Kolar Court Recruitment 2022 » Apply Now Peon, Steno 32 Post

Last meeting of Stillwater’s Korean War Last Man’s Club marks end of an era
It’s been almost 72 years since Gus MacDonald and Charles Ciesman left the Stillwater Armory on a bitter-cold January day and marched down the hill to the train depot to board a Rock Island Line train.
The members of Minnesota National Guard’s Headquarters Co. First Battalion and Heavy Mortar Co., both of the 135th Infantry, had been called up to serve in Korea, but first had to report for training at Camp Rucker in Alabama.
“Remember when we got off the train in Alabama? Do you remember what the band was playing?” Ciesman, 90, asked MacDonald, 91, during the annual meeting of the H & H Last Man’s Club on Thursday at the Lowell Inn Event Center in Stillwater.
MacDonald said he couldn’t recall.
“They were playing ‘I Wish I Was in Dixie,’” Ciesman said. “We didn’t wish we were there. We wished we were back in Minnesota.”
MacDonald and Ciesman were among the 153 young men from Stillwater who fought in the Korean War. When they returned, they formed the H & H Last Man’s Club — which stood for “Headquarters” and “Heavy.”
Now, eight members remain. Six were able to attend the 69th reunion on Thursday — the group’s last official gathering.
“It’s the end of a tradition,” said Retired Major Gen. Lyle Doerr, who lives in Stillwater. “It’s amazing that it has continued for as long as it has. I’m one of the youngest, and I’m 90. We decided this would be a good time to close it out.”
TRADITION DATES TO 1886
The men who met on Thursday were continuing a tradition that began in Stillwater in 1886 on the 25th anniversary of the First Battle of Bull Run. Survivors of Company B of the First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry Regiment formed a “Last Man’s Club” that resolved to meet annually until all 34 Civil War veterans had passed away. It is believed to be the first military Last Man organization in the United States, said Jack Johnson, who helped organize Thursday’s event.
The “last man” was charged with drinking a toast to his departed comrades. Charles Lockwood earned that honor in 1930.
The reunion on Thursday followed the same format as those Civil War reunions: socializing, a meal, a speaker, and a ritual of remembrance for those deceased.
A group of World War I veterans from Stillwater in 1932 formed the Last Buddies Bully Beef Club, another Last Man organization. That group’s “last man” was Frank Manning, a former typesetter for the Stillwater Gazette, who died in 1998 at the age of 101.
The father of George Seim Jr., a member of the H & H Last Man’s Club, was a member of the Last Buddies Bully Beef Club, which was named for the canned rationed beef the soldiers received. “They always brought a can with them to their reunions, but nobody ate it,” said Seim, 92, of Oakdale.
During World War II, Stillwater’s two National Guard companies — Co. A and Co. D of the First Battalion, 135th Infantry — fought together in North Africa and Italy with the 34th “Red Bull” Infantry Division. A year after returning home, they formed the A & D Last Man’s Club, with 180 members.
As those numbers dwindled, they joined forces with H & H Last Man’s Club to hold joint reunions. Jean DeCurtins, the last surviving member of the A & D Last Man’s Club, died in 2019 at 100.
MEMORIES OF WAR
Talk at Thursday’s reunion — the first since 2019 — inevitably turned to who would be the H & H Last Man’s Club’s last man and what honor he would receive.
“Nobody knows who’s going to be the last man,” Seim said. “It’s one day at a time.”
Doerr said he doubts there will be another Last Man’s group formed in Stillwater. “We haven’t had a new war,” he said. “The way things are now, people serve but not in the units like they did, beginning with the Civil War, where most of the people in the unit were from the same hometown. That made a difference. When they came home, they came home to the town that they had started from.”
Most of the men still live within a few miles of the old Armory in downtown Stillwater.
The exception was Roger Kuhn, 92, who lives in Brainerd. He was 20 years old when he arrived in Korea. “I started at Pusan (now Busan) and went up the whole peninsula to the replacement depot in Seoul,” he said. “I was a company clerk. I could type. That saved my life. I didn’t have to shoulder a rifle.”
Korea was a desolate place, Kuhn said, and one of his daily tasks involved contacting every battalion and compiling a list of all the soldiers who had died that day.
One of his most vivid memories was watching a North Korean man surrender. “He’d floated down the Imjin River all by himself,” he said.
One of Kuhn’s friends died in Korea, but he wasn’t a member of the H & H Last Man’s Club, Kuhn said. Roland “Rollie” Palm was going to school in Winona at the time, so he was in the Winona National Guard unit, he said.
“I’m glad to have been a part of it,” Kuhn said. “It’s amazing to think it went all the way back to the Civil War and continued on all the way up the line. Look at all the sacrifices that were made. Most of the officers in the Guard were World War II officers, and my God, they went through hell. They went to Italy. The 34th Division. It was brutal, just brutal.”
Deb Field, of Irvington, N.Y., flew in for the event. Her father, John Ulrich, who died in 2008 at the age of 77, never missed a reunion. “There were few events that he never missed: a (Stillwater High School) Ponies home football game, marching with the Stillwater veterans on Memorial Day and going to the H & H reunion,” she said.
‘NO VETERAN … OVERLOOKED’
Lt. Gen. Richard Nash, the featured speaker at the event, said the veterans of the Korean War did not return home to parades, like WWII veterans, or protests, like Vietnam veterans.
“Among many Americans, tired of war, there was and seemed a desire to forget and move on,” Nash said. “As one veteran said, ‘We just came home and took off our uniforms and went to work.’”
But, Nash told those gathered, “no war should ever be forgotten, and no veteran should ever be overlooked.
“Each of you served our nation with incredible courage and commitment,” he said. “You left your homes, your families and you risked your lives in what often has been called the forgotten war. Today we all want you to know this: We remember. We remember your courage. We remember your sacrifice. The legacy of your service lives on in a free and prosperous Republic of Korea.”
The men used to light a candle for each of the fallen, but they had to set that ritual aside years ago when the number of candles became a fire hazard. On Thursday, one candle in a wooden holder represented all the members who have died.
At the close of the meeting Thursday, the members stood and faced west — just as they have for the 69 other times.
While bugler Wesley Balsimo, a senior at Stillwater Area High School, played Taps, the last candle was blown out on the last gathering of a Last Man’s Club in Stillwater.
Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders updates: Bears waste 2 red-zone opportunities and trail 3-0 at the half
Twice the Chicago Bears got within 5 yards of the goal line in the first half Thursday against the Commanders at Soldier Field.
And twice the Bears couldn’t get in the end zone, instead going into halftime trailing 3-0.
The Bears and Commanders, teams with a combined three wins entering the nationally televised game, went scoreless for the first 29 minutes of the half before Commanders kicker Joey Slye made a 38-yard field goal for the lead.
The Bears got close to taking a lead on their second and third drives but couldn’t come through.
After the Bears marched to the Commanders 5-yard line on their second drive, quarterback Justin Fields’ pass intended for Cole Kmet bounced off a helmet, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen intercepted it.
On the following drive, Bears running back Khalil Herbert ripped off a 64-yard run to get to the 6-yard line, and after a Commanders penalty for 12 men on the field, the Bears had first-and-goal at the 3.
But Herbert was stopped for no gain and Fields threw incomplete just beyond a wide-open Ryan Griffin in the end zone. After Fields gained 2 yards on a keeper, the Bears went for it on fourth-and-1, and Herbert was stuffed for no gain.
The Commanders sacked Fields twice in three plays on the Bears first drive, with Efe Obada taking him down for a loss of 9 yards on first down and Daron Payne forcing another 9-yard loss on third down.
Fields finished the half 7 of 14 for 89 yards and was sacked three times. He also rushed for 32 yards on six carries.
The Bears defense sacked Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz to end each of their first two drives, and he finished 5 of 14 for 57 yards.
Two pass interference penalties — 17 yards against Kyler Gordon and 15 yards against Jaylon Johnson — helped the Commanders on their scoring drive.
Inactives announced
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will not play for the Bears on Thursday as he continues to ramp up from August ankle surgery. Harry practiced in full Wednesday and did not have an injury designation, but the Bears declared him inactive.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicated Harry, who has had limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields, still had ways to go before he would be ready to play in a game.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan are also inactive.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Logan Thomas, cornerback William Jackson III, safety Percy Butler, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Jonathan Williams and quarterback Sam Howell are inactive.
‘Prime’ time
Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it took over the entire package from Fox Sports this year.
For local viewers, it’s a little easier if you aren’t a Prime subscriber. The Bears-Commanders game will be shown on Fox-32 starting at 7:15 p.m. You also can listen to the game on WBBM-AM 780 and WCFS-FM 105.9.
Progress on defense?
Entering Week 6, only the Seattle Seahawks (82) have allowed more first-half points than the Bears and Arizona Cardinals (80 each). As a result, the Bears (2-3) have trailed at halftime in all five games.
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pushed ahead for a 1-yard run with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining Sunday, it was the first touchdown the Bears allowed in the second half this season. They have allowed 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
“If I knew the answer, I’d tell you,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of the drastic difference. “We’ve just got to come out earlier and execute at a higher rate. I don’t know if there is any true answer to it because it’s not a different set of players on the field in the second half than it is in the first. It’s the same players, same coaching staff. We’ve got to figure it out.”
Progress on offense?
“Tons of progress? I don’t like using those adjectives that are extreme,” Getsy said. “I’m just not that type of person. But, no, there has been progress. And we’re sticking to the plan.”
Step by step, the Bears remain persistent with their offensive evolution while resisting any urges to skip too far ahead or land on any exaggerated conclusions.
“Your goal is to just have progress all year,” Fields said. “Progress takes patience.”
Sen. Johnson, Barnes get personal in final Wisconsin debate
MADISON, Wis. — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes got personal in their final debate Thursday before the Nov. 8 election, with each candidate attacking the other as being a liar, radical and out of touch with the average Wisconsin voter.
Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. The debate in Milwaukee came a day after a Marquette University Law School poll showed Johnson with an apparent lead, marking a steady increase for the incumbent since Barnes won the Democratic primary in August.
Here are the key debate takeaways:
GETTING PERSONAL
With just over three weeks until the election, Barnes went on the attack against Johnson, saying he has “done nothing” while in office other than line his own pockets and those of his wealthy donors who benefited from former President Donald Trump’s tax cut that Johnson voted for.
Barnes even attacked Johnson’s career as a plastics manufacturer at a company started by his wife’s father.
“He married into his business, he didn’t start that from the ground up,” Barnes said. He derided it as Johnson’s “business in law.”
Johnson said he was proud of his accomplishments, citing a right to try law that allows for patients to use experimental treatments, and the Joseph Project, an effort Johnson started to connect poor and disadvantaged people in Milwaukee with jobs.
Johnson said Barnes “has no accomplishments whatsoever. All he has is lies and distortion. … Has the lieutenant governor ever created a job?”
Johnson called Barnes “a performer, he’s an actor.”
Barnes has touted his middle-class upbringing, with his father working third shift and his mother being a public schoolteacher.
“I know others say their fathers worked third shift, but I actually worked third shift,” Johnson said, mentioning his first job as a 15-year-old dishwasher.
ABUSE OF TAXPAYER MONEY
Johnson accused Barnes of abusing taxpayer money through the $608,000 cost of his security detail his first three years in office.
“The senator should be so audacious,” Barnes responded, referring to flights to a Florida vacation home paid for by taxpayers and the tax cut bill Johnson helped pass.
Federal records show Johnson has been reimbursed for 19 flights from Fort Myers, Florida, to Washington, D.C., between 2013 and May 2021, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The trips cost taxpayers somewhere between $5,418 and $18,781.
“Working-class families are footing the bill for millionaire lifestyles and it has to stop,” Barnes said.
The Senate Ethics Committee rejected a complaint filed by Democrats about the flights, saying Johnson did not violate federal law or Senate rules or standards of conduct.
SOCIAL SECURITY
Johnson defended saying that Social Security and Medicare funding should no longer be guaranteed and should instead compete with other government programs. Johnson said he wants to do that to save the entitlement programs, which he argues are not sustainable under the current system.
“I want to save Social Security. I want to save Medicare,” Johnson said. “I never said I wanted to cut or put Social Security on the chopping block.”
Barnes wasn’t having it.
“He’s coming for your retirement,” Barnes said.
JAN. 6
Johnson again attacked Barnes for his past support of reducing funding for police departments and ending cash bail. A central argument of Johnson’s campaign is portraying Barnes as soft on crime.
Barnes accused Johnson of being a hypocrite for saying he’s soft on crime while the senator has downplayed violence during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“This talk about support for law enforcement, it’s not real. It’s not true,” Barnes said.
He said Johnson has not done enough to denounce the Jan. 6 attack.
“It has to be said that he called those folks patriots. He called them tourists,” Barnes said. “The people who were beating up police officers in the Capitol.”
Johnson said he has forcefully and repeatedly denounced the attacks. But he didn’t mention that he has also said it “didn’t seem like an insurrection to me” and he would have been more fearful if the U.S. Capitol invaders had been Black Lives Matter protesters.
ABORTION
Johnson repeated his support for a statewide referendum asking voters how late into a pregnancy they would want to allow abortions. Wisconsin law does not allow for such referendums and the Republican-controlled Legislature last month rejected a proposal from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that would have created a pathway for such a vote.
Johnson wrongly said Thursday that the Legislature was being asked to place on the ballot an up or down vote on codifying Roe v. Wade. That is not what the rejected proposal would have done.
High school football: White Bear Lake’s Rayshaun Brakes is a big play waiting to happen
White Bear Lake coach Ryan Bartlett starts his offensive game plan every single week around a few simple questions: How many touches can he get Rayshaun Brakes? How is Brakes getting those touches? And where are those touches coming?
During the game, an assistant coach tracks the number of times Brakes touches the ball, and informs Bartlett of it throughout the contest to ensure the senior dynamo is getting the necessary number of opportunities. Bartlett likened it to how Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell must feel at times with star receiver Justin Jefferson.
“How do I get this guy the ball and is it happening enough?” Bartlett said. “It’s a hard thing to kind of keep in your head, but we’re doing the best we can with it.”
The coach likes to get Brakes the ball at least 15 times a game. That all might sound over the top, but it’s more than justified.
“Because you just know any time he gets it, heads up, because you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Bartlett said. “Any one of those could go (to the house) at any point.”
Brakes has scored eight times in six games for the Bears (4-2), who host Osseo at 7 p.m. Friday. Four of those eight touchdowns have come from 40-plus yards out. Only one of those came from inside the 10-yard line.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior is, put simply, a human highlight reel — football’s version of a home run hitter. He takes pride in not allowing himself to be brought down but one defender. Brakes — who hopes to play football at the next level, but isn’t yet sure where — has refined his juke move to haunt would-be tacklers.
“When there’s two people around me I try to go towards one and then they usually fall off,” he said. “Then the other one comes in and I can make another move.”
Bartlett described his elusiveness as follows: “If you put Ray in a phone booth with two tacklers, I think he’d get out.”
Bartlett recalled a play in White Bear Lake’s win over Mounds View in which Brakes had a pair of defenders on his legs, and still gained 18 yards.
“He doesn’t get squared up,” Bartlett said. “He’s so good in small spaces.”
Opposing defenses have more than recognized Brakes’ offensive prowess. It’s not unusual for defenses to shift around depending on where Brakes is on the field.
Which is why Bartlett and Co. design different ways to get him the ball, from handoffs, to tosses, to receiving routes and quick screens. That’s all alongside his utilization in the kick-return game.
“It’s fun. It’s challenging, though, because people are smart, they watch and they know how you’re getting it to him and you’ve got to adjust,” Bartlett said. “It’s good though, because it makes me get more creative and it makes me think about that. The nice part about him is he’s so skilled that anything we design, he can do.”
No matter how he’s getting the ball.
“I never really found it challenging,” Brakes said of his many responsibilities. “As long as I do what the other coaches tell me, it should work.”
But Brakes did call the added defensive attention “annoying,” though he likes when that leads to easier opportunities for his teammates to shine. White Bear Lake’s potent offense is averaging 30.7 points per game.
“So I’m fine with it,” he said. “As long as we win, I’m good.”
That’s his approach with everything in respect to the game. He believes the Bears can make a deep playoff run — a reality that’s partially thanks to his big-play ability. But it’s always team-first for the playmaker.
Bartlett noted when the senior “almost looks ashamed to score” with his lack of enthusiasm on big-play touchdowns. That, Brakes noted, is “because the job is not done.”
But it’s a different story when his teammates succeed.
“He’s through the roof. I think that’s the biggest thing — he celebrates team success more than individual, and the kids know that about him, so he’s super well-received in the locker room,” Bartlett said. “They’ve grown up with him and they all just love him.”
Congressional candidates Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner tried to define each other in their only debate
In Minnesota’s most hotly contested congressional district where moderates might swing the election, both Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner are too extreme — according to each other.
On Thursday, the two candidates squared off in their only debate in Minnesota’s 2nd District, which encompasses much of the south metro.
The contest is a rematch of 2020, when Craig, a Democrat first elected in 2018, defeated Kistner, the Republican challenger. The race is drawing national attention because it’s widely seen as a toss-up. The seat has swung back and forth from parties over the years and Craig, while the incumbent, faces the same headwinds other Democrats are facing in next month’s elections amid high inflation and President Joe Biden’s sagging approval.
Thursday’s debate played out much as the campaign has, with each candidate trying to frame their opponent as extreme — while both sought to cast themselves in relatively moderate hues on issues ranging from abortion to crime.
ECONOMY A TOP ISSUE
Both Kistner and Craig agree that the economy — and inflation in particular — is the top issue for voters.
Consistent with a national Republican strategy, Kistner has repeatedly sought to lay blame for the economy on Craig by tying her to Biden via “the disastrous policies of Joe Biden, Angie Craig and Democrats.”
At one point Thursday, he even pivoted from a question about whether he accepted Biden’s 2020 victory by framing it around the economy.
“There’s no way of denying it, look at gas prices,” Kistner said at the debate, hosted by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce and held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. “Look at inflation. You definitely know he’s the president. I think Joe Biden won the 2020 election just going off what the last two years have been.”
Craig’s view of the economic challenges was more nuanced. She noted, for example, that the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent is the lowest in a half century.
She said inflation is a “serious global issue” and “disrupted supply chains from a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic have caused inflation,” she said.
She sought to parry Kistner’s criticism of massive federal spending plans approved by Congress by asking of the audience, “What of that spending … would you not have done?” before ticking off several bipartisan pandemic spending plans that sought to shore up local businesses.
CRAIG ‘PUSHES BACK’ ON BIDEN
But Kisnter’s attempts to link Craig to Biden, as well as her more-liberal Democratic colleagues, are clearly a concern for Craig. At several times she emphasized, she has “pushed back” on her fellow House members, as well as Biden himself.
For example, on Thursday, she offered her strongest criticism yet of Biden’s decision to cancel college-loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, without congressional approval.
“I have a lot of questions for the president,” said Craig. “Can a president spend $400 million without congressional authority or approval, and I would have to say that I don’t agree in principle that that should be the case.”
Speaking to reporters after the event, Craig restated her most vigorous attempt to distance herself from Biden: She doesn’t want him on the ballot in the 2024 election, but would rather see “new leadership.”
KISTNER ON ABORTION OPPOSITION
Since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade — concluding there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion — Craig and outside groups supporting her have relentlessly attacked Kistner’s anti-abortion stances, which have included being on the board of a group that opposes abortions. It’s a strategy that Democrats have employed in campaign after campaign across the nation.
After the Dobbs decision, Kistner refused to clarify his position, and a section of his website discussing his “100% pro-life” views was no longer visible.
Craig has accused Kistner of opposing abortion in all cases, with no exceptions — but Kistner has denied that, and on Thursday, when questioned by reporters, Craig failed to provide evidence to support that specific claim.
Nonetheless, Kistner has repeatedly tried to downplay the potential importance of abortion rights in the campaign. Kistner’s current state position on abortion is that he favors exceptions for rape or incest, but he has refused to entertain how he might act on the issue if he were elected to Congress.
On Thursday, for example, he refused to say whether he would support a federal 15-week abortion ban proposed by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., saying he hadn’t seen the specific language.
DUELING POLICE ENDORSEMENTS
While the topic of public safety didn’t surface at Thursday’s hourlong debate, the issue figures prominently in this campaign as it has in many across the state and nation: Amid historically high rates of violent crime following riots that followed the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Republicans have sought to cast Democrats as anti-police, while Democrats have struggled to provide a clear vision that would include reducing crime while also increasing accountability for police.
Kistner has accused Craig of supporting the “defund the police” movement — even though Craig has consistently opposed such efforts.
Last month, Craig scored a coup by gaining the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents some 10,400 public safety workers. The group had endorsed Kistner in 2020, but in its endorsement, the MPPOA cited a number of initiatives Craig had supported that were also supported by law enforcements groups.
However, this week, Kistner garnered the endorsement of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, the union that represents Minneapolis cops.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.
Alvarez was the Game 1 hero with his gut-punch, three-run shot off reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning that gave the Astros an 8-7 win in a game where they’d trailed by four.
Castillo, acquired from the Reds near the trade deadline and coming off 7 1/3 innings of shutout ball against Toronto in the wild-card round, gave up an early home run to Kyle Tucker but little else as he took a 2-1 lead into the sixth.
But with two outs, Jeremy Peña singled on a blooper that fell in between second baseman Adam Frazier and center fielder Julio Rodríguez. Castillo bent down and slapped his legs in disappointment as he watched the ball drop in shallow center.
That brought up Alvarez, who hit a 98 mph pitch tailing away to the opposite field, into the short porch in left to put the Astros on top 3-2.
Alvarez, who had 37 homers in the regular season, trotted around the bases as cameras panned to his Cuban parents, who are watching their first postseason series after arriving in Houston in August. The lefty pointed to them as he reached the plate before reenacting the powerful swing that has the Astros one win away from their sixth straight AL Championship Series.
There were two outs and a runner on first in the eighth when Seattle had surely seen enough of Alvarez leaving the yard. The Mariners intentionally walked him and Alex Bregman made them pay, adding some insurance when he singled to make it 4-2.
Houston starter Framber Valdez had a solid start, allowing four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He had a different look than he did in his last postseason appearance after he and fellow pitcher Luis Garcia both got hair extensions this season.
Hector Neris got the win after getting the last out of the sixth inning to escape a bases-loaded jam. Bryan Abreu got the first two outs of the seventh before Rafael Montero came in and threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Ryan Pressly walked the leadoff batter in the ninth before J.P. Crawford lined into a double play. Rodríguez doubled after that, but Pressly struck out Ty France for the save. The Astros won despite issuing seven walks overall.
The Mariners will head back to Seattle for Game 3 Saturday in a huge hole in the best-of-five series as they host their first playoff game in 21 years.
Alvarez has carried the Astros early in this division series, shouldering such a load that Houston catcher Martín Maldonado asked Alvarez after Game 1 if his back was sore because “you carry us as a team.” The 25-year-old bounced back this postseason after a tough time in last year’s World Series where he batted just .100 with no homers and six strikeouts.
The slugger who’s been criticized for poor defense in the past has been making big plays in left field, too.
Alvarez grabbed a sharp liner hit by Eugenio Suarez to end the seventh. In Game 1, he fielded a single by Suarez in the fourth and threw a perfect strike to Maldonado, who tagged out France at the plate.
Castillo yielded five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
There was one out in the second inning when Tucker hit a slider from Castillo into the seats in right field to put Houston up 1-0.
Crawford doubled with two outs in the third. But second baseman Jose Altuve made a leaping throw after fielding a sharp grounder hit by Rodríguez that just beat him to first base to end the inning.
Suarez walked with one out in the fourth and Mitch Haniger doubled. Carlos Santana then hit a one-hopper that Valdez fielded cleanly toward the third base side, but his throw home was offline for an error that allowed Suarez to tie it at 1-all.
Santana was out on the play after getting caught in a rundown. Haniger scored when Dylan Moore singled to put the Mariners up 2-1.
Valdez walked Haniger on a full count with two outs in the sixth, Santana doubled and Moore drew a walk to load the bases and chase Valdez. Neris took over and retired Cal Raleigh on a groundout to escape the jam.
UP NEXT
Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr., who started just eight games this season after missing the first four months of the year with a forearm strain, will oppose rookie George Kirby in Game 3 in Seattle Saturday. Kirby pitched in relief in Game 2 of the wild-card round and became the first rookie in MLB history to record a postseason season in his first career relief appearance.
