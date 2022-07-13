News
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
WASHINGTON — Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
“The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” tweeted Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.
The first lady flew to San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza. She also spoke at a Democratic Party fundraiser at a private home before she returned to Washington.
But Biden’s attempt at a compliment floundered when she described Latino diversity “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”
She also badly mispronounced “bodegas,” small stores in urban areas typically specializing in Hispanic groceries.
The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the journalists’ organization tweeting that, “We are not tacos.”
“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,” NAHJ said.
The association said the first lady and her speechwriters should “take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities.”
Hispanic voters generally favor Democrats, though the group’s support patterns vary widely in different parts of the U.S., and Latino support for the Democratic presidential candidate softened in 2020 compared to 2016, according to Pew Research Center data.
Some Democrats have suggested that the party isn’t working hard enough to maintain Hispanic support. In her speech, Jill Biden outlined how President Joe Biden has responded to the community, including by appointing Latinos to the Cabinet and other high government posts and helping them get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Separately, last month, Republican Mayra Flores won a special congressional election in a usually Democratic area of South Texas. Now completing a House term expiring in January, Flores is an avid Trump supporter and the first Mexican-born woman elected to Congress.
Jill Biden spent part of Tuesday showing Mexico’s first lady, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, around the Library of Congress while Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador was at the White House meeting with President Biden.
Associated Press writer Will Weissert contributed to this report.
Australia floods swallow cars, homes submerged, Melbourne faces emergency
Melbourne:
Flash floods submerged hundreds of homes in southeastern Australia and thousands of people were warned to flee rising waters threatening towns in three separate states on Friday.
A major flood emergency was unfolding in Victoria – Australia’s second most populous state – where rapidly rising waters forced evacuations in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong.
Cars left on suburban streets were almost entirely swallowed up by the floods, while some stranded residents had to be rescued by inflatable rescue boats.
The ground floor of the Anglers Tavern, a pub on the banks of the Maribyrnong River, was underwater.
Head of State Daniel Andrews told reporters that 500 homes in Victoria had been “flooded”, while another 500 properties were surrounded by flooding and cut off from emergency services.
“That number is definitely going to increase. We have helicopters in the air right now assessing the damage,” Andrews said in the early afternoon.
While the worst of the rain had passed by late Friday morning, the state emergency service warned that flooding would worsen as water flowed downstream into swollen watersheds.
“Our flood emergency here in Victoria continues to escalate,” emergency services spokesman Tim Wiebusch told reporters.
“There aren’t many parts of Victoria that aren’t experiencing major flooding over the next few days.”
About 4,000 homes in Shepparton, about two hours north of Melbourne, could be flooded early next week, Wiebusch said.
Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the Australian military was deployed in parts of Victoria to help residents put sand in their homes before floodwaters arrived.
“This is a major emergency for the state of Victoria,” he said.
A disused Covid-19 quarantine center with a capacity of 1,000 people would be used to house people.
“Lives at Risk”
Northern parts of Tasmania – an island state south of Victoria – were also bracing for major flooding on Friday.
Mass evacuation orders have been issued, while heavy rain has forced the closure of some 120 roads.
“Lives are at risk from the floodwaters,” the Tasmania State Emergency Service said in a statement.
In New South Wales – Australia’s most populous state – an evacuation center has been set up after heavy downpours on Thursday evening in Forbes, an inland town about a five-hour drive away. east of Sydney.
The New South Wales Emergency Service said flood levels in Forbes could peak on Friday as water moved downstream.
Australia’s east coast has been repeatedly hit by heavy rains over the past two years, driven by back-to-back La Nina cycles.
March’s east coast flood disaster – caused by severe storms that devastated parts of Queensland and New South Wales – left more than 20 people dead.
Tens of thousands of Sydney residents were ordered to evacuate in July when flooding again swamped suburbs on the city’s fridge.
Climate change does not cause La Nina events, but scientists think it could make flooding times more extreme, as warmer air holds more moisture.
Chicago Bears waste 3 prime scoring chances and fall to the Washington Commanders 12-7 for their 3rd straight loss
Velus Jones Jr. fell to the ground at the 9-yard line Thursday night at Soldier Field, and the football hit him in the face mask and bounced to the field.
The Chicago Bears rookie returner tried to jump on the fumble, but the Washington Commanders recovered it at the Bears 6-yard line.
Two plays later, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored on a 1-yard run, and following a failed two-point conversion, the Commanders had a 12-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
A mistake like Jones’ muffed catch in a game in which the Bears failed to score from within 5 yards of the end zone three times was too much. The Commanders left Chicago with the ugly 12-7 win — their second of the season. The Bears (2-4) lost their third straight.
The Bears and quarterback Justin Fields had two chances to retake the lead, including a drive in the final two minutes in which they had first-and-goal from the 5-yard line following Fields’ 39-yard scramble.
But Fields scrambled for 1 yard and threw incomplete twice. He then hit Darnell Mooney with a 3-yard pass. Mooney made a leaping grab but came down just short of the goal line. In the first half, the Bears failed to score twice after getting within 5 yards of the end zone and went into halftime down 3-0.
One drive before the short Mooney catch, the Bears drove to the Commanders 43-yard line, but a delay-of-game penalty on third-and-11 and a Fields incompletion to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on fourth-and-16 ended the threat.
Commanders kicker Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left on the ensuing drive, giving the Bears one last chance.
Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
He threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis to give the Bears a 7-3 lead midway through the third quarter. Pettis beat cornerback Kendall Fuller and barely got his feet inbounds on a perfect pass to the left side of the end zone. The touchdown came on a free play after officials threw a flag for the Commanders having too many men on the field.
Fields stayed on the ground for several seconds after he was knocked down on the play but returned to the game on the next drive.
The Bears stopped the Commanders at the 10-yard line on their second drive of the second half when Justin Jones batted down Wentz’s pass on third-and-10. Slye made a 28-yard field goal to cut the Bears’ lead to 7-6.
The Bears had a chance to build on their lead after the defense came up with a big stop on the next drive, but Jones fumbled his second punt return in three games, the other in a loss to the New York Giants.
Bears right guard Teven Jenkins briefly was out of the game to begin the second half with a shoulder injury, and Michael Schofield replaced him. But Jenkins returned when left guard Lucas Patrick left to be evaluated for a concussion. Schofield slid over to left guard. Patrick returned later in the half.
Inactives announced
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will not play for the Bears on Thursday as he continues to ramp up from August ankle surgery. Harry practiced in full Wednesday and did not have an injury designation, but the Bears declared him inactive.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicated Harry, who has had limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields, still had ways to go before he would be ready to play in a game.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan are also inactive.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Logan Thomas, cornerback William Jackson III, safety Percy Butler, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Jonathan Williams and quarterback Sam Howell are inactive.
Halftime: Bears trail Commanders 3-0
Twice the Chicago Bears got within 5 yards of the goal line in the first half Thursday against the Commanders at Soldier Field.
And twice the Bears couldn’t get in the end zone, instead going into halftime trailing 3-0.
The Bears and Commanders, teams with a combined three wins entering the nationally televised game, went scoreless for the first 29 minutes of the half before Commanders kicker Joey Slye made a 38-yard field goal for the lead.
The Bears got close to taking a lead on their second and third drives but couldn’t come through.
After the Bears marched to the Commanders 5-yard line on their second drive, quarterback Justin Fields’ pass intended for Cole Kmet bounced off a helmet, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen intercepted it.
On the following drive, Bears running back Khalil Herbert ripped off a 64-yard run to get to the 6-yard line, and after a Commanders penalty for 12 men on the field, the Bears had first-and-goal at the 3.
But Herbert was stopped for no gain and Fields threw incomplete just beyond a wide-open Ryan Griffin in the end zone. After Fields gained 2 yards on a keeper, the Bears went for it on fourth-and-1, and Herbert was stuffed for no gain.
The Commanders sacked Fields twice in three plays on the Bears first drive, with Efe Obada taking him down for a loss of 9 yards on first down and Daron Payne forcing another 9-yard loss on third down.
Fields finished the half 7 of 14 for 89 yards and was sacked three times. He also rushed for 32 yards on six carries.
The Bears defense sacked Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz to end each of their first two drives, and he finished 5 of 14 for 57 yards.
Two pass interference penalties — 17 yards against Kyler Gordon and 15 yards against Jaylon Johnson — helped the Commanders on their scoring drive.
UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee scores 7 TDs in rout of Temple
Wearing space-themed uniforms Thursday night, UCF’s offense was in another stratosphere as it scored 56 unanswered points and cruised to a 70-13 win over Temple at FBC Mortgage Stadium.
Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee tied a school record with 7 total touchdowns, throwing 4 scores and running for 3 more.
Auburn transfer Kobe Hudson and Ryan O’Keefe caught all 4 passing touchdowns while each recorded more than 100 receiving yards.
The Knights led 14-13 at 8:43 of the second quarter before going on a run to secure their fourth straight victory.
The result marked the first time that UCF scored at least 70 points in a game since it posted 73 against Austin Peay in 2017.
Temple entered the game allowing just 16 points on defense.
Owls quarterback E.J. Warner, who’s the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, threw for more than 200 yards but only 1 touchdown.
Temple struggled on third down throughout the game to finish 7 of 17. Meanwhile, UCF converted 7 of 8.
Edgewater product RJ Harvey carried the ball 4 times for 73 yards while freshman quarterback Thomas Castellanos led the team with 88 rushing yards in relief of Plumlee.
Thursday’s result is the second time this season the Knights have scored at least 56 points. UCF opened with a 56-10 win over South Carolina State.
For the second week in a row, UCF had two receivers with more than 100 yards. In addition to Kobe Hudson 4 catches for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, Ryan O’Keefe had 7 for 111 yards and 2 TDs.
Plumlee completed 18-of-22 passes for 373 yards in less than three full quarters of play.
Wild stumble out of the gates in 7-3 loss to Rangers
All hell broke loose on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center when Joel Eriksson Ek tried to poke a puck past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
In the middle of the mayhem, Eriksson Ek absorbed a cross check directly to the mouth. When he peeled himself of the ice, the Wild had a 5-on-3 power play with a chance to get themselves back into the game.
Unfortunately for the Wild, they couldn’t solve Shesterkin despite some good looks in close. The 26-year-old Russian made a half dozen saves on the penalty kill to help the Rangers preserve their lead.
That was the story for the game. No matter how many scoring chances the Wild garnered around the net, Shesterkin consistently stood tall between the pipes. That proved to be the difference as the Wild stumbled out of the gates in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers.
After falling losing the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Wild have been eager to rinse the sour taste out of their mouth. They will have to wait a little longer after an extremely sloppy effort in the season opener during which they left goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury hung out to dry time and time again.
It started early in the first period when Rangers winger Chris Kreider hammered home a tic-tac-toe sequence in front to make it 1-0. It continued late in the first period when Rangers defenseman Adam Fox pinched up in the play and made it 2-0.
On both goals, the Wild looked discombobulated in the defensive zone. Fittingly, that came back to bite them once more with 11.8 seconds left in the first period as Rangers winger Artemi Panarin slipped behind enemy lines and cashed in to stretch the lead to 3-0.
Though the Wild managed to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second period when Kirill Kaprizov found Mats Zuccarello, they couldn’t build on that momentum. They garnered a the aforementioned 5-on-3 power play midway through the second period and failed to score.
To make matter worse, Rangers center Filip Chytil helped his team build its lead back up to 4-1 late in the second period when he jammed the puck past the goal line.
With the game already well in hand, Rangers center Vincent Trocheck made it 5-1 early in the third period before Matt Boldy scored for the Wild to make it 5-2. Exactly 30 seconds after that, Rangers winger Kaapo Kakko scored to make it 6-2 before Boldy scored again to make it 6-3. As time winded down, Kreider added another goal for good measure to finalize the score at 7-3.
Last meeting of Stillwater’s Korean War Last Man’s Club marks end of an era
It’s been almost 72 years since Gus MacDonald and Charles Ciesman left the Stillwater Armory on a bitter-cold January day and marched down the hill to the train depot to board a Rock Island Line train.
The members of Minnesota National Guard’s Headquarters Co. First Battalion and Heavy Mortar Co., both of the 135th Infantry, had been called up to serve in Korea, but first had to report for training at Camp Rucker in Alabama.
“Remember when we got off the train in Alabama? Do you remember what the band was playing?” Ciesman, 90, asked MacDonald, 91, during the annual meeting of the H & H Last Man’s Club on Thursday at the Lowell Inn Event Center in Stillwater.
MacDonald said he couldn’t recall.
“They were playing ‘I Wish I Was in Dixie,’” Ciesman said. “We didn’t wish we were there. We wished we were back in Minnesota.”
MacDonald and Ciesman were among the 153 young men from Stillwater who fought in the Korean War. When they returned, they formed the H & H Last Man’s Club — which stood for “Headquarters” and “Heavy.”
Now, eight members remain. Six were able to attend the 69th reunion on Thursday — the group’s last official gathering.
“It’s the end of a tradition,” said Retired Major Gen. Lyle Doerr, who lives in Stillwater. “It’s amazing that it has continued for as long as it has. I’m one of the youngest, and I’m 90. We decided this would be a good time to close it out.”
TRADITION DATES TO 1886
The men who met on Thursday were continuing a tradition that began in Stillwater in 1886 on the 25th anniversary of the First Battle of Bull Run. Survivors of Company B of the First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry Regiment formed a “Last Man’s Club” that resolved to meet annually until all 34 Civil War veterans had passed away. It is believed to be the first military Last Man organization in the United States, said Jack Johnson, who helped organize Thursday’s event.
The “last man” was charged with drinking a toast to his departed comrades. Charles Lockwood earned that honor in 1930.
The reunion on Thursday followed the same format as those Civil War reunions: socializing, a meal, a speaker, and a ritual of remembrance for those deceased.
A group of World War I veterans from Stillwater in 1932 formed the Last Buddies Bully Beef Club, another Last Man organization. That group’s “last man” was Frank Manning, a former typesetter for the Stillwater Gazette, who died in 1998 at the age of 101.
The father of George Seim Jr., a member of the H & H Last Man’s Club, was a member of the Last Buddies Bully Beef Club, which was named for the canned rationed beef the soldiers received. “They always brought a can with them to their reunions, but nobody ate it,” said Seim, 92, of Oakdale.
During World War II, Stillwater’s two National Guard companies — Co. A and Co. D of the First Battalion, 135th Infantry — fought together in North Africa and Italy with the 34th “Red Bull” Infantry Division. A year after returning home, they formed the A & D Last Man’s Club, with 180 members.
As those numbers dwindled, they joined forces with H & H Last Man’s Club to hold joint reunions. Jean DeCurtins, the last surviving member of the A & D Last Man’s Club, died in 2019 at 100.
MEMORIES OF WAR
Talk at Thursday’s reunion — the first since 2019 — inevitably turned to who would be the H & H Last Man’s Club’s last man and what honor he would receive.
“Nobody knows who’s going to be the last man,” Seim said. “It’s one day at a time.”
Doerr said he doubts there will be another Last Man’s group formed in Stillwater. “We haven’t had a new war,” he said. “The way things are now, people serve but not in the units like they did, beginning with the Civil War, where most of the people in the unit were from the same hometown. That made a difference. When they came home, they came home to the town that they had started from.”
Most of the men still live within a few miles of the old Armory in downtown Stillwater.
The exception was Roger Kuhn, 92, who lives in Brainerd. He was 20 years old when he arrived in Korea. “I started at Pusan (now Busan) and went up the whole peninsula to the replacement depot in Seoul,” he said. “I was a company clerk. I could type. That saved my life. I didn’t have to shoulder a rifle.”
Korea was a desolate place, Kuhn said, and one of his daily tasks involved contacting every battalion and compiling a list of all the soldiers who had died that day.
One of his most vivid memories was watching a North Korean man surrender. “He’d floated down the Imjin River all by himself,” he said.
One of Kuhn’s friends died in Korea, but he wasn’t a member of the H & H Last Man’s Club, Kuhn said. Roland “Rollie” Palm was going to school in Winona at the time, so he was in the Winona National Guard unit, he said.
“I’m glad to have been a part of it,” Kuhn said. “It’s amazing to think it went all the way back to the Civil War and continued on all the way up the line. Look at all the sacrifices that were made. Most of the officers in the Guard were World War II officers, and my God, they went through hell. They went to Italy. The 34th Division. It was brutal, just brutal.”
Deb Field, of Irvington, N.Y., flew in for the event. Her father, John Ulrich, who died in 2008 at the age of 77, never missed a reunion. “There were few events that he never missed: a (Stillwater High School) Ponies home football game, marching with the Stillwater veterans on Memorial Day and going to the H & H reunion,” she said.
‘NO VETERAN … OVERLOOKED’
Lt. Gen. Richard Nash, the featured speaker at the event, said the veterans of the Korean War did not return home to parades, like WWII veterans, or protests, like Vietnam veterans.
“Among many Americans, tired of war, there was and seemed a desire to forget and move on,” Nash said. “As one veteran said, ‘We just came home and took off our uniforms and went to work.’”
But, Nash told those gathered, “no war should ever be forgotten, and no veteran should ever be overlooked.
“Each of you served our nation with incredible courage and commitment,” he said. “You left your homes, your families and you risked your lives in what often has been called the forgotten war. Today we all want you to know this: We remember. We remember your courage. We remember your sacrifice. The legacy of your service lives on in a free and prosperous Republic of Korea.”
The men used to light a candle for each of the fallen, but they had to set that ritual aside years ago when the number of candles became a fire hazard. On Thursday, one candle in a wooden holder represented all the members who have died.
At the close of the meeting Thursday, the members stood and faced west — just as they have for the 69 other times.
While bugler Wesley Balsimo, a senior at Stillwater Area High School, played Taps, the last candle was blown out on the last gathering of a Last Man’s Club in Stillwater.
