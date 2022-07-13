Inside Rihanna’s $1.4 billion net worth as she surpasses Kylie Jenner in everything from lingerie to $1 million-a-year hairstyles

RIHANNA’S net worth is wild.

As one of the wealthiest women in music, she continues to set the standard for what it means to be versatile.

Rihanna at the Fashion Awards in London, England

In the latest installment of our celebrity wealth series, we break down her net worth.

How rich is Rihanna?

The Barbados-born entrepreneur, whose real name is Robin Fenty, is worth an impressive $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

This is her third straight year taking first place, beating Kylie Jenner for America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire.

Kylie is now listed as 42 on the list.

Because of her diverse portfolio, Rihanna was able to win the title of the richest musician in the world.

She is also the second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

How did she make her money?

Rihanna is the definition of a triple threat — maybe more.

Although she started out in music, the majority of her wealth comes from her incredibly successful cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and lingerie company, Savage x Fenty.

fifty beauty

Most of her wealth is in Fenty Beauty as her stake is estimated at $1.4 billion.

Forbes has confirmed that Rihanna owns 50% of Fenty Beauty.

The Fenty Beauty Show during Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Fenty Beauty is a 50:50 partnership with the French luxury goods group LVMH.

The company was founded in 2017 and had annual sales of over $550 million as of the end of 2018, according to Forbes.

Today, Forbes estimates that Fenty Beauty is worth a conservative $2.8 billion.

Savage x Fenty

Billion dollar companies seem to come naturally to the star as her lingerie line is also valued in the billions.

Her Savage x Fenty lingerie line has been valued at $1 billion, with her stake being worth an estimated $270 million.

Rihanna in lingerie brand Savage x Fenty

Forbes also estimates that the singer owns 30% of her popular line.

The company was founded in 2018 and worked with some investors.

She has attracted shareholders from TechStyle Fashion Group, Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners and private equity firm L. Catterton.

This brings their Fenty brands to a combined value of approximately $3.8 billion.

music

While almost everyone is waiting for another album, Rihanna has released an impressive eight studio albums, with the anti-album being her last.

Her first album, Music of the Sun, was released in 2005 and just a year later, in 2006, her second album quickly followed.

Rihanna at the first annual Diamond Ball at The Vineyard

Over the course of her music career, she has won nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 13 American Music Awards and eight People’s Choice Awards.

It’s unclear how much she’s made from music, but Parade reported that she’s sold over 60 million albums and had 215 million digital downloads over the course of her career.

Business Insider reported that her 2013 Diamonds World Tour grossed more than $140 million worldwide.

This confirms that she is indeed the biggest digital selling artist of all time.

Her last studio album was released about six years ago when she started focusing on Fenty and movies.

What about their real estate?

Rihanna is no stranger to the real estate game.

Celebrity Net Worth (CNW) reported that she bought a $5.545 million condo in LA’s Century City neighborhood in 2014.

Rihanna's mansion in Barbados

Prior to this purchase, it was also reported that she rented a penthouse in Manhattan, New York for $50,000 a month from 2013 to 2017.

She also bought a massive home in the Hollywood Hills in 2017, but after a burglary she listed the property for $7.5 million.

She also owns a multi-million dollar property in her home country of Barbados.

And most recently, in March 2021, she bought a $13.8 million home in Beverly Hills.

How does she spend her money?

The busy entrepreneur finds time to spend her well-earned fortune.

Rihanna has been spotted on luxury getaways to exotic locations around the world such as Portofino, St. Tropez, the Caribbean and Honolulu.

During her vacations, she is known for lounging on yachts.

Rihanna jet skiing cross-legged in Barbados

She is said to have spent hundreds of thousands a week on a yacht as it offers privacy and all the amenities.

Additionally, MSN reported that the billionaire once rented an entire private island.

The singer used the island in England to record new music, which netted her around £20,000 – over $25,000.

Rihanna is known for her style – but that comes at a price.

Rihanna at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2015 in New York City

Her hairstyles alone have cost her nearly $1 million a year, according to MSN.

Plus, she’s been spotted in some pretty impressive cars.

MSN reports that her car collection is worth a whopping $8 million.

Italian sports car Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce

The hit star has a few Porche’s: Porsche 997 Turbo and a 911 Turbo S.

She was gifted a $750,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

A Maybach 57S that averages around $500,000.

Additionally, her Mercedes SLR McLaren cost about $1 million.

