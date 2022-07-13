Celsius Network Placed Under DFR Investigation

Frausto’s hire comes as BitNile looks to launch innovative Bitcoin marketplace

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #BITMAIN—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company has appointed Frank Frausto as its Vice President of Marketing.

“Frank brings an impressive track record of building and managing effective digital marketing campaigns and we believe he is a great addition to the BitNile team,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman. “As we look to build and launch a Bitcoin-based super-app marketplace, Frank will play a central role in our planned launch of this new initiative.”

Frank Frausto has 20 years of digital marketing experience. He was one of the earliest hires to Google’s advertising team. As one of the pioneering Account Managers of Google Ads, Frank managed the ad campaigns for Google’s most strategic clients. Pursuing his passion for helping others find success, he became Google’s lead trainer, where he coached Googlers in 12 different countries on product, account management, and sales ability. Upon leaving Google in 2017, Frank served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Beyond Enterprizes, a strategic investment and advisory firm empowering blockchain investors, funds, startups, and entrepreneurs to reach their goals.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the BitNile team,” said Frank Frausto, the Company’s Vice President of Marketing. “We have an opportunity to launch a platform that brings crypto to the mainstream in some new and exciting ways. I am looking forward to helping educate the public on just how we can make crypto transactions a reality for both new and experienced crypto users.”

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

