Lonzo Ball’s recovery is ‘not at the speed that we would like,’ Chicago Bulls VP Artūras Karnišovas says
Artūras Karnišovas isn’t overwhelmingly optimistic about Lonzo Ball’s recovery nearly six months after the Chicago Bulls point guard suffered a knee injury.
The Bulls vice president of basketball operations voiced uncertainty about whether Ball will be ready for training camp during an on-air interview in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s NBA Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors.
“He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say,” Karnišovas said during the NBA TV telecast. “He’s getting better — probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better. Hopefully he’s going to be ready for training camp, (but) that’s just our hopes.”
Karnišovas’ lack of optimism matched that of general manager Marc Eversley, who said on draft night last month that Ball hasn’t been able to scrimmage.
Ball was sidelined in January with a meniscus injury that ultimately ended his first season in Chicago. Before the injury, he averaged 13 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals, providing a smothering defensive presence that anchored the Bulls in transition.
After weeks of attempting to rehabilitate without an operation, Ball underwent meniscus surgery and eventually was shut down for the remainder of the season. His recovery was complicated by a deep bone bruise suffered before the meniscus injury, which repeatedly forced him to shut down efforts to ramp back up to full speed because of lingering pain.
Ball was set to return to a California specialist in May after the season ended, but the Bulls have provided only vague updates since.
“It’s very frustrating,” Ball said during his exit interview on April 28. “This year we had a lot of promise and I don’t think it was met, mainly due to a lot of health issues. But you can’t change your past. I think everything happens for a reason. For me now it’s just about moving forward and getting ready.”
Injuries have been a consistent detriment for Ball, who has yet to play a full season without an injury in his five years in the NBA. During his tenures with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, he suffered a sprained MCL, a torn ankle ligament and injuries to his adductor, knee, hip flexor, shoulder and thumb.
Ball has played only 64.6% of the total regular-season games possible in his career and never has logged more than 63 games in a season. This pattern is a major concern for the Bulls, who saw Ball as a game-changer — and his injury as a back-breaking loss as their 2021-22 season came crashing to a disappointing close.
Two months remain before Ball needs to be at full speed — or relatively close to it — for training camp. But warning bells may be in order if he isn’t available by then.
Congressional candidates Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner tried to define each other in their only debate
In Minnesota’s most hotly contested congressional district where moderates might swing the election, both Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner are too extreme — according to each other.
On Thursday, the two candidates squared off in their only debate in Minnesota’s 2nd District, which encompasses much of the south metro.
The contest is a rematch of 2020, when Craig, a Democrat first elected in 2018, defeated Kistner, the Republican challenger. The race is drawing national attention because it’s widely seen as a toss-up. The seat has swung back and forth from parties over the years and Craig, while the incumbent, faces the same headwinds other Democrats are facing in next month’s elections amid high inflation and President Joe Biden’s sagging approval.
Thursday’s debate played out much as the campaign has, with each candidate trying to frame their opponent as extreme — while both sought to cast themselves in relatively moderate hues on issues ranging from abortion to crime.
ECONOMY A TOP ISSUE
Both Kistner and Craig agree that the economy — and inflation in particular — is the top issue for voters.
Consistent with a national Republican strategy, Kistner has repeatedly sought to lay blame for the economy on Craig by tying her to Biden via “the disastrous policies of Joe Biden, Angie Craig and Democrats.”
At one point Thursday, he even pivoted from a question about whether he accepted Biden’s 2020 victory by framing it around the economy.
“There’s no way of denying it, look at gas prices,” Kistner said at the debate, hosted by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce and held at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. “Look at inflation. You definitely know he’s the president. I think Joe Biden won the 2020 election just going off what the last two years have been.”
Craig’s view of the economic challenges was more nuanced. She noted, for example, that the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent is the lowest in a half century.
She said inflation is a “serious global issue” and “disrupted supply chains from a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic have caused inflation,” she said.
She sought to parry Kistner’s criticism of massive federal spending plans approved by Congress by asking of the audience, “What of that spending … would you not have done?” before ticking off several bipartisan pandemic spending plans that sought to shore up local businesses.
CRAIG ‘PUSHES BACK’ ON BIDEN
But Kisnter’s attempts to link Craig to Biden, as well as her more-liberal Democratic colleagues, are clearly a concern for Craig. At several times she emphasized, she has “pushed back” on her fellow House members, as well as Biden himself.
For example, on Thursday, she offered her strongest criticism yet of Biden’s decision to cancel college-loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, without congressional approval.
“I have a lot of questions for the president,” said Craig. “Can a president spend $400 million without congressional authority or approval, and I would have to say that I don’t agree in principle that that should be the case.”
Speaking to reporters after the event, Craig restated her most vigorous attempt to distance herself from Biden: She doesn’t want him on the ballot in the 2024 election, but would rather see “new leadership.”
KISTNER ON ABORTION OPPOSITION
Since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade — concluding there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion — Craig and outside groups supporting her have relentlessly attacked Kistner’s anti-abortion stances, which have included being on the board of a group that opposes abortions. It’s a strategy that Democrats have employed in campaign after campaign across the nation.
After the Dobbs decision, Kistner refused to clarify his position, and a section of his website discussing his “100% pro-life” views was no longer visible.
Craig has accused Kistner of opposing abortion in all cases, with no exceptions — but Kistner has denied that, and on Thursday, when questioned by reporters, Craig failed to provide evidence to support that specific claim.
Nonetheless, Kistner has repeatedly tried to downplay the potential importance of abortion rights in the campaign. Kistner’s current state position on abortion is that he favors exceptions for rape or incest, but he has refused to entertain how he might act on the issue if he were elected to Congress.
On Thursday, for example, he refused to say whether he would support a federal 15-week abortion ban proposed by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., saying he hadn’t seen the specific language.
DUELING POLICE ENDORSEMENTS
While the topic of public safety didn’t surface at Thursday’s hourlong debate, the issue figures prominently in this campaign as it has in many across the state and nation: Amid historically high rates of violent crime following riots that followed the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Republicans have sought to cast Democrats as anti-police, while Democrats have struggled to provide a clear vision that would include reducing crime while also increasing accountability for police.
Kistner has accused Craig of supporting the “defund the police” movement — even though Craig has consistently opposed such efforts.
Last month, Craig scored a coup by gaining the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents some 10,400 public safety workers. The group had endorsed Kistner in 2020, but in its endorsement, the MPPOA cited a number of initiatives Craig had supported that were also supported by law enforcements groups.
However, this week, Kistner garnered the endorsement of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, the union that represents Minneapolis cops.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.
Alvarez was the Game 1 hero with his gut-punch, three-run shot off reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning that gave the Astros an 8-7 win in a game where they’d trailed by four.
Castillo, acquired from the Reds near the trade deadline and coming off 7 1/3 innings of shutout ball against Toronto in the wild-card round, gave up an early home run to Kyle Tucker but little else as he took a 2-1 lead into the sixth.
But with two outs, Jeremy Peña singled on a blooper that fell in between second baseman Adam Frazier and center fielder Julio Rodríguez. Castillo bent down and slapped his legs in disappointment as he watched the ball drop in shallow center.
That brought up Alvarez, who hit a 98 mph pitch tailing away to the opposite field, into the short porch in left to put the Astros on top 3-2.
Alvarez, who had 37 homers in the regular season, trotted around the bases as cameras panned to his Cuban parents, who are watching their first postseason series after arriving in Houston in August. The lefty pointed to them as he reached the plate before reenacting the powerful swing that has the Astros one win away from their sixth straight AL Championship Series.
There were two outs and a runner on first in the eighth when Seattle had surely seen enough of Alvarez leaving the yard. The Mariners intentionally walked him and Alex Bregman made them pay, adding some insurance when he singled to make it 4-2.
Houston starter Framber Valdez had a solid start, allowing four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He had a different look than he did in his last postseason appearance after he and fellow pitcher Luis Garcia both got hair extensions this season.
Hector Neris got the win after getting the last out of the sixth inning to escape a bases-loaded jam. Bryan Abreu got the first two outs of the seventh before Rafael Montero came in and threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Ryan Pressly walked the leadoff batter in the ninth before J.P. Crawford lined into a double play. Rodríguez doubled after that, but Pressly struck out Ty France for the save. The Astros won despite issuing seven walks overall.
The Mariners will head back to Seattle for Game 3 Saturday in a huge hole in the best-of-five series as they host their first playoff game in 21 years.
Alvarez has carried the Astros early in this division series, shouldering such a load that Houston catcher Martín Maldonado asked Alvarez after Game 1 if his back was sore because “you carry us as a team.” The 25-year-old bounced back this postseason after a tough time in last year’s World Series where he batted just .100 with no homers and six strikeouts.
The slugger who’s been criticized for poor defense in the past has been making big plays in left field, too.
Alvarez grabbed a sharp liner hit by Eugenio Suarez to end the seventh. In Game 1, he fielded a single by Suarez in the fourth and threw a perfect strike to Maldonado, who tagged out France at the plate.
Castillo yielded five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
There was one out in the second inning when Tucker hit a slider from Castillo into the seats in right field to put Houston up 1-0.
Crawford doubled with two outs in the third. But second baseman Jose Altuve made a leaping throw after fielding a sharp grounder hit by Rodríguez that just beat him to first base to end the inning.
Suarez walked with one out in the fourth and Mitch Haniger doubled. Carlos Santana then hit a one-hopper that Valdez fielded cleanly toward the third base side, but his throw home was offline for an error that allowed Suarez to tie it at 1-all.
Santana was out on the play after getting caught in a rundown. Haniger scored when Dylan Moore singled to put the Mariners up 2-1.
Valdez walked Haniger on a full count with two outs in the sixth, Santana doubled and Moore drew a walk to load the bases and chase Valdez. Neris took over and retired Cal Raleigh on a groundout to escape the jam.
UP NEXT
Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr., who started just eight games this season after missing the first four months of the year with a forearm strain, will oppose rookie George Kirby in Game 3 in Seattle Saturday. Kirby pitched in relief in Game 2 of the wild-card round and became the first rookie in MLB history to record a postseason season in his first career relief appearance.
Judge finds St. Paul mom who threw son off balcony not guilty by reason of mental illness
A St. Paul mother who threw her 11-year-old autistic son from a fourth-floor apartment building balcony has been acquitted of charges by reason of mental illness.
Last year, in the first part of a two-stage trial on stipulated facts and evidence, Itayvia Demetiric Lloyd was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault for dragging her non-verbal son from his bunk bed and throwing him off the balcony of their apartment in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood on March 9, 2020.
Lloyd was also found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault for attempting to punch an officer and spitting on another after her arrest.
Because of the guilty verdict by Ramsey County District Judge JaPaul Harris, the trial moved to the mental health defense phase. It was held on two days this past summer.
Last week, Harris issued his ruling, finding Lloyd not guilty of all four charges. He noted in his court filing that “the greater weight of the evidence establishes” that Lloyd was suffering from a “brief psychotic disorder” at the time of the offenses and that she did not understand the nature of her actions and that they were morally wrong.
Two mental health professionals gave conflicting opinions about Lloyd’s diagnosis, but both testified she “was suffering active symptoms of a mental illness at the time of the offense,” Harris wrote. The judge concluded the defense’s expert provided sufficient evidence that her condition was not exasperated by alleged recent alcohol and marijuana use, as the state’s expert had testified.
Prosecutors were required by state law to file a petition for civil commitment after the not-guilty verdict. Following due process and input from medical professionals, a judge will decide whether Lloyd should be civilly committed.
Lloyd’s attorney, Adrianne McMahon, said Thursday that the defense identified when Lloyd was charged that mental health issues “likely were at play.”
“She’s obviously going to have a civil commitment proceeding happen now, and that will determine what happens next with her,” McMahon said. “But I think this is the right outcome, and I know she’s happy with it and her family is happy with it.”
CHILD NEEDED EMERGENCY SURGERY
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Union Flats apartments on Hampden Avenue near Charles Avenue in March 2020 about 8:40 a.m. and found Lloyd’s 11-year-old son on the ground in the courtyard. He was bleeding from his mouth, and conscious and breathing.
Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He sustained a broken jaw, several hip fractures and bruised lungs.
Lloyd was in a bathtub and non-responsive when police were let into her apartment. Later, after Lloyd’s 6-year-old son told officers that his mother had pushed his older brother off the balcony and Lloyd was arrested, she started rambling incoherently. She spoke of people being after her for years and a woman hating her.
Lloyd later told police she was ready to talk about what had happened. When asked what time she had gotten up, Lloyd replied, “I don’t really remember. My son…was on the top bunk playing around as usual, but this morning, I threw that kid off the balcony.”
Police asked Lloyd what she thought would happen to her son when he hit the ground and she stated, “I thought my baby was dead.” Asked if she was a murderer or if she had snapped, she said, “I snapped.”
A police sergeant asked her: “In that moment, were you trying to kill him?” After a minute of silence, Lloyd answered, “Yes, but I want my baby here.”
Judge Harris wrote in his court filing that evidence shows Lloyd was “not in a lucid, non-delusional state” before and after the offense and was “suffering from a psychosis or other symptoms that would render her incapable of knowing right from wrong.”
Harris also noted that twice in the three years prior Lloyd was brought to the emergency room at Regions Hospital for mental health issues.
Alex Jones unlikely to escape ‘historically high’ libel award, say legal experts
The nearly $1 billion a Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims for calling the mass shooting a hoax is a ‘historically high’ sentence and the host of Infowars and conspiracy theorist likely won’t be able to escape, civil litigants have said. .
“He may be forced to lead a life of subsistence,” said Richard Signorelli, a New York attorney and former federal prosecutor. “He will always be watched. He will always be hunted down, and I believe he will not be able to escape the ramifications of his wrongdoing.
The families of eight victims of the 2012 school shooting and an FBI agent who responded to the scene sued Jones for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act, for telling his followers that the massacre was “wrong”. and families have been “crisis actors” on multiple platforms for years.
In a trial just to determine damages, because Jones had already been found liable by a judge after refusing to turn over critical evidence during discovery, a six-member jury awarded 15 individual awards ranging from 28.8 million to $120 million, totaling $965 million in compensatory damages.
Civil litigants across the country said they were astounded by the staggering sum.
“I think this is the largest libel verdict in U.S. history, certainly on compensatory damages,” said Jesse Gessin, civil litigator and assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine School. of Law. “I was absolutely absolutely shocked. It’s just an incredible verdict.
“And that’s not even all, there remains the question of punitive damages which will probably also run into the millions,” he said.
Signorelli said jury awards can often total billions of dollars in mass tort cases or large class actions, but, for an individual, this is a “historically high damage award.”
After 20 children and six educators were killed by a gunman who opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on December 14, 2012, Jones launched a campaign to distort the shooting. His false claims attracted a massive audience, leading to him reaping millions of dollars in product sales, according to testimony given at trial.
Jones and his companies are now worth between $135 million and $270 million, forensic economist Bernard Pettingill said in August during another defamation lawsuit for Jones in Texas. This figure was disputed by his defense team.
A lawyer for Jones did not return a request for comment from NBC News.
The amount eventually paid by Jones may be lower, according to Ryan O’Neill, a libel lawyer and professor at Quinnipiac University School of Law.
With the conclusion of the trial, he said, there is always the matter of post-trial motions where “there are opportunities for the parties to argue that the damages are excessive, and a court can remit part of that verdict to bring it in line with what he determines to be reasonable damages.
“My feeling would be that it will be reduced by a certain amount, but it will still be very high,” he said. “I don’t see any scenario where we’re not talking hundreds of millions of dollars yet.”
The amount could also be challenged on appeal, which Jones’ attorney has already said he will pursue, or lead to bankruptcy proceedings for Jones’ company, Free Speech Systems.
The media company filed for bankruptcy in July, days before its scheduled trial date in Texas.
Jones, who broadcast Wednesday’s verdict live on his show, scoffed at the amount and scoffed at the idea of making payments, saying he couldn’t afford it.
“It’s not going to happen. No money,” he said later on his show.
Jones has not filed for personal bankruptcy. He urged his audience to donate money to his business and buy products from his store to “fight this fraud” and “save Infowars”.
Although Jones’ company has filed for bankruptcy, it’s unclear whether that process would affect the final decision, legal experts said.
“Where you are found to have committed an intentional wrongful act, any compensation based on that intentional wrongful act is generally not dischargeable in a bankruptcy filing,” Signorelli said.
If found to be releasable, Jones would be required to disclose his finances, Gessin said.
If he evaded or attempted to conceal financial transactions in bankruptcy, it could land him in criminal court, where he could face a prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud, he said.
“I don’t think he will be able to escape this judgement,” he said.
But Jones has time, O’Neill noted. Recoveries likely won’t happen until post-trial motions and all proceedings are resolved in the case, including hearings on punitive damages and attorneys’ fees, which would take at least six months.
While there may be a long way to go for Sandy Hook families to see a payout, it could spell financial ruin for Jones, Signorelli said.
“The important thing about this whole matter is that the actions of Alex Jones have proven to be so egregious that he will receive no leniency or mercy from the court or plaintiffs’ attorneys to enforce this judgment,” he said. he declared. .
Wild prospect Marco Rossi has made the team. ‘Now it’s back to business’
Technically, Wild prospect Marco Rossi made his NHL debut last season. So, why did Thursday’s season opener against the New York Rangers feel like to start of his NHL career?
Because even though he skated in his first game on Jan. 6, 2021 — actually, same day winger Matt Boldy made his NHL debut — Rossi was never expected to stick. The organization had a plan for him and it required more seasoning with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
Ultimately, Rossi played against the Boston Bruins, then a couple of nights later against the Washington Capitals before being sent down to the minors for good.
There were some moments of frustration for Rossi along the way, especially considering he found immediate success in the minors with 18 goals and 35 assists in 63 games. All the while he always trusted the process put in place by general manager Bill Guerin.
“I knew my time was going to come,” Rossi said. “The most important thing for me was to stay patient.”
Everything paid off over the weekend as Guerin told Rossi he’d officially made the opening night roster. The team captured the moment and posted it on social media.
“You know what, Marco?,” Guerin said. “You’ve done everything we’ve asked.” He added a few more superlatives, then paused for dramatic effect before saying, “You’ve made the team. Congratulations.”
That moment when all the hard work pays off 🥹
A new season of Beyond Our Ice drops on October 27. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/Wf5RlXgKgH
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 9, 2022
Those are the words Rossi has longed to hear and he couldn’t contain himself in the immediate aftermath. He smiled big and shook hands with Guerin and coach Dean Evason before leaving the room. Admittedly, it took Rossi a couple of days for everything to sink in.
“Now it’s back to business,” Rossi said after Thursday’s morning skate at Xcel Energy Center. “I’m really excited for tonight.”
It seems like only a matter of time before Rossi gets elevated in the Wild lineup. In the meantime, though, he will center Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime, forming a trio that has been drafted and developed by the organization.
Asked about about his time in the minors, Rossi said the biggest the he learned was what it takes to succeed at the professional level. Not only did he improve different areas of his game, Rossi played against grown men on a nightly basis, which gave him a different perspective heading into this season.
“”It feels completely different,” Rossi said. “I have more confidence than last season.”
That was clear to anyone that watched Rossi throughout Wild training camp.
“He’s taken a step forward,” Evason “That’s what the minor leagues are all about. To prepare guys to be put in this spot. He’s earned the opportunity to play here and now he’s just got to continue to do that.”
As for the nervousness that comes with playing at the highest level, Rossi expected that to go away as the game itself progressed.
“I just want to have my first shift,” Rossi said. “Then continue with my confidence from there and try to play my game.”
Twins’ Carlos Correa tells Puerto Rican newspaper opting out of contract ‘is the right decision’
Shortstop Carlos Correa told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día that he will exercise his opt-out clause with the Twins and become a free agent.
“With the year that I have had, my health and my being at the best moment of my career, that is the right decision,” the two-time all-star told the newspaper.
Before the 2022 season, Correa, 28, signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins that contained opt-out clauses following the 2022 and ’23 seasons. He gave a strong indication at the end of the regular season that he would opt out, saying that his decision was “very simple.”
Earlier this month, he told Twins reporters, “I love this team. I love this organization. But at the same time, I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of. Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game. And we can get into some serious conversations.”
Twins management has never given a player the kind of long-term deal Correa wants, but Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Monday in his annual season-ending news conference that the team had not given up on putting together some kind of deal to bring Correa back.
Correa led the Twins in most hitting statistics this season. He batted .291 with 22 home runs and 24 doubles in 136 games, and his numbers over the final month were his strongest all season. He was also a clubhouse leader from the very start — as well as a fan favorite.
He came to the Twins after seven ultra-successful seasons with the Astros in Houston, where he was the American League rookie of the year in 2015, won a World Series in 2017 and twice was an all-star (in 2017 and 2021).
