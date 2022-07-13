News
Aaron Judge out of Yankee lineup as manager Aaron Boone tries to keep slugger off his feet
Aaron Judge was not in the lineup Tuesday night. He also missed the first game of the four in Boston. Aaron Boone is picking his spots to keep the slugger off his feet as the Yankees try to manage the lower body, calf muscle tightness that has bothered him the last week or so.
Even though Judge felt fine Tuesday, Boone wanted him off his feet.
“I would say kind of through it a little bit‚ too,” Boone said of the tightness in the calves that had Judge sitting last weekend. “I just felt like we’re gonna take advantage of this off day (on Monday) with the idea of playing five straight into the All Star Game, so just being cautious with it. It’s striking that balance between obviously the urgency of the day and the long game here. Just trying to be smart with that.”
Judge has a history of calf issues, which cost him a trip to the injured list in 2020. That, in part, was a reason the Yankees were hesitant to move him to center field before this season. Now, Judge has made more starts in center field (42) than he has made appearances in right field this season (37). Judge has made just 26 starts at right field.
The 30-year old has a history of injuries, but did not make a trip to the IL last season or so far this year. Part of that is because Boone monitors and manages his workload.
Judge has played in 83 games this season and is on a historic pace. He’s slashing .283/.361/.610 with a .971 OPS. He leads the majors with 30 homers. And Boone reiterated this was planned.
“I just kind of had a conversation with him a little bit on the plane coming home and he wants to be in there, but then I think he understands it, too,” Boone said.
Judge will also start in Tuesday night’ All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.
MARINACCIO BACK ON THE MOUND
Ron Marinaccio threw his first bullpen session since he went on the injured list with shoulder inflammation July 3. The right-hander threw 25 pitches, using all his pitches, and said it went well.
Marinaccio said he thinks the inflammation came when he got out of his normal delivery. He spent the last week working on mechanics as he played catch.
“We worked on the delivery and that will help it going forward,” Marinaccio said. “The shoulder feels good.”
Marinaccio could be ready to go coming out of the All-Star break, but Boone said they don’t have the plan set for him yet.
YOU’RE AN ALL-STAR
Boone enjoyed telling his first-time All-Stars Jose Trevino, Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes that they were going to Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic. He’s happy for all six Yankees that are going to be part of the festivities at Dodger Stadium and isn’t worried about their usage.
“I want our guys in there. Help the American League win,” Boone said. “I want them to have the experience.”
Boone has also been campaigning for a few more Yankees to be there, including Michael King and Gleyber Torres.
“He’s a guy that hasn’t been talked about enough in the All Star conversation, too,” Boone said of Torres, who made the team his first two years in the league. “I mean, I heard a lot about some other guys. Never about him. And it’s like, man, he’s played so well.”
CHEMISTRY
One point the Yankees make regularly is how good they feel about their clubhouse. With the trade deadline looming, that can play with the chemistry as different players gets mentioned in rumors or moved.
Boone said he can’t worry about it.
“I think you’re mindful of that. And certainly, that all goes into anytime you’re considering a trade, an acquisition or whatever it may be,” Boone said. “You consider the larger group and implications not only between the lines, but in the room, too. So those are always things we factor in and take into consideration, but you know, it doesn’t preclude us from doing something.”
()
News
Cardi B Reportedly Set For Divorce Again As Offset Allegedly Cheats On Her With Quavo’s Girlfriend, Saweetie
It appears Cardi B‘s s-x game is not as strong as she claimed in her WAP song. Rumour has it that Offset after his first cheating scandal that almost ended their marriage, has done it again after luring Cardi B back and having a second child Wave Set Cephus with her.
In 2020, Offset was accused of not only cheating but recording a s-x tape with another rapper. Cardi B, who was embarrassed by the action filed for divorce but later reconciled with the rapper claiming it’s hard not getting a d*** to enjoy.
After denying the allegations and promising never to cheat again, he’s reported to have cheated on Cardi with Quavo’s on-and-off girlfriend Saweetie. Cardi B’s ‘bad b-tch‘ title, should be snatched from her if she is just gonna stay there and watch Offset do her dirty.
Offset’s alleged cheating partner, Saweetie, is Card’s close friend. And there’s more! Saweetie is Quavo‘s girlfriend and Quavo is Offset’s favorite cousin with whom they own Trio Amigo together with Takeoff. Looks like Offset decided to f*** things up really well this time.
It seems Cardi has had enough of Offset’s BS and would be calling it quits anytime time soon. Sh-t is about to get real in the coming days.
Via Media Take Out:
Media Take Out spoke exclusively with a person close to both Cardi B and her husband Offset, who told us that the top hip hop couple’s marriage is in crisis.
And that insider believes that Cardi may be on the verge of ending her marriage – and divorcing Offset.
Here’s the tea. Last month, a Twitter blogger posted a rumor – claiming that Cardi’s husband Offset was cheating with Saweetie, a friend to Cardi and the former girlfriend of Offset’s cousin and Migos partner, Quavo.
At the time, the rumor seemed ridiculous. Offset has cheated in the past, but there’s no way he’d be dumb enough to sleep with Saweetie behind the back of Cardi and Quavo – the two people he’s closest to in the world.
To cheat in this manner would both end his marriage and one of the greatest hip hop groups in history. It would go down as the BIGGEST BAG FUMBLE IN HIP HOP.
Media Take Out has learned that people close to Offset and Cardi are denying the rumors – but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from continuing to circulate them
And the rumor is picking up steam, Media Take Out confirmed, especially after Quavo insinuated that it was true in his latest track.
Quavo also told the Breakfast Club that the Migos group is over, for ”personal” reasons, leading to even greater speculation.
We spoke with a member of Cardi and Offset’s circle, and asked how Cardi is holding up. ”Cardi is not doing well. Offset denied the rumor is true, obviously, and I don’t know whether Cardi believes him or not. But Cardi is in a bad place. She’s humiliated.”
And then the insider dropped a bombshell, “I think Cardi’s ready to end her marriage. It’s too much.”
Cardi has filed to divorce Offset in the past, after rumors surfaced of him cheating with another female rapper. Those rumors were never confirmed, and Cardi eventually reconciled with her husband. But she made it clear that if she ever suspected Offset of cheated again, she’s OUT!
And yesterday Cardi gave us a hint on her intentions. Media Take Out confirmed that yesterday was Cardi B’s birthday. Typically Cardi posts a video on social media showing an over the top lavish gift that Offset has purchased for her.
While she and Offset did attend an over the top birthday together in Atlanta, Media Take Out noticed that Cardi also posted a cryptic tweet, explaining how she plans to ”start over.” She also said that she’s not willing to fix things, and is now saying ”F*** It”
She wrote:
Some days you gotta just say F*** IT. So many things are out of our control and instead of spending time worrying about how to fix it or make it better, you gotta just throw ya hands up and say F*CK IT. So today on World Mental Health Day I’m teaming up with @dkny and @namicommunicate to let you guys know that sometimes you gotta just roll with the punches and start over TOMORROW!”
With Cardi B always talking about how awesome her s-x game is, it is disturbing Offset keeps humiliating her this way.
The post Cardi B Reportedly Set For Divorce Again As Offset Allegedly Cheats On Her With Quavo’s Girlfriend, Saweetie appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins must get back to playing complementary football
Earlier in the season, when the Dolphins were reeling off victories, complementary football was the norm. The Dolphins, who have now lost back-to-back games after jumping out to a 3-0 start, must find a way to return to that style.
Injuries have undoubtedly affected the Dolphins’ ability to play to their strengths. After all, it’s much tougher to play complementary football when you don’t finish the game with the quarterback who started the game the last two weeks (losses at Cincinnati and the New York Jets), you’re without both of your starting cornerbacks in the fourth quarters the last two weeks, and you’re missing both of your starting offensive tackles for much of the last game.
Dolphins coaches and players, who have a zero tolerance attitude when they don’t get the job done, consider those excuses. I, on the other hand, to some extent, consider them explanations.
Whatever the case, things need to change Sunday when the Dolphins host Minnesota, or the Dolphins will make life much tougher on themselves. Somehow, the Dolphins need to get back to having their three units – offense, defense and special teams – help each other.
Linebacker Jaelan Phillips said there are two ways to play complementary football.
“That’s trusting the guy next to you to do his job, and then you doing your job,” he said. “But then there’s also complementary football between the offense, the defense and special teams, and basically that’s putting everybody in advantageous positions through your own play.”
Here’s how the Dolphins’ all-phases football worked early in the season.
In the opener, an interception in the end zone by safety Jevon Holland, after cornerback Xavien Howard tipped the pass, stopped New England’s initial drive. The Dolphins turned that into a 43-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders and a 3-0 lead in a game they’d eventually win, 20-7.
The next week against Baltimore the defense turned in a crucial fourth-down, fourth-quarter stop at the Dolphins’ 41-yard line. Five plays later the offense scored a touchdown to cut their deficit to 35-28 in a game the Dolphins would eventually win 42-38.
Against Buffalo, the infamous “butt punt,” during which punter Thomas Morstead’s kick went off the backside of up-man Trent Sherfield and out of bounds for a safety, provided another example of complementary football. Morstead’s ensuing free kick traveled 74 yards to the Bills’ 6-yard line with 1:33 remaining. It was returned 17 yards to the Buffalo 23-yard line. But the defense held, as the Bills got to the Miami 41, but only as time expired, and the Dolphins won 21-19.
Then, the script flipped.
Against Cincinnati, the Bengals turned the fourth quarter into a complementary football clinic among a 19-yard field goal for a 17-15 lead, followed by a three-and-out, followed by a 57-yard field goal for a 20-15 lead, followed by an interception. The Dolphins lost 27-15.
It was a similar scenario in the fourth quarter of the Jets game as the Dolphins missed a 54-yard field goal, the Jets drove 56 yards for a touchdown and a 26-17 lead, followed by a sack and fumble that the Jets recovered and turned into a 5-yard touchdown one play later for a 33-17 lead. The Dolphins lost 40-17.
You get the point. Complementary football can work for you or against you, and either way it’s probably going to be effective. And complementary football isn’t just for scoring plays. It works throughout a game.
“A lot of complementary football is really kind of field position-based,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said. “You kick the ball off. If they get a decent return that puts you a little bit behind the 8-ball. Or, if you start on defense and you give up a couple of drives, even if you do get them off the field and they punt, now it’s a plus-50 punt; your offense is backed up.”
Health is the first factor to get the Dolphins back on the complementary football track.
Having guys such as left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) on the field helps greatly. Even having someone such as safety Clayton Fejedelem, a special teams standout who returned from injury last game, helps in that phase of the game.
“It’s definitely all three phases,” left guard Liam Eichenberg said. “Everything’s complementary. The defense, if you ask them, they’d love to get a turnover every time the offense has the ball. And then for us, we want to score every time so you’ve got to, play by play, keep building, That’s the biggest thing.”
Complementary football doesn’t necessarily have to be pretty, it just has to be consistent from week to week. Keep at it, and it’ll work, as the Dolphins have shown.
“You normally would say, even in our Baltimore win, it didn’t really go the way you would want it to go,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said, “but it went a good way at the end.”
()
News
Norway’s queen meets with Gov. Tim Walz at Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz met with Queen Sonja of Norway at the state Capitol on Thursday as the visiting monarch begins a four-day trip around the state — the first royal visit to Minnesota in a decade.
The governor, queen and military leaders from both countries gathered at the Capitol to commemorate nearly half a century of military cooperation between Minnesota and Norway through a troop exchange program. Addressing reporters and National Guard Members in the Capitol reception room Thursday morning, Walz noted the special connection between Norway and Minnesota, a state where around 900,000 people claim Norwegian ancestry.
“This Norway-Minnesota connection is legendary,” the governor said. “The ties between Norway culturally, socially, economically, and security, literally go back to the founding of our state. These ties have been strengthened over many, many years of mutual exchanges.”
50TH YEAR OF MILITARY EXCHANGE
Queen Sonja’s visit is the first time a monarch has visited Minnesota since October 2012, when King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden traveled to the state, a Walz spokesperson said. Queen Sonja and King Harald of Norway last visited Minnesota in 2011. It’s the fifth time Norway’s queen has been to Minnesota.
Queen Sonja visits as Minnesota and Norway prepare to mark the 50th year of a military exchange program between the two countries known as Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange, or NOREX.
Each year, about 100 soldiers from Minnesota travel to Trondheim, Norway, for military training with the country’s Home Guard, or Heimevernet. Meanwhile, soldiers from Norway travel to Camp Ripley near Little Falls, Minn., each year to train with American troops. It’s the longest-running military exchange program between the U.S. and an ally, according to the Minnesota National Guard.
But the military relationship between Minnesota and Norway goes back even further than the exchange program. During World War II, Norwegian-speaking Minnesotans and Dakotans served in OSS units that helped the Norwegian resistance to German occupation, engaging in daring sabotage missions against Nazi forces in the war’s final months.
Walz pointed out in the Capitol reception room several large paintings of Minnesotan troops serving in the Civil War. The state was the first to send volunteers in the fight to preserve the Union.
“I was mentioning to Her Majesty in this room the famous depictions of the battles of the American Civil War and of the Minnesotans,” he said. “And I think it’s probably well-known to many here (that) many of those would be Norwegian immigrants.”
COOPERATION ON MANY TOPICS
The relationship between Norway and Minnesota extends beyond the annual military exchange program. Whether it’s cross-country skiing, the outdoors or values, Norwegian Americans in Minnesota have much in common with Norwegians who remained at home, said Anniken Krutnes, Norway’s ambassador to the U.S.
“We’ve heard how Norway and Minnesota cooperate militarily. But the cooperation between our two countries encompasses many other topics as well. We collaborate on Arctic issues, climate change, green economy, global health challenges, trade, human rights and business.”
Besides visiting with local political leaders, the queen will also visit St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
On Saturday, she will speak at the opening ceremony for a new cultural center built by Norway House, a Minneapolis culture and arts organization dedicated to strengthening ties between Norway and the U.S. That evening she is to attend the concert “The Stranger” at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul.
News
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said that Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost.
Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied —and called the panel “a total BUST.”
“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6’s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
In the committee’s 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, the panel summed up Trump’s “staggering betrayal” of his oath of office, as Chairman Bennie Thompson put it, describing the former president’s unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
While the effort to subpoena Trump may languish, more a nod to history than an effective summons, the committee has made clear it is considering whether to send its findings in a criminal referral to the Justice Department.
In never-before-seen Secret Service messages, the panel produced evidence that extremist groups provided the muscle in the fight for Trump’s presidency, planning weeks before the attack to send a violent force to Washington.
The Secret Service warned in a Dec. 26, 2020, email of a tip that members of the right-wing Proud Boys planned to outnumber the police in a march in Washington on Jan. 6..
“It felt like the calm before the storm,” one Secret Service agent wrote in a group chat.
To describe the president’s mindset, the committee divulged new material, including interviews with Trump’s top aides and Cabinet officials — including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia — in which some described the president acknowledging that he had lost.
In one, according to ex-White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump looked up at a television and said, “Can you believe I lost to this (expletive) guy?”
Cabinet members also said in interviews shown at the hearing that they believed that once legal avenues had been exhausted, that should have been the end of Trump’s efforts to remain in power.
“In my view, that was the end of the matter,” Barr said of the Dec. 14 vote of the Electoral College.
But rather than the end of Trump’s efforts, it was only the beginning — as the president summoned the crowd to Washington on Jan. 6.
The panel showed clips of Trump at his rally near the White House that day saying the opposite of what he had been told. He then tells supporters he will march with them to the Capitol. That never happened.
“There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational,” said Cheney. “No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in our constitutional republic, period.”
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
The House panel warned that the insurrection at the Capitol was not an isolated incident but a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era.
“None of this is normal,” Cheney said.
The panel showed previously unseen footage of congressional leaders phoning officials for help during the assault as Trump refused to call off the mob.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen talking to governors in neighboring Virginia and Maryland. Later the video shows Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders as the group asks the Department of Defense for help.
“They’re breaking the law in many different ways — quite frankly at the instigation of the president of the United States,” Pelosi is heard saying at one point.
The panel also showed new video of Vice President Mike Pence — not Trump — stepping in to help calm the violence, speaking directly with Capitol Police, as Congress planned to resume its session that night to certify Biden’s election.
Along with interviews, the committee is drawing on the trove of 1.5 million documents it received from the Secret Service, including an email from Dec. 11, 2020, the day the Supreme Court rejected one of the main lawsuits Trump’s team had brought against the election results.
“Just fyi. POTUS is pissed,” the Secret Service message said.
White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled Trump being “fired up” about the court’s ruling.
Trump told Meadows “something to the effect of: ‘I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out,’” Hutchinson told the panel in a recorded interview.
Thursday’s session served as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,000 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
___
Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Jill Colvin, Kevin Freking and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.
More on Donald Trump-related investigations:
News
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill ready for ‘battle’ of star receivers
Calculators might need to be readily available after Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill step on the field Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The two wide receivers have required a lot of addition with the yards they’ve been piling up. Jefferson, the third-year star for the Vikings, leads the NFL with 547 yards receiving, and his 184 yards in the opener against Green Bay are the second-most in a game in the league this season. Hill, in his first season in Miami after six years with Kansas City, is third in the NFL with 524 yards receiving, and his 190 yards on Sept. 25 at Baltimore are the most in game in 2022.
When the Vikings face the Dolphins, Jefferson and Hill won’t be in the game at the same time, but they’ll still be competing.
“We’re top receivers in the league, so whenever we go up against each other, of course he wants the upper hand, I want the upper hand to see who wins this battle or that battle,” Jefferson said Thursday.
Jefferson dubbed himself before the season the NFL’s second-best receiver, with Las Vegas’ Davante Adams first, and predicted he would pass Adams by the end of the year. So where does he rank Hill?
“Definitely up there,” Jefferson said. “He’s a dynamic receiver. He’s somebody you cannot just sleep on, especially with his speed, his ability to get down the field after the catch. He’s definitely a tough sucker to go against, but I love his play. I love going against him, me being a fan of him when he was in K.C.”
Hill is ahead of all receivers in one category, which is average annual size of contract. After he was traded by the Chiefs in March for five draft picks (a first-rounder, second-rounder, two fourths and a sixth), the Dolphins signed him to a new four-year, $120 million contract.
Hill’s average annual salary of $30 million has raised the receiver market, and made many believe that Jefferson at some point will sign a bigger deal. Jefferson, in the third year of his rookie contract, first becomes eligible next year to sign an extension that would start in 2025. He remains under contract for 2023, and the Vikings will pick up his fifth-year option next May for 2024.
“Every single year, the market goes up, just in the salaries and the guaranteed money that is being paid, but I definitely was happy for him,” Jefferson said of Hill’s contract. “I’m happy for that type of receiver getting paid like that, but I’m just trying to win the Super Bowl at this point, and I’ll worry about the contract stuff after.”
For now, the Dolphins are looking at ways to slow down Jefferson and the Vikings at how to limit Hill. Jefferson is second in the NFL with 40 receptions, and Hill is tied for third with 38.
“Very, very explosive receiver,” Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson said of Hill. “His resume speaks for itself. … You know they’re going to give him the ball down the field. Gadget plays.”
Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has played a role in slowing down Hill in the past. When he was Denver’s defensive coordinator the previous three seasons, Hill averaged just 46.3 yards receiving in six games against the Broncos, although he played just 14 snaps in one of those games.
“It takes great swarm tackling to keep this guy in check for a whole game, and you’ve got to build a roof over the top of him or you’re not going to like the result,” Donatell said.
In last Sunday’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets, Hill had just seven catches for 47 yards when the Dolphins played most of the game with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. With Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both working their way back from concussions, Thompson will start Sunday after getting a full week of practice with the first team.
Jefferson was held in check in the second and third games of the season, limited to six catches for 48 yards at Philadelphia and three receptions for 14 yards against Detroit. He has bounced back with two big games — 10 receptions for 147 yards against New Orleans and an a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards last Sunday against Chicago.
“That goes back to (Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell) just moving me around a lot more so those teams that want to double me and triple me, they don’t have really an eye on where I’m going to be at,” Jefferson said.
Jefferson said he suggested to O’Connell during the Detroit game about “motioning me around.” Since then, Jefferson has averaged 150.1 yards receiving in two games, and now ranks first in NFL history with a career average of 93.8 yards per game.
News
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new details
By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said that Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost.
Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied —and called the panel “a total BUST.”
“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6’s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
In the committee’s 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, the panel summed up Trump’s “staggering betrayal” of his oath of office, as Chairman Bennie Thompson put it, describing the former president’s unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
While the effort to subpoena Trump may languish, more a nod to history than an effective summons, the committee has made clear it is considering whether to send its findings in a criminal referral to the Justice Department.
In never-before-seen Secret Service messages, the panel produced evidence that extremist groups provided the muscle in the fight for Trump’s presidency, planning weeks before the attack to send a violent force to Washington.
The Secret Service warned in a Dec. 26, 2020, email of a tip that members of the right-wing Proud Boys planned to outnumber the police in a march in Washington on Jan. 6..
“It felt like the calm before the storm,” one Secret Service agent wrote in a group chat.
To describe the president’s mindset, the committee divulged new material, including interviews with Trump’s top aides and Cabinet officials — including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia — in which some described the president acknowledging that he had lost.
In one, according to ex-White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump looked up at a television and said, “Can you believe I lost to this (expletive) guy?”
Cabinet members also said in interviews shown at the hearing that they believed that once legal avenues had been exhausted, that should have been the end of Trump’s efforts to remain in power.
“In my view, that was the end of the matter,” Barr said of the Dec. 14 vote of the Electoral College.
But rather than the end of Trump’s efforts, it was only the beginning — as the president summoned the crowd to Washington on Jan. 6.
The panel showed clips of Trump at his rally near the White House that day saying the opposite of what he had been told, then telling supporters he would march with them to the Capitol. That never happened.
“There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational,” said Cheney. “No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in our constitutional republic, period.”
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
The House panel warned that the insurrection at the Capitol was not an isolated incident but a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era.
“None of this is normal,” Cheney said.
The panel showed previously unseen footage of congressional leaders phoning officials for help during the assault as Trump refused to call off the mob.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen talking to governors in neighboring Virginia and Maryland. Later the video shows Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders as the group asks Trump’s acting attorney general for help.
“They’re breaking the law in many different ways — quite frankly at the instigation of the president of the United States,” Pelosi is heard saying at one point.
The panel also showed new video of Vice President Mike Pence — not Trump — stepping in to help calm the violence, speaking directly with Capitol Police, as Congress planned to resume its session that night to certify Biden’s election.
Along with interviews, the committee is drawing on the trove of 1.5 million documents it received from the Secret Service, including an email from Dec. 11, 2020, the day the Supreme Court rejected one of the main lawsuits Trump’s team had brought against the election results.
“Just fyi. POTUS is pissed,” the Secret Service message said.
White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled Trump being “fired up” about the court’s ruling.
Trump told Meadows “something to the effect of: ‘I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out,’” Hutchinson told the panel in a recorded interview.
Thursday’s session served as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
___
Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Jill Colvin, Kevin Freking and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.
More on Donald Trump-related investigations:
NFT Tech Initiates Play-2-Earn Dashboard Cashdash Monetization
Cardi B Reportedly Set For Divorce Again As Offset Allegedly Cheats On Her With Quavo’s Girlfriend, Saweetie
Chris Perkins: Dolphins must get back to playing complementary football
Norway’s queen meets with Gov. Tim Walz at Minnesota Capitol
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill ready for ‘battle’ of star receivers
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new details
Jamie Foxx Goes ‘Crazy’ After Being Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Posh 30th Birthday Party
St. Paul will not reconstruct Summit between Lexington and Victoria in 2023
30-year mortgage rates rise to 6.92% – highest since 2002
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain