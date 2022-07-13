News
First Kill Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed The Show? What Will Happen Next?
Vampires vs monster hunters: This tale is as old as pop culture. Netflix’s supernatural teen drama offers a fresh take on the story. While First Kill’s first season received mixed reviews from critics it still managed to please fans. These fans have been eagerly awaiting the second season of First Kill since the end of […]
Caleb Martin says he would appreciate Heat starting role, but ‘rather be in when it matters’
Caleb Martin has come too far from humble, undrafted, two-way-contract NBA roots to assume anything when it comes to the Miami Heat’s starting lineup in Wednesday night’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.
So even after opening at power forward in what certainly looked like a dress rehearsal in Wednesday night’s exhibition victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, the 27-year-old forward laughed when asked if he envisioned such a destiny as a starter on a championship contender.
“When I first came in, I was just looking trying to get a locker,” he said, with most roster longshots reduced to dressing on a folding chair near the showers. “That’s all I was trying to do. That’s all I was focused on. So I couldn’t even have told you I’d have been in this position a couple of years ago.
“So I’m rolling with it and I’m still learning. Still trying to prove that I can do that, too.”
In other words, the three-year, $20 million contract signed this summer has not changed the man, still centered more on a positive finish for his team than a starting role for himself.
“Starting itself isn’t the end-all for me,” said the fourth-year forward out Nevada. “It’s playing minutes, playing important minutes at important times. And having a productive role is more important to me than just to say I started.
“You can start and be out in five minutes and not go back in. Sometimes it’s more for show. I’d rather be in when it matters, whenever it is.”
Based on comments regarding the starting lineup from Martin and teammates, it is clear that coach Erik Spoelstra prefers nothing assumed nor made public.
So Martin instead mentions how the Heat also have the ability to thrive with Max Strus starting at power forward or having Jimmy Butler shift to the position or utilizing other roster components.
“Max starting at the four sometimes, you bring really great outside shooting at that position,” he said. “You bring me in there, you bring length and energy. Jimmy slides to the four, you got a bucket getter, a go-to guy at the four. So things change all the time.”
One change Martin intends to create is demanding additional attention – and respect – from opposing defenders.
Unlike last season’s starter at the position, P.J. Tucker, who departed in the offseason to the Philadelphia 76ers, Martin has no intention of remaining parked in the corners, spotting up for 3-pointers.
“Things I’ve learned, especially last season and coming into this season, I’ve kind of seen they’ve put some of their best players on me defensively, to try to take the pressure off those guys,” Martin said. “They typically put some of their best players on the weak link offensively, and I take offense to that.
“So any time I can put pressure on guys when they’re trying to get plays off, I’m going to try to do it best I can. So I use that as motivation. When I get downhill and see opportunities, make them work like they make us work.”
So far, so good.
“I think it’s some big shoes to fill when you talk about Tuck, that’s still my guy,” Butler said. “I think Caleb has been doing exceptionally well, talking about switching, making shots, being aggressive, being a great teammate. Like I said, it’s tough to do what P.J. does, but I think Caleb does it extremely well.”
With all of the aforementioned credit for others, Martin said the fit alongside Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry feels right.
“I feel like I just jell with a lot of guys,” he said. “I feel like I’ve got great chemistry with a lot of guys. It hasn’t been too much of an adjustment. My role has pretty much been set in stone since I’ve gotten here. There’s opportunities and moments and windows to where I can capitalize more offensively, but overall, it’s plug in, space the floor, run the floor, offensive rebound, pick up the best guy on the floor, if Jimmy’s not fighting me on it.
“It’s been the same and it’s pretty much going to stay the same right now. But I just think the difference is this year I’ll just find more opportunities and more moments to capitalize offensively.”
First NFL start a ‘dream come true’ for Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson can approach the week of practice with the expectation that he will be the starting quarterback come Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings.
“It’s exciting,” Thompson said ahead of Wednesday practice, where he was bound for the first-team reps as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater progress through concussion protocol. “It’s a dream come true, something that I’ve worked for my whole life. There’s a ton that goes into that, and I didn’t get here just by myself.”
Because of exactly that, Thompson’s first call when he received the news was to his father.
“He was emotional and excited for me, told me that I earned it,” said Thompson, the rookie seventh-round draft pick out of Kansas State. “He was proud of me. My dad and I have been through a lot, and this was my ultimate goal. For him as a father being able to hear me express what I’ve accomplished, the goal of starting a game in the NFL, it meant a lot to him.
“My dad is probably my go-to. I have a great circle around me of people that have supported me from Day 1 as a person, more so than as a football player.”
Thompson was thrown into the fire in last Sunday’s 40-17 loss at the New York Jets, entering after Bridgewater, who was already replacing Tagovailoa, was knocked out of the game from a hit by New York cornerback Sauce Gardner on Miami’s first offensive play. Thompson went 19 of 33 for 166 yards and an interception while taking 15 hits behind an offensive line that played two backup tackles for most of the game.
On Sunday against the Vikings (4-1), Thompson will have, beyond the possibility of a return of starting tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, a full week to prepare, which Thompson says helps.
“I’m a very mental visualization person and like to put myself in situations before they happen,” he said. “Having a week of prep, just most importantly, building the continuity of the offense with the snap counts, the cadence, the protections, timing of routes, all that stuff is so important to build throughout the week.”
He’s also feeling the trust of the Dolphins receiving corps too.
“Just trust what you see,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said he told him. “He’s a confident guy. He’s young, but he’s confident in that he can make every throw.”
Thompson reviewed his performance against the Jets after reviewing the film.
“There was lots of learning,” he said. “Definitely some things to be proud about and excited about moving forward, and then there’s definitely some plays that I wish I had back.”
Thompson will also have the advantage of having his fellow quarterbacks on the sideline with him. He had neither Tagovailoa nor Bridgewater to cross-check things they were seeing on the field during the Jets game.
“Huge, because in a game experience for a quarterback, you get coached,” McDaniel said of the impact that makes. “There’s a lot of stuff going on and you’re taking in information from one, two, three voices. But then when you have a peer that has gone through it and has seen it, that translation — it might be one word, it might be a pat on the back — that teammate support is a very immensely huge thing for a player like that.”
Thompson had an impressive preseason against opponents’ backup defenders, finishing the exhibition season with 450 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 75 percent of passes for a 138.4 rating.
After Bridgewater’s brief stint as the franchise’s 24th different starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired at the conclusion of the 1999 season, Thompson would become No. 25 on Sunday.
Injury updates
The Dolphins (3-2) were without running back Raheem Mostert (knee), Armstead (toe) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) at Wednesday practice.
It was a positive sign that cornerback Xavien Howard, who said at his locker he expects to play against Minnesota, was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday after missing the game at the Jets.
“X and Armstead need the whole week,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said of Tyreek Hill, who participated fully recovering from a quadriceps injury and his foot ailment that caused him to travel back from East Rutherford, New Jersey in a walking boot on his left foot: “He’s going to get some work in, and he won’t be practicing with a boot on.”
While Tagovailoa began to throw at Wednesday’s practice in his return from concussion protocol, Bridgewater only worked out on the side. Also seen on the side of drills were, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (veteran rest) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring). Smythe and Bridgewater listed as non-participants while Ogbah was limited.
Aside from Howard, Tagovailoa and Ogbah, other Dolphins limited on Wednesday’s injury report were: Defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), offensive lineman Robert Jones (back) and defensive backs Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee) and Elijah Campbell (foot).
No more ping-pong
The Dolphins’ ping-pong table that sat in the heart of the team’s locker room at their practice facility has been removed in a decision made by Hill and the other Miami captains.
“Tyreek and the captains decided that they wanted to take a step forward with all of their opponent prep with regard to the team and their preparations with our game plans in general,” McDaniel said. “They, collectively, as a group of players, wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday.
“Instead of just saying it, they did something about it. … That, to me, is leadership. Leadership is acting, not talking.”
The team was in the middle of a player-led tournament that even had a bracket posted on the wall near the table.
Ravens vs. Giants staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 6 game at MetLife Stadium?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 6 game between the Ravens and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 24, Giants 20: The game’s most talked-about subplot is how much of the kitchen sink Don “Wink” Martindale will throw at Lamar Jackson. The game’s most important subplot might be how much attention the Ravens devote to Saquon Barkley — and how well they can tackle him. Considering the Giants’ injuries, the Ravens should have the edge in all three phases. But the Giants are unconventional enough that a win won’t come easily.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 28, Giants, 21: The Giants are a scrappy bunch but they only have a running offense, which the Ravens will shut down. New York defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will cause problems for quarterback Lamar Jackson, but not enough to prevent a Ravens victory. The Giants really aren’t a good football team yet; more pretenders than contenders.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 27, Giants 19: There are two essential plots here: Will Lamar Jackson punish Don “Wink” Martindale’s blitzes and will Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones run all over a soft Baltimore run defense? These will make for compelling football, but the Ravens have more paths to victory and will not let this become a trap game against an opponent that played in London last Sunday.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 28, Giants 20: The Ravens made strides Sunday night, containing Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ talented receivers. I’m expecting the secondary to continue their strong play, especially against Daniel Jones. It’s hard to envision a scenario where the Ravens completely neutralize Saquon Barkley, who looks every bit like the player he was before tearing his ACL. As long as the Ravens can contain him to some degree, I think Lamar Jackson and the offense will do enough to pull out a victory and head into their divisional matchup against the Browns next week with a ton of momentum.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 31, Giants 17: Don’t let the records fool you. By Football Outsiders’ DVOA, a measure of overall efficiency, the Giants are among the worst 4-1 teams since 1981. Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are a formidable combination when healthy, but the Giants don’t have any other playmakers who can threaten the Ravens’ defense. It’s going to take another herculean effort from coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and a banged-up Giants defense to keep this game close, and that’s asking too much.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 28, Giants 17: Are the Giants for real? I guess we’ll find out Sunday as they face their toughest test yet. Don’t be fooled by their 4-1 record; New York owns wins against the Titans, Panthers and Bears (by a combined 12 points), but it deserves credit for rallying to beat the Packers last week in London. The Ravens look primed to make a run as they continue to get reinforcements, and running back J.K. Dobbins starts to look more like the version of himself we saw in 2020. Slowing down running back Saquon Barkley, who’s second in the league in rushing, will be a tough task for the Ravens. It will be fascinating to see the chess match between offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Ultimately, though, talent matters, and only one side has Lamar Jackson.
Dolphins-Vikings predictions: Will Miami pull off upset with rookie Skylar Thompson at QB?
Dolphins (3-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Latest line: Vikings are favored by 3 1/2 points; over/under is 42.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 3-2): Dolphins 24, Vikings 20
Yes, the Vikings are 4-1, but they’ve beaten up on a couple of NFC North patsies in Detroit and Chicago and their only opponents with a winning record is 3-2 Green Bay. Kirk Cousins is just good enough to make you concerned about their offense, but it averages 23 points a game — exactly like the Dolphins. But Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson, who already has 40 catches, could have another big day against Miami’s struggling secondary. Jefferson had a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards against the Bears last week.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 1-4): Vikings 27, Dolphins 24
This is largely based on the Dolphins’ injury situation. Their depth is being tested in many areas, but perhaps the biggest issue is the cornerback situation, which has a huge bearing on the entire defense. The Dolphins are ranked 28th against the pass and have given up numerous big plays. It’s also a major question how rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will fare in his first NFL start. The Dolphins have won eight straight games at Hard Rock Stadium, but they will be hard-pressed to extend that streak.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 3-2): Vikings 30, Dolphins 20
Miami will remain with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the Vikings as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in concussion protocol. The Dolphins are also trying to bring several star players back from injury in Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill. The Vikings are off to a strong 4-1 start. Dalvin Cook could be in for a big game back in his hometown, and Pro Bowl receiver Justin Jefferson might feast on a banged-up Dolphins secondary. Jefferson leads the NFL in receiving yards with 547.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 3-2): Vikings 34, Dolphins 20
The Dolphins seem to be in a downward spiral, and facing Minnesota isn’t going to help them pull out of it. The Vikings’ only loss has been to the undefeated Eagles, and they are clicking on many levels. The Dolphins’ dismal fourth quarter last week makes it hard to pick Miami, especially with its quarterback situation and injury woes. Miami’s defense needs to get back on track.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 2-3): Vikings 27, Dolphins 17
While Tua Tagovailoa inched closer to returning, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start against the Vikings as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in concussion protocol. If Bridgewater is cleared to return this week, he will back up Thompson against Minnesota. But a third-string QB making his first NFL start doesn’t bode well against the division-leading Vikings. Veteran Kirk Cousins and his standout receivers certainly get the nod in this matchup.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 2-3): Vikings 27, Dolphins 20
The Dolphins are getting buried by injuries, and the Vikings while not having looked impressive doing it, are 4-1 and leading the NFC North. If the Dolphins’ top two cornerbacks to cover Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are Nik Needham and Kader Kohou, the Dolphins may need at least a half-dozen sacks to survive. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, though, has been sacked more than three times only once in his past two-dozen games.
With a knitted scarf, an Orioles fan tracked the club’s first winning season since 2016 in yarn
The first three rows Emily Ann Meyer knitted were of the same slate grey yarn, an ominous beginning to a season-long endeavor. The Orioles season-ticket holder had decided to knit a scarf throughout the 2022 campaign, a way to visualize the team’s progress from start to finish.
But with a three-game sweep to the Tampa Bay Rays, Meyer only touched one ball of yarn that first weekend in early April.
“This is a lot of grey,” Meyer told her friend Teri Thorowgood, whom she shares a season-ticket package with. “This is not the way to start it.”
But after 162 games, the finished product at Meyer’s home in New Windsor displayed Baltimore’s first winning season since 2016 in a unique way — with orange representing home wins, black signifying road wins and white and grey reserved for home and road losses.
The stretch of grey to begin the year gave way to orange — a home-opening win against the Milwaukee Brewers. Two more lines of white followed, then a smattering of orange, black and grey again. The season was underway.
“It’s incredibly organic,” Meyer said. “This is actually data visualization.”
Meyer got the idea from a few friends who also knit. They had mapped a Boston Red Sox season out on a scarf, and Meyer decided she could do the same for her Orioles. She placed a schedule on the fridge and wrote down each result before taking out her knitting needles to record it there.
“After every game, I just knit two rows,” Meyer said. “It looks like so much more than it is because it progresses through the season, but it’s not too much work at any one time.”
Thorowgood offered ample reminders, too, just in case.
After a late game she knew Meyer wouldn’t have stayed awake for, Thorowgood would ask, “Did you get last night’s loss in? Did you get that double-header win in?” Thorowgood had a particular interest in the progress, beyond attending nearly all of the home games with Meyer. The scarf is her birthday present.
“I’m a fan since I was in utero, when my mother and father used to come to Memorial Stadium,” Thorowgood said. “So I’m a big O’s fan. It’s going to be my favorite birthday present.”
There isn’t a way to specially mark a turning point beyond seeing the frequency of orange and black rows increase. When catcher Adley Rutschman was promoted May 21, there’s still a white row for the loss to the Rays.
But on the latter half of the scarf, after Rutschman arrived in Baltimore, the difference is stark. Rutschman debuted with the Orioles eight games under .500. They finished 67-55 with the rookie on the roster, an 89-win pace for a full season. And with Rutschman starting at catcher, Baltimore was on a 96-win pace.
The demarcation line on the scarf, then, comes in those orange and black lines, with an especially thick batch of orange with a black border marking Baltimore’s 10-game winning streak in July to vault the club into unexpected postseason contention.
“Obviously,” Meyer said, “my favorite block.”
After the Orioles pulled within half a game of the final American League wild-card spot in late August, the late-season tail-off can be seen with more white and grey. Still, the scarf ended up with more orange and black as the result of a winning year.
And with the way this turned out, Meyer plans to complete another scarf for next season. Perhaps that one will feature even more orange and black — and extend beyond just 162 games.
