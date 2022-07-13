News
Jan. 6 panel probes ‘unhinged’ meeting, Trump rally call
By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday revealed details of an “unhinged” late night meeting at the White House with defeated President Donald Trump’s outside lawyers suggesting the military seize state voting machines in a last-ditch effort to pursue his false claims of voter fraud before he summoned a mob to the U.S. Capitol.
The committee investigating last year’s attack at the Capitol is working to show how far-right extremists answered Trump’s call to come for a big rally in Washington. As dozens of lawsuits and his claims of voter fraud fizzled, Trump met late into the night of Dec. 18 with attorneys at the White House before tweeting the rally invitation — “Be there, will be wild!” Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups are now facing rare sedition charges over the siege.
“This tweet served as a call to action — and in some cases a call to arms.” said one panel member, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.
Tuesday’s hearing was the seventh for the Jan. 6 committee. Over the past month, the panel has created a narrative of a defeated Trump “detached from reality,” clinging to false claims of voter fraud and working feverishly to reverse his election defeat. It all culminated with the attack on the Capitol, the committee says.
The panel featured new video testimony from Pat Cipollone, Trump’s former White House counsel, recalling the explosive meeting at the White House when Trump’s outside legal team brought a draft executive order to seize states’ voting machines — a “terrible idea,” he said.
“That’s not how we do things in the United States,” Cipollone testified.
Another aide called the meeting “unhinged.”
Cipollone and other White House officials scrambled to intervene in the late-night meeting Trump was having with attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, retired national security aide Michael Flynn and the head of the online retail company Overstock. It erupted in shouting and screaming, another aide testified.
“Where is the evidence?” Cipollone demanded of the false claims of voter fraud.
“What they were proposing, I thought, was nuts,” testified another White House official, Eric Herschmann.
But Trump was intrigued and essentially told his White House lawyers that at least Powell and outside allies were trying to do something.
“You guys are not tough enough,” Giuliani in video testimony recalled the president telling the White House attorneys. “You guys are p—-,” he said, using crass language.
As night turned to morning, Trump tweeted the call for supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6, when Congress would be tallying the Electoral College results. “Be there. Will be wild,” Trump wrote.
Immediately, the extremists reacted.
The panel showed graphic and violent text messages and played videos of right-wing figures, including Alex Jones, and others laying out that Jan. 6 would be the day they fight for the president.
In vulgar and often racist language the messages beaming across the far-right forums planned for the big day that they said Trump was asking for in Washington. It would be a “red wedding,” said one, a reference to mass killing. “Bring handcuffs.”
Several members of the U.S. Capitol Police who fought the mob that day sat stone-faced in the front row of the committee room.
“The problem of politicians whipping up mob violence to destroy fair elections is the oldest domestic enemy of constitutional democracy,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in opening remarks.
At the witness table to testify in person was Jason Van Tatenhove, an ally of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes. Another witness was Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He has said that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image stating that Trump was “calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest.”
The committee is probing whether the extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and QAnon adherents who had rallied for Trump before, coordinated with White House allies for Jan. 6. The Oath Keepers have denied there was any plan to storm the Capitol.
The committee began the second half of the hearing making connections between Trump allies Flynn and Roger Stone and the extremist groups who were preparing to come to Washington.
It showed showing a picture of Rhodes, the Oath Keeper leader, walking with Flynn, the former national security aide to Trump, outside the Capitol at some point.
The committee also heard from Trump’s former campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson, who testified about her concerns about those planning for Jan. 6.
And the panel showed anew that on the day of the rally, Trump intended to join the mob at the Capitol.
“March to the Capitol after,” Trump said in a draft tweet about the rally.
This was the only hearing this week, as new details emerge. An expected prime-time hearing Thursday has been shelved for now.
This week’s session comes after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided stunning accounts under oath of an angry Trump who knowingly sent armed supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then refused to quickly call them off as violence erupted, siding with the rioters as they searched menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump has said Cassidy’s account is not true. But Cipollone at Friday’s private session did not contradict earlier testimony. Raskin said the panel planned to use “a lot” of Cipollone’s testimony.
On Dec. 29, the Proud Boys chairman posted a message on social media that said members planned to “turn out in record numbers on Jan. 6th,” according to a federal indictment.
The group planned to meet at the Washington Monument, its members instructed not to wear its traditional black and yellow colors, but be “incognito.”
The Proud Boys have said their membership grew after Trump, during his first debate with Biden, refused to outright condemn the group but instead told them to “stand back and stand by.”
The night before Jan. 6, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio met with Oath Keepers leader Rhodes at an underground parking garage, according to court filings along with images a documentary filmmaker trailing the group provided to the panel.
The Oath Keepers had also been organizing for Jan. 6 and established a “quick response force” at a nearby hotel in Virginia, according to court filings.
After the Capitol siege, Rhodes called someone with an urgent message for Trump, another group member has said. Rhodes was denied a chance to speak to Trump, but urged the person on the phone to tell the Republican president to call upon militia groups to fight to keep the president in power.
An attorney for Rhodes recently told the committee that he wants to testify publicly. Rhodes was already interviewed by the committee privately, and it’s unlikely the panel will agree.
The panel also intends to note that many of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol appeared to be QAnon believers. Federal authorities have explicitly linked at least 38 rioters to the pro-Trump conspiracy theory, according to an Associated Press review of court records.
One of the most recognizable figures from the attack was a shirtless Arizona man who called himself the “QAnon Shaman,” carried a spear and wore face paint and a Viking hat with fur and horns.
A core belief among QAnon followers is that Trump was secretly fighting a cabal of “deep state” operatives, prominent Democrats and Hollywood elites, some of whom worship Satan and engage in sex trafficking of children.
The panel has shown, over the course of fast-paced hearings and with eyewitness accounts from the former president’s inner circle, that Trump was told “over and over,” as Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said, that he had lost the election and his claims of voter fraud were just not true. Nevertheless, Trump summoned his supporters to Washington and then sent them to the Capitol in what panel Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has called an “attempted coup.”
___ Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo in Washington and Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Maryland, contributed to this report.
Attorneys for Georgia, John Angelos push back against requests for documents related to possible sales of Orioles owner’s assets
The legal battle that already made public the private dynamics of the family of Peter Angelos has shifted into terrain they also likely would want to keep secret: their finances.
Lawyers for the wife and elder son of Angelos, the Orioles owner and legal titan incapacitated by illness, have asked a judge to limit the amount of financial information that bankers must reveal about the team, his law firm and other assets.
Also among the latest filings in the case, an attorney for younger son Louis Angelos raised Tuesday the specter of the law firm’s bank freezing its accounts “in the next few days” due the unresolved dispute, which could force it to stop operating. But on Wednesday, an attorney for his mother, Georgia Angelos, wrote the judge in the case to say Wells Fargo “will maintain the status quo” of the accounts pending a previously scheduled Oct. 27 hearing.
As part of Louis Angelos’ suit against his mother and his brother, John, over control of the family’s assets, he has subpoenaed extensive information. Among the materials he seeks are documents related to a possible sale of part or all of the family’s interest in the team and communications with Major League Baseball officials, such as Commissioner Rob Manfred. John Angelos is the Orioles chairman and CEO.
In a volley of filings Tuesday and last week in Baltimore County Circuit Court, attorneys argued over how much personal and business information the bankers, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs, must provide.
“Just as Lou is not entitled unfettered access to all of Georgia’s financial information simply because he filed a lawsuit, he is also not entitled to all Orioles-related financial information,” attorneys for Georgia Angelos wrote in a motion last week.
That issue will also be discussed Oct. 27 before Circuit Judge Keith R. Truffer.
When Truffer held the first hearing in the case Sept. 28, he asked the parties to tone down the acrimony in their filings and consider mediation.
The sides, though, remain at loggerheads over the extent of information that Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo should provide and other issues. Among them: how Peter Angelos’ law firm should continue to operate.
Georgia Angelos had asked the court appoint someone to run the firm, which Louis Angelos has managed since his father became incapacitated, because it was under threat of Wells Fargo freezing its accounts. Louis Angelos had transferred the law firm to his name, which Georgia Angelos’ attorneys characterized as selling it to himself.
“As the Court may recall, it encouraged the parties to reach an interim agreement regarding the continued operations of The Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos, P.C., that would ensure its continued operation,” Louis Angelos’ attorney, Jeffrey E. Nusinov, wrote to Truffer in a letter dated Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, the parties are at an impasse,” Nusinov said. “In the absence of an agreement, there is a risk that Wells Fargo will freeze the law firm’s accounts within the next few days forcing the law firm to cease all operations.
“The repercussions that would flow from this are very serious,” he continued.
Nusinov went on to request a mediator be appointed to work with the two sides.
For the past several years, Peter Angelos, 93, has been in failing health. He is no longer in control of the team, the law firm that won billions of dollars in awards and settlements for those harmed by asbestos and tobacco, or his real estate portfolio.
After Louis Angelos, 53, filed his lawsuit in June, claiming that his brother was seeking to consolidate his control over the family fortune, Georgia Angelos, 80, filed a case against him in August. She accused her younger son of “financial elder abuse,” saying he sold his father’s law firm to himself.
Court filings have revealed a bitter feud, and provided confirmation of rumors that had long circulated about whether the team could be sold. Georgia Angelos, according to court documents, has been working on a possible sale of the team and a dissolution of the law firm.
But sources have told The Baltimore Sun that John Angelos, 55, wants the family to keep a majority ownership of the team. Meanwhile, Louis Angelos, who has been managing the law firm since his father became unable to work, has fought to keep it operating.
In the most recent filings, attorneys for John Angelos and Georgia Angelos characterized the subpoenas for bank information as overly broad. Louis Angelos is seeking information from both personal and business accounts, including transactions involving the Orioles and the team’s broadcast network, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network. The subpoenas also seek documents from as far back as January 2017, before Peter Angelos’ health began to decline that fall, prompting him to begin making financial arrangements for his assets.
Nusinov said in a letter to Truffer that Louis Angelos needed to cast a wide net because he “has been denied all information pertaining to the sale process” of the team. Also, his client needs the early 2017 documents, Nusinov’s letter said, for a “before” and “after” comparison of how Peter Angelos’ assets “have been treated since he became incapable of managing his own affairs.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Barker contributed to this article.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the Capitol.
The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear.
“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 panel is showing previously unseen footage of congressional leaders phoning officials for help during Capitol siege.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen talking to governors in neighboring Virginia and Maryland. Later the footage shows Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders as the group asks the acting attorney general for help.
“They’re breaking the law in many different ways — quite frankly at the instigation of the president of the United States,” Pelosi is heard saying at one point.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee planned to vote Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify, as it presented interviews with his aides and new documents detailing his unflagging multi-part efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.
The vote seeking Trump’s testimony comes as panel is producing vivid new details and evidence of Trump’s state of mind as he refused to concede his election loss to Joe Biden, resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol.
In never-before-seen Secret Service messages, the panel produced evidence of the way extremist groups provided the muscle in the fight for Trump’s presidency, planning weeks before the attack to send a violent force to Washington.
“Their plan is literally to kill people,” read a tip that was sent to Secret Service more than a week before the violence on Jan. 6.
The Secret Service warned in a Dec. 26, 2020, email of a tip that members of the right-wing Proud Boys planned to march in Washington on Jan. 6 with a group large enough to outnumber the police.
“It felt like the calm before the storm,” one Secret Service agent wrote in a group chat.
The House panel warned that the insurrection at the Capitol was not an isolated incident but a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era.
“None of this is normal or acceptable or lawful in a republic,” Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said.
“There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational. No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in a constitutional republic, period.”
The 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, was delving into Trump’s “state of mind,” said Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson.
The committee is starting to sum up its findings that Republican Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Biden’s victory. The result was the mob storming of the Capitol.
Statements from Thompson and Cheney were laden with language frequently seen in criminal indictments. Both lawmakers described Trump as “substantially” involved in the events of Jan. 6. Cheney said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way.
To illustrate what it said were “purposeful lies,” the committee juxtaposed repeated instances in which top administration officials recounted telling Trump the actual facts with clips of him repeating the exact opposite at his pre-riot rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6.
The committee may well make a decision on whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department.
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
To describe the president’s mindset, the committee divulged new material, including interviews with Trump’s top Cabinet officials, aides and associates in which some described the president acknowledging that he had lost.
In one, according to ex-White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump looked up at a television and said, “Can you believe I lost to this (expletive) guy?”
The committee is also drawing on the trove of 1.5 million documents it received from the U.S. Secret Service, including an email from Dec. 11, 2020, the day the Supreme Court rejected one of the main lawsuits Trump’s team had brought against the election results.
“Just fyi. POTUS is pissed,” the Secret Service wrote, according to documents obtained by the committee.
White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled Trump as being “livid” and “fired up” about the court’s ruling.
Trump told Meadows “something to the effect of: ‘I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out,’”Hutchinson told the panel in a recorded interview.
Cabinet members including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia also said in interviews shown at the hearing that they believed that once the legal avenues had been exhausted, that should have been the end of Trump’s efforts to remain in power.
“In my view, that was the end of the matter,” Barr said of the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote.
But rather than the end of Trump’s efforts to stay in power, the committee signaled it was only the beginning — as the president summoned the crowd to Washington for a rally to fight the election on Jan. 6.
The session was serving as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.
The panel was expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-N.Y., who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”
This week’s hearing is to be the final presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.
The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate.
The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal.
Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge of Mar-a-Lago.
The Trump team was asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.
But Trump’s lawyers said in their application to the Supreme Court that it was essential for the special master to have access to the classified records to “determine whether documents bearing classification markings are in fact classified, and regardless of classification, whether those records are personal records or Presidential records.”
The Justice Department said in a Supreme Court filing that Trump’s request had no merit.
The FBI says it seized roughly 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification markings, during its search. The Trump team asked a judge in Florida, Aileen Cannon, to appoint a special master to do an independent review of the records.
Cannon subsequently assigned a veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, to review the records and segregate those that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. The Justice Department objected to Dearie’s ability to review the classified records, prompting the 11th Circuit to side with the department.
Ravens RB Justice Hill, LT Ronnie Stanley return to practice; WR Rashod Bateman still sidelined
Ravens running back Justice Hill returned to practice Thursday after missing over a week with a hamstring injury.
Hill sat out practice last week and Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals after pulling up injured in the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Coach John Harbaugh said the team “dodged a bullet” with Hill’s hamstring injury, which he said was not serious. Hill leads all Ravens running backs this season with 125 rushing yards and 6.6 yards per carry.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who played 22 offensive snaps in his season debut Sunday, also was back Thursday. He missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle/rest designation.
Three Ravens remain sidelined: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), guard Ben Cleveland (foot) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin). Tight end Nick Boyle was also absent Thursday.
This story will be updated.
