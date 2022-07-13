News
Are US Online Casino Stocks a Safe Bet?
Online casino is gaining popularity year by year. The consistent growth means gambling stocks is a safe bet for investment.
In fact, many investors are turning their heads to online gambling. Two decades ago, the industry has experienced an outstanding strength with plenty of players from all walks of life having a flutter online than brick-and-mortar casinos.
While this is promising for investors, like any stock, you are likely to experience potential shifts and drops in value. But in this post, we are going to take a closer look at why online casino stocks are a perfect investment.
The reason why online casino stock is a great investment
You have heard of the 2008 stock crash, right? It affected the stock market. And ever since, it has never been always good for investors. And 2020 has been more than a disaster. But thanks to the development and expansion of the online gaming market. Today, online betting is among the markets that are kind to investors. Why?
Gaming innovation
The advancement in technology has seen online casinos gaining popularity. In fact, online casino is an industry that is ever ready to embrace any kind of technology coming along its way.
On the other hand, industry experts are striving to come up with best US online casinos that can surely deliver the ultimate gaming experience. This is done with a simple goal-to keep clients excited and entertained throughout their gaming process.
A perfect innovation like the live dealer is thumbs up. It has transformed the industry further than you can imagine. The advancement of new technologies is turning online casinos into something more realistic to users than ever before.
The creation of many games is also making online casinos more attractive to consumers. As many people join the industry, there are higher chances of increasing revenues for investors.
As you can see, the online casino wants to keep establishing itself to greater heights. And this is favorable for investors in long run.
Legalization of betting in the US
In 2018, the US Supreme Court overturned the federal restrictions on sports gambling, providing a crucial breakthrough for online gambling to boom. Currently, more than 20 states have already legalized betting and 6 more states are expected to follow the trend after having passed the bills. Furthermore, more than 20 states have also presented the bill, and now they are waiting for them to be passed.
With states focusing on legalizing sports betting, this is good news for investors. On top of this, betting technology and innovation are also developing at the same pace. The industry is set to grow. And this means increased revenue for investors.
Covid-19 pandemic
While coronavirus affected nearly all industries across the globe, one industry that took advantage of the lockdown is online betting. As many industries suffered a severe drop, online gambling was swiftly benefitting. Thanks to a million people stuck inside their houses.
Those who can’t head down to their land-based casinos shifted to online. And because online gambling offers the level of convenience they deserve, it is hard to recover back to land-based casinos.
This is now a perfect time for investors looking to venture into the online casino. Of course, the stocks are a bit lower due to the effects of the pandemic, but they are expected to rise rapidly sooner.
Thus, an exciting opportunity to buy stocks, especially if you are seeking an excellent return on your investment. The rate at which online casinos have recovered from the pandemic is a sure-prove that it is a resistant and reliable market that can withstand a test of time.
Best online gambling stocks to consider
Here is a list of top-rated gambling stocks to buy this year.
Draftkings Inc.
Drafking is one of the trending names in the online gambling stock market today. Its stock rate offers an excellent start as the online gambling market struggles to stay at the frontline of the pandemic. The company is eyeing to be an official partner of the National Football League.
So, you can be sure of the steady growth of stock in case the market exhibits weakness. And the best part? There is an increased potential in the gaming market after the state passed an online betting model. And this can work pretty well once the company holds a license.
Esports technologies
Esports technologies is a perfect place for starters. The company is based in Las Vegas and promises convenience and optimal choice for discerning investors. It is best known for conducting betting on esports, including League of legends. The company accounts for around $1.8 billion of the total $443 billion world gambling industry. This is a better reason to believe that Esports can make a perfect choice for you.
GAN Limited
Gan Limited is also another perfect solution when looking for the best online gambling stocks to buy this year. The company provides technology solutions and an excellent platform for sports betting and online casino applications.
The company has a vast user base, and has helped many investors achieve their goals. As long as mobile gaming continues to grow, Gan Limited might be an ideal stock in the online casino space.
Penn national gaming
Penn National gaming runs 41 facilities in 19 USA states. It is one of the largest online gaming stock companies and a favorite among investors. Penn has done well in states like Pennsylvania, so it is a perfect choice to consider. Penn is also striving to gain more than 10% from the 2019 stock level. And this is without online ad pass-through revenues.
The final verdict
There is no stock market that comes on a platter. There are always risks involved, especially considering what a devastating 2020 has been. But when compared with other industries, online betting offers minimal risks for investors.
Thanks to its broad market coverage and constant growth, investors are thrilled with promising investment opportunities. So, if you are looking for the best way of making money with short-term returns, online gambling is one of the best industries to consider.
News
Week 6 recap: Chicago Bears’ last-minute drive falls just short in an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders
Velus Jones Jr. fell to the ground at the 9-yard line Thursday night at Soldier Field, and the football hit him in the face mask and bounced to the field.
The Chicago Bears rookie returner tried to jump on the fumble, but the Washington Commanders recovered it at the Bears 6-yard line.
Two plays later, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored on a 1-yard run, and following a failed two-point conversion, the Commanders had a 12-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
A mistake like Jones’ muffed catch in a game in which the Bears failed to score from within 5 yards of the end zone three times was too much. The Commanders left Chicago with the ugly 12-7 win — their second of the season. The Bears (2-4) lost their third straight.
“We know that was a devastating blow,” Jones said. “I’m a man. I own up to my mistakes, and it was devastating blow.”
The Bears and quarterback Justin Fields had two chances to retake the lead, including a drive in the final two minutes in which they had first-and-goal from the 5-yard line following Fields’ 39-yard scramble.
But Fields ran for 1 yard and threw incomplete twice. He then hit Darnell Mooney with a 3-yard pass. Mooney made a leaping grab but bobbled it at first and eventually came down just short of the goal line after he had it under control. In the first half, the Bears failed to score twice after getting within 5 yards of the end zone and went into halftime down 3-0.
“There were multiple plays in that game that we could have made to change the whole game,” Fields said. “The summary is we didn’t finish. It doesn’t matter if you drive all the way down to the 5-, 1-yard line and don’t score.”
One drive before the short Mooney catch, the Bears drove to the Commanders 43-yard line, but a delay-of-game penalty on fourth-and-11 and a Fields incompletion to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on fourth-and-16 ended the threat.
Commanders kicker Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left on the ensuing drive, giving the Bears one last chance.
Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked five times.
He threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis to give the Bears a 7-3 lead midway through the third quarter. Pettis beat cornerback Kendall Fuller and just got his feet inbounds on a perfect pass to the left side of the end zone. The touchdown came on a free play after officials threw a flag for the Commanders having too many men on the field.
Fields stayed on the ground for several seconds after he was knocked down on the play but returned to the game on the next drive. He said later he was playing the game through a left shoulder issue that he reaggravated.
The Bears stopped the Commanders at the 10-yard line on their second drive of the second half when Justin Jones batted down Wentz’s pass on third-and-10. Slye made a 28-yard field goal to cut the Bears’ lead to 7-6.
The Bears had a chance to build on their lead after the defense came up with a big stop on the next drive, but Jones fumbled his second punt return in three games, the other in a loss to the New York Giants. He said he should have let the Thursday punt go into the end zone.
“That’s one I should have let go,” Jones said. “It came, and I was trying to make a play. Earlier in the game, the last one I caught I fair caught and I had a lot of space left. So rookie mistake. Just because it was a look then doesn’t mean it’s going to be a look the next time. That’s one I should have definitely let go.”
Said Bears coach Matt Eberflus: “The number one job of a kick returner or punt returner is to catch the ball, so we are going to have to look at that.”
Bears right guard Teven Jenkins briefly was out of the game to begin the second half with a shoulder injury, and Michael Schofield replaced him. But Jenkins returned when left guard Lucas Patrick left to be evaluated for a concussion. Schofield slid over to left guard. Patrick returned later in the half.
Here’s how Week 6 unfolded.
Inactives announced
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will not play for the Bears on Thursday as he continues to ramp up from August ankle surgery. Harry practiced in full Wednesday and did not have an injury designation, but the Bears declared him inactive.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicated Harry, who has had limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields, still had ways to go before he would be ready to play in a game.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan are also inactive.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Logan Thomas, cornerback William Jackson III, safety Percy Butler, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Jonathan Williams and quarterback Sam Howell are inactive.
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Halftime: Bears trail Commanders 3-0
Twice the Chicago Bears got within 5 yards of the goal line in the first half Thursday against the Commanders at Soldier Field.
And twice the Bears couldn’t get in the end zone, instead going into halftime trailing 3-0.
The Bears and Commanders, teams with a combined three wins entering the nationally televised game, went scoreless for the first 29 minutes of the half before Commanders kicker Joey Slye made a 38-yard field goal for the lead.
The Bears got close to taking a lead on their second and third drives but couldn’t come through.
After the Bears marched to the Commanders 5-yard line on their second drive, quarterback Justin Fields’ pass intended for Cole Kmet bounced off a helmet, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen intercepted it.
On the following drive, Bears running back Khalil Herbert ripped off a 64-yard run to get to the 6-yard line, and after a Commanders penalty for 12 men on the field, the Bears had first-and-goal at the 3.
But Herbert was stopped for no gain and Fields threw incomplete just beyond a wide-open Ryan Griffin in the end zone. After Fields gained 2 yards on a keeper, the Bears went for it on fourth-and-1, and Herbert was stuffed for no gain.
The Commanders sacked Fields twice in three plays on the Bears first drive, with Efe Obada taking him down for a loss of 9 yards on first down and Daron Payne forcing another 9-yard loss on third down.
Fields finished the half 7 of 14 for 89 yards and was sacked three times. He also rushed for 32 yards on six carries.
The Bears defense sacked Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz to end each of their first two drives, and he finished 5 of 14 for 57 yards.
Two pass interference penalties — 17 yards against Kyler Gordon and 15 yards against Jaylon Johnson — helped the Commanders on their scoring drive.
‘Prime’ time
Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it took over the entire package from Fox Sports this year.
For local viewers, it’s a little easier if you aren’t a Prime subscriber. The Bears-Commanders game will be shown on Fox-32 starting at 7:15 p.m. You also can listen to the game on WBBM-AM 780 and WCFS-FM 105.9.
Read the full story here.
Progress on defense?
Entering Week 6, only the Seattle Seahawks (82) have allowed more first-half points than the Bears and Arizona Cardinals (80 each). As a result, the Bears (2-3) have trailed at halftime in all five games.
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pushed ahead for a 1-yard run with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining Sunday, it was the first touchdown the Bears allowed in the second half this season. They have allowed 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
“If I knew the answer, I’d tell you,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of the drastic difference. “We’ve just got to come out earlier and execute at a higher rate. I don’t know if there is any true answer to it because it’s not a different set of players on the field in the second half than it is in the first. It’s the same players, same coaching staff. We’ve got to figure it out.”
Read the full story here.
Progress on offense?
“Tons of progress? I don’t like using those adjectives that are extreme,” Getsy said. “I’m just not that type of person. But, no, there has been progress. And we’re sticking to the plan.”
Step by step, the Bears remain persistent with their offensive evolution while resisting any urges to skip too far ahead or land on any exaggerated conclusions.
“Your goal is to just have progress all year,” Fields said. “Progress takes patience.”
Read the full story here.
- Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts: Justin Fields’ Week 5 performance is no breakthrough — but it’s clear evidence of improvement
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and a residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights got a mixed reception from village trustees at a Committee of the Whole meeting.
Trustees at the Committee of the Whole meeting were concerned about the density of the proposed transit-oriented development, why there was not yet a stadium rendering available and about whether the proposed development would hurt Arlington Heights’ current downtown area.
Read the full story here.
- Arlington Heights Plan Commission recommends zoning change for Bears’ proposed sports wagering facility
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.

News
Missed red-zone opportunities upset the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields: ‘I’m tired of being almost there’
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney worked himself into position to make the crucial fourth-down play Thursday night at Soldier Field.
He cut past Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste toward the right sideline and then turned back toward quarterback Justin Fields’ pass near the goal line.
But as Mooney looked up toward the football, he briefly lost it in the stadium lights and bobbled it as he began to fall down over the line. As Mooney secured the catch, St-Juste brought him down at the 1-yard line.
For the third time in the nationally televised game, the Commanders stopped the Bears within 5 yards of the end zone, and Mooney’s 3-yard catch on fourth-and-4 with 30 seconds to play was the final dagger in a 12-7 loss to the Commanders.
The Bears put up a season-high 392 net yards and yet managed only one second-half touchdown, a failure that meant multiple offensive players spoke of regret in a disappointed locker room after the game.
Mooney told reporters about the issue with the lights but also took full responsibility for coming up short.
“I’ve just got to close the game for us,” Mooney said. “If I want to be that player, I want to be that guy for our team, I’ve got to make that play for sure.
“Losses are tough anyway. So this one is very, very, very tough. If I catch the damn ball, we don’t have to worry about this.”
Fields said there was blame to go around for the red-zone issues, and he repeatedly used one word — “finish.”
“If (Mooney) didn’t bobble it, it probably would’ve been a touchdown for real,” Fields said. “That just goes back to finish the catch, finish the throw, finish the run, finish the blocks. As an offense, we’ve got to finish. I’ve got to be better. We’ve all got to be better.”
On the Bears’ second drive, Fields’ passes to Cole Kmet and Dante Pettis sparked a march that reached first-and-goal at the 6. But on second-and-goal from the 5, Fields threw a pass to Kmet that appeared to bounce off a helmet, and Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen intercepted it.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said afterward that his players needed to knock the ball down when it popped in the air.
In the second quarter, Khalil Herbert’s 64-yard run brought the Bears to the Commanders 6, and a Commanders penalty for too many men on the field gave the Bears first-and-goal at the 3. After Herbert was stopped for no gain, Fields and tight end Ryan Griffin failed to connect on a second-down play that really irked Fields.
Griffin was wide open in the end zone behind James Smith-Williams, but Fields threw a pass beyond Griffin’s outstretched hand.
“He probably could have ran a little bit more, but he’s wide open,” Fields said. “I’ve got to hit that. I’m an NFL quarterback. I’ve got to hit that.”
After a Fields scramble for 2 yards, Herbert was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
“I think the linebacker was able to come over the top,” center Sam Mustipher said. “That’s really what it comes down to — all of us finishing with our feet in the end zone, and normally we’ll score if that’s the case.”
Those missed opportunities resulted in a 3-0 Commanders halftime edge. While the Bears took a second-half lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Pettis, the Commanders regained the lead on a touchdown following Velus Jones Jr.’s muffed punt.
The Bears’ last red-zone opportunity came after Commanders kicker Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left with 1 minute, 54 seconds to play, giving the Bears a prime opportunity to break a two-game losing streak.
Fields made several big plays, none better than a weaving 39-yard scramble to get to the 5-yard line. After a 1-yard Fields scramble, Smith-Williams got a hand on a pass to Mooney, and it fell incomplete. Fields threw another incompletion to Pettis in the end zone that Fields thought should have been called for pass interference.
And then came the Mooney play.
In his postgame news conference, Eberflus said he thought Fields, who completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception and was sacked five times, took a step forward. He said Fields’ ability to get the Bears into scoring position on the final drive showed improvement. He talked about Fields’ toughness as he played through multiple hits and a left shoulder issue that Fields reaggravated.
But Fields wasn’t taking consolation in those thoughts as the Bears head into a mini-bye week with an Oct. 24 Monday night game against the New England Patriots up next.
“Everybody is mad,” Fields said. “Nobody is happy about this loss. It’s just we always get told that we’re almost there, we’re almost there. Like me personally, I’m tired of being almost there, tired of being just this close. I feel like I’ve been hearing it for so long now.
“At the end of the day all you can do is get back to work. That’s the only reaction you have.”

News
The Last Mile • TechCrunch
I do not like dedicating the first few paragraphs of this newsletter to Amazon each week, but no one is making waves — good or bad — in robotics quite like the small family-run bookseller in Seattle, Washington. This is one of the bad weeks. It’s a story about what happens when your top driver doesn’t go to plan.
Failure is always an option. It’s not a good option, and it’s certainly not the option everyone hopes for, but to suggest that it’s not an option is just a fundamental misunderstanding of what the word ” option “. Life isn’t a motivational poster disguised as a LinkedIn post — it’s life, and failure sits like a teenager hanging out in the parking lot of 7-Eleven. It could be a blessing, it could be a curse, but it is never, under any circumstances, not an option.
Last week, Amazon confirmed reports that it had reduced real-world piloting for its last-mile delivery robot, Scout. The team of approximately 400 people will disperse mainly to the wind. A few will stay with the project (not entirely dead) and still others will fill appropriate roles within the company. Amazon tells TechCrunch:
During our limited field trial for Scout, we worked to create a unique delivery experience, but learned through feedback that some aspects of the program did not meet customer needs. As a result, we are ending our field testing and reorienting the program. We work with employees during this transition, matching them with vacancies that best match their experience and skills.
So what about failure in this case? To start, I would point out the highs and lows (so to speak) of Amazon Prime Air. The drone project was hit by layoffs during a project reorganization. As bearish as you might (understandably) be about drone deliveries, he’s since made some headway, taking baby steps with a handful of real-world test pilots.
Even so, it’s hard not to consider the Scout situation as a potential indicator for delivery bots in general. Amazon is uniquely positioned to make them work, as the world’s largest retailer, which has already had some success in the field of robotics, primarily through fulfillment automation. He also has more money than God. It would have been easy to keep pumping money into the project.
Chances are, however, that Scout was simply in the crosshairs of a corporate belt-tightening. Sure, Amazon is fine throwing a few billion here and there for acquisitions like iRobot, but new CEO Andy Jassy is taking it upon himself to make some cuts to improve Amazon’s bottom line as it faces economic headwinds , just like the rest of us. It’s seen in different places in the organization, and all the robotic vision of the world couldn’t stop Scout from running into this specific obstacle.
This space continues to be interesting to watch. There’s a lot of venture capital flowing into it, and there’s a lot of reports of new partnerships. This week Starship announced a partnership with Grubhub which is bringing its delivery robot to a number of college campuses across the United States. The list begins with the University of Kentucky; the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Wayne State University; Southern Methodist University; and Fairfield University, with eight or nine additional schools added by the end of the year.
Starship CCO Ryan Tuohy tells TechCrunch:
We have just launched “Delivery by Starship” with Grubhub and are in multiple discussions with other partners to offer our world-leading robot delivery experience as a B2B delivery solution as a service. Delivery by Starship integrates with retailers’ existing platforms to make food delivery more sustainable and efficient.
Short of a crystal ball, it’s hard to know how this will all play out. There are so many moving parts, too many places, too many regulations to consider to accurately predict things five or 10 years from now. I remain both curious and skeptical about the effectiveness of these machines, including how well they will deal with the ever-present threat of things like stairs. Certainly some of them work well when supervised by a human. And what about teleoperation? It’s become a dirty word in a category obsessed with autonomy.
The money is definitely there, and sellers are more than happy to partner with these businesses. At the very least, it’s an indicator to customers and shareholders that you’re looking to the future. In a world where Amazon has made same-day and next-day delivery the default, more automation could help humans kill themselves for quota. So when is the Amazon delivery time? And if Amazon can’t deliver it, who will?
I visited Viam Robotics offices last week. Two remarks:
- It’s a big, cool space with a great view of Lincoln Center (that’s, admittedly, the less relevant of the two points).
- The company just rolled out an improved beta version of its cloud-based robotics toolkit.
A number of companies are working to lower the barrier of entry for deploying industrial robotics. It’s exciting to see, however, in our conversation, CEO Eliot Horowitz pushed back against the idea that we’re ready for a low- or no-code solution right now. He told me:
Dreamweaver was, in some ways, ahead of its time. If you look at Webflow or Squarespace, they sort of do what Dreamweaver used to do, but Dreamweaver came out at a time when the backends weren’t ready for a product of its nature. It was really just a product ahead of its time. The e-commerce space was not ready for no-code. I think robotics is in the same place. The benefit of a low-code solution, if it worked, would be great. I just think it’s not practical.
If anyone can really crack a no-code, hardware-agnostic solution, save the old Brinks trucks.
This week, Kyle announced a $15 million raise for Foxglove, which develops open-source software for viewing and debugging robots. CEO Adrian Macneil told TechCrunch:
It’s incredibly inefficient and redundant for all robotics companies to create nearly identical in-house tools. To grow the robotics industry, we must reduce the barriers to success for robotics companies by creating high-quality off-the-shelf solutions and allowing roboticists to focus on challenges specific to their field.
Foxglove says it already has 3,000 users for its cloud-based offering, including 6 River Systems and Nvidia.
And finally, Andra Keay, Jeana diNatale and Sue Keay just released their annual story “50 Women in Robotics You Need to Know”. The exhibit notes:
Women in STEM should be equally represented in conferences, speeches, magazine covers or articles about technology. Although this is starting to change, the change is not happening fast enough. You can help. Spread the word and use this resource to inspire others to consider a career in robotics. As you will see, the women we feature make a difference in different ways.
Order lukewarm robotics news straight to your inbox.
techcrunch
News
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; suspect in custody
Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed and two others injured in a shooting Thursday night in a residential area of Raleigh, North Carolina. A suspect, described as a white minor, was taken into custody.
A Raleigh Police K9 officer was among the two people injured, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at a press conference Thursday night. Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo said later Thursday night that the injured officer was treated and released from hospital.
The second injured victim was hospitalized in critical condition, Borneo said.
The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. local time along the Neuse River Greenway in the east Raleigh neighborhood of Hedingham, Baldwin said.
The suspect was taken into custody at 9:37 p.m., Borneo said, adding that “there is no active and continuing threat”. Earlier in the night, the suspect had been “confined to an area residence” by local and federal law enforcement, Baldwin said.
No details were provided on the circumstances of the shooting or a possible motive.
As the situation unfolded, Raleigh police originally reported that “several law enforcement agencies” had responded to “active fire”. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted just after 7:30 p.m. his special agents responded to an “active shooting scene”.
The residents were advised by the police “to stay at home”, while drivers were also asked to avoid the area.
Neighboring Hedingham Golf Club told CBS affiliate WNCN-TV that it had closed the club and removed all golfers from the course.
“Tonight, terror has reached our doorsteps,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said during a second press briefing late Thursday night. “Every community’s nightmare has happened in Raleigh. A senseless, horrific and maddening act of violence has taken place.”
Grub5
News
Why Bella Poarch Is Glad Grimes ‘Accidentally Hit’ Her On Set
The genesis of Grimes‘ Video vixen’s career may have gotten off to a rocky start.
Bella Poarch shared that the “Oblivion” singer gave it her all while filming the “Dolls” music video earlier this year. It even painfully led to the “best thing” of filming, according to the TikToker.
“She was in character the whole time and she accidentally hit me,” Bella exclusively told E! News for Bella’s Funko Pop release, “But honestly, that was like the best part of filming that music video.”
Bella added, “When could you say to someone like, ‘Oh yeah, I got punched by Grimes.’ Who can say that?
A punching lesson isn’t the only thing Grimes taught the 25-year-old singer. Bella also revealed that the “Genesis” artist shared a powerful piece of advice on dealing with anxious feelings.
“Because I’m a very anxious person, and even right now I’m very anxious, she taught me to express myself no matter what,” Bella explained. “The fact that I express myself through music has helped me the most and being friends with her has just helped me open up a lot about the things I’m going through.”
Entertainment
News
China zero-Covid: Anger against politics is rising, but Beijing refuses to change course
CNN
—
A young woman stands on her balcony, screaming in despair after her building was ordered into lockdown.
Fighting back tears, she shouts swear words at workers in hazmat suits below in a video that recently went viral on social media platform Weibo and appears to encapsulate the Chinese public’s growing frustration with the no-nonsense policy. compromise of their government.
The woman has been in quarantine for six months since returning from college this summer, she shouts at the workers. They look back, seemingly indifferent.
As most Asian economies – even those that previously had hardline stances on zero Covid – are shedding pandemic-era restrictions, Chinese authorities remain zealous in theirs, repeatedly insisting in articles this week public media that the battle against the virus remains “winnable”. ”
The claim comes even as infections flare and a new strain circulates days before the country’s most important political event, the Communist Party Congress which kicks off in Beijing on Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to cement his place as leader. the country’s most powerful leader for decades.
Observers around the world will be watching the twice-a-decade meeting for signs of the party’s priorities for its zero-Covid stance, which has been blamed for exacerbating growing problems in the economy, from growth to the point death to the collapse of the housing market.
Nerves are on edge in the Chinese capital, where online photos released Thursday appeared to show an exceptionally rare public protest against Xi. “Say no to the Covid test, yes to the food. No to confinement, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity. No to cultural revolution, yes to reform. No to the great leader, yes to the vote. Don’t be a slave, be a citizen,” reads a banner hung above an overpass despite heightened security surrounding Congress.
“Go on strike, depose dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping,” reads the other.
The protest blew China’s strict online censorship.
Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, immediately censored search results for “Sitong Bridge”, the site of the protest. In a short time, keywords such as “Beijing”, “Haidian”, “warrior”, “brave man” and even “courage” were banned from search.
Many accounts on Weibo and WeChat, the super-app essential to everyday life in China, have been banned after commenting on – or alluding to – the protest.
Still, many have spoken out to express their support and admiration. Some shared the Chinese pop hit ‘Lonely Warrior’ in a veiled reference to the protester, whom some called a ‘hero’, while others vowed never to forget him, posting under the hashtag: ‘I have seen”.
Yet even in the face of growing public discontent, all signs suggest that Xi and his party plan to stick with the zero-Covid approach, possibly until 2023, with state media reports this week serving to dampen speculation that the country might change course post-Congress.
More than 300 million people in dozens of cities across China were affected by full or partial shutdowns at some point last month, according to CNN calculations.
But as restrictions are lifted and imposed in response to local Covid outbreaks, the virus keeps popping up.
And new outbreaks reported across the country this week suggest more misery could be on the way for Chinese citizens – like the woman in the Weibo video – who are exhausted by a seemingly endless cycle of lockdowns.
China’s Health Commission on Thursday reported 1,476 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases nationwide, a significant number in a country where even one infection can trigger a citywide lockdown.
In the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, 900,000 residents of the city of Hegang have been locked down since Friday after the discovery of a single case.
In Shanghai, where 25 million people have already endured two months of the world’s strictest lockdown, residents are now on the lookout for any signs of a repeat as authorities begin to tighten measures again.
The city reported 47 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, a day after authorities ordered six of its 13 districts to close entertainment venues such as internet cafes, movie theaters and bars. The Disney resort in Shanghai has suspended some of its attractions and live performances since Sunday.
Frightened by the possibility of unpredictable and unexpected instantaneous lockdowns – and aware that authorities have already backtracked after suggesting no such measure was forthcoming – some people in the city are said to have hoarded drinking water.
This panic buying was compounded by an announcement that Shanghai water authorities have taken action to ensure water quality after discovering salt water inlets in two reservoirs at the mouth of the river. Yangtze in September.
The exact cause of the rise in infections is unclear, although authorities are scrambling to contain the spread of the BF.7 coronavirus strain after it was first detected in China in late September in Mongolia’s capital Hohhot interior.
The country has also seen a surge in cases at domestic tourist destinations, despite its strict restrictions having discouraged people from traveling or spending during China’s Golden Week holiday in early October.
Hohhot recorded 329 cases on Thursday, according to the National Health Commission, which now considers the remote area a high-risk hotspot.
More than 240,000 university students in Inner Mongolia have been locked down on campuses due to the latest outbreak, according to Zhang Xiaoying, deputy director of the regional education department. And the outbreak on campus has led to punitive measures, with a Communist Party boss at a university sacked after 39 students at his institution tested positive.
Then there is the situation in far western Xinjiang, where some 22 million people have been banned from leaving the region and are told to stay at home. Xinjiang registered 403 new cases on Thursday, according to an official tally.
Yet amidst it all, Beijing seems unwilling to let go of its tough stance. For three days this week, the People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party, published comments reiterating that China would not lower its guard.
“Lying flat is not advised,” he said in his third comment on Wednesday, referring to a Chinese phrase that denotes complacency.
The battle against Covid was winnable, he insisted. Other countries that had reopened and eased restrictions had done so because they had no choice, he said, as they had failed to “effectively control the outbreak in a timely manner. “.
Cnn
