In a horrific spate of Mormon cult killings that prompted troubled brothers to slaughter babies in the manger at “God’s call.”

IT was an unforgivable crime that shocked America – the murder of a young mother and her young daughter by a Mormon claiming to be doing God’s work.

Now the murders of 24-year-old Brenda Lafferty and 15-month-old Erica in 1984 have inspired diver husband Tom Daley to write a chilling drama series about the faith he fled in his youth.

6 Ron Lafferty is tied up in a Utah courtroom after his court hearing in 2005 Credit: AP

6 Brenda Lafferty and her baby Erica were both murdered. Pictured with husband Allen Photo credit: Family Handout

Academy Award-winning writer-producer Dustin Lance Black has created a true crime mystery for Disney Plus titled Under the Banner of Heaven, in which Andrew Garfield plays the cop investigating the murders.

Brenda, portrayed by Normal People’s Daisy Edgar Jones, was unlucky enough to marry a man whose five brothers were all part of a fundamentalist Mormon sect in the state of Utah.

She tried to dissuade her husband, Allen, from enlisting in the sinister school of prophets, run by his brother, Ron Lafferty.

Brenda did not accept the notion of some Mormons that men could have multiple wives, which put her on a fatal collision course with the brethren.

Terrifying Vow for “Blood Atonement”

Both Ron and his brother Dan believed that wives should be “submissive” to their husbands and that the death penalty was justified for those who disagreed.

They are both said to have followed the doctrine of Mormon extremist Ervil LeBaron, who viewed certain “crimes” against their staunch beliefs as “blood atonement.”

No one was safe from the distorted principle of “killing for God.” Ervil himself had even murdered his own brother Joel in a series of murders in 1972 while trying to tighten control of his church.

Six years later, in one of the most shocking Mormon deaths, Rachel David and her seven children fell from an 11th-story balcony in Salt Lake City after claiming she had received a revelation.

Ron and Dan’s extremist principals meant they were thrown out of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is the proper name for the Mormon faith.

As they descended further into religious fundamentalism, the brothers turned their anger on Brenda, who they felt was determined to divide the family.

“Brenda stood up to those Lafferty boys,” Brenda’s mother, LaRae Wright, later said.

“She said [Allen] unmistakably that she didn’t want him to do things with his brothers. And the brothers blamed her for keeping her family apart. The Lafferty boys didn’t like Brenda because she got in their way.”

“Cold Blood Murder of the Worst Kind”

On July 24, 1984, Dan broke into Brenda’s home in American Fork, hounded her, beat her up, and slit her throat with a 10-inch knife.

He then went to the cradle where the helpless baby Erica screamed, killing her as well.

It was a horrific double murder for which Lafferty showed no remorse when found guilty in January 1985.

He told the court: “I believe a revelation has been received. i am not a criminal I’ve made a commitment to try to do the right thing. Because of this, I have a clear conscience.”

The judge sentenced Dan Lafferty to two consecutive life sentences instead of the death penalty.

6 Dan Lafferty at Utah State Prison in Draper, Utah. The vile killer butchered his sister-in-law and niece with brother Ron Credit: AP

6 Andrew Garfield plays a fictional detective investigating the case in Disney Plus’ upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven Photo credit: Disney+

Prosecutor Wayne Watson described Dan as a “cold-blooded killer, the worst of all kinds, the kind that can go to a cot while that baby is screaming, ‘Mom! Mummy! Mummy!’ and slit her throat.”

Ron was accused of holding Brenda while his brother committed the murder.

There were many hearings to decide whether the man who claimed to be a prophet of God was spiritually fit to stand trial.

When the case finally took place in 1996, Allen Lafferty recounted how Ron had accused Brenda of “interfering in her affairs” and that God had decreed that they both be “removed.”

Ron was found guilty of murder, but during the trial to decide whether he should face the death penalty, he asked his attorney to sit down, thinking God’s powers would fail if he relied on others .

He was sentenced to death but died in prison in November 2019 at the age of 78 before the execution could proceed.

Mother’s courage in the final moments

The murders formed the basis of Jon Krakauer’s 2003 non-fiction book Under the Banner of Heaven, which Dustin adapted for the television series.

But Dustin was determined not to simply rely on the book, he wanted to hear the story from those involved, including Dan Lafferty.

He visited the killer in prison to ask how Brenda had reacted to his brutal attack.

The producer, who was in a mainstream part of the Mormon Church into his teens, said: “I put quite a lot of pressure on Dan Lafferty in prison to tell me what those final moments outside of the murder itself were like.

“He wanted to talk about bloodshed. I do not have. I wanted to understand who she was in those moments. And he informed me that in that moment she was not a victim.

“At one point she tried to escape. I understood that she showed courage in those final moments.”

Dustin added, “She understood in that moment that they were going to enter a different kind of hell for the rest of their lives.”

The TV series, which will air on Disney Plus later this month, has received rave reviews in the United States, where it is already streaming.

Andrew Garfield said, “Dustin had such a personal connection to the material because he was an ex-Mormon himself.

“It was very heartfelt and personal to honor Brenda Lafferty and her daughter Erica who were so brutally murdered.”

Dustin’s script changes some names and events for dramatic effect. Detective Jeb Pyre, played by Garfield, is fictional.

But it seems accurate in his portrayal of Dan Lafferty as a misogynist who used religion as an excuse for his violence.

Dan’s daughter Rebecca told a 2015 documentary titled American Monster that she also suffered at his hand, saying, “My dad really is a monster to me.”

She concluded, “My father initially wanted to be Christlike, but then he developed a desire to become Godlike.”

Under the Banner of Heaven will begin streaming on Disney Plus on July 27th.

6 A memorial to Brenda and Erica Photo credit: family handout