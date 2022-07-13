Chicago White Sox are held to 3 hits in a 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of a doubleheader

Andrew Vaughn’s grounder just squeaked between third baseman José Ramírez and shortstop Amed Rosario for a single with two outs in the first inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader Tuesday at Progressive Field.

The Chicago White Sox wouldn’t get another hit against Cleveland Guardians starter Shane Bieber until an infield hit by José Abreu with one out in the seventh.

Bieber has often given the Sox fits and Tuesday was no different. The Sox were limited to three hits in a 4-1 loss in the first game of a split doubleheader.

“He threw the ball well,” Sox second baseman Josh Harrison said. “That’s baseball. Sometimes you’re going to have guys that have outings like that. He pounded the zone. That’s pretty much what a lot of starting pitchers want to do. He lived down in the zone, got his outs.

“He got a couple of double plays, ground balls when he needed them. Sometimes you’re going to run into guys that have a day like that.”

Bieber went the distance, allowing one run while striking out seven. He did not give up a walk.

“I don’t know how many balls he threw over the middle of the plate, once in a while to get ahead, but (he had) command the whole game,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “So I give him credit.

“Our plan was try to hit more balls to the middle. We rolled over a few but when that ball is spinning in on you or spinning away it’s hard to — the pitcher deserves the credit.”

Bieber entered Tuesday with a 6-2 record in 13 career starts against the Sox. His 2.48 ERA against them was his second-lowest mark against any American League opponent, behind only the Baltimore Orioles (0.75).

Sox starter Davis Martin kept the Sox in Tuesday’s game, allowing four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Martin took a liner near his right shoulder in the second inning but recovered and turned a double play — and remained in the game.

The Guardians scored three runs in the third, all with two outs. Ramírez had a two-run single to make it 3-0.

“I liked how I attacked the zone,” Martin said of his overall outing. “This team is a good hitting team. They are a contact team. They are going to get their singles. I’d say probably three things: Walking (Myles) Straw (with one out in the fifth), the fastball that leaked into Rosario for the double (in the fifth) and just when we faced Jose Ramírez. He’s an All-Star for a reason.

“Can’t let him beat you and I pitched too into the zone against him. I should have been a little bit more, hey let’s try to move it off the plate or try to get him to chase off. There’s guys on base. He wants his RBIs. Let’s see if we can get him to chase. If he doesn’t? Fine. Let’s go to the next guy.”

The third inning featured less than stellar defense from the Sox. Austin Hedges reached on a grounder that third baseman Yoán Moncada’s couldn’t cleanly field for an infield hit. Hedges scored with two outs when Rosario’s liner to left-center fell for a double. Left fielder Eloy Jiménez did not take a direct path to the ball.

With runners on second and third and two outs, the Sox elected to pitch to Ramírez, who knocked in two with a single to right.

“We were going to pitch Ramírez tough and probably the mistake he made there, puts the ball over the plate (and) it’s a single,” La Russa said. “Still was a groundball, found a hole.”

Rosario drove in Straw with the double in the fifth. Ramírez came up and was intentionally walked after fouling off a pitch.

“The second time we were pitching around (Ramírez) too,” La Russa said. “Even then, pitch tough. Because sometimes then you get the guy, they get themselves out. And if they get good patience, it’s like an unintentional intentional walk.

“So that’s what (pitching coach) Ethan (Katz) went out to say and the first pitch was on the plate. He fouled it off so I said, well, put him on (with the intentional walk). I just think it’s lack of experience for Davis and understanding more about that situation. Because he’s smart enough to know to pitch off the plate and he got it on, cost him two runs (in the third). He was supposed to do it again (in the fifth) and after one strike, said no.”

The Sox showed some signs of coming together offensively in the seventh. Jiménez followed Abreu’s single with one of his own, bringing home Vaughn for the team’s only run. Gavin Sheets represented the tying run but grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Bieber retired the side in order in the eighth and ninth as the Sox dropped to 1-6 this season against Cleveland.

“Nothing’s missing,” Harrison said. “We’ve just got to put it together day in and day out and be consistent.”

