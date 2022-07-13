Chilling Ai Satellite Swarms Chasing And Destroying Enemy Targets Revealed By China In The Terrifying Space Race

CHILLING AI satellite swarms that hunt and destroy enemy targets have been unveiled by China in another terrifying move in the space race.

Chinese scientists say they can now launch hundreds of mini-satellites – called “CubeSats” – from a large motherboard in space with deadly precision and speed.

Weighing 2.2 pounds, these tiny satellites are so complex they can only be controlled by artificial intelligence (AI).

The complexity of a full-scale space battle would be so immense, researchers say, that it exceeds the human brain and even some powerful algorithms, reports the South China Morning Post.

The study, published in the journal Chinese Space Science and Technology, said unlocking the right AI to control the motherboard and CubeSats would have “strong economic and military value.”

It comes as China claims Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites have come “dangerously close” to their new space station twice in the past year – and threatened to shoot it down.

Months later, Chinese and US satellites played a “game of cat and mouse in geostationary orbit,” according to the report.

Zhang Jin, who led the research on the deadly swarms, said the CubeSats could be used to patrol rogue attacks in space and defend against rogue attacks using sophisticated AI algorithms that tell the drones when and how to attack.

Researchers have dubbed this the “multi-round greedy search” strategy, and can direct up to four motherboards to attack nine enemy targets in less than a day.

When tested, the algorithm was able to instruct CubeSats to destroy enemy targets in four minutes – 227 times faster than a generic algorithm, which took more than three hours.

It’s also extremely efficient, able to plan routes that use the least amount of fuel and energy – meaning the swarms can stay in the fight longer.

“In the future, we will add randomness to the search strategy to overcome the limitations of the greedy algorithm and achieve globally optimal results,” Professor Zhang said.

It comes as Beijing claims it has developed an anti-satellite AI system that has mastered the art of deception.

According to the Morning Post, a test of the deadly system found the AI ​​controlling three small satellites to approach and lock on a high-value target, repeating the drill thousands of times.

China has also launched an AI drone mothership that, in a terrifying world first, can operate autonomously and potentially launch military attacks.

According to the Chinese, the ship is designed for marine research, but there have already been fears that it could be used to launch attacks on the US Navy and other adversaries.

The Zhu Hai Yun can reach top speeds of 20 miles per hour and is said to carry around 50 air, surface and underwater drones.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that drone warfare could soon look like something out of Star Wars.

Beijing has invested heavily in drone warfare over the past decade as the regime seeks to achieve its goal of military parity with the US by 2049.

Ex-Marine Brendan Mulvaney told The Sun: “If we wait 10 years or more before we see a major conflict, the scale and scale of drones will change dramatically.

“You might have effective and larger ammunition coming from drones, but smaller drones could be armed to the point where you have this blending of a long-range autonomous weapon.

“We often think of flying drones, but there are a number of unmanned vehicles that bring more capabilities and make it more difficult for opponents.”

Drone expert Seth Frantzman said: “Drones are not just going to crash into a ship with people on board.

“Drones from the air could attack machines in the sea and we could see something that looks more like Star Wars.”

