.
More than anywhere else, that is apparent in how the Gophers and Illinois have shown abilities to run the ball and play lights-out defense this season.
While Minnesota’s running game had a hiccup without star running back Mo Ibrahim on Oct. 1, Illinois tailback Chase Brown stacked his sixth 100-yard game of the season against a stellar Iowa defense in a 9-6 victory Saturday.
RELATED: Gophers expect Mo Ibrahim to play against stingy Illinois rush defense
Brown leads the nation with 879 rushing yards in six games, while Minnesota’s run defense is sixth in the country. That’s a grab-your-popcorn matchup when Minnesota faces No. 24 Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi credited not only Brown but an Illini offensive line that is playing at a “really high level.” With their big success on the ground, Rossi has seen it set up play-action passing.
But while Minnesota will have veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan, Illinois appears it will be without top QB Tommy DeVito, who aggravated an ankle injury against the Hawkeyes and did not return. Artur Sitkowski stepped in.
Bielemna did not sound hopeful Monday that DeVito or other injured players, including No. 1 receiver Isaiah Williams, would be back for Homecoming against the Gophers. The betting line moved from Minnesota being a 3.5-point favorite before the comment to the U at minus-6.5 by Tuesday.
The Gophers starting defense gave up its first touchdown of the season in the first quarter in the loss to Purdue, and missed tackles were mostly responsible.
Rossi said poor run fits can be the real culprit for subsequent missed open-field tackles, which he pointed out can be the hardest task on a football field. “When you add one of the best players in the country, who is able to make people miss in a phone booth, it makes (run fits and tackling) even more important,” he said.
Gophers safety Tyler Nubin said facing Brown is an opportunity they relish. “That is a great challenge and something that we’ve been waiting on and something that we are up for definitely,” Nubin said. “It’s going to be fun. That is always fun when you can play against elite players.”
Like the start of the game, Minnesota didn’t play well at the end against the Boilermakers. Trailing 13-10, Rossi blitzed nickel back Michael Dixon, and running back Devin Mockobee found an opening. Multiple Gophers missed tackles or tried to force a fumble on a 68-yard run that set up a short TD run.
“That’s not us,” Rossi said. “That is not what we believe in. We can’t have that. We talk all the time: There is a fine line between elite defense and bad defense. That was certainly on the bad side.”
Brown also can make defenders look bad; he has eight carries over 20 yards this season.
“He’s got crazy balance,” Nubin said. “It’s really hard to knock him off balance. He’s really good in open field, making guys miss. One, two guys miss and then you can see his speed. He’s got breakaway speed. He’s really a complete back.”
Clinton-Massie’s Keegan Lamb came through the Batavia defense last week.
Elizabeth Clark | Newspaper
Clinton-Massie is in the unfamiliar position of playing two must-see regular season games.
The Falcons will travel to New Richmond for Week 9, then close out the regular season at Frank Irelan Field against Wilmington.
Kick-off this week is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
The Falcons (3-5 overall, 2-1 U.S.) need to win the last two games to have a playoff chance. They’re playing much better now, but the 0-4 start against a strong schedule hurts the team’s chances in the playoffs.
“Hopefully we can get to Week 11 and see how the cards play out,” CM coach Dan McSurley said.
The Falcons need to finish the regular season at 5-5 and have help to continue their season.
Clinton-Massie is coming off a 42-0 win over Batavia, a game the Falcons were happy to be just healthy in Saturday morning.
In New Richmond, Clinton-Massie has a team that runs a similar offense to Western Brown and Batavia, McSurley said.
The Lions have been without Laurence Smith for two weeks and he adds another dimension to an already effective attack.
The Falcons dominated the series with the Lions, winning the last five by scores of 70-34, 49-41, 45-16, 21-7 and 44-14.
“It’s the first time in three years that we’ve been able to prepare well for New Richmond,” McSurley said. “Covid year we played Batavia on Monday and New Richmond (Friday) so we only had a few days to recover. Last year they said they would only play us on Thursday afternoon, match week. It is therefore the first time that we have been able to prepare properly. We will just have to see.
Clinton-Massie’s Keegan Lamb came through the Batavia defense last week.
Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports