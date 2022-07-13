Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Could Recover If It Holds This Key Support
Bitcoin extended losses and traded below $19,600 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a recovery wave if it stays above the $19,300 support zone.
- Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone and settled below the $20,000 level.
- The price is now trading below the $19,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might start a recovery wave if it stays above the $19,300 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Reaches Key Support
Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below the $21,000 support zone. The bears gained strength and pushed the price below the $20,000 support zone.
The decline even extended below the $19,600 support zone. A low is formed near $19,256 and the price is now consolidating near a major support at $19,300. It is also trading below the $19,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
If bitcoin stays above the $19,300 zone, it might start a recovery wave. On the upside, the price could resistance near the $19,550 and $19,600 levels.
There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The next key resistance is near the $20,000 zone (the recent breakdown zone). It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $22,498 swing high to $19,256 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $20,000 resistance zone could set the pace for a test of the 100 hourly simple moving average. Any more gains might open the doors for a move towards the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $22,498 swing high to $19,256 low. The next major resistance sits near the $21,200 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a recovery wave above the $20,000 level, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,300 level.
The next major support now sits near the $19,250 level or the recent low. A close below the $19,250 support zone could accelerate losses. In the stated case, there is a risk of a move towards the $18,500 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the oversold zone.
Major Support Levels – $19,300, followed by $18,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,600, $20,000 and $20,500.
Bitcoin Price Jumps 5%, Why Recent Breakout Seems Significant
Bitcoin price traded to a new weekly low before reversing losses against the US Dollar. BTC broke $19,500 and might rise further towards $20,500.
- Bitcoin is up nearly 5% and there was a clear move above the $19,500 resistance zone.
- The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $19,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is showing bullish signs and might extend gains above $20,000.
Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Rally
Bitcoin price extended losses below the $19,000 support zone. Yesterday, the US CPI data was released, which posted an increase of 8.2%. It pushed BTC price below the $18,500 support zone.
The bears gained strength and the price dived to the $18,200 support zone. However, the bears failed to push the price further lower. A low was formed near $18,142 and there was a strong bullish reaction. The price gained bullish momentum and climbed above the $19,000 level.
Bitcoin price cleared the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,443 swing high to $18,142 low. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $19,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The price is now trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is trading near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,443 swing high to $18,142 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,000 level. A clear move above the $20,000 resistance might pump the price further higher. The next major resistance is near the $20,450 level. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $21,200 resistance zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,500 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. A downside break below the $19,200 support zone might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $18,500 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the overbought zone.
Major Support Levels – $19,500, followed by $19,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,000, $20,450 and $21,200.
Chiliz (CHZ) Social Mentions Hit Highest Mark In The Last 90 Days.
Recent weeks have seen a dramatic increase in social mentions of Chiliz, data compiled by LunarCrush show. Its token’s 90-day high made it big in the latest social mentions.
Market insights tracker LunarCrush cited this figure (9.46k) as one indicator to keep an eye on when considering an investment in Chiliz.
The approaching 2022 FIFA World Cup may help explain the increase in social media buzz. This is due to the fact that the CHZ token has a practical application in the realm of sports.
Will the increase in social media references lead to an upswing with less than a month until the start of the much-hyped global sports spectacle?
If you are looking for interesting projects to invest in, watch out for social activity eruptions, especially before price.
E.g Keep a close eye on #chiliz. $chz social mentions measured daily hit 9.46K, the highest point in the last 90 days!
Insights: https://t.co/S4Hd87jv4R pic.twitter.com/wLXeapUueD
— LunarCrush (@LunarCrush) October 12, 2022
Chiliz Jargon And All The Talk
Data provided by CryptoQuant shows that CHZ’s foreign exchange reserves have decreased by 0.72% over the last seven days.
The fact that investors appear to be buying CHZ with the intention of keeping it for the long term is a very optimistic indicator.
The high number of persons depositing to exchanges , which can be observed with the exchange depositing transactions tool, more than makes up for this.
Chart: TradingView
Previous and current price movements exhibit a head-and-shoulders harmonic pattern, which typically occurs just prior to a trend reversal. In both intraday and 4-hour periods, the coin is currently experiencing a significant free fall.
Chaikin’s money flow indicator likewise deteriorates, falling to -0.34 as well. A sign that bears are dominant in the current time frame. The bull-bear strength signal is negative, and bears are currently attacking the market.
With the present speed of the wild decline, a trading day close below the 61.80 Fibonacci level is anticipated.
Can CHZ Still Spice Up The Situation?
CHZ is presently in one of the worst possible situations for a cryptocurrency. With the $0.28 resistance displaying strength and the $0.18 support line having been breached, a decline towards the key $0.14 level is expected.
However, if the 61.80 Fibonacci level mitigates the present slump, the $0.18 or $0.21 immediate resistance levels could be tested or broken. Things don’t seem to look good for the bulls at this moment.
Long-term investors are in trouble as this decline has broken the ascending triangle pattern. The 20-day to 100-day DEMA all support this tendency. As the FIFA World Cup approaches, a trend shift may occur during the next few weeks.
CHZ market cap at $1.16 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Coin Republic, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
FRMO Corp. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results and Conference Call
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended August 31, 2022.
Financial Highlights
FRMO’s total book value as of August 31, 2022 was $345.9 million ($7.86 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $157.0 million of non-controlling interests. Book value for the same period, excluding the non-controlling interests was $188.9 million ($4.29 per share). This compares with total book value at the prior fiscal year end on May 31, 2022 of $314.3 million ($7.14 per share), including $132.9 million of non-controlling interests. Book value for the same period, excluding the non-controlling interests was $181.4 million ($4.12 per share). Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $255.4 million as of August 31, 2022, and $223.8 million as of May 31, 2022. Total liabilities were $25.3 million as of August 31, 2022, and $23.9 million as of May 31, 2022, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.
FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company for the quarter ended August 31, 2022 rose to $7,478,672, or $0.17 per share, compared to $960,717, or $0.02 per share, a year earlier.
FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended August 31, 2022 was $97,166 ($0.00 per diluted share) compared to $1,303,002 ($0.03 per diluted share) for the three months ended August 31, 2021.
Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.
Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after August 31, 2022. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.
As of August 31, 2022 and May 31, 2022, the Company held a 21.85% and 21.88% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders, and directors of FRMO Corp. (“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.15% and 78.12% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended August 31, 2022 and May 31, 2022.
Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended August 31, 2022. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.
Conference Call
Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Only questions submitted to [email protected] before 1:oo p.m. on the day of the call will be considered. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-502-9276 (domestic toll free), or +1-313-209-4906 (international toll) and entering the following Confirmation Code: 9128763. A replay will be available from 7:15 P.M. on the day of the teleconference until November 18, 2022. To listen to the archived call, use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1576797&tp_key=8dfa0cc6b2
The replay passcode is 9128763.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|
August 31,
|
May 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
36,022
|
$
|
33,289
|Equity securities, at fair value
|
|
217,031
|
|
187,386
|Other current assets
|
|
2,384
|
|
3,083
|Total Current Assets
|
|
255,437
|
|
223,758
|Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value
|
84,836
|
82,630
|Investments in securities exchanges
|
|
4,815
|
|
4,815
|Other assets
|
|
2,076
|
|
2,177
|Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC
|
|
13,898
|
|
14,702
|Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream
|
|
10,200
|
|
10,200
|Total Assets
|
$
|
371,262
|
$
|
338,282
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Securities sold, not yet purchased
|
$
|
2,068
|
$
|
2,573
|Other current liabilities
|
|
183
|
|
212
|Total Current Liabilities
|
|
2,251
|
|
2,785
|Deferred Tax Liability
|
|
22,374
|
|
20,470
|Mortgage payable
|
|
692
|
|
700
|Total Liabilities
|
|
25,318
|
|
23,955
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Stockholders’ Equity Attributable to the Company
|
|
188,916
|
|
181,409
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|
157,028
|
|
132,919
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
345,944
|
|
314,327
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
$
|
371,262
|
$
|
338,282
|(Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|(amounts in thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue:
|Fees
|
$
|
760
|
|
$
|
1,117
|
|Equity losses from limited partnerships and limited liability companies
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
(963
|
)
|Unrealized gains from investments
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
2,542
|
|Other
|
|
2,418
|
|
|
216
|
|Total revenue before unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities
|
|
4,568
|
|
|
2,912
|
|Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities
|
|
29,671
|
|
|
(7,078
|
)
|Total Revenue
|
|
34,238
|
|
|
(4,166
|
)
|Total Expenses
|
|
466
|
|
|
308
|
|Income (loss) from Operations before Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
33,773
|
|
|
(4,475
|
)
|Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
2,260
|
|
|
1,819
|
|Net Income (Loss)
|
|
31,513
|
|
|
(6,294
|
)
|Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
24,034
|
|
|
(7,255
|
)
|Net Income Attributable to FRMO Corporation
|
$
|
7,479
|
|
$
|
961
|
|Diluted Net Income per Common Share
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|
|
44,017,781
|
|
|
44,012,781
|
|Diluted
|
|
44,029,921
|
|
|
44,031,575
|
|(Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
About FRMO Corp.
FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.
FRMO had 44,017,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of August 31, 2022.
For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.
Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, net of tax. Net income attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.
Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.
The following table reconciles the net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|August 31, 2022
|August 31, 2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Amount
|Diluted
earnings
per
common share
|Amount
|Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
|(000’s except per common share amounts and percentages)
|Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation:
|Net income attributable to the Company
|
$
|
7,479
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
$
|
961
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities
|
|
29,671
|
|
|
(7,078
|
)
|Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
22,160
|
|
|
(7,475
|
)
|Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the Company
|
|
7,511
|
|
|
397
|
|Tax benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the company
|
|
(129
|
)
|
|
(739
|
)
|Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes
|
|
7,382
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
(342
|
)
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities
|
$
|
97
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
1,303
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
44,029,921
|
|
|
44,031,575
|
|(Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
Contacts
Thérèse Byars
Corporate Secretary
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 646-495-7337
www.frmocorp.com
Solana Fails To Hold $30 Support, How Cheap Will Solana’s Price Be?
- SOL price struggles as $30 support failed to hold, with many buyers sweating on their open SOL position.
- SOL price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; the price continues its range around the $30 mark.
- The price of SOL could restest $24-$16 if the price maintains a bearish structure.
The price of Solana (SOL) has struggled recently to reclaim its bullish strength against tether (USDT) but was unable to as the price hit a new fresh rock. The crypto market faced a new drawback as Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from a region of $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggested an increase in inflation affecting the price of BTC negatively with Solana (SOL) not left out of the equation as price lost its key support. (Data from Binance)
State Of The Market
After exhibiting relief bounces and the crypto market cap appearing poised to rally to a high with the hopes of altcoins joining the party, this was cut short as many altcoins experienced a price decline, with many losing key support and more at risk of falling as the price of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) continues to rise.
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The first week of October saw many altcoins showing significant strength as the rally, with others producing double-digit gains combined with the fact that BTC.D was down at the time. As a result, there was little Bitcoin effect during the price retracement.
The price of SOL in recent weeks has protected the region of $30 as the price rallied away from this region to avoid breaking this zone. SOL’s price held this support zone to avert the possibility of turning this strong support into resistance. After BTC saw its price rejected to a low of $18,200, the price of SOL lost this support but quickly bounced from this region to reclaim its support at $30.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $34.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for SOL price faced rejection at $34 as the price could not break above and has struggled to flip this region into support. The price continued to move below $34 before the price was met with a rejection to a region of $28 as the price bounced off this region to reclaim $30. If the price of SOL loses this region of support, we would most likely see the price drop to a low of $24-$20
The price of SOL trades at $30 as the price bounced off after a drop to $28. SOL’s price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as the price needs to flip 50 EMA to resume a short-term bullish trend.
Daily resistance for the price of SOL – $34.
Daily support for the price of SOL – $30-$28.
Featured Image From Pymnts, Charts From Tradingview
Why Crypto Market Sentiment May Present A Unique Buying Opportunity
The crypto market sentiment has not shown any significant recovery during the last couple of months. There have been points where it looked as if the worst was over but the market had declined into the extreme fear territory once more. However, instead of the doom and gloom that usually follows markets such as this, there may be a unique opportunity for investors looking to buy at favorable prices.
A Good Time To Buy
Historically, there have been times when buying cryptocurrencies has been more favorable than others. One of those has been times when the market has spent a long stretch in the extreme fear territory and there is low momentum in the market.
Investors are often wary of putting money into digital assets at times like this, causing the price of the assets to decline. However, this can present a buying opportunity because of the low prices and the reduced volume needed to move the market.
Total market cap drops to $851 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
An example of this happening is back in mid-2020 before the bull run had begun. The crypto market had spent the better part of March and April in the extreme fear region. What would follow was a market rally that would eventually see bitcoin break above $10,000, a more than 100% increase from its March 2021 lows below $4,000.
Crypto Market May See A Recovery
Currently, the crypto market is succumbing to the pressure of the CPI data release and the FOMC meeting. These are historical events that have always had an impact on the macro markets and bitcoin’s high correlation with the stock market has seen it decline during this time too. However, there could be a turn in the tide coming.
The Fed has been increasing interest rates for a while now due to high inflation rates. Naturally, this cannot go on for long and there will eventually be a reversal. When this happens, risk assets will react positively and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are expected to do well in such a market.
“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki forecasted that this change would come about in early 2023 and that the dollar would decline in value. An event like this would trigger a flee to safety in digital assets such as bitcoin, which Kiyosaki has urged investors to purchase.
Featured image from Finance Monthly, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
NFT Tech Initiates Play-2-Earn Dashboard Cashdash Monetization
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NFT #crypto—NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | Frankfurt: 8LO) (“NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, is pleased to announce that it will begin monetization of its Play-2-Earn (P2E) dashboard Cashdash.
Cashdash is a P2E dashboard that helps gamers discover new games, allows them to track earnings in real time, and compares those earnings to other games and other players. The platform also has an asset management tool with crypto wallet integration and features a unique scoring tool that rates games based on multiple factors. NFT Tech believes Cashdash has the potential to bring significant value to every P2E gamer in the industry.
Cashdash aims to be the CoinMarketCap of the P2E space. CoinMarketCap, which Binance acquired for $400 million USD, is one of the first stops for new crypto investors. CoinMarketCap allows people to track the price of coins in real time and is the crypto version of a stock screener. Crypto experts believe gaming will be the leading use of NFT assets in five years and will be responsible for the next 100 million users of blockchain technology.
NFT Tech is empowering Cashdash’s monetization through Sherwa, which has been matching players with other players and games since 2019, and has worked with major game developers like Riot Games and Activision. Sherwa has over 1 million downloads with users primarily based in South America, a region that is a major force in P2E games and traditional gaming going back to World of Warcraft and Runescape. In 2011, “gold farmers” who stockpile game currencies to sell to other players, made up 85% of the 3rd party gaming services industry.
“We want Cashdash to be the one-stop shop for every player in the play to earn space,” said Wayne Lloyd, NFT Tech Executive Chairman. “Everything from education and information on certain games to asset management and eventually the ability for players to trade items in one game for items in another. As the space matures and the gaming experiences increase, we saw Ubisoft and other AAA developers commit to building play-to-earn games, we think this industry will be a multi-billion dollar opportunity for NFT Tech, and we’re happy to be launching products at such an early stage.”
Cashdash is starting to onboard the first batch of P2E games. These games pay the company an initial listing fee and commit to providing in-game assets for the new users Cashdash brings in. In exchange, these games get a verified status on the platform and analytic tracker, while Cashdash continues to find more players.
Other analytic platforms in the gaming industry have seen huge success. Products such as add-ons or game analytic tools are becoming more and more common. For example, op.gg is a website that allows League of Legends players to see the rank of players in their game and some other minor analytics about their opponents. Op.gg sees more than 70 million monthly visits compared to the 180 million monthly players playing League of Legends.
“Gaming will inevitably be linked to NFTs and their success,” continued Wayne. “Gamers already interact with NFT-like products via in-game skins, powerups, etc. With hundreds of P2E games launching, players constantly look for the best games to invest their time in. We’re excited to be launching this as the first of many web3 products that will empower gamers to understand the market better.”
About NFT Tech
NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from web3 games and assets, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse.
Follow us on social media:
twitter.com/nfttech
medium.com/@nfttechnologies
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to completion of the acquisition of Sherwa and closing date thereof; benefits realized from the Transaction; expansion of the Company’s NFT developments and product offerings; potential benefits and demands for direct-to-consumer NFT projects; potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications; plans for accelerating growth and transformation of gaming industry; and the continued and strengthening public acceptance of NFTs, P2E Games and related offerings. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Contacts
For more information:
Wayne Lloyd, Executive Chairman
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (604) 800-5838
