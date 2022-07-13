Americans who line up will receive up to $2,000 in annual payments under the plan – are you one of the millions who would qualify?

A PROPOSAL would potentially bring Americans thousands of dollars in payments every year.

It comes from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti for New Mexico.

1 Any New Mexican would be eligible regardless of age

Annual payments would be determined by excess oil and gas revenues collected by the state.

“New Mexicans deserve to benefit directly and regularly from oil and gas royalties and make their own decisions about how to spend and invest those monies,” Ronchetti said in a statement.

“This plan gives our families a direct stake in the industry each year. It is far from an election year gimmick of just a few hundred dollars when oil and gas contribute more than $6 billion annually to our coffers.”

Who would be eligible?

According to the details of the plan, any New Mexico resident would be eligible, regardless of age.

This includes children.

The exact amount you get depends on how much New Mexico generates in revenue from the oil and gas sector.

For example, the plan would give $100 for every $1 billion the state gets.

Based on the current exchange rate, each New Mexico resident would receive $500, according to Mr. Ronchetti.

That would mean $2,000 for a family of four.

Additionally, there will be a “trigger mechanism” that would adjust for “severe sales declines.”

It’s unclear if there will be income restrictions or if you’ll have to file taxes.

Discount programs for New Mexico in 2022

This year, New Mexico launched several rebate programs worth up to $1,500, benefiting 1.1 million residents, according to the state.

Discount payments will be sent to thousands this week alone, with all payments due to be processed by the end of July.

These rebates are worth up to $500 – but this time, unlike the first round, have income restrictions.

Residents who filed income taxes in 2021 as an individual filer and earned less than $75,000 will receive payments of $250.

Joint filers who made less than $150,000 will get $500.

Mr Ronchetti will face incumbent Governor Lujan Grisham in November.

Other states send rebate checks

But New Mexico isn’t the only state to have sent out rebate checks.

Indiana sent 1.5 million discounts to 2 million residents.

About 4.3 million Hoosiers will receive a payment — about 85% of the state’s adult population.

The payments, which are paid out throughout the summer, are $125 per person and $250 for married couples.

In addition, Gov. Eric Holcomb has proposed offering more money in the form of tax refunds.

In Colorado, residents who filed taxes by June 30 will line up at the end of August to receive their refund checks.

They are worth $750 for individuals while the amount for joint applicants is $1,500.

Hawaii residents are also scheduled to receive a one-time tax refund next month.

A family of four in the state could get $1,200.

