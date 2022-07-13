Finance
Get a House Insurance Comparison Through an Online Broker
Once upon a time, the only way to get quotes for your house insurance comparison was to directly contact the insurers in person or over the phone. It was a slow and time consuming process that often deterred many homeowners from engaging in the sort of critical analysis necessary to ensure that they bought the right policy at the best price. Into this vacuum stepped the broker, who made things somewhat better by eliminating the need to visit several different companies. Still, most brokers only dealt with a handful of insurance companies, which left the selection for comparison extremely limited.
With the advent of the internet and the rise in insurance related websites, the current state of house insurance comparison provides more opportunity than ever before to homeowners who want to educate themselves about the various options available to them. Many of these online brokers use completely automated systems that guarantee your quotes within a matter of moments, with the results displayed on your screen or emailed to you.
The best part about these online broker services is in their ability to assist you in making a house insurance comparison without clicking through hundreds of website portals. Just one of these online services has the capacity to generate quotes from dozens and sometimes hundreds of carriers. The interconnectivity of the internet has created a market environment of the purest form of competition. It is a commonly understood principle of economic theory that competition is good for every business, as it forces each company to focus on those areas where it can best serve its customers, and bring its products to market in the most cost effective manner. In this case, the internet provides the field of competition that encompasses the entire spectrum of insurance professionals. Local insurance companies compete with the big national firms for your business, and customers everywhere benefit from better products and lower prices.
The hundreds of online brokers specializing in helping you in your house insurance comparison efforts are easy to find. A quick Google search will result in advertisement links for more of these online services than you probably have time to visit. The advantage of having that many sites devoted to assisting customers locate the best home insurance policy cannot be overstated. In fact, if you are not satisfied with the quotes you obtain from one brokerage site, you can simply start the process all over with another.
For anyone serious about obtaining the best insurance quotes for their house insurance comparison, it is clear than an online broker service is the most effective of all available options. With many of these services providing access to live agents to further assist you in the selection process, you literally have everything you need to make the best decision available right at your fingertips. With hundreds of quotes to compare, and the power of the internet behind them, online home insurance brokers are the answer for anyone who wants to receive the benefits of a thorough house insurance comparison without the hassle of individually contacting multiple insurers.
Finance
Protect Your Home With FEMA Compliant Flood Vents
It May Be A Lot Easier Than You Think
Would you like to understand the FEMA flood vent regulations that apply to your home? And reduce your flood insurance premiums by a sizable amount? This document makes the regulations easy to understand, points out the benefits of installing flood vents, and will help you decide what kind of vents to install.
Properly positioned and installed flood vents in your home’s foundation walls will not only help you protect your investment, they can help you save money. And, despite what you may have heard, the regulations governing their type and placement are easy to understand.
These regulations were stipulated by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), a program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Requirements: the Basics
1 – Openings must be installed in foundation walls so that water can flow, unimpeded, in and out of the crawl space without damaging the walls’ integrity. The regulation is easy to remember: one square inch of opening in the foundation wall for every square foot of the area of your house. For example, a 2,000-square-foot crawl space would need 2,000 square inches of opening. The number of flood vents you need to install depends on the size and type of vent you buy. (More on that later.)
2 – Each enclosed area must have a minimum of two openings. If there are multiple enclosed areas within the foundation walls, each area must have at least two openings in its exterior walls.
3 – Flood vents must be below flood level to work. The bottom of each opening must be no more than 1 foot above whichever of these is higher: the interior or exterior grade immediately under the opening.
4 – Any screens, grates, grilles, fixed louvers, or other covers or devices you install must not block or hinder the automatic flow of floodwater into and out of the enclosed area.
Why Are Flood Vents Required?
The purpose of flood vents (also called “flood gates” or “flood ports”) is to reduce structural damage from flooding. These permanent openings accomplish this objective by allowing water to pass into or out of a building’s exterior foundation walls.
Why is that so important? In a flood situation, if the water pressure inside and outside your home can’t equalize rapidly enough, the windows and doors could blow out. In addition, this pressure can compromise the foundation and make your home unsafe to live in. Studies have shown that houses with proper openings survive a flood; homes without such vents collapse.
Who Needs Flood Vents?
According to its website, the NFIP “requires flood vents for residential basements, crawl spaces, garages, and other enclosed structures that are below the Base Flood Elevation (BFE) in Special Flood Hazard Areas.” BFE is the height of the base flood, usually in feet, in relation to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum of 1929 or other datum as specified.
If your home isn’t mortgaged, you aren’t required by FEMA/NFIP regulations to have flood insurance or flood vents. However, flood insurance is advisable to protect your investment. And foundation flood vents are still a wise move to ensure that floodwater does not structurally damage your home.
How Cost Savings Add Up
Properly installed and situated flood vents can pay for themselves very quickly. They allow you to save in two ways. The annual reduction on your flood insurance premiums can be considerable. Secondly, should floodwater rise to your home, flood vents can reduce the risk of structural damage, which can be very costly to repair.
Which Type of Flood Vent Should You Install?
There are two types of flood vents on the market: non-engineered and engineered. Engineered vents have been designed in such a way that they provide a more efficient flood relief system, and thus fewer vents will need to be installed.
The opening size of the non-engineered flood vent is calculated by multiplying the width times the height of the opening. The opening size of the engineered flood vent is calculated using a mathematical formula that takes into account certain coefficients, net area and opening shapes. This formula calculation must be certified by a professional engineer. The main difference between the two types of flood vents is that fewer of the engineered flood vents are required to meet NFIP requirements. For example, a non-engineered 8″ x 16″ vent is rated at 128 square inches while an engineered 8″ x 16″ is rated at 200 square inches.
Other design and performance criteria for engineered openings are specified by the American Society of Civil Engineers:
1 – Engineered openings are to perform such that the difference between the exterior and interior water levels shall not exceed 1 foot during base flood conditions.
2 – Engineered openings are to be not less than 3 inches in any direction in the plane of the wall. This requirement applies to the hole in the wall, excluding any screen, grate, grille, louvers, or devices that may be placed in or over the opening. The 3-inch opening requirement applies to the hole in the wall; not the space between the grates, grilles or louvers.
In a Nutshell: Numbers to Remember
FEMA’s flood insurance requirements boil down to this:
1 – One square inch of opening in a foundation wall per square foot of house.
2 – Vents must be less than 12 inches above the ground.
3 – Two vents per enclosed area, on different exterior walls.
That’s it. Make sure you have the appropriate flood vents installed — or do it yourself — then call your flood insurance company to get a reduction in your premiums. You’ll also enjoy the peace of mind of knowing that you’re not only compliant, you’re safer.
Finance
When To Sell A House
Taking the idea of trying to time the market out of the equation, how do you know when the best time is to sell a house with equity? I get this question from even the savviest investors all the time. I was just reading some articles from an experienced investor in the Denver area. I know this investor well and have a high level of respect for him. He mentioned something that got me thinking, I don’t know for sure if I agree or disagree, but it is an interesting topic. He mentioned that he has a condo in another part of the country that has a little over $200,000 in equity. He plans to sell the condo this year and leverage that into two or three properties in Denver, where he lives. His arguments are:
- The $200,000 in equity is not growing. In fact, he is losing money on that equity because of inflation. Investing that equity into more properties will help him reach his financial goals much faster.
- He does not want the hassle of owning out of state properties. He wants to invest where he lives.
There is no argument from me on his second motive to sell. I own properties in several states and can tell you that my best, least stressful investments are all within 45 minutes of my office. My out of state properties perform okay when they are rented, but they are hard to manage without jumping on a plane, even with a property manager. Unfortunately, you just need to show up from time to time to get things done.
It’s his first argument that made me stop and think, although I do agree with the basic concept of not holding equity in real estate. I believe this for a few reasons. First, I agree with him that equity in property is producing a zero percent return, and if your goal is to grow financially, you are slowing it down by not leveraging. No one can have a good argument against that, but there are a lot of investors that want to own free and clear property. One advantage of a free and clear property is that you can have a higher cash flow, meaning fewer properties to reach the same monthly income goal. There is also something very comforting about owning property without debt. There won’t be a creditor or lender that can take it from you if things get financially challenging. From that prospective, it is very safe to own debt free real estate.
With that said, another reason I don’t like a lot of equity in houses is that you become a target to lawsuits. I am not an attorney, but I have friends and colleagues that are, and they agree with me on the risk here. Many personal injury attorneys get paid on what is called a contingent fee. This just means that their fee is contingent on them being able to win or settle a case and collect. A fee might be 40%-50% of the collected amount. Knowing this is true, how many attorneys would take a case where the defense appeared to be broke? You cannot collect from a dry well. On the flip side, if you got in a car accident, even if it was not your fault, and the other party wanted to sue, the opposing counsel would first look into your assets. There is no asset that is more transparent than real estate. They can look and see what properties you own and how much debt you have. Even an LLC that owns one house could be at risk if there was a slip and fall on the property. If the asset was leveraged, it would at least appear as if there was not much in the way of assets to pursue. Obviously, insurance is your first line of defense, but many lawsuits take place from mistakes that are not covered by insurance. Free and clear properties could create a target on your back.
So, you can see why I would agree with this investor’s position of selling his property to buy others with more leverage. There are a few augments that come to mind on reasons I might not agree.
First, we don’t have enough information to make that call. If I owned a property and I was considering selling, the first thing I would think about is what I would do with the money and how much is it going to cost me to get it. The returns would need to be high enough in the new investment to cover what I was making and pay me for the cost to do the transfer. For me, I might want to have the return sufficiently high enough that I can recoup all my costs in 18 to 24 months, and everything after that is additional profit above what I was getting with the old investment. I hear investors occasionally mention that they want to sell a property and cash in on their investment. Great! But what are you going to do with the money? If you don’t have a plan in place to reinvest proceeds, you will end up with a much lower return than just leaving the money where it is.
The other argument I would challenge this investor on, is that he can potentially keep the condo but still cash in on the equity. I love to use lines of credit on my rentals, this way there is a lien on title, so it appears to be encumbered, even if I am not using the money. It is also cheaper because I only pay interest if and when I use the funds. Setting this up in advance allows me to make quick decisions and take advantage of opportunities without keeping a bunch of cash in the bank. He might say that he can access more of the equity if he sells and can potentially buy more Denver real estate, which is true. With a line of credit, you would be limited to a percentage of the value, so you are limited on how much you can access.
It is important to point out that each situation is going to be different and based on the individual investor’s goals and needs. There are also many variables that go into this type of decision, and it can be tricky to navigate. It would be a good idea to have a trusted advisor look over your strategy to help you make the best financial decision for you. Please feel free to reach out to our office if you ever want to bounce an idea off us. Obviously, we would love to make a loan to you on your next project, but we are also opened to helping if you need a little hand holding.
Finance
Equity Follows the Law
Introduction:
Equity has no clash with law neither it overrides the provisions of law. Nor it is the enemy of law. It adopts and follows the basic rules of law. It is said that equity is not a body of jurisprudence acting contrary to law but is rather a supplement to law. It is a well known rule that equity follos the analogies of law. The equity came not to destroy the law but to fulfit it, to supplement it, to explain it. Equity respect every word of law.
Meaning
Equity is intended to supplement the law and not to supersede it.
Case law
Cowper vs. Cowper 1734, 2P WNS 720
The discretion of the court is to be governed by the rules of law and equity which are not oppose but each in tur to be subservient to other, this discretion in some cases follows the law implicity, in other assists it and advances the remedy; in other against it relieves against the abuse or allays the rigour of it but in no case does it contradict or overturn the grounds of principle thereof.
Application
It has application in the following two aspects.
1. As to legal estates, rights and interest:
As regards legal estates, right and interests, equity was and is strictly bound by the rules of law and it has no discretion to deviate there from. Equity does not allow an unfair use to be made of legal rights so equity follows in regard to the rule of primogeniture.
Case Law
Strickland vs. Aldrige 1804
It was held exclusion of the younger member of a family from property according to the rule of primogeniture does not create any particular circumstances entitling to a relief at equiry, because the eldest son gets only what he is entitled to get in law.
2. As to Equitable rights and interest:
In many cases, equity acts by analogy to the rules of law in relation to equitable titles and estates. Equitable estates are guided by the rules of decent as legal estate.
Important aspects of maxim:
Following are the two important aspects of this maxim.
Equity adopts and following the rules of law in all cases where applicable.
Equity follows the analogy of law
Exceptions:
Following are exceptions
i. Where a rule of law did not specifically apply.
ii. Where even by analogy the rule of law did not apply, equity formulated and applied it, own rules.
Ending Remarks:
To conclude it can be said that equity always follows the law in the sense of obeying it and conforming to its general rules and policy, whether contained in common law or statue law. The rules of equity can not override the specific provisions of law.
For more visit http://www.wiki-engine.com
Finance
Why Getting Auto Insurance Quotes From Online Brokers Is the Best Move
There is a multitude of risks that automobile owners face every day, not least the likelihood of being involved in an accident or of their car being stolen. But protecting your automobile should not have to be expensive. In fact, accessing auto insurance quotes that offer real savings is as simple as sitting in front of a computer.
Like everything else available to buy or hire online, there are significant savings to be made over the Internet. Normally, a lot of time and money are wasted searching for and traveling to insurance brokers offering affordable deals. But today, car owners can seek free online insurance quotes.
In essence, auto insurance is a necessary expense, but if the wrong deal is chosen, the cost can become astronomical. And in almost every way, the online option provides the surest route to low-cost car insurance – and here are some examples how.
1. Saving Time and General Costs
It may not be obvious, but there are savings to be made when searching for auto insurance quotes from online insurers. For a start, there is no need to drive around the city, going from one broker to another to check their quote. This activity usually means gas is consumed and parking charges have to be paid.
Secondly, the time spent mulling over the details of best 5 or 10 quotes received can take a lot to time. But comparison websites clearly present the pros and cons of the top 5 or 10 (or even 20) free online insurance quotes that match the specifics of your application, making it easier to identify the best one.
However, while these comparison sites make finding auto insurance policies and terms so much easier, there is more to it before the right one can be selected.
2. Reducing Actual Insurance Costs
It is important to resist accepting the first good auto insurance quote that comes along. This is where comparison sites can be a disadvantage, with some consumers simply picking the offer ranked top of the list, without reading the smaller details that dictate the true value of the deal.
The fact is that, while a price may look excellent on the surface, the smaller details can reveal hidden charges, conditions and penalties that push the actual cost of the deal upwards. Getting free online insurance quotes is only one stage in identifying the right policy; it is also necessary to read the small print and (ideally) ask questions of the broker.
Reputable online brokers will always freely afford the information needed to make an informed decision, and will always make themselves available too. So, never take out auto insurance with a company that offers neither of these features. It is worth noting that online firms are subject to the same laws and regulations that traditional firms are.
3. Some Other Key Factors
Speed and affordability are the two biggest factors that attract consumers to online brokers when looking for auto insurance quotes. But, there is more that every consumer needs to be aware of.
For example, free online insurance quotes are provided in lightning speed only because the information given matches a certain policy scale. So, the quote given is very much dependent on the information an applicant provides. Therefore, filling out the online form accurately is extremely important. As with all traditional insurance forms, if incorrect information is proved to have been given, then the entitlements under the policy can be forfeit.
Another key factor to keep in mind is the reputation of the online broker offering the auto insurance policy. Be sure to check it out on the Better Business Bureau website before signing up to anything.
Finance
A User Friendly Cancer Reversal Approach – Actually Converting Cancer Cells Back to Normal!
There is a surprisingly simple, non-toxic, as well as inexpensive, do-it-yourself way to, convert cancerous cells back to normal. Not only that but, it’s also an easy way to prevent acquiring cancer in the future. Yes, cancer prevention is possible! It’s thought that millions in the nation already have cancer in various stages of development – yet to be diagnosed. Thus, you should begin your cancer prevention ASAP – like tomorrow! The good news is, it’s not really that difficult.
You will soon discover that cancer is not really some mysterious disease, just waiting to attack us for no good reason. Some highly aggressive enemy we will somehow require the use highly toxic therapies (capable of causing cancer), in an attempt to kill it “along with healthy cells”, before it gains the upper hand, and kills us first. Considered as the gold standard by traditional oncologists, although that won’t be ours.
If we just do a little detective work, it will soon become obvious why the rate of those acquiring cancer is rapidly escalating. For example, some food additives (especially sweeteners), are contributing to both the cancer, and diabetes epidemics. Elevated blood sugar (and insulin) not only contributes to the development of diabetes, but also provides cancer with its primary source of energy. Although common table sugar is bad enough, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), which has replaced sugar in most beverages and processed foods, is actually “even worse”. It not only promotes diabetes and obesity, but also provides an optimum source or energy for cancer. Even worse HFCS also stimulates cancer growth! That’s just one example. There are many others as well – too numerous to mention here. Even some artificial sweeteners are a concern. For example, the no calorie sweetener aspartame is not a food, but instead a toxic genetically modified chemical, containing the most dangerous form of alcohol (menthol, or wood alcohol), that in the body converts to formaldehyde (embalming fluid)! That can easily establish an auto immune reaction – as the body considers embalmed tissue as foreign tissue. According to the neurosurgeon, Dr. Russell L. Blaylock, M.D., aspartame is well known as a neurotoxin, and can increase the risk of acquiring brain cancer, and several neurological conditions.
Fluoride is another concern, as it depletes iodine, creating the iodine deficiency disorder (IDD). It thus contributes to reduced thyroid function, lowering the metabolism. It suppresses the critical enzyme action, damages hormone receptors, and interferes with the formation of collagen, which allows cancer cells to spread more easily to surrounding tissue. It also reduces the livers ability to remove toxins. Then, as liver detox is compromised, elevated toxins (one contributor to cancer) gradually increases. Also, children in areas with fluoridated water, were found to be 7 times as likely to acquire bone cancer. Another concern is, in both China and India, provinces which higher fluoride levels in well water (due to volcanic activity), have a much higher incidence of lower IQ in children. Not only is fluoride being added to the drinking water in many states, and toothpaste, but you will also find “high levels” of fluoride in some medications. It appears that, more and more drug manufacturers eventually discovered the secret. It’s actually an excellent way to suppress the livers detoxification. Basically, a cheap way to create a diversion tunnel around the liver, so less of the active ingredient in each drug would be required. The most cost effective approach without a doubt! The fact is, if there is anything in the blood stream toxic to the body, (including alcohol), the liver will attempt to remove it. That should be telling us something, (drugs are toxins), especially those containing fluoride, a known environmental toxin. The more inorganic chemicals we ingest daily, (whatever the source), the greater the load we will be placing on our liver, and the more toxins our cells will also be exposed to. Toxins that create an acidic environment in the cells responsible for depleting oxygen, which “normal cells” rely on. Cancer cells in turn thrive in an anaerobic (oxygen deficient) environment. Until they regain their energy, they have no other option. Something else to consider, an iodine deficiency (created by fluoride), increases the risk of acquiring both breast, and prostate cancer.
As it Turns Out- Cancer is the Real Victim Cancer Cells Would Prefer to Get Back to Normal Given the Opportunity
Thus, our objective will be to assist them in that regard. As we were (although unknowingly) responsible for creating an environment that forced some cells to turn cancerous in the first place, reversing that process is also our responsibility. It’s also something that only we can do, as well as not that difficult. when provided with the opportunity, cancer cells would like nothing more than to regain their energy, and again return back to normal. A cells ability to produce energy, and again utilize oxygen is the key. It’s also something we can assist it in doing. Something else to consider is, cancerous cells are still our cells. They make up all our organs, and all play a vital role. Just imagine that you are a cell just doing the job you were created to do, but due to circumstances beyond your control, you eventually lost your energy. You were thus forced to convert to the more primitive fermentation, just to survive. Then imagine you were a cancer cell hoping that your host might somehow recognize your plight, and come to your rescue – our approach.
Could you imagine how not only the cancer cells, but even your healthy cells, might feel if you allowed some stranger with toxic weapons (radiation and chemo) to establish an all out offensive. I would guess they might wonder if you are somehow attempting to commit suicide, yet there must be an easier way. I’ll have to admit that most oncologists do have a rather impressive rate of doing just that – in fact about 98%! Although, if that were our objective, there are many less painful, far cheaper options, with 100% success rate we could resort to, if that were our objective. Obviously that won’t be our recommendation – life is to precious, (and so is each and every cell). They will be ever so grateful, if you decide to come to their rescue.
As you will discover, cancer is not really that mysterious. Just cells that gradually lost their energy necessary for metabolizing oxygen, and were thus forced to ferment, in order to survive (yet have insufficient energy to function as normal).
So What Causes Normal Cells to Turn Cancerous and How Can We Reverse That Process
First, we need to stop ingesting toxins. Remember, to the body, inorganic chemicals are considered as toxins. Then keep in mind that drugs are inorganic chemicals.. They are unable to create cells, or resolve any condition, although they can and do create a toxic environment, responsible for depleting oxygen. We are thus reducing a primary source of energy for all cells, (oxygen). Then the hydrogenated oils found in most processed foods, actually build unhealthy cell walls, incapable of efficiently absorbing oxygen, (any oxygen that hadn’t already been depleted by toxins). We are unknowingly suffocating the cells, and stealing their energy.
It was discovered that many cancerous cells also contain either a virus or parasite – further robbing the cell of energy. Fortunately, there are things we can do to either prevent, or resolve the problem. Thus, cancer can be both prevented (and cured), and in a natural drug-free way. Most importantly, by using the proper approach, we will be rescuing the cancerous cells, and enhancing (rather than totally destroying), our overall health in the process. Never forget that, “cancer cells are still your cells” – just victims. Unfortunately, oncologists never consider what causes cancer to develop, or how it can be prevented, at least it’s not something they discuss when their patients. The problem is, disease prevention is not part of our current traditional medical paradigm. That is the only way we can begin reversing the epidemic of all disease – not just cancer.
Although I can’t discuss all the details here, there is a way to replace the bad fats making up cell walls, that actually repel oxygen, with good fats that in turn absorb oxygen. There is also a way to kill any pathogens (such as viruses or parasites), that create toxins and steal energy from a cell. There is also a way to enhance the energy of the mitochondria (the cells powerhouse) in the cancerous cells, so they will finally have sufficient energy, to begin metabolizing oxygen, as they once did. We can even neutralize the lactic acid cancer creates during the fermentation process. Acid that not only depletes oxygen, but also creates the pain normally associated with cancer. It’s basically a win-win for both you, and your cells, that were once forced to turn cancerous. Never forget, the health our all our cells is our ultimate responsibility, and something we can influence. Also, the only way any disease can be truly cured, is to understand what we were doing wrong that allowed the disease to develop, in the first place. It’s called disease prevention. Could you imagine the prognosis that you have cancer, and that you must be placed on the highly toxic radiation and chemotherapy immediately. That would immediately stimulate the release of the stress hormone cortisol, which would contribute to elevated blood sugar, actually promoting the growth of cancer. It would also suppress your immune system, (your best defense against cancer). Contrast that with the diagnosis that you have cancer, although fortunately you have several natural, inexpensive, pain free, therapies to choose from. Protocols capable of reversing the process, and restoring cancer cells back to normal – not nearly as stressful.
Coming To The Rescue Save the Cancer, and You’ll Save Your Life
On the surface it might possibly seem counter intuitive, but hopefully it will soon begin making sense. We seldom hear about our role in the gradual process that causes a normal cell to turn cancerous in the first place. In order to prevent any disease, we need to understand exactly what causes the disease to develop initially. The more in-depth our understanding of the underlying contributors to a particular disease – the more effective the cure. Only then can any disease be prevented — or cured for that matter. Actually, a protocol for preventing a disease is very similar to the cure. Yet curing any disease (although similar) will normally be more aggressive. Cells are forced to turn cancerous only when their energy level is depleted, to the point that they no longer have sufficient energy to metabolize oxygen. Thus, they are forced to revert to the more primitive fermentation process, in order to survive. It’s a natural adaptation process that creates cells lacking any meaningful function, and normal DNA control, (cancer). Yet they are still live cells, that unchecked do pose a threat. One way to eliminate that threat is, to assist any cancerous cells regain their energy, and convert back to normal function once again.
Although cancerous cells consume considerably more calories than normal cells, they actually produce far less energy. Fermentation (without oxygen) is actually a very inefficient process, that requires very little energy. The good news is, we can if we so chose, reverse that process. Thus that is in my opinion, an option worth considering.
Not only that but, it’s thought that millions in the nation already have “undiagnosed” cancer. It often takes “many years” for cancer to develop to the point that it is initially diagnosed. It thus makes perfect sense for everyone to begin practicing cancer prevention, now that we know that cancer can be prevented, and as it turns out – it’s relatively easy. That’s the most effective way I’m aware of, to finally win the war on cancer. A war that has been so elusive all these years! Not only that but, by incorporating my simple protocol, your overall health will begin to improve in the process. Only when we have unhealthy cells, and thus unhealthy organs, will we experience any disease. The good news is – disease is preventable, and you can learn how.
When Searching for the Cause – I Discovered the Solution
After researching many different “alternative therapies” over the years. I came to the conclusion that there are two basic approaches, for resolving cancer. Both appear to have a surprisingly high success rate. One would involve killing the cancer, followed by breaking down and removing the dead cancer cells. Although I eventually discovered what I would consider a much better, and less toxic option. The good news is, it wouldn’t require the removal of dead cancer cells, (basically toxins). Using the alternate more compassionate approach, there shouldn’t be any remaining cancer cells, (dead or alive)! It was after considerable research, that I eventually encountered a quite amazing discovery. I finally concluded that a new cancer paradigm was possibly in order. It appears that the war on cancer can truly be won. No more “eternal war” on cancer! Rather than being highly toxic, very painful, and “super expensive”, as traditional cancer therapies are, our approach will instead be super cheap, totally safe, and will actually enhance your overall health. Even better, they are all do-it-yourself therapies, that are actually surprisingly simple. Best of all, the success rate should be “far better” than the traditional highly toxic cancer therapies, and absolutely no healthy cells will be sacrificed in the process – not one!
Only when we become our body’s best friend, rather than its worst enemy, will we ever experience “true healing”, a principle that applies to all disease – not just cancer.
I might add that I am currently writing a book on cancer, in which I will discuss in considerable detail some inexpensive, yet very effective, natural cancer therapies. I will be covering both approaches I referred to, earlier, (killing or converting cancer cells). Unfortunately, I don’t have sufficient space here to discuss them in more detail.
For more information see my website at http://www.drtanton.com.
Finance
How Seniors Can Qualify For a Free Power Wheelchair
Mobility is critical to your quality of life. Being able to move around your home will give you the sense of independence. If you are finding yourself unable to move, or it may be difficult for you to get around your home then you may need a power chair or scooter to assist you. A power mobility device will put the independence back into your life and improve you lifestyle. You may even qualify for a free or low cost power scooter or wheelchair.
How do I know if I qualify new a power wheelchair?
There are some points to cover before deciding if you qualify for a free electric wheelchair. These points can include the following questions:
- Do you find it difficult to get your own meals, drinks or other daily tasks?
- Do you currently use a manual wheelchair, cane or walker? Are you in danger of falling and injuring yourself?
- Can you walk without assistance?
- When walking, do you have shortness or breath? Are you currently on oxygen?
- If using a manual wheelchair, do you find it hard to push yourself around?
- Did your doctor tell you that you might qualify for an electric wheelchair?
If you answered yes to any one of these questions you might qualify for a power chair or scooter.
Will my insurance carrier help me pay for a new power scooter?
Medicare and other insurance companies will usually cover about 80% of the initial cost to you for a new power wheelchair. There are some other insurance companies that will cover the rest of the cost. This makes the wheelchair free for you. Medicaid and your insurance carrier have experts in this field that will help you find out if you qualify for a free or low cost power wheelchair.
Qualifying for free or low cost power chair will surely improve you quality of life. The one thing that you should do is consult with your doctor on this. They might have a suggestion or recommend some features that your new electric chair should have. Your doctor might even have the forms that need to be filled out for Medicare and your insurance company. Asking your doctor or professional to further explain the forms or help fill them out will also streamline the process in you getting your mobility back,
Protect Your Home With FEMA Compliant Flood Vents
Justin Sun Reveals Holding Millions of Huobi’s HT Token
When To Sell A House
USDT Issuer Tether Reduces Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero
Equity Follows the Law
What’s the key for Ravens safeties Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton to replace Marcus Williams? Be themselves.
Why Getting Auto Insurance Quotes From Online Brokers Is the Best Move
With rare skills and fierce emotions, Marcus Peters brings ‘swag’ back to Ravens pass defense
A User Friendly Cancer Reversal Approach – Actually Converting Cancer Cells Back to Normal!
How Seniors Can Qualify For a Free Power Wheelchair
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need