Grocery prices are skyrocketing by up to 35% while inflation hits a new 40-year high – see how much more you’re paying for each item
AMERICANS continue to see the value of their dollar on groceries depreciate.
Today we found that the reality has gotten even worse as the inflation rate has even reached new heights.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics said the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June compared to the same period last year.
That’s the highest rate in 41 years.
During the year, the total cost of groceries increased by 10.4%.
The reasons prices are rising so fast could be attributed to supply not meeting demand, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and price gouging, which refers to companies raising their prices far beyond what is considered fair becomes.
In addition to rising prices, shrinkage is also affecting consumers.
In this practice, companies reduce the size or quantity of a product while keeping the price the same.
This could mislead consumers who don’t pay attention to the size and weight of their products.
Your groceries have become so much more expensive in June compared to a year ago.
- Cereals and baked goods: 12.2%
- Rice, pasta, corn flour: 14.2%
- Meat: 8.2%
- Pork: 9%
- Chicken: 18.6
- Fresh whole chicken: 15.5%
- Fish and seafood: 11.4%
- Eggs: 33.1%
- Milk: 16.4%
- Ice cream: 12.5%
- Fresh fruits and vegetables: 6.5%
- Coffee: 15.8%
- Sugar and sweets: 14.4%
- Margarine butter: 34.5%
- Soups: 16%
- Baby food: 14%
- Ready-to-eat salads: 17.6%
Other bills will be more expensive
The pain at the pump persists for many Americans, too.
Gasoline is up a whopping 60%, while the overall cost of energy is up nearly 42%.
Clothing, including shirts, pants and other garments, is up 5.2%.
The cost of new vehicles increased by 11.4%.
Health insurance, pet food, and alcoholic beverages are up 17.3%, 10.3%, and 4%, respectively.
And prices for transport services increased by 8.8%.
To learn how you can save money, watch how a budgeting expert bought seven items at Kroger for $2.
A money coach shares a tip on how to cut your grocery bill by $250 every month.
And two home repair experts told The Sun how you can save thousands of dollars on expenses and utility bills.
Beyoncé Shuts Nusi Quero Up On His Non-Payment Accusations
Looks like fashion & art designer Nusi Quero is up to some sh-t. Big artist stiffing independent creatives of cash is no news in the entertainment industry but if these creatives make such claims and can’t stand by them, then it is disturbing.
Nuse Quero over the week accused Beyoncé and her team of nonpayment on his Renaissance artwork claiming the superstar ignored all his attempts to reach her hence his decision to come public on Instagram. He further ended the post by threatening to sue and we all know he doesn’t have the balls.
After Beyonce‘s rep took to the same platform to discredit Quero’s claims, his b-tch a** deleted all accusations with no explanation to the public.
Here are Quero’s disturbing accusations;
So here is the thing, superstars stiffing designers is a huge problem in this industry, so you don’t come, make st-pid accusations, and when Beyoncé’s team responds with a receipt of payment and struggles to pay the less than 50% balance due to a fault with your account number, you delete your claims like some little b-tch.
“As a stylist for B, I really expected the best from you and your team,” he started in the open letter addressed to Senofonte. “But since you won’t responded to texts and emails. I supposed this is the final venue I can utilize before legal means to settle your outstanding balances, that you’ve owed me and my collaborator for about 3 months.”
“But I’m f***ing sick of independent designers like me being treated like this, we are so often the last to get paid, the last to suck on the wet dirt after everyone dries up the rivers that flow from our springs. We are the source. The work I do is next level. It is so fiscally undervalued for the placements it’s had it’s astounding.”
“Because I literally just need to get paid and we were ghosted completely” and “because this s- -t has to change.”
The least Quero can do is offer some explanations so we know if his little a** deserves some bashing or if it was just a mishap.
Via ET:
Beyoncé’s team is speaking out. After fashion and art designer Nusi Quero claimed that he was not paid for his work on styling the singer for her album art for Renaissance.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Quero claimed that Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, never made good on paying him for his various services, which he detailed in his since-deleted post.
Beyoncé’s publicist, however, denies Quero’s claims says that the accusations are “troubling.”
“It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed,” the statement, shared with ET on Thursday, read. “In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made.”
According to the statement, all efforts were made to give Quero the money he had earned according to their deal.
“We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number,” the statement continued. “It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part.”
“After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts, a physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022,” the statement concluded.
On Thursday, Quero deleted his original post detailing his allegations, and removed all stories about the claims from Instagram.
Meanwhile, TGS will follow up on Quero on his explanation regarding the seemingly baseless accusations.
The post Beyoncé Shuts Nusi Quero Up On His Non-Payment Accusations appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72.
Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.
Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.
He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.
Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”
Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”
Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”
Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.
2022 American Music Awards: Bad Bunny Makes History With 8 Nominations
The biggest night in the entertainment industry is here again! The 2022 American Music Awards nominations are out! And Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made history with 8 solid nominations making him the most nominated artist for 2022. And if Bad Bunny can win all 8 awards, he will be even with the late Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston as the most wins in a year. This is huge! I’m sure Bad Bunny is soo looking forward to this!
However, Bad Bunny is competing with the toughest in the game of music for the artist of the year. Superstars like Beyoncé, Drake, Taylor Swift, Queen Adele, and The Weekend, are all on the list which makes his success unlikely.
Aside from artist of the year, Bad Bunny has also been nominated for, Favorite Touring Artist, Music Video, Male Pop Artist, Pop Album, Male Latin Artist, Latin Album, and Latin Song.
Artists next in line for the highest nomination are Beyonce and Taylor Swift coming head to head with 6 nominations each. Adele, Harry Styles, The Weekend, and Future with 5 nominations. And finally, Jack Harlow and Tems received 4 nods.
AMA is all about the toughest as always and we are ready!
Via Toofab:
Music’s biggest superstars will be honored live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Leading this year’s pack in nominations is Bad Bunny with eight nods and is up for artist of the year for the first time in his career. With a potential record breaking win, if the Puerto Rican rapper wins all eight categories he will go down in history alongside Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMA award wins in one year.
Closely behind him are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake who scored six nominations each. With Beyoncé and Swift as this year’s top female nominees, the legendary pop stars will face off in three different categories: artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album.
Though she’s in for some tough competition, Swift currently holds the record for the most wins for artist of the year. Taylor also holds the title for the most AMAs overall at 34.
The ceremony will air live on Sunday, Nov. 20, at at 8 p.m. ET, and via tape delay at 8 p.m. PT, on ABC. A ceremony host has yet to be announced.
2022 COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weekend
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
FAVORITE POP SONG
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Who are you rooting for this year? Do you think Bad Bunny stands a chance of making history??
The post 2022 American Music Awards: Bad Bunny Makes History With 8 Nominations appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Aaron Boone not worried Yankees have had too much time off: ‘We are ready to go’
Aaron Boone is tired of hearing about the Yankees’ peculiar schedule.
Entering Friday’s Game 2, his team had played exactly once since the regular season ended, which was nine days ago. The rain delay that moved the game from Thursday to Friday did not do them any favors as far as establishing a rhythm, and Boone was stern with a reporter who dared ask him about that.
“Enough of that question,” he said. “We are ready to go. We were prepared for Game 1 with the layoff. Take advantage of the rest and we are ready to roll.”
Unlike Gerrit Cole, who famously shouted at Billy Crystal on Opening Day for hamming it up during his ceremonial first pitch and delaying the start of the game, Game 2 starter Nestor Cortes is not the type to get rattled. Sure, not pitching since Oct. 1 is strange, but with Cortes’ makeup and pitching style, he might be the player that Boone is least concerned about.
“We are kind of über-focused on [Friday] and trying to go out and get a second victory,” the manager said. “Hopefully Nestor gets us off to that start. Each day is new and different and you make the adjustments you need to do. But no, not even thinking about that [layoff] right now.”
Because of their first-round bye and the unforeseen weather problems, the theme of this series for the Yankees is adapting to new challenges. Cleveland is mostly on a normal postseason schedule, and as managers are fond of saying, any weirdness that pops up during a series affects both teams. Both teams had to move their Game 2 starter back a day, both will now have to play four games in four days if the series goes all the way to Game 5, and both had to get up early for Friday’s afternoon clash.
“[We’re] excited to go out there and compete again against a great opponent on what looks like a beautiful day,” Boone said on Friday morning. “You know, all the anxious drive in, the nerves, the excitement, all of it, you try to embrace all of that. But yeah, excited to get back out there and hopefully have another good performance.”
News
A blunt, players-only meeting preceded Loons’ hot streak and MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Minnesota United’s airing of grievances was scheduled for June 26 in Los Angeles.
The night before, the Loons had capitulated, allowing two late goals to turn what should have been a road win into a deflating 2-1 loss to Inter Miami. MNUFC had lost three straight games, six of eight and had a long cross-country flight to think about what the heck was wrong.
With a record of 5-8-3, team leaders set up the players-only meeting for after their regeneration session on the West Coast. The general idea was “let’s get it out there” because there was a feeling of it being a “do-or-die” moment in their season.
The losses were causing frustration, but the accelerant was the way they were losing. Just before the loss in Miami, they gave up another second-half lead in a 2-1 loss at New England Revolution. There was a belief, late in games, they were loosening their belt when they should have been buckling down.
Players addressed the issues as they saw them. There was venting and constructive criticisms. The back-and-forth helped players understand each other better. They sought accountability that could be put into action on the field.
After that meeting, the Loons lost just one of their next 11 games (8-1-2), they were the hottest team in MLS, and during that mid-summer run they amassed more than 54 percent of their 48 total points this season. That hot streak through late August is the foundation of MNUFC earning the Western Conference’s sixth seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Minnesota faces third-seed FC Dallas in a first-round match at 8:38 p.m. Monday in Frisco, Texas.
“I think if you take the time to sit down, you can be a bit more transparent and getting on the same page,” vice captain Michael Boxall said last week. “It’s important because you’ve seen it in many games when it looks like we’ve got four or five guys on different game plans and playing their own game. I think during that stretch, that certainly helped.”
Some of the team’s most vocal leaders — Wil Trapp, Michael Boxall, Robin Lod and Bakaye Dibassy — spoke up in the meeting.
But the goal was for other voices to chime in, from key figures Emanuel Reynoso and Dayne St. Clair as well as little-used role players, such as Jacori Hayes and Nabi Kibunguchy. Leaders wanted to get away from most players listening, leaving and the real meeting happening in small groups later on.
“People can give their opinions about what they think is good for us and what’s bad for us and what we need to focus on,” Lod reflected. “It’s one of those things that puts the team a little bit closer together and start to think the same way. People know what we are aiming for, and it gets a little bit easier for the games.”
Causation can be a tricky thing to nail down, but beyond cleaning the air, they aimed to return to their principles of play — primarily being hard to break down. And not to be overlooked is how the hot streak came with Robin Lod moving from attack to midfield.
After that players meeting, the Loons still wilted late but held on in a 3-2 win over the Galaxy. But an ankle injury to Kervin Arriaga on top of Hassani Dotson’s season-ending injury in April forced Lod to move to a spot he was unfamiliar with in Minnesota but had played with the Finnish national team.
The Loons were 7-0-2 in that run with Robin in midfield, including when Trapp went down with a hamstring injury and Arriaga returned.
Lod was in and out of midfield in their winless six-game stretch from late August to early October, but he came back from a calf injury to play at less than 100 percent in the 2-0 final-game win over Vancouver that clinched a playoff spot.
“I think, as a team, we get a better rhythm of the ball and have some balance between the strikers and defenders, so the team doesn’t stretch so wide,” Lod said about his role. “It’s typical for our team to play counter attack, against counter attack, against counter attack and the game flows from one end to the other. It’s good to get it a little bit more balanced there.”
Lod’s exit from the attack during the hot streak didn’t leave a void because at the same time, Reynoso, Fragapane and Amarilla got hot. They each scored at least six goals during those 11 games.
The only loss during that 11-game run came with Lod, Reynoso and Boxall suspended for yellow-card accumulation, and their six-game winless streak came at the same time Dibassy went down with a season-ending quad injury. Causation in many shades.
When positive results came to a screeching halt and dragged into early October, the Loons did not hold a similar meeting to their L.A. sit-down. But there was a focus on staying compact.
“We addressed that during the week. We were far too stretched in the San Jose game and probably in the Kansas City game a couple of weeks before that,” Boxall said of two losses leading up to Decision Day. “That was something that we put an emphasis on going into the Vancouver game. Myself, Brent (Kallman) the whole back four stepped up and tidied that up.”
Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater remain in concussion protocol Friday
The Miami Dolphins’ top two quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, remained in the latter stages of concussion protocol on Friday.
The Dolphins are set to start third-string rookie Skylar Thompson in Sunday’s matchup with the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater seen practicing with the team and throwing at Friday’s practice but still in the NFL’s five-step protocol to return to play.
“Right now, they’re still in it,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said ahead of Friday drills. “I just do what I’m told, and one thing that I know for sure is that coaches don’t clear for protocol. … They tell me, and then I react.”
With McDaniel announcing Thompson as the starter against the Vikings on Wednesday, he also deemed Tagovailoa, who suffered a serious concussion in Miami’s Sept. 29 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals, out for Sunday.
Bridgewater, who was not diagnosed with a concussion but still has to clear protocol as if he does have one because of the league’s Saturday revision to the protocol, will back up Thompson should he be cleared on Saturday.
“The plan is, by [Saturday], if Teddy’s not cleared, then we’ll have to elevate [practice squad quarterback] Reid [Sinnett],” McDaniel said. “If Teddy is cleared, he’ll be backup quarterback.”
McDaniel, who is not giving Bridgewater the opportunity to start over Thompson should he clear protocol, reaffirmed on Friday that, with all quarterbacks healthy, Bridgewater remains No. 2 on the depth chart behind Tagovailoa.
“Teddy has been No. 2 from forever,” McDaniel said. “We decided to start Skylar because we knew it was best for the team in terms of having the week to prepare, and all those things. Nothing’s changed, and the team really believes in all three quarterbacks. That’s one thing we’ve been fortunate that we talked about, since preseason, is a luxury to have.”
McDaniel detailed how much Bridgewater has done in practice since first working out on the side on Wednesday and rejoining the team and throwing on Thursday.
“He had a couple reps. He’ll get more [Friday],” McDaniel said. “What he has done is, he’s become one of the most diligent note takers on the entire team. He’s pretty locked in.”
McDaniel was impressed with Bridgewater in a game he plays with quarterbacks during practice. The coach says the formation of plays, which the team has in abundance, and Bridgewater has been guessing the play correctly out of a playbook that McDaniel estimates is 120 plays deep.
“He doesn’t get that much work with the guys,” McDaniel said. “He gets some in a limited capacity, but he’s gotten all the reps he can get mentally.”
This story will be updated.
