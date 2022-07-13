baby health
A Buyers’ Guide for Baby Car Seats
A baby car seat isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind before childbirth. However, after delivery, when you are making plans to go home with your newborn, that’s when it will dawn on you that you need to get an infant car seat. As the baby’s primary caretaker, getting an infant car seat is crucial as it ensures safe travel as you run errands. Unless you plan to keep the baby indoors for the next seven years, it is necessary to purchase a car seat for your new member of the family. You should also not forget that the law in Singapore requires kids below 1.35m to be secured by a booster seat.
For most first-time parents, buying a baby car seat can be overwhelming. But that doesn’t have to be the case. Here is a buyer’s guide to ensure you get the best car seat for your baby.
• Prioritize Safety
Safety is the first factor that should be considered when buying a booster seat. Your baby’s car seat should have essential features that protect them in case of a crash or impact. There should be extra protection on the head and around the body. The seat should also be made using a stable frame that will resist impact. A booster seat must feature a harness that will securely hold the baby in place. The safety of a baby car seat is paramount. Therefore, the more safety features an infant seat has, the better.
• Size
Once you have figured out the safety concerns, you need to check the size. All baby car seats have a height and weight limit. You must keep your baby’s weight in mind as you shop around. The right size ensures your baby snugly fits and enjoys comfortable rides. If the seat is too big, this can be a safety issue; if it’s too small, it can be pretty uncomfortable. There are two primary baby car seat models; the infant and convertible/combination stages.
Regarding size, the ideal option is a combination stage car seat such as the https://www.mothercare.com.my/joie-combination-stages-car-seat-cherry.html. This model grows with your baby from birth to seven years. You can use it to carry your child until they are 25kgs. The harness system and multi-height headrests are adjustable to suit the baby’s growth. Unlike an infant car seat that only lasts till your baby is a year and a half, you will only have to buy one combination baby car seat, which is quite cost-effective.
• Comfort
Hearing your baby cry at home is very different from going through a similar experience while driving. Babies are annoyed by little things. It’s why you need to ensure they are comfortable at all times. For your and your baby’s sake, you need to get a luxurious booster seat.
Some of the features that promote comfort include extra padding and breathable materials. Check the fabrics used on the seat and confirm if it’s breathable. The quality of the materials also matters. They shouldn’t degrade with time and become uncomfortable for your child to sit on.
• Ease of Installation
Most guardians often find themselves installing and removing the car regularly. It’s crucial that the baby car seat should be easy to install. This guarantees you will have an easier time moving the seat from one point to another. If the seat has a removable base, that would be better. All you will have to do is connect and disconnect the upper part when necessary.
Conclusion
When looking for a baby car seat, it’s important that you consider safety, size, comfort, and ease of installation. Don’t forget about maintenance and additional features such as a five-point harness and non-rethreading straps.
baby health
Why Do The Mood Swings In Pregnancy Happen? Are These Normal?
A lot of factors are responsible for causing mood swings during pregnancy. According to the experts of the IVF centre in Punjab, “Mood swings during pregnancy happen because of the physical discomfort and the normal worries that are associated with the various challenges of life.”
Have you seen a cliched image of the woman who is crying and holding pickles in one hand and ice cream in another? There is a particular reason for that.
Please Note: Be it a natural conception or that accomplished with artificial means, you will suffer from mood swings. So you can proudly say that IVF cost does include the money and the other emotional things.
What Do You Know About Pregnancy Hormones And Mood Swings?
Everybody knows that pregnancy is the phase in which individuals face major changes in hormones. The perpetual changes in the hormones lead the individual to experience mood swings.
How Does The Individual Suffer From Mood Swings?
Estrogen is a particular chemical that is associated with brain chemicals. You might have been knowing serotonin as a happy hormone that busts all your stress at once.
But! But! But!
Serotonin is not believed to be directly associated with happiness. There could be many kinds of imbalances and fluctuations that the particular transmitter is causing.
Please Note:
During pregnancy, it is not only the estrogen that rises. Rather the progesterone also increases rapidly during the pregnancy. During the first trimester, the progesterone levels keep on rising.
Did you know?
Estrogen levels are associated with energy. But as far as progesterone is concerned, it is associated with relaxation.
What is the importance of progesterone for our body?
It is only progesterone that tells the muscles of our bodies to be relaxed. Muscle relaxation can be thought of as a reason why women experience constipation during pregnancy. The progesterone is accountable for taking both the uterine muscles and the intestinal tract in its prey.
It is not always the hormones
It is not only the hormones that trigger the mood swings but the hormones also get affected by the same. It is the discomfort of the pregnancy that can create emotional distress.
Who is unaware of the morning sickness that is caused in the pregnancy. Since there is no time when it can hit you, you tend to become even more irritable with that thing.
What does the feeling of nausea and vomiting lead you to?
Such feelings lead you to crave food items. These cravings are so bad because when these happen then you satisfy them at the earliest.
Final Comments!
If any of the husbands out there are reading this article, then it advises that they should not get angry with the strange behavioural traits which she is reflecting. It is all happening because of the pregnancy changes. This phase requires you to be patient enough to handle your wife with full love and warmth.
Make sure you are contributing to making this pregnancy period as joyful and memorable as you can.
baby health
Keep These Things in Mind While Choosing a Shampoo for Your Baby
Bringing up a baby can be a task for new parents. They want to give their baby the best, but at the same time, they have a cold feel and can get overwhelmed while making the right choices for their little one. Then, making as easy as a decision of which baby shampoo should they get their baby also seems too big. However, it surely is something you should be concerned about because there are so many choices available in the market that claim to be clinically tested and the right baby shampoo.
Here are the following things to keep in mind before choosing the right baby shampoo for your baby:
- Go for Natural Products:
Whenever selecting the right shampoo for infants and toddlers, go for organic, toxin-free products made from natural ingredients. Never fall for fragrances. Rather check if the baby shampoo contains any preservatives or petroleum products harmful to the baby’s skin.
- Read Labels on the Shampoo
These days, most brands in the market claim to be organic and natural, and therefore, making the right choice can be tricky. So, always start with reading labels. Check the list of ingredients and if the baby shampoo is free from dyes or any other harmful chemicals.
- pH Balance
The scalp of a baby is sensitive, and consequently, it becomes even more important to pick the right baby shampoo that maintains the right pH balance. The baby’s scalp and skin can feel irritated if the shampoo applied to his/her scalp does not contain the right pH balance.
- Go for Products with Tests and Certifications
This part does sound a little taxing, but it is not that hard. Just check if the claims made by the brands are correct or not by looking for tests and certifications on their packaging. You can also look for the MadeSafe Certification or Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which are the guidelines recommended by agencies that control the authorization and licensing of the manufacture and sale.
Now that you pretty much know about the important things you need to do before picking up the right baby shampoo, the question arises:
Which is the Best Baby Shampoo?
Well, don’t worry, we have an answer for that as well. We recommend you go for Mamaearth Gentle Cleansing Shampoo. Made with 100% toxin-free formula this shampoo, cleanses gently, is MadeSafe Certified, has a 5.6 pH balanced formula, is tear-free, and dermatologically tested.
Crafted with Coconut, Jojoba Oil, and Aloe Vera Extract, this baby shampoo creates instant thick & soft foam and gently cleanses the baby’s scalp and hair. Additionally, it does not irritate a baby’s sensitive eyes, therefore, giving your little one a fun bathing experience.
Suitable for infants, toddlers, and school-going children, this baby shampoo is free of harmful chemicals such as Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, and Artificial Colors, ensuring a safe and happy bath time.
Furthermore, if you want to do right by your baby and the planet you are living on, you are investing in the right brand. Mamaearth makes sustainable products that cause no harm to you or the environment, as the brand:
- Makes toxin-free products free from any harmful chemicals
- Is ‘plastic positive’ as it does not add any new plastic into the ecosystem
- Certified cruelty-free by PETA
- Has collaborated with an IT-enabled NGO to plant thousands of trees and plants
Well, after getting an insight on the right baby shampoo, go ahead and buy it. Get your little bundle of joy his/her bundle of joy in the form of Mamaearth Gentle Cleansing Shampoo for infants and toddlers.
A - Z Health Guides
That is Why You Should not Forget the Use of Vitamin C
Vitamin C is one of the most talked-about vitamins and nutrients these days. The situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic and general health problems that have arisen because of the modern lifestyles has forced people to rethink their way of living.
When we search for natural foods and ways to boost our immunity, the first thing that we will find is nothing other than vitamin C.
The human body cannot produce vitamin C on its own, and we have to consume it through any of the hundreds of sources. Although, there are hundreds of benefits of Vitamin C, and it can do wonders for your body, particularly immunity.
This blog is your ultimate guide on Vitamin C, and we will be covering all the information and the best sources of Vitamin C. By the time you end up reading the article, you will be equipped with the knowledge to change your diet and help boost the immunity of your body.
Vital Information on Vitamin C
The first thing to know is the daily recommended quantity of Vitamin C that you should consume. There are many studies which talk about the different amounts, but all fall in a specific range.
As per most of the studies, we can conclude that 500 milligrams of Vitamin C daily is the right amount. If you try to consume that amount through natural sources, that would mean consuming 7-9 servings of fruits in a day. Eating fruits that frequently is almost an impossible task in the modern busy and fast lifestyles.
A lot of doctors advise taking Vitamin C supplements in this case to fulfil the requirements. We will also talk about the right supplements which can help you meet your Vitamin C requirements but let’s first understand the benefits and some fantastic natural sources of Vitamin C.
What is the use of vitamin C?
There are hundreds of health benefits of Vitamin C, which help your body in various ways. Let’s understand some of the major ones –
- Vitamin C is one of the most potent antioxidants which works in building the immunity of your body. It is known for helping prevent some chronic diseases and prevent most of the health issues that one might face.
- Vitamin C directly helps in managing high blood pressure and regulates the pressure levels
- Heart diseases are among the primary cause of death all over the world, and Vitamin C will help you to prevent most of the heart-related issues
- Vitamin C may help you reduce uric acid levels. It is also known for helping prevent gout, which is a form of arthritis which is extremely common and painful.
The primary reason for the development of gouts in humans is because of the increase in uric acid levels. Many other diseases are also linked to increased uric acid levels in the body.
Vitamin C regulates uric acid and prevents most of these diseases from happening.
- Regular consumption of Vitamin C will help improve the iron secretion from food. This property helps prevent iron deficiency in the body
- Vitamin C protects and promotes memory while helping you prevent memory loss or memory related to other illnesses. Conditions like impaired thinking and the ability to remember things reduce with age and the right quantity of Vitamin C in the blood will make sure to help you prevent these problems.
- There are many things which are not backed by extensive studies and researches but have been witnessed for centuries. One of the most significant claims among this is that Vitamin C helps prevent the common cold.
- Another set of studies claim that Vitamin C helps reduce the risk of cancer.
- Vitamin C also helps prevent eye problems and some eye-related diseases.
Foods containing vitamin C
As you can see that there are many health benefits, and Vitamin C can help you prevent most of the health-related problems. In this section, we are going to discuss the significant sources of Vitamin C.
-
Oranges
Oranges are one of the best sources of Vitamin C and also the most famous ones.
One medium-sized orange contains 70 milligrams of Vitamin C, which in many studies is considered more than half of the daily value required by humans.
It is imperative to note that for best practises, you must try to consume orange as a fruit and not orange juice for maximum benefits.
-
Mango
Mangoes are another incredible source of Vitamin C and beta- carotene, which is considered best for your body’s immune system.
Green mangoes contain more Vitamin C; thus, you must prefer the green ones over all other variants.
-
Lemon
Lemons other than being a good source of Vitamin C are also considered an excellent antioxidant for the body.
One raw lemon has about 83 milligrams of Vitamin C and also helps to prevent diseases like scurvy.
-
Kakadu plums
If you are looking for a superfood with Vitamin C, it is Kakadu plums. This is not a common fruit, and its origins date back to Australia.
The best and the most exciting part of it is that it contains 100 times more Vitamin C than an orange which is considered one of the best sources.
Consuming just one Kakadu plum in a day can fulfil all your Vitamin C requirements.
-
Chilli peppers
Chillies are known for many health benefits, including helping in burning fat and reduction in pain and inflammation.
One green chilli contains 109 milligrams of Vitamin C, which is a considerable portion for your daily needs.
-
Kiwis
If you are looking for a tasty fruit while getting your source of Vitamin C, Kiwis are the answer.
One medium-sized Kiwi contains 71 milligrams of Vitamin C which will also help in reducing cholesterol levels in the body.
A lot of studies have been done on the regular consumption of Kiwi, which points out to the hundreds of health benefits.
It would be best if you also consider adding Kiwis to your daily diet.
-
Broccoli
Yes! Broccoli also contains Vitamin C among a combination of the best vitamins and minerals for the human body.
Many doctors and dieticians must have recommended you broccoli because of its health benefits.
One-half cup of cooked broccoli will provide you 51 milligrams of Vitamin C.
-
Lychees
Lychees are another excellent source of Vitamin C as well as Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids.
Regular consumption of lychees is beneficial for different parts of your body, and the best part is that they are tasty as well.
-
Papayas
Papayas are known for numerous health benefits, and one of these is that they are a good source of Vitamin C!
Studies have also been conducted on Alzheimer’s patients, and regular consumption of Papaya helped in reducing inflammation.
Conclusion
The immune system of your body is the most crucial system in the human body. A robust immune system will prevent most of the diseases to remain away from your body. At the same time, a weak immune system will put you at risk of catching small illnesses that might snowball into big problems.
Taking care and boosting your immunity should be your priority. Consuming one of the fruits in the list will not help you to gain in all the benefits, but you have to make a divided approach and consume a combination of many of those!
If you are looking for an Immunity booster supplement that helps you consume all the essential Ayurvedic herbs known for boosting immunity, check out Emun Care.
EmunCare is an ayurvedic immunity booster supplement that is created after years of study on the most potent herbs which have been used for centuries. Check the website to know all the details!
Conditions and Treatments
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
As last week’s huge blast tore through Beirut, it smashed the glass doors near where Abed Itani, 3 years boy was playing with his Lego blocks. He was stabbed in his head and cut off his small arms and feet, and rushed to the emergency room where he sat with other people who were bleeding.
Abed hasn’t been the same in the days since then. He is dealing with depression-like thousands of people in Lebanon.
“When I got to the hospital, I saw him sitting in the emergency room, shivering in the sight of the people who were seriously wounded, the blood falling all over the floor,” said his mother, Hiba Achi, who was at work when the blast hit his grandmother on 4 August and left him in his care.
“Now he hates purple. He refuses to wear his red socks, “said Achi, adding that she keeps on cleaning them.
More than 170 people were killed, about 6000 others were injured, and extensive damage was caused by the huge explosion of almost 3000 tons of ammonium nitrate in Beirut Harbour. The United Nations. UNICEF child agency said three children had been killed and at least 31 had been critically injured to seek hospital care.
According to Save the Children, up to 100,000 children were displaced from their homes and many traumatized.
“Some noise is now making him run. He doesn’t eat much anymore, “says Achi. “He was a very sociable, happy child. He’s not talking to anybody now.
Joy Abi Habib, Save The Children’s mental health specialist, says that traumatized youth will respond differently.
“The physical symptoms parents tend to overlook, headaches, nausea, bedwetting, digestive problems,” she said. “We feel really clingy and on the bottom.”
The daughters of Zeinab Ghazale, Yasmine, 8, and Talia, 11, refused to sleep alone in their bedrooms after the explosion smashed the doors of their apartment and sent glass to fly their house.
“We survived miraculously,” Ghazale said, who had to bring her daughters out of the house a few days before the windows were repaired. “But my daughter Yasmin continues to wonder, ‘Why have I no normal childhood? Why do I go through all of this when I’m just eight? After the blast, the psychologist Maha Ghazale, who is no partnership, treated a lot of children.
She said that many are in doubt “and still ask if this will happen again.” “Most kids refuse to go home to a glass door or window,” said Ghazale.
Ricardo Molaschi and his Lebanese mother visited his grandparents’ apartment in Beirut.
When the explosion struck, the 6-year-old was stitched by the glass. Kazem Shamseddine, his grandfather, had been murdered. The young person has repeatedly screamed against whoever caused the blast.
“I want to throw it into a volcano and let it explode,” he said.
Ghazale said that it is important for children to handle a trauma — to be angry but also to enable them to share their story orally or by means of art and playing.
“My son, Fares, continues to play a fire-fighting game, and he wants to flee,” Rania Achkar, mother of two, said.
Her daughter, Raya, who is 4 years old, has turned the Lebanese national hymn into a blasting album. “Someone exploded the earth,” she sings, “everywhere there is an explosion, everyone talks about us on TV.”
The trauma may arise again if children are subjected to adult news and conversations about it, says Ghazali, who encourages them to separate them and look for support.
“Children are resilient, but unprocessed trauma can lead to increased anxiety, behavioural problems and later to negative coping,” she says.
It will help restore a sense of security, normality and routine, says Ghazale.
Hiba Achi says she decided to leave Lebanon with her son and join her Dubai-based husband.
It’s a sentiment that others have shared. “This place is not safe, it’s never safe, never it’s never safe,” she says, “I won’t live, that’s it.”
Her guilt is felt by many parents, especially those who lived through the 1975-1990 civil war in Lebanon and feel that their children have failed.
“Our generation is traumatized forever,” says Achkar, two ‘s mother, referring to those who have grown up after the war in Lebanon.
“So why do our children go through this too?
HEALTH
Tips to Heal Babies from Heat Rashes
Heat rashes are normally gentle in newborns and usually disappear in some days. Still, it is known that it may induce uneasiness to the child, you can practice some home remedies to help in relieving the indications of a heat rash and speed up it’s healing. Continue reading to grasp more tips about heat rash and its homemade method options. There are many top magazines in the world like LnGuru Digital Magazine where you find the solution for heat rashes. Here is the best solution. Explore now.
Tips:
Ice Bag Compressing
Requirements: An ice pack or cold compress bag
Remedy:
- Apply an ice bag or clean cloth soaked in chilled water to the troubled area.
- Rest it on for a short duration one minute will also be fine and remove.
- Repeat this action a few times.
- Do this remedy 2-3 times a day
Insights of this Remedy
A cold compress can aid in relaxing and cooling the affected area. It dismisses the signs of redness also cures rashes faster.
Cucumber
- Requirements
- Properly Sliced cucumber
Remedy
- Wash a cucumber properly and cut it in the slices.
- Crush the slices and form a gelatinous paste.
- Apply that paste to the area suffering from heat rashes.
- Leave it around for 5-10 min and then rinse it off.
- Do this remedy 2-3 times every day.
Read More: How to Prevent your Phone from Overheating this Summer
Insights of this Remedy
Cucumber includes tannins and flavonoids that present anti-inflammatory and analgesic qualities. Certain features may work in calming heat rash in newborns.
Chamomile Oil
Requirements
- Chamomile oil
- Coconut oil
Remedy
- Add one drop of chamomile oil to 2-3 spoons of coconut oil.
- Stir fine and apply it topically to the afflicted area on the baby.
- Let it rest for 20-30 min before washing it off.
- Do this remedy once in a day for effective results.
Insights of this Remedy
Chamomile oil holds anti-inflammatory characteristics. These characteristics can further help to provide ease by relieving the indications correlated with heat rash.
Care
Never use this oil undiluted and on babies under 6 months of age.
Tea Tree Oil
Requirements
- Tea tree oil
- Coconut oil
Remedy
- Add one drop of tea tree oil to 2-3 spoons of coconut oil.
- Combine properly and apply the mixture to the troubled area.
- Leave it for around 20-30 min then wash it off.
- Do this daily till you don’t see any change in the traits.
Insights of this Remedy
Tea tree oil manifests antibacterial and anti-inflammatory activities. It can help in calming the redness and trouble caused during heat rash.
Read More: Best Fat-Burning Coconut Cookies You Can Eat For Morning Meal to Increase Your Metabolism
Care
Do not apply tea tree oil on newborns younger than 6 months. Similarly, never apply undiluted oil.
Few more tips to prevent Heat Rashes
- Protect your baby from harmful rays of the sun.
- Keep your baby in air-conditioned rooms, don’t take them outdoor mainly during summertime.
- Dress your child in breathable and loose clothes
- Keep checking the temperature of your baby’s skin.
- Do not use thick moisturizers and lotions on your newborn.
- Use mild soap and shampoo on their skin.
- Keep washing their unhygienic areas and pat it dry before covering it.
- Use soft cloth or towel to wipe their body.
- Give them oil message as per the season and know the properties of oil as well before using it.
Read More: Shamoon Malware Destroys Data at Italian Oil and Gas Company
Deontay Wilder says he wants to fight Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury talks fail in Africa
When Should I Hire a Law Firm For My Accident on the Construction Site?
Browns coordinator feels heat for underwhelming defense
Some Straight Talk on Affiliate Marketing
Monkeypox cases drop significantly, but full vaccination is behind schedule
John Shipley: Well, that was no way to start a season
Here are 6 quick and easy egg recipes
Australia floods swallow cars, homes submerged, Melbourne faces emergency
Chicago Bears waste 3 prime scoring chances and fall to the Washington Commanders 12-7 for their 3rd straight loss
UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee scores 7 TDs in rout of Temple
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain