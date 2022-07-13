Blockchain
Bears Refuse To Budge As Bitcoin Struggles To Reclaim $20,000
Bitcoin has been taking hit after hit from bears who want to see the price of the digital asset crumble to its lowest point. This has led to struggles on the part of bitcoin to keep up its price. However, with so many events working against the crypto industry and a large number of investors pulling out of the market, the digital asset has had a hard time maintaining its price above its last cycle high.
Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000
Bitcoin’s price has now fallen below $20,000 for the third time this year with so many hurdles in between. After struggling to maintain $22,000, the bears had once again seized control, which resulted in another dip. Bitcoin’s fall to the $19,000 level carries the same implications as it has the other times but one thing that differentiates them is where the price had peaked before it made this fall.
Related Reading | Wall Street Investors Expect Bitcoin To Hit $10,000, Is This Possible?
It is not surprising given the rate at which money is moving out of the digital asset. It is nowhere near the previous bottoms of other bear markets. However, investors have been taking heavy losses due to the fact that the crash in June was one of the worst crashes ever recorded in the history of the cryptocurrency.
Reports even show that those who have held their coins for 3-5 years, who would normally still be in some profit even during a bear market are selling their coins for a 33% loss on average. Such high loss margins speak even worse for shorter-term investors who have been recording the worst losses.
BTC loses footing above $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Profitability Begins To Fall
For most of the market crashes, the profitability for bitcoin holders has been holding up and remained in the majority. This was due to a large number of bitcoin holders being long-term investors and the digital asset maintaining above its previous cycle peak. However, as bitcoin has dropped below $20,000, its profitability has declined drastically.
Data from IntoTheBlock puts into perspective just how much profitability has declined in the last couple of months. The number of holders in losses and profit is now at an equal percentage, with 48% on each side. The remaining 3% of holders are simply in the middle at this point.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Daily Exchange Net Flows Shows Sell-Offs Have Not Subsided
The exchange inflows highlighted on the platform speak volumes about the sell-offs that have been happening in the space. In the last seven days, there have been $4.14 billion worth of inflows, and although outflows have surpassed this with a volume of $4.27 billion, it shows that investors are still selling almost as much as they are buying.
As for bitcoin’s price, it remains below the coveted $20,000 level. Now trending at $19,800 at the time of this writing, the digital asset is more than 71% down from its all-time high.
Featured image from US News Money, charts from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
DynaSets: Eagerly Anticipated Crypto Trading Tool Officially Launches
- ‘DynaSets’, SingularityDAO’s world leading crypto management tool, has officially launched with a 2 week contribution window
- A new leveraged DynaSet, dynDYDX, has been added to the roster, unlocking the use of derivatives products
- The launch follows a successful beta period where DynaSets previously beat the market by up to 45%
RIO DE JANEIRO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SingularityDAO, an organisation creating top-tier trading tools for everyday people, has just announced the official launch of its crypto trading tool ‘DynaSets’. The launch follows an extremely successful beta period, which saw its Bitcoin and Ethereum products generate growth in holdings of the underlying assets by 61% and 111% respectively.
DynaSets are baskets of crypto tokens dynamically managed using advanced data-science based signals, indicators and in-house AI, that can monitor market sentiment, economic events, politics and other influencing factors to execute trades.
Marcello Mari, CEO of SingularityDAO, said:
“This is an exciting period for both SingularityDAO and the crypto community. DynBTC and DynETH have gone through multiple rounds of rigorous testing and we’re confident that they’re ready to be used by a wide audience.”
The official launch of DynBTC and DynETH will be accompanied by a new DynaSet entering open-beta testing. The ‘Leveraged DynaSet’, dynDYDX, will deposit users’ funds on the dYdX exchange, borrowing money from the broker to trade with.
Along with the DynaSets launch, SingularityDAO will be launching new branding and an improved user interface.
Mari added:
“The crypto market is volatile and difficult for participants to navigate. They need tools to assist their decision making, but reliable portfolio management tools are only accessible to the wealthy and institutions. DynBTC and DynETH have proven successful and our new Leveraged DynaSet is the next step in our mission.”
Users will have a two week window to contribute to all three DynaSets before they start trading. The contribution window opened on the 11th October at 12pm UTC and closes on the 25th October at 12pm UTC. To take part, a minimum of $500 is required. Interested parties can learn more here.
-ENDS-
About SingularityDAO
SingularityDAO is bringing world leading DeFi portfolio management tools to the crypto space, but without the barriers that prevent the masses from participating. SingularityDAO also has access to the full breadth of knowledge and experience offered by SingularityNET, which within their own team of 100+ people includes numerous world famous AI scientists, including their CEO Ben Goertzel. SingularityDAO has all the pieces in place to change the face of DeFi and Cryptocurrency forever and an ethos that guides them towards inclusion for all on their road to creating a beneficial singularity. For more information visit www.singularitydao.ai.
Contacts
[email protected]
Blockchain
Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?
Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
Can Bitcoin Keep Up?
Over the last 24 hours, the price of bitcoin has risen more than 6%, bringing it close to the $20,000 resistance level. This level remains hard to beat for the digital asset due to the resistance being mounted at this junction by bears and indicators point to bitcoin not being able to rise above this level.
Fuad Fatullaev, Co-Founder and CEO at Web3 ecosystem WeWay, explained that bitcoin was already known to react to the CPI data release in such a way. And since there is no expected slowdown in inflation rates in the near future, retail and institutional investors are wary of getting into the market.
It is likely that inflation will continue to remain above 8% and this will cause the Fed to tighten its policy. The result of this will be a bad market environment for risk assets such as bitcoin. The broader market will likely tank, taking the cryptocurrency market down with it.
BTC rebounds to $19,600 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
“Unfortunately, the market is still billed to face a significant headwind as inflation is still likely to remain above 8% and this will not deter the FOMC from maintaining its hawkish stance,” Fatullaev told NewsBTC. The CEO further added that the recovery in price does not mean that bitcoin would not see more downside.
“It is not yet free from any further negative downswing. As such, more intense negative selling pressure that may be ushered in will definitely depress the price of the asset some more and investors will rather want to stay on the sidelines and will be targeting a perfect entry point after the volatility introduced by the inflation report has subsided.”
Bitcoin would need to clear its 50-day moving average to establish another bull trend but the resistance at $20,000 will likely make that impossible. Nevertheless, the accumulation trend will provide much-needed momentum for the digital asset if it continues.
Featured image from Investor's Business Daily, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Ajman Launches Government Payment Platform on the Metaverse
- A Metaverse-based prototype for supplier registration was developed.
- The Ajman Payment Platform (AjmanPay) is the first unified platform.
His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance (ADF), launched a suite of smart services in the presence of ADF executive directors and department directors as part of ADF’s participation in the Ajman Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022. These services included the first government payment platform on the Metaverse. And the first service to register suppliers; Tawreed, which is specific to the Ajman government.
ADF’s efforts to activate the digital transformation governance framework and realize the intended objectives for a digital future are supported by the introduction of these services.
HE Marwan Al Ali said:
“The launch of ADF’s services today represents an important step on our digital transformation journey by presenting innovative technical solutions that seek to serve customers and enhance the potential for sustainable growth across various business sectors, contributing to improving the quality of life in Ajman.”
Significant Step Towards Digital Transformation
When it comes to collecting payments for services provided by Ajman’s local government agencies in the Metaverse. The Ajman Payment Platform (AjmanPay) is the first unified platform to do so. Supporting digital transformation in the emirate, offering new payment channels that match consumer needs, and creating a one-of-a-kind user experience all according to the highest standards of simplicity, comfort, and safety are all goals of the ADF. And this move is in keeping with that plan.
In addition, a Metaverse-based prototype for supplier registration was developed. Al Ali said that the new Tawreed platform is part of ADF’s larger effort to enhance suppliers’ experiences by simplifying and speeding up their access to services such as registration and renewal, evaluating and participating in bids, and tracking their activities.
ADF also promoted the AjmanPay platform during the event, which serves as a centralized hub for government-issued smart payments. Moreover, digital payment platform built to the highest international standards was released by ADF in 2019. With the aim of improving the efficiency of government tax collection.
Recommended For You:
Japan’s PM to Expand NFT & Metaverse in the Country
Blockchain
Artist Sisley-L Conducts Various Activities to Lead the Change of the Times
PALISADES PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LaLiga—Artist Sisley-L conducting various activities that will lead the change of the era relating art industry and also beyond the level of art, having built her own world of an art on the global stage.
According to BLUE.HB LLC, an artist management company, Sisley-L has made her visit to La Liga headquarters in Madrid, Spain from September 17th to the 19th for a collaboration project. She was invited to the football match between Atlético (AT) Madrid and Real Madrid held in Madrid. After this VIP invitation to the match as the Vice President of the media production company TVM, she had three days of meeting with La Liga Asia General Manager Ivan Codina and the La Liga team.
During the meeting, they discussed how to improve the artistic aspects of La Liga and to sustain its brand value when they face consumer base expansion in line with the global era and contemplate expansion into various channels.
Sisley-L said, “The meeting was invaluable as I was able to visit the world-class sports organization, share insights about their brand values, and feel the passion for football.”
On the other hand, she showcases Queen Elizabeth’s portrait at the Portrait of the Era at Saatchi Gallery in London from October 12th to 16th. She pays tribute to the Queen in her way as an artist and her thought and emotion were clearly expressed in the artwork.
The portrait of the era exhibition was planned to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s succession to the throne. These artworks show respect for her devotion to the country, the people, and spotlight the beauty of its essence. Therefore, those Queen Elizabeth portrait collectors from all over the world attended this exhibition.
On the eve of the event, David Armstrong Jones, former chairman of the British auction house Christie’s, nephew of Queen Elizabeth II, and grandson of King George VI, presented to unveil the portrait work commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession (Platinum jubilee).
Sisley-L, Portrait of the Era series is a new series that reflects artists’ concerns about human nature. She captivates celebrities and influencers around the world and expresses their inner and essential values through her work. It is also the artist’s first launch of a workbook which has been highly requested.
Since 2006, Sisley-L has been exhibiting various works such as oil painting, acrylic, watercolor, drawing, sculpture, and digital art. They are valuable resources as they contain her various different projects showing the new way of her expression along with the trend through NFT, Metaverse and etc.
Contacts
BLUE.HB LLC
Vanessa Aerae Kim
+1 201 304 0291
[email protected]
Blockchain
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
- SUSHI price shows real relief signs after a long while, as the price could be set to retest at $2.5 if this trend needs to be sustained.
- SUSHI tops the crypto price as it cracks over 24% gain in less than 24 hours.
- The price of SUSHI shows bullish signs as the price reclaims the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with good volume.
The price of Sushiswap (SUSHI) has recently struggled to reclaim its bullish strength against tether (USDT), rallying from a low of $0.5 to $20. The crypto market faced a new setback as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropped from $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggested an increase in inflation, affecting the price of BTC negatively, with altcoins affected. Still, the likes of Sushiswap (SUSHI) have shown incredible strength. (Data from Binance)
Sushiswap (SUSHI) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
After seeing the market drop instantly with the CPI news, the market rebounded as what looked like a short squeeze, with Bitcoin (BTC) rallying from a low of $18,200 with what seems to be a demand zone for most buyers and institutions. The price bounce has been a catalyst for most altcoins, including SUSHI, producing over 24% gains in less than 24 hours of movement.
It’s still yet to be seen if this bounce is a fakeout or will be sustained as Bitcoin Dominance continues to rise; this will impact the price of altcoins, especially when BTC retraces, causing more retracement for altcoins.
October started looking rosy for altcoins, as altcoins had significant strength to rally. Many traders hope this will be a month of Uptober for the crypto industry haven experienced a tough bear season.
The price of SUSHI saw its price rally from a low of $0.5 to an all-time high of $20, but that region soon rejected the price, and SUSHI has struggled to rekindle that bullish run as price declined to a low of $1.
But the price of SUSHI seems to have found its mojo as price gears for a rally to a high of $2.5 if this current structure remains intact.
Weekly resistance for the price of SUSHI – $2.5.
Weekly support for the price of SUSHI – $1.
Price Analysis Of SUSHI On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for the price of SUSHI looks good, showing incredible strength as the price reclaimed the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for SUSHI’s price on the daily timeframe. The price of $1.2 corresponds to the 50 EMA acting as support for the SUSHI price.
SUSHI’s price is faced with the task of flipping key resistance at $1.6 into support; if the price of SUSHI succeeds, we could see a rally to $2.
Daily resistance for the price of SUSHI – $1.6.
Daily support for the price of SUSHI – $1.2.
Featured Image From NBTC, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
KuCoin Wallet Announces Official Strategic Partnership With Polygon (MATIC)
VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin Wallet, the official Web3 wallet of the cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, has just announced its official strategic partnership with Polygon Network, the leading Layer 2 platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development and one of the largest blockchain infrastructure providers around the world.
KuCoin Wallet is designed to be a secure and easy to use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. KuCoin Wallet has strived to facilitate fast, efficient, and secure management of various digital assets for its users while allowing them to have full control of their private keys and, thus, full ownership of their digital assets.
Polygon strives to solve the scalability and usability challenges while considering leverage and decentralization as the backbone for existing developer community-based ecosystems. The newly launched Polygon zkEVM Public Testnet offers greater capital efficiency while enabling projects to build fast, low-fee decentralized applications on Ethereum and Polygon PoS.
High transaction costs can limit users’ activities and even prevent some users from participating in the ecosystem altogether. The full integration of the Polygon ecosystem will make transactions on KuCoin Wallet faster and cheaper and provide KuCoin Wallet users with easy access to various DApps on Polygon.
The head of KuCoin Wallet, Jeff Haul, points out, “We are excited to work with Polygon, which has been dedicated to building a thriving ecosystem and continuously expanding its technical capabilities. With its scalability, speed, and low network fees, we attempt to provide the best experience for our users. Also, Polygon PoS has emerged as a hub for some of the most important Web3 projects. With Polygon as one of our partners, we can integrate more innovative Web3 features in the future to make users explore the Web3 world in a comprehensive way.”
To promote its DeFi experience for the Polygon ecosystem, KuCoin Wallet will be launching the Polygon Ecosystem Carnival in association with Polygon, MM Finance, Meshswap, PoolTogether, Stader, and Zignaly with a prize pool of $35,000 and mysterious NFTs.
About KuCoin
Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.
In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a Pre-Series B Round, bringing the total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges, and in 2022, KuCoin won the Best Crypto App for Enthusiasts awarded by Ascent.
About KuCoin Wallet
KuCoin Wallet is a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. With the security expertise of KuCoin and the leading security technology audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet is a self-custody wallet with users having full control of their assets. KuCoin Wallet provides the easiest way for users to manage multi-chain assets, enabling them to buy, store, and view NFT collections directly within the wallet. KuCoin Wallet is a gateway to the world of Web3 for all crypto users.
Contacts
Emma Haul, [email protected]
Beyoncé Shuts Nusi Quero Up On His Non-Payment Accusations
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
Criminal Justice Careers – Recession Creates Opportunity For Parole, Probation Officers and More
2022 American Music Awards: Bad Bunny Makes History With 8 Nominations
Get Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes – Get Up to a Twenty Percent Discount For Your Car Insurance
Aaron Boone not worried Yankees have had too much time off: ‘We are ready to go’
A blunt, players-only meeting preceded Loons’ hot streak and MLS Cup Playoffs spot
DynaSets: Eagerly Anticipated Crypto Trading Tool Officially Launches
Assistance of a Lawyer in Your Personal Injury Case
Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater remain in concussion protocol Friday
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need