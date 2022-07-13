Cess Discusses The Rise, Current Opportunities, And The Future Of Web3 At Ivs Crypto 2022

The summit, now in its 14 year, featured luminaries from the Web3 space, including CESS Chairman Nicholas Zaldastani, who provided a technical, operational, and business-focused deep dive into Web3.

CESS, Cumulus Encrypted Storage System, is a third-generation decentralized, cloud-based data storage protocol built for Web 3.0. Despite the rapid ascent of Web3 technologies to the forefront of discussions on how the world should connect, share, and do business, many people have misconceptions about the growth trajectory of this bleeding-edge technology, the business opportunities for leveraging Web3, and the role of Web3 in the wider tech space.

Within this context, IVS Crypto 2022 held a special panel on July 8, 2022, to discuss everything related to Web3. Moderated by Masa Kakiya of Consensys, the panel included industry leaders from Bware Labs, Nakji Network, and Google, and also featured Nicholas Zaldastani, the Chairman of CESS.

Among the topics that were discussed were the following: What is Web3? How – and why – should businesses join the Web3 revolution? What are some of the larger opportunities within the Web3 space?

The panel also talked in-depth about how to develop Web3-native apps; the benefits of decentralized, Web3-based infrastructures over Web2 systems; how businesses can transition to Web3 from Web2; and how new users can be onboarded to work within this new, groundbreaking paradigm.

CESS Chairman Nicholas Zaldastani commented on the conference and said: “Web3 is about bringing together the world’s computing power, data, and networks in a highly secure distributed system. From historic mainframes to Web2.0 to the blockchain, Web3 is the most sophisticated technological endeavor ever. It will not only make our existing applications more effective and secure but will also bring about a completely new set of applications that we have never thought possible. CESS is the Web3 storage system that will ensure that this is all possible.”

Part of Mr. Zaldastani’s talk centered around ensuring that products and applications meet and scale to user expectations given the explosive adoption of Web3, ensuring fast and performant bare metal configurations that contain large storage capacities, and how to succeed as a Web3-native business operating in a fast, free, and user-centric world.

To many, Web3 is such a revolutionary new way of doing things that it has caught some people off guard, and they are therefore a little wary of joining the movement without first fully understanding it – even given its numerous benefits and the unique value proposition of Web3-based technologies. As a decentralized storage solution that will act as the foundation for the Web3 apps of the future, CESS is educating the tech space about its vision of Web3, decentralized storage, and future trends for the tech space to move the entire industry forward.

CESS is a decentralized storage solution with a unique infrastructure that separates storage, scheduling, consensus, and the application layer. This helps optimize network performance and achieve massively scaled speeds of up to 10,000 TPS.

Combined with improved efficiency, lower costs, amplified storage capabilities, unique incentive mechanisms for miners and network participants, and a successful private funding raise, CESS is suitably positioned to deliver on its USPs of high data assurance with high availability, storage space maximization, speedy data retrieval on the order of milliseconds, and smart integrations and APIs – including support for WASM and EVM compatibility – that will help roll out CESS to real-life platforms and projects.

Learn more about the conference here and read more about how CESS is changing the narrative for decentralized Web3 storage here.